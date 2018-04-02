Intel Crashes: Apple To Start Using Own Mac Chips, Moving Away From Intel

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 13:52

Intel stock was already having a bad day, down over 5%, when it suddenly tumbled even lower, plunging as much as 8.8%, its biggest slide in over 2 years, following a Bloomberg report that Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, and replacing processors from its existing partner, Intel.

According to Bloomberg, the initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in the early developmental stages, but comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices - including Macs, iPhones, and iPads - work more similarly and seamlessly together, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The project, which executives have approved, will likely result in a multi-step transition.

The shift would also allow Cupertino, California-based Apple to more quickly bring new features to all of its products and differentiate them from the competition. Using its own main chips would make Apple the only major PC maker to use its own processors. Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., and Asustek Computer Inc. use Intel chips.

By using its own chips, Apple would be able to more tightly integrate new hardware and software, potentially resulting in systems with better battery life -- similar to iPads, which use Apple chips.

Needless to say, the shift would be a crushing blow to Intel, "whose partnership helped revive Apple’s Mac success and linked the chipmaker to one of the leading brands in electronics." Apple provides Intel with about 5 percent of its annual revenue, according to Bloomberg supply chain analysis.

Meanwhile, as QTRResearch notes, it's not as though the loss of Apple can be made up with growth from other Windows-based PCs which, as the Gartner table below shows.

While Bloomberg hedges that Apple could still theoretically abandon or delay the switch, judging by the stock reaction that's not too likely.

Endgame Napoleon DownWithYogaPants Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:01 Permalink

When everything works better together, maybe, Apple can get into the enterprise market, offering a product that lasts longer with more ease-of-use to streamline training in America’s churn-mobile job market of low-wage, temporary, high-turnover, part-time and 1099-gig jobs.

I just wish Apple made more products in the USA, not just the MacBook Pro, but what are the chances that Intel manufactures anything here?

Oh, never mind, half of Intel’s workforce is made up of US employees, and they planned a $7 billion investment in an Arizona plant, scheduled to employ 3,000 Americans, although their plans might change, especially since a previously planned facility in Oregon went that way after a prior plunge in earnings.  

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wired.com/2017/02/intels-new-factory-i…

 

Endgame Napoleon east of eden Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:08 Permalink

Privacy is important to consumers, as is smooth performance, battery life and, for many of us, aesthetics. Regardless of whether people regard that as shallow, many of us are concerned with pure design. Many of us love Apple due to their perfectionism in designing and upgrading the product, not due to political stances, but underemployed America needs for Apple to put more jobs in this country, helping to justify the higher price point for their products. 

NVTRIC ParkAveFlasher Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

Apple has not been Apple since they moved to Intel chips.  They have been a PC with a fucking Apple logo and BIOS.

 

Since IBM / Motorola will not be making the chips, you can bet Apple will fuck this up three ways from Sunday.  This is just a marketing ploy to capture or recapture the fucking idiots that think they are different because they use a Mac instead of a PC.

 

You are different all right.  Go pick up your trophy at the end of the dark alley good sir! 

nidaar Mon, 04/02/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

Intel has been due for a disruption for a long while now. Especially when chip architectures became commodity and plants moved to far east...

GeezerGeek Consuelo Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

Unless Apple started several years back, there is no way (in my opinion) that they can design and produce a decent CPU in two years. They could, perhaps, adopt some ARM design, but those haven't been put in PC-like systems yet. Look how many years passed before AMD was able to overcome the lead Intel had when they introduced the Core 2 series. And AMD was already good at creating CPUs.

Next, what will Apple do for a GPU? Sell systems with separate GPUs? Put them on the motherboards? The only other possibility I see is having China (PRC) suddenly come out with a CPU, but who outside of China would buy anything electronic from China? If you thought the NSA's back doors are bad, imagine what Beijing would require.

Not holding my breath.

Catullus Mon, 04/02/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

I sat in a starbucks  right along a major state university 3 weeks ago. By 10am, filled with college kids and laptops. I saw one Macbook. Everything else was not.

They're soon to be irrelevant except for phones

Hubbs Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:02 Permalink

Never mind all the "seamless integration between Apple products"  crap.  How well will these chips integrate with the NSA? 

Endgame Napoleon aliens is here Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

Once, I was in Best Buy, trying to decide which tablet to buy in the year when I decided to ditch a phone, just financing a tablet to save money. My iPhone finally conked out after well over 2 years of use. I could still use it for calls, but it was very slow for internet browsing.

I wanted something that I could use for drawing, and MS had a tablet with a skinny stylus. I was tempted, even though their products are not as pleasant to use, nor as lovely in terms of design, not even close.

At first, the clerk thought I might be a techie or, at least, a graphic designer, which I enjoyed since I am not.

He sneeringly asked me about Linux, rolling his eyes, like that was trendy. He must have thought I was a hardcore programmer, mentioning Linux like that, and I liked that even more since that is even less likely.

Then I started looking at the iPads, and he changed his approach to some degree, but still recommended the Windows, saying that the MS tablet was made for art.

Many people think the Apple thing is cultish, but people have concrete reasons for choosing the product. It is not just that Apple is traditionally the choice of designers. It is not just the elegance of the product design. It is a combination of things that increase the perceived value. 

The other companies do not even try to compete with them in producing little smartphone art objects. In a recent ad, I did see one sleek laptop by MS, mostly directed at men. Provide a subtle color range, and they might have something with wider appeal. They won’t do it. They think it is silly. 

bluskyes Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

Maybe Apple will buy IBM. IBM was just bragging about theit new Power 9 CPU's being able to handle graphics intensive operations.
 

This was funny, because I am not aware of any current graphical application for IBM CPU's They are mainly used for large transactional database applications.

I am Groot Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Not surprising at all since Intel makes chips with known built in hacking vulnerabilities. You people just thought your software could get hacked. Silly rabbits.