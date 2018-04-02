Musk Gets Into Twitter Fight, Says "I Am Back To Sleeping At The Factory"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:39

The Tesla saga continued on Monday afternoon, and it now appears that an increasingly frazzled Elon Musk will be putting his Mars colonization plans on hold.

Just before the close, the Information's Amir Efrati reported that amid the ongoing Model 3 production woes, Tesla is shuffling its leadership after once again missing Model 3 production targets, which Jalopnik earlier reported would be just above 2,000, well below both the original and revised production estimates of 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.

As a result, Tesla CEO Elon Musk - perhaps bored of tweeting April fool's jokes or dressing up as Ironman - has taken charge of production of the company's flagship electric sedan, pushing aside former Apple executive Doug Field. Field, Tesla's Senior Vice President of Engineering, will instead focus on "vehicle engineering" in what appears to be a demotion, while Musk focuses on Model 3 production.

"Model 3 production is the highest priority at Tesla, so Elon is focusing his time there while Doug focuses on vehicle engineering," a Tesla spokesperson told the Information.

And this is where it turned bizarre, because moments after the report, Musk tweeted at Efrati "Can’t believe you’re even writing about this. My job as CEO is to focus on what’s most critical, which is currently Model 3 production." 

In fairness, with his recent behavior, Musk - who has been far more focused in recent days on the occasional SpaceX launch and colonizing Mars - could have fooled anyone. The CEO continued: "Doug, who I regard as one of the world’s most talented engineering execs, is focused on vehicle engineering."

So how does Musk envision his role in the immediate future?

Conveniently, he answered in the very next tweet, in which he said that while Doug's job now is to focus on the engineering side of things, "so we don’t design cars that are crazy hard to build" Musk will, in the spirit of "divide & conquer" get "back to sleeping at factory. Car biz is hell …"

Meanwhile, Efrati got also involved, and in response to Musk's original tweet, asked "How about we set up an interview and you can tell me, among other things, what you think is worth writing about?"

At this point, the tweeting CEO had a quick response: "Uhh, hello, I need to build cars"

This, from the CEO who in just the past 24 hours has tweeted around 20 times, and sparked shareholder outrage with an "April Fool's joke" in which he made fun of Tesla going "bankwupt", and which was one of the numerous catalysts for the today's price plunge in both Tesla stock and bonds.

Predictably, one of the responses to Musk's rhetorical question was the following:

A more serious response did emerge: "Time for a COO?"

For the benefit of TSLA shareholders, who are suddenly realizing that in addition to his creative genius, Musk also carries the pernicious seed of his own self-destruction in him, we hope the company considers this proposal.

Until then, here is Musk's own impression of what "sleeping at factory" will look like.

Tags
Business Finance
Home Improvement Products & Services Retailers - NEC
Computer Hardware - NEC
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
SickDollar NugginFuts Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

let me know the day the dollar is no longer backed by oil  that will be day I will buy an electrical car

oil is an industry owned  and run by the elites ONLY (A business forbidden to the sheeps )  so fuck your electrical car.

Oil  is a matter of national security for the US (aka dollaH aka petrodollaH) , once that is no longer true than I'll buy a TESLA or any electrical car

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
brushhog DownWithYogaPants Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

Tesla is a falling company. Billions in debt and taking losses across the board on all of their products. They have been relying on new investor bailouts to stay afloat for a long time. Moody's downgraded the company across the board recently.The company has literally never made a profit since it's inception. Its lost revenues have actually grown every year.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Fiscal.Enema JoeTurner Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

Musk is every bit as good of hustler as Donald is.

Isn't that what made America great?  Shysters and robber Barron's. 

A sucker born every minute and two to take him. 

This what capitalism is all about. Its about breaking rules.  

Using and exploiting human capital and natural resources.

Shotwell can manage SpaceX just fine. 

Musk is a charismatic pied piper. 

 

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
NVTRIC Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

He is never at the factory.  Too much peon worship, nothing gets done when his is present.

 

The factory has safe spaces with puppies and counselors.  I shit you not.  Free cereal too.  Four kinds, all you can eat!

 

If you ever see Tesla on a resume, shred away.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
rtalcott Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

I've never done anything as large as this but I have done some high tech manufacturing start-ups and I do recognized fucked up when I see it...there are many things here that are fundamentally fucked up and Elon sleeping there...the guy with no clue isn't going to make any positive difference...

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Schmilkies Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

yes, they need a "coup" (and a coup).  And a COO.

Musk reminds me of another tech scion named John McAfee, about whom I just watched a documentary expose on Netflix (very good by the way).  Offhand i don't recall the title of it.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
mctimm Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

It should be obvious to everyone that Musk is totally losing it. Anybody running a publicly traded company who, as an April Fool's joke, said his company was going bankrupt has got to be some sort of fucking nut bar! Either that or he's smokin' some powerful weed!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
helloimjohnnycat Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

I know running a small, private manufacturing company is challenging.

Running a large enterprise subsidized by the federal government would be a nightmare.

Ellen calculated correctly that the jooz running their counterfeiting operation could always manufacture more new funding at near zero cost.

Where Ellen miscalculated was thinking the jooz would never turn on him and that his junk-ass product would magically poop, well-formed, shiny, & polished, from the automated-asses of unicorn machines. 

Furthermore, after the novelty of his electrified, and sometimes fried, Tucker-Turds faded, the depth of a seemingly Bottomless Pit of uppity Americunt customers, pretending-to-be-elitists, was discovered. Unfortunately, Planet Earth exists in outer space but it is not outer space. Here on earth, all Pit Bottoms exist, and although Tesla's Hole of the Almighty Backlog was much closer to the surface than reported, manufacturing snafus have prevented Tesla's void of consumer need from being filled even as the cavity continues to shrink !