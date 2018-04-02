Intel Crashes: Apple To Start Using Own Mac Chips, Moving Away From Intel

Intel stock was already having a bad day, down over 5%, when it suddenly tumbled even lower, plunging as much as 8.8%, its biggest slide in over 2 years, following a Bloomberg report that Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, and replacing processors from its existing partner, Intel.
According to Bloomberg, the initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in the early developmental stages, but comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices - including Macs, iPhones, and iPads - work more similarly and seamlessly together, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The project, which executives have approved, will likely result in a multi-step transition.
The shift would also allow Cupertino, California-based Apple to more quickly bring new features to all of its products and differentiate them from the competition. Using its own main chips would make Apple the only major PC maker to use its own processors. Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., and Asustek Computer Inc. use Intel chips.
By using its own chips, Apple would be able to more tightly integrate new hardware and software, potentially resulting in systems with better battery life -- similar to iPads, which use Apple chips.
Needless to say, the shift would be a crushing blow to Intel, "whose partnership helped revive Apple’s Mac success and linked the chipmaker to one of the leading brands in electronics." Apple provides Intel with about 5 percent of its annual revenue, according to Bloomberg supply chain analysis.
Meanwhile, as QTRResearch notes, it's not as though the loss of Apple can be made up with growth from other Windows-based PCs which, as the Gartner table below shows.
While Bloomberg hedges that Apple could still theoretically abandon or delay the switch, judging by the stock reaction that's not too likely.
Vertical integration, gigantic leap backwards, what could possibly go wrong?
I guess Apple didn’t appreciate Intel building back doors into their CPUs. Nor built in features that encourage root system hacking by anyone who dares. Nor performance level drops to ‘fix’ those built in back doors and hacks.
My response: But, but, but ....we had a deal. Now the deal is off!!
MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL TECH firms are MELTING DOWN. Every man for himself.
Major undertaking this. They will be back to Intel as soon as their effort falls behind that of Intel as it inevitably must because they do not have the same economies of scale.
When everything works better together, maybe, Apple can get into the enterprise market, offering a product that lasts longer with more ease-of-use to streamline training in America’s churn-mobile job market of low-wage, temporary, high-turnover, part-time and 1099-gig jobs.
I just wish Apple made more products in the USA, not just the MacBook Pro, but what are the chances that Intel manufactures anything here?
Oh, never mind, half of Intel’s workforce is made up of US employees, and they planned a $7 billion investment in an Arizona plant, scheduled to employ 3,000 Americans, although their plans might change, especially since a previously planned facility in Oregon went that way after a prior plunge in earnings.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.wired.com/2017/02/intels-new-factory-i…
Intel chips are rife with back-doors put in by ZioCONS infiltrated into the Satan Clara corporation...
Apple wants to control the back doors themselves and get the check from the NSA.
I already use apple products, but if they can produce a CPU/GPU combo that does NOT have a backdoor, then I will upgrade when available.
Whether intentional or unintentional, there will ALWAYS be some backdoor or exploit.
Hell, my outhouse even has a backdoor.
I'm sure they'll let you know if they have a backdoor or not; who knows, they might even give you the keys to it...
You trust Apple to not sell you out? Best of luck with that.
Spending money on their own CPU/GPU will just make Apple products more un-affordable.
If they had announced a strategic partnership with AMD that would have been interesting.
The Copernicus of Cupertino Steve Jobs is gone; Tim Cook is not Steve Jobs.
Privacy is important to consumers, as is smooth performance, battery life and, for many of us, aesthetics. Regardless of whether people regard that as shallow, many of us are concerned with pure design. Many of us love Apple due to their perfectionism in designing and upgrading the product, not due to political stances, but underemployed America needs for Apple to put more jobs in this country, helping to justify the higher price point for their products.
Unfortunately, by moving away from Intel, Apple will not be helping with more jobs in country. Unfortunately for underemployed America, most (if not all) manufacturing for Apple devices is outside of the US.
Exactly, and they fear that it could push other computer manufacturers from using Intel and using Apple chips. Intel shot itself in the foot.
If they wanted competitors eating away their lunch err... market share, they wouldn't have killed the open platform they had before moving to intel from motorola...
And they would've done it already with their mobile cpus, which are better than any arm competitors.
Apple is and has always been trash, you are a disgusting fucking idiots.
Technical wise, they're at the top of their game; pr wise, they're the worst...
They make good equipment... Their performance to dollar ratio is horrible though. Not a fan of their OS. Got a macbook pro my woman got me in a trade running linux mint. It's a good machine but I wouldn't pay the premium. Getting one for free and installing a different OS is fine by me though.
Apple has not been Apple since they moved to Intel chips. They have been a PC with a fucking Apple logo and BIOS.
Since IBM / Motorola will not be making the chips, you can bet Apple will fuck this up three ways from Sunday. This is just a marketing ploy to capture or recapture the fucking idiots that think they are different because they use a Mac instead of a PC.
You are different all right. Go pick up your trophy at the end of the dark alley good sir!
PowerPC 2.0?
