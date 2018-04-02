For The First Time Ever, Younger Americans Are Less Optimistic Than Their Parents

Superficially, last week's University of Michigan consumer confidence report could not have been better: rising above 101, it was the highest number since 2004 (even if it was driven entirely by rising optimism from poorer households, while those in the top third have started to lose faith in Trumponomics). However, less noted among the various survey questions was one troubling finding: for the first time in history, Americans younger than 35 are less optimistic, - and have less confidence in the economy - than older Americans, those aged 55 and over, which includes their parents.
As the Deutsche Bank chart below shows, this has never happened in the 60 years the University of Michigan has been collecting data.
This stark reversal in outlooks is hardly a surprise: as MartkWatch notes, Millennials shoulder more student loan debt than any other generation and face house prices that are far higher than their parents did at their age. Student loan debt has reached $1.4 trillion as the cost of college has soared.
Meanwhile, spending "only" 30% of their income on rent or a mortgage, a golden rule for decades, is near-impossible for most young Americans.
While many are quick to blame "selfish" Boomers for creating the perfect storm for their offspring and future generations, Americans appear - at least on paper- to be concerned about the economic prospects of those who come after them, even if the numbers don't look good.
As MarketWatch reminds us, a 2017 Pew study found that just 37% of Americans believe today’s children will grow up to be better off financially than their parents: roughly 49% of 18- to 29-year-olds believe that the next generation will be worse off, while more than half, or 61% of Americans aged 50 and over believe the next generation will be worse off.
“The U.S. may be one of the richest countries in the world, with one of the highest per capita gross domestic products among major nations, but Americans are fairly pessimistic about economic prospects for their country’s children,” said the Pew study author, Bruce Stokes.
And while an economic depression has yet to be observed, the signs are unmistakable: for the first time in more than 130 years, Americans aged 18 to 34 were more likely to live with their parents than with a spouse or partner in their own household, partly due to millennials getting married later in life and spiraling student debt.
It's not just doom and gloom, and record interest-bearing liabilities: Millennials also have assets. A recent BofA report found that nearly half (47%) of working millennials have $15,000 or more in savings and 16% have $100,000 or more in savings. On the other hand, the definition of assets was a little "loose": BofA asked about the total amount of savings, including bank savings/checking accounts, IRA, 401(k) and other retirement or investment accounts. A nine-year bull market has clearly helped. In any event, the findings stand in sharp contrast to Americans as a whole, who are saving less money than ever (of course, if much of these savings were invested in cryptocurrencies, it is about to get even uglier).
Speaking to MarketWatch, Peter Schiff had a far bleaker take. Schiff said the middle class has been gutted by over-regulation, an escalating cost of living and stagnant wages. “Families are smaller,” he told MarketWatch. "They can’t afford to raise their kids or send them to college without taking out a lot of student debt. It’s too expensive. People are getting married later in life and many don’t get married at all."
He's right of course, but as usual the time to panic will come only after the next event, which will be either an economic depression, or a stock market crash, both of which would be for the ages.
Comments
The future looks very dark for all age groups, actually.
Dreamers are quite optimistic. Another 2 000 are marching through Mexico to the Gringoland.
In reply to The future looks very bleak… by Lost in translation
In reply to Dreamers are quite optii by Belrev
Basically Baby Boomers screwed the country for the generatons to come.
Voted for liberal anti-white politicians, convinced themselves that open borders is good, abortions is good, affirmative action is good, americans don't want to do jobs that mexicans and indians do, etc etc.
All the feel good stuff.
Screw their own children and grandchildren just not to be called racist.
Good luck with your pensions when you become a minority in your own country.
Those colored politicians will cancel all government support for white folks to get revenge for slavery.
In reply to hahq by Bes
In reply to Basically Baby Boomers… by Belrev
When you live and generate a surplus, your descendants will thrive.
If you suck all their wealth into your lifetime through deficit spending then they're going to have to pay for your good times. Seems kind of selfish.
If I was a kid growing up with parents & grand parents who behaved that way I think I might be fucking pissed.
In reply to The future looks very bleak… by Lost in translation
Why would they want to go to college and get a liberal indoctrination?
Not all colleges are the same. Some produce well rounded scientists and engineers. You just have to be selective.
In reply to Why would they want to go to… by IH8OBAMA
You mean avoid the Ivy League, California Universities and Liberal Arts colleges?
In reply to Not all colleges are the… by BandGap
That is a good start.
There are good state schools where I live that actually teach with the idea being you get a job in your chosen field when you are done.
I know, radical.
In reply to You mean avoid the Ivy… by IH8OBAMA
But -ism degrees are so important! Black Studies, Chicano Studies, Gender Studies, etc... That's where the REAL money is at!
In reply to That is a good start. … by BandGap
That's what happens when your elders pull 10+ years forward.
Wait so the parents are optimistic? They must be high as hell! Plant shit seeds ya get shit weeds.
The conundrum is that there are too many fucking people in this country. But at the same time we need the workers to support the retirees social security, medicare, and dead beats on welfare. I'm not saying nobody should get these benefits. Retirees paid into social security and medicare so they've earned their slice. Not every person on welfare is a dead beat and I understand you can't just throw people on their asses that are at least trying to be productive. But it's become too taxing on my generation.
Well, not getting married actually is a wise move.
Maybe this generation isn't as dumb as they appear to be.
Seems to be about the same time that a bunch of millennials bought bitcoin at $11k on their credit cards.
You are more happy when you are pessimisitc
