'Losing My Religion' - Where Young Europeans Aren't Praying

Europe is a hugely diverse place in terms of culture, language and especially religion. The European Social Survey 2014-2016 found that across the continent, there is a huge difference in the share of young people identifying as having no religion.
Statista's Niall McCarthy reports that the research found that the youth in Poland are still quite religious with only 17 percent of respondents aged 16-29 not associating themselves with any religion.
The situation is much different in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands where 7 out of 10 young adults identify as having no religion.
The highest share on non-religious youth was recorded in the Czech Republic where the share stood at 91 percent. Estonia came second with 80 percent while Sweden was third with 75 percent.
