'Losing My Religion' - Where Young Europeans Aren't Praying

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 04:15

Europe is a hugely diverse place in terms of culture, language and especially religion. The European Social Survey 2014-2016 found that across the continent, there is a huge difference in the share of young people identifying as having no religion.

Statista's Niall McCarthy reports  that the research found that the youth in Poland are still quite religious with only 17 percent of respondents aged 16-29 not associating themselves with any religion.

The situation is much different in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands where 7 out of 10 young adults identify as having no religion.

Infographic: Where Young Europeans Aren't Religious | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

The highest share on non-religious youth was recorded in the Czech Republic where the share stood at 91 percent. Estonia came second with 80 percent while Sweden was third with 75 percent.

Tags
Religion Belief
Social Issues

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
AntiOligarch Tue, 04/03/2018 - 04:32 Permalink

The big push against religion came from events in France in May 1968 and Woodstock 1969.

European communist parties, liberal groups and satanists work their butts off since then to convince people that Jesus and Christianity are only there to stop the youth having fun.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
kellys_eye Tue, 04/03/2018 - 04:37 Permalink

Education, science and technology take their toll.  You need to suspend belief in all the aforementioned in order to conform to any religious upbringing.

Religion begs no question - but at least 'modern' religion accepts criticism and is prepared to discuss their position.  Unlike Islam, where it's 'believe or die' - no question, no discussion.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Debugas Tue, 04/03/2018 - 04:51 Permalink

Q: provide a bit of context as to why Poland and Czech Republic, two direct neighbors, are so different here?  

 

A: Poland to large extent is still agrarian state and remember the pope Paul 2nd was from Poland. BTW many poles emigrated to Ireland and propped up christianity levels there.

Check is more city and car manufacturing state

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
InnVestuhrr Tue, 04/03/2018 - 04:52 Permalink

Human species is doomed as long as it continues to cling to these primitive mythological cults with their absurd, disgusting, repressive and oppressive dogmas & ideologies, especially the islamic and catholic ones.