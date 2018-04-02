Musk Gets Into Twitter Fight, Says "I Am Back To Sleeping At The Factory"

The Tesla saga continued on Monday afternoon, and it now appears that an increasingly frazzled Elon Musk will be putting his Mars colonization plans on hold.
Just before the close, the Information's Amir Efrati reported that amid the ongoing Model 3 production woes, Tesla is shuffling its leadership after once again missing Model 3 production targets, which Jalopnik earlier reported would be just above 2,000, well below both the original and revised production estimates of 5,000 and 2,500 respectively.
As a result, Tesla CEO Elon Musk - perhaps bored of tweeting April fool's jokes or dressing up as Ironman - has taken charge of production of the company's flagship electric sedan, pushing aside former Apple executive Doug Field. Field, Tesla's Senior Vice President of Engineering, will instead focus on "vehicle engineering" in what appears to be a demotion, while Musk focuses on Model 3 production.
"Model 3 production is the highest priority at Tesla, so Elon is focusing his time there while Doug focuses on vehicle engineering," a Tesla spokesperson told the Information.
And this is where it turned bizarre, because moments after the report, Musk tweeted at Efrati "Can’t believe you’re even writing about this. My job as CEO is to focus on what’s most critical, which is currently Model 3 production."
In fairness, with his recent behavior, Musk - who has been far more focused in recent days on the occasional SpaceX launch and colonizing Mars - could have fooled anyone. The CEO continued: "Doug, who I regard as one of the world’s most talented engineering execs, is focused on vehicle engineering."
Can’t believe you’re even writing about this. My job as CEO is to focus on what’s most critical, which is currently Model 3 production. Doug, who I regard as one of the world’s most talented engineering execs, is focused on vehicle engineering.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2018
So how does Musk envision his role in the immediate future?
Conveniently, he answered in the very next tweet, in which he said that while Doug's job now is to focus on the engineering side of things, "so we don’t design cars that are crazy hard to build" Musk will, in the spirit of "divide & conquer" get "back to sleeping at factory. Car biz is hell …"
About a year ago, I asked Doug to manage both engineering & production. He agreed that Tesla needed eng & prod better aligned, so we don’t design cars that are crazy hard to build. Right now, tho, better to divide & conquer, so I’m back to sleeping at factory. Car biz is hell …— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2018
Meanwhile, Efrati got also involved, and in response to Musk's original tweet, asked "How about we set up an interview and you can tell me, among other things, what you think is worth writing about?"
At this point, the tweeting CEO had a quick response: "Uhh, hello, I need to build cars"
Uhh, hello, I need to build cars— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2018
This, from the CEO who in just the past 24 hours has tweeted around 20 times, and sparked shareholder outrage with an "April Fool's joke" in which he made fun of Tesla going "bankwupt", and which was one of the numerous catalysts for the today's price plunge in both Tesla stock and bonds.
Predictably, one of the responses to Musk's rhetorical question was the following:
then why are you tweeting— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) April 2, 2018
A more serious response did emerge: "Time for a COO?"
April 2, 2018
For the benefit of TSLA shareholders, who are suddenly realizing that in addition to his creative genius, Musk also carries the pernicious seed of his own self-destruction in him, we hope the company considers this proposal.
Until then, here is Musk's own impression of what "sleeping at factory" will look like.
Comments
Boring!
Battery fire burns down factory in 3......2.......1.......
Newsflash: "Elon has been mystically transported to another dimension! Fans cheer!"
In reply to Boring! by Callz d Ballz
let me know the day the dollar is no longer backed by oil that will be day I will buy an electrical car
oil is an industry owned and run by the elites ONLY (A business forbidden to the sheeps ) so fuck your electrical car.
Oil is a matter of national security for the US (aka dollaH aka petrodollaH) , once that is no longer true than I'll buy a TESLA or any electrical car
In reply to Battery fire burns down… by NugginFuts
It has never been backed by oil. It’s always been backed by threats of force. Sadam, Qaddafi, Panama and etc.
In reply to let me know the day the… by SickDollar
really ? Wow you have shocked me for someone that has been following ZH for 7 years
the dollar is enforced by the MIC is a fraction of the story , you need more education son
Answer this : what is the petrodollar ? and no it is not a credit card or fast food from McDonalds
In reply to It has never been backed by… by NidStyles
So basically, he's sleeping on the job.
In reply to really ? … by SickDollar
Musk promised to colon-ize Mars. Butt he has to work up to it. First he'll work on a Tesla. Then move up to a planet.
Perhaps he should have a barbeque with John Mcafee.
In reply to So basically, he's sleeping… by DillyDilly
Tesla is a falling company. Billions in debt and taking losses across the board on all of their products. They have been relying on new investor bailouts to stay afloat for a long time. Moody's downgraded the company across the board recently.The company has literally never made a profit since it's inception. Its lost revenues have actually grown every year.
In reply to asf by DownWithYogaPants
I can recall when Elon was tweeting about enjoying his combination drug cocktail of Xanax, alcohol, and other pharmaceuticals.
A multibillionaire's life is never easy.
In reply to really ? … by SickDollar
I would chance to say more than threats.
In reply to It has never been backed by… by NidStyles
then
In reply to let me know the day the… by SickDollar
When the dollar is no longer backed by oil, your dollars won't be worth enough to buy a dozen eggs much less a fantasy electric car.
