"Spectacular" Crash During Test Of First Russian Mail Delivery Drone

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:26

It's only fair that after Putin hacked America's middle class to dump Hillary and vote for Donald Trump, leading to the biggest political upset in modern history, that the US should return the favor, and apparently it did so by hacking the first Russian mail delivery attempt by drone.

The Russian postal service’s first drone delivery ended spectacularly after its 7-kilogram quadcopter smashed into a building shortly after takeoff in Siberia.  The republic of Buryatia’s capital of Ulan-Ude was chosen as a testing ground for the Russian Post’s mail deliveries to remote regions by drone.

What happened next was an embarrassment to every Russian technologist.

According to The Moscow Times, the Russian-made drone was due to carry a 2-kilogram package to a nearby village, but smashed into the wall of a nearby house shortly after take off. The Moskovsky Komsomolets tabloid estimated that the damage was estimated at 1.2 million rubles ($21,000), although it is not clear how a buggy drone which can be purchased for a few hundred dollars can cost over $20Gs in Russia.

“There are plans to test heavier drones capable of carrying cargo of up to 300 kilograms. That’s scary to even imagine,” the newspaper quipped.

The failed test was observed by a group of journalists and politicians, including the head of Buryatia, Aleksei Tsidenov, as well as the head of Russian Post.

Despite the first failed launch, Tsidenov vowed to continue with the pilot project for drone deliveries. "We definitely won't stop with this, we'll continue trying. Those that don't risk, don't achieve results," he was cited as saying on Monday.

And yes, we are kidding that the US hacked the Russian drone: the malfunction was blamed on the high number of WiFi hotspots in the test zone.

Tags
Courier Services

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
gladih8r Seasmoke Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:39 Permalink

Is it time for sanctions yet?  UK needs to send more Russian diplomats back home - they must be held accountable for the software that runs the drone. 

The world's opinion is united on this issue - as per the unnamed sources that talked to CNN.  I mean shit, even CNN's Crisis Actors Guild, after kicking over a trash-can, is filing an official grievance with the UN about this.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Dank fur Kopf Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:31 Permalink

As anyone living in a major city knows, open up your hotspot list, and it just scrolls for days.

Looks like swarming drone tech won't work in major cities, rendering it useless before it even takes off. So glad billions of dollars are being invested into that dead-end.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
VWAndy Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

 This is one of those dumb ideas that gets the stupid funding. The only people that will make money on it are the insurance companies.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
Vageling Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

On a more serious note. 20K for a simple drone? Does Vlad have to come down there to "stick his boot up someone's ass" again? He's known to do that. What a fucking failure. The idea is nice though. Russia is the biggest country on Earth. Yeah... They have some remote places to deal with. 