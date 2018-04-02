Flying Above The Law: Chinese Gansg Used Drones To Smuggle $80 Million In iPhones Into China

On March 29, the General Administration of Customs People’s Republic of China arrested 26 criminals who were part of a high stakes iPhone smuggling operation. The criminal ring used consumer drones to smuggle 500 million yuan ($79.8 million) worth of smartphones between Hong Kong and the mainland city of Shenzhen, the state-owned Legal Daily reported.
Customs officials describe the smuggling operation as the “flying line,” where 26 criminals used drones to transport two 200-meter (660-feet) cables between Hong Kong and the mainland China to carry tens of millions of dollars in refurbished iPhones.
A drone that was confiscated after authorities arrested suspects who used drones to smuggle smartphones from Hong Kong to Shenzhen, is pictured in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 29, 2018. Liu Youzhi/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS
According to Reuters, the Legal Daily describes the latest bust as part of a much broader acceleration of illegal imports into mainland China, but, “it’s the first case found in China that drones were being used in cross-border smuggling crimes,” customs officials said.
State-owned media reports are unclear about which drone model was used, but speculations from images point to a highly modified DJI Phantom 4 Pro. Interesting enough, DJI is headquartered in Shenzhen, generally considered China’s Silicon Valley.
Under cover of darkness, Reuters reveals how the smuggling operation started around midnight and would continue into the early morning. Once the drones connected the cables between both buildings, the organized crime units were able to transport 15,000 smartphones across the international border per night.
“The smugglers usually operated after midnight and only needed seconds to transport small bags holding more than 10 iPhones using the drones, the report quoted customs as saying. The gang could smuggle as many as 15,000 phones across the border in one night, it said.”
A customs officer speaks at the crime scene after authorities arrested suspects who used drones to smuggle smartphones from Hong Kong to Shenzhen, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 29, 2018. Liu Youzhi/Southern Metropolis Daily via REUTERS
CCTV News Shenzhen Special Zone News published an exclusive surveillance video of the criminal gangs in action.
Here is social media’s response to the 200-meter “flying line” transporting 15,000 iPhones on a given night across international borders…
One Twitter user said, “And trump thinks a wall will keep drugs out? “Gangs used drones and pulleys to smuggle $80 million in smartphones from Hong Kong, officials say” Washington Post April 2.”
And trump thinks a wall will keep drugs out? "Gangs used drones and pulleys to smuggle $80 million in smartphones from Hong Kong, officials say" Washington Post April 2.— Jill Brooks (@JillSuzBrooks) April 2, 2018
“Eventually, all technology will be used to support crime. Criminals are now using drones to smuggle smartphones into China,” said another Twitter user.
Eventually all technology will be used to support crime. Criminals are now using drones to smuggle smartphones into China. #drones #technology https://t.co/EAl2evi1Z0— Eric Clive van Gils (@EcvanGils) April 2, 2018
Although using drones to smuggle high-value products like consumer electronics across the Hong Kong/China border appears to be a new technique, the deployment of ziplines has been around for ages.
According to the South China Morning Post, government officials recently busted a criminal gang network, who used fishing line — shot over the international border with a crossbow to transport electronics into Shenzhen.
Comments
Frying Smuggered iPhones is irregal! 📱🍳
..bargain solution…
https://www.ehow.com/how_12203212_make-pumpkin-chunkin-catapult.html
In reply to Frying Smuggred iPhones is… by J S Bach
Spell "Gangs" right the first time
What's a Chinese Gansg?
Editorial standards... plummeting...
Late night beer and betting on the tanking Wolverines in the NCAA flinals have blurred the copy editor's sight.
In reply to What's a Chinese Gansg?… by Minister of Br…
Jill Brooks@JillSuzBrooks
And trump thinks a wall will keep drugs out? "Gangs used drones and pulleys to smuggle $80 million in smartphones from Hong Kong, officials say" Washington Post April 2.
Fuck off Jill Brooks. Are gangs going to use drones to fly illegal immigrants over the wall? Who really cares if they fly some bags of coke in from Mexico. No me, that's for sure.
Use bigger drones to fly the caravan os MS-13 gang members over the Wall, too.
In reply to … by Beaker99
it is like "smugling" cigarets and alkohol in USA what is highly interesting due absolut nonsense because there is no internal borders in US. 2nd nonsense is to pay sales tax anytime car is sold.