In reply to let me know the day the… by SickDollar
He will die at the shit factory, along with the stock.
In reply to Battery fire burns down… by NugginFuts
Jewish Lightning.
In reply to Battery fire burns down… by NugginFuts
Maybe staying awake would be better?
In reply to Battery fire burns down… by NugginFuts
"Car biz"? I thought this was a "technology" company!?
In reply to Boring! by Callz d Ballz
Dumb fuck millennials always think that they can reinvent the wheel.
Yeah sure, there is always a better, smarter, faster, and mostly EASIER way.
All of these complex systems are doomed to fail.
Soon.
In reply to Boring! by Callz d Ballz
Who knew running a ponzi scheme would be so exhausting....
Bond ratings falling to Junk status are Kryptonite to a Ponzi Creator.
In reply to Who knew running a ponzi… by JoeTurner
Musk is every bit as good of hustler as Donald is.
Isn't that what made America great? Shysters and robber Barron's.
A sucker born every minute and two to take him.
This what capitalism is all about. Its about breaking rules.
Using and exploiting human capital and natural resources.
Shotwell can manage SpaceX just fine.
Musk is a charismatic pied piper.
In reply to Who knew running a ponzi… by JoeTurner
Is he assembling cars at night to get up the production numbers ?
Its a little harder than coding Elon.
for $5B per year i'd sleep on a bed of nails.
Now that is dedication to Jewish slavery.
In reply to for $5B per year i'd sleep… by buzzsaw99
no, that's almost fourteen million clams per night
In reply to Now that is dedication to… by NidStyles
Bed of nails.
Enough to buy yourself padded pijamas
In reply to no, that's almost fourteen… by buzzsaw99
He is never at the factory. Too much peon worship, nothing gets done when his is present.
The factory has safe spaces with puppies and counselors. I shit you not. Free cereal too. Four kinds, all you can eat!
If you ever see Tesla on a resume, shred away.
'Scottie, tweet his ass to Alpha Centauri.'
I've never done anything as large as this but I have done some high tech manufacturing start-ups and I do recognized fucked up when I see it...there are many things here that are fundamentally fucked up and Elon sleeping there...the guy with no clue isn't going to make any positive difference...
yes, they need a "coup" (and a coup). And a COO.
Musk reminds me of another tech scion named John McAfee, about whom I just watched a documentary expose on Netflix (very good by the way). Offhand i don't recall the title of it.
Sleeping at the factory doesn't change the laws of thermodynamics and electromagnetism.
Ur a god damn joke!
And btw, stop stealing Tesla's last name!
And Donald Trump has a tweeting problem? :-)
Hahahahaha! His wife kicked him out of the house!
sleeping at the factory does nothing. he needs to work at the factory.
Maybe he should start being AWAKE at the factory.
Elon Musk has too many sticks in too many fires.Concentrate on the cars and only one other project.That's it.
With all his senior management jumping ship all his attention should be on the car company and replacing them.
Saw the Dragon launch,only 5800 lbs payload, and he's planning on going to Mars ?
In reply to Elon Musk has too many… by KenilworthCookie
-sticks, +battery cells
FIFY
In reply to Elon Musk has too many… by KenilworthCookie
"Elon Musk✔@elonmusk Uhh, hello, I need to build cars"
"Ryan Mac✔@RMac18 then why are you tweeting"
Touche'
What a douche.
In a fight between Elon Musk and Ted Cruz/SLS/Orion I would put my money on Elon Musk. Everything Cruz touches turns to shit.
DeLorean 2.0
“Elon Musk will be putting his Mars colonization plans on hold.”
I dunno about that. I bet he would go there tonight if he could.
Musk is backed by the money printers.
That's all he needs to know. Hence, these arrogant (and time-consuming) theatrics.
It should be obvious to everyone that Musk is totally losing it. Anybody running a publicly traded company who, as an April Fool's joke, said his company was going bankrupt has got to be some sort of fucking nut bar! Either that or he's smokin' some powerful weed!
or .. it's all going according to plan .. put on an act to get yourself replaced .. then you get to sell off all your shares before the bottom falls out. Otherwise, you get to ride the ship into the ground.
In reply to It should be obvious to… by mctimm
Like to see him take a dirt nap
your fired elon no wait that would be to easy put him on the line
I know running a small, private manufacturing company is challenging.
Running a large enterprise subsidized by the federal government would be a nightmare.
Ellen calculated correctly that the jooz running their counterfeiting operation could always manufacture more new funding at near zero cost.
Where Ellen miscalculated was thinking the jooz would never turn on him and that his junk-ass product would magically poop, well-formed, shiny, & polished, from the automated-asses of unicorn machines.
Furthermore, after the novelty of his electrified, and sometimes fried, Tucker-Turds faded, the depth of a seemingly Bottomless Pit of uppity Americunt customers, pretending-to-be-elitists, was discovered. Unfortunately, Planet Earth exists in outer space but it is not outer space. Here on earth, all Pit Bottoms exist, and although Tesla's Hole of the Almighty Backlog was much closer to the surface than reported, manufacturing snafus have prevented Tesla's void of consumer need from being filled even as the cavity continues to shrink !
douche bag..