Shame Jobs destroyed AIM alliance. So close to being able to compete with Intel and Windows, MacOS on clones!
Motorola is dead, IBM is looking for a place to die, and Apple is losing it's market share on multiple fronts.
Apple will keep its secrets in-house.
So, Apple really is a subsidiary of the NSA - I knew it all along!
They probably print up more NDAs than Trump, while mocking Trump for doing it.
Intel has been due for a disruption for a long while now. Especially when chip architectures became commodity and plants moved to far east...
But the hardware backdoors and compromised random number generators are designed into the chips in the Middle East somewhere.
Hi-Tech Weapons Are Very, Very Small .... Micro as a matter of fact.
Live Hard, Millions Of WM(tech)Ds Can Be Fit Into A Suitcase Full Of Intel CPU Chips, Die Free
~ ☯ DuneCreature ☯ v8.8®
Scottish chips!
if it's not scottish,it's crap!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trkQKqNJSlw
What was old is new again...? Bring back MIPS and RISC while yer at it...
Unless Apple started several years back, there is no way (in my opinion) that they can design and produce a decent CPU in two years. They could, perhaps, adopt some ARM design, but those haven't been put in PC-like systems yet. Look how many years passed before AMD was able to overcome the lead Intel had when they introduced the Core 2 series. And AMD was already good at creating CPUs.
Next, what will Apple do for a GPU? Sell systems with separate GPUs? Put them on the motherboards? The only other possibility I see is having China (PRC) suddenly come out with a CPU, but who outside of China would buy anything electronic from China? If you thought the NSA's back doors are bad, imagine what Beijing would require.
Not holding my breath.
Before buying another Apple product, we should read ZH articles to see if they put a Chinese-designed GPU in their product. If they are as concerned as they say with privacy, they will not do so, not even for the sake of kumbaya globalism or cost effectiveness.
Or Intel could move away from Apple now.
I sat in a starbucks right along a major state university 3 weeks ago. By 10am, filled with college kids and laptops. I saw one Macbook. Everything else was not.
They're soon to be irrelevant except for phones
You can get a Moto G5 plus for less than the cost of the iPhone X extended warranty.
$180 Moto G5 plus, $199 iPhone X extended warranty.
What about all in cost over 2 years?
$180 Moto G5 plus vs $1000 + $200 ext warranty + $240 insurance or $180 vs $1440.
Cook always claimed to be interested in increasing the iPad’s productivity options. You can do a lot of work on an iPad, even without the full multitasking, but some things are not feasible.
Go-away-in-May has started a month early this year.
Something to do with Intel Management Engine backdoors?
Ass fuckers ass fucking.
yah houdi gonna be mad.
already infected in the entire infrastructure here.
Never mind all the "seamless integration between Apple products" crap. How well will these chips integrate with the NSA?
It isn't Intel that's crashing (-0.47%), it's Apple that's crashing (-1.9%). How about a little perspective here ZH.
Apple has jumped the shark anyway. Only rubes buy Apple junk.
Goody! Now Cook can jack up the Apple products by at least 50% and the trendies will gladly paid top dollar for the honor to use his sht.
Once, I was in Best Buy, trying to decide which tablet to buy in the year when I decided to ditch a phone, just financing a tablet to save money. My iPhone finally conked out after well over 2 years of use. I could still use it for calls, but it was very slow for internet browsing.
I wanted something that I could use for drawing, and MS had a tablet with a skinny stylus. I was tempted, even though their products are not as pleasant to use, nor as lovely in terms of design, not even close.
At first, the clerk thought I might be a techie or, at least, a graphic designer, which I enjoyed since I am not.
He sneeringly asked me about Linux, rolling his eyes, like that was trendy. He must have thought I was a hardcore programmer, mentioning Linux like that, and I liked that even more since that is even less likely.
Then I started looking at the iPads, and he changed his approach to some degree, but still recommended the Windows, saying that the MS tablet was made for art.
Many people think the Apple thing is cultish, but people have concrete reasons for choosing the product. It is not just that Apple is traditionally the choice of designers. It is not just the elegance of the product design. It is a combination of things that increase the perceived value.
The other companies do not even try to compete with them in producing little smartphone art objects. In a recent ad, I did see one sleek laptop by MS, mostly directed at men. Provide a subtle color range, and they might have something with wider appeal. They won’t do it. They think it is silly.
Maybe Apple will buy IBM. IBM was just bragging about theit new Power 9 CPU's being able to handle graphics intensive operations.
This was funny, because I am not aware of any current graphical application for IBM CPU's They are mainly used for large transactional database applications.
It is open source with Google & Nvidia.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenPOWER_Foundation
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/POWER9
the liberal snowflake techno weenies are eating each other all over the map right now.
winning!
popcorn!
Bought a new fishing rod called Penn carnage 2. How fitting the name is.
Not surprising at all since Intel makes chips with known built in hacking vulnerabilities. You people just thought your software could get hacked. Silly rabbits.
i'm done with microsoft and intel. both are going the wrong direction.
