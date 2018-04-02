Nasdaq Fails To Hold Key Support, Stocks Tumble

It's deja-vu all over again once more as Friday's melt-up evaporates just as last week's midweek dead cat bounce died... Nasdaq leading the way lower as FANGs are FUBAR...

Nasdaq failed to hold its 100 day moving average, and if we now test down to the 200DMA, it would be the first time since Brexit

And just as we saw last week, Friday's bounce was for selling...