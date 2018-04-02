Nasdaq Fails To Hold Key Support, Stocks Tumble

It's deja-vu all over again once more as Friday's melt-up evaporates just as last week's midweek dead cat bounce died... Nasdaq leading the way lower as FANGs are FUBAR...
Nasdaq failed to hold its 100 day moving average, and if we now test down to the 200DMA, it would be the first time since Brexit
And just as we saw last week, Friday's bounce was for selling...
Comments
Calling the Plunge Protection Team: muster on the quarterdeck and buy S & P 500 futures hand over fist, the barbarians are at the gates!
s+p fut is a buy @2599 and a sell @2650
It's a sell at both levels.
It's at 2575 now, what should I do? should I sell my house and double up? You promised me it would rally you son of a,,,
Wait til the nas is 1758, that is time to get in.
Trump fired the PPT
(dis)orderly bankruptcy here we come!
Good - screw the manipulated POS!
The day is early. Anything can happen between now and close. Popcorn much?
Between now and the close?....I expect many posts from freshly created i.d.'s begging people to buy stawks.
Layoffs in social-mediaville or it ain't real.
'Bring out yer dead
Ding-ding-ding...
Bring out yer dead...'
Look! We have numbers!
it ain't a buy till it starts raining bankers in manhattan.
What was discussed over the weekend matters:
People surely talked and anguished about the markets over the long holiday weekend. What to do, is the drop over or not? Maybe I will wait it out a little longer? Well, today likely teetered the minds setting in the, I’m not sure, undecided middle?
If people with equities have the ability to move/park money on the sideline then things will acerbate further. One days bad move leads to phone calls/electronic transfers for the next bad day. Brokers and institutions must react and likely won’t be temporarily holding shares doing so. It can have a domino effect after it drags on for a time, like it has, and down/losses seems the direction .
trump should launch missiles at it, that usually works for murikans doesn't it?
WAIT! Will the FED RESERVE FUCKERS PRINT MOR PONZI TO KEEP THIS ECONOMY GREAT AGAIN?
IS THE PRINTING PONZI MACHINE BROKEN? WHATS GOING ON HERE?
ESF has run out of money according to one source.
“We have the greatest economy, maybe ever in history. The greatest economy we have ever had" - D.J.Trump March 2018
So raise FF rates to 5%
https://nypost.com/2018/03/29/trump-tells-union-crowd-that-us-has-best-…
Libra Full Moon balance. not so much. Lol.