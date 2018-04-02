Nasdaq Fails To Hold Key Support, Stocks Tumble

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 10:33

It's deja-vu all over again once more as Friday's melt-up evaporates just as last week's midweek dead cat bounce died... Nasdaq leading the way lower as FANGs are FUBAR...

Nasdaq failed to hold its 100 day moving average, and if we now test down to the 200DMA, it would be the first time since Brexit

 

And just as we saw last week, Friday's bounce was for selling...

Peter41 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 10:35 Permalink

Calling the Plunge Protection Team: muster on the quarterdeck and buy S & P 500 futures hand over fist, the barbarians are at the gates!

two hoots Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

 

What was discussed over the weekend matters:

 

People surely talked and anguished about the markets over the long holiday weekend.   What to do, is the drop over or not?  Maybe I will wait it out a little longer?  Well, today likely teetered the minds setting in the,  I’m not sure, undecided middle? 

 

If people with equities have the ability to move/park money on the sideline then things will acerbate further.  One days bad move leads to phone calls/electronic transfers for the next bad day.   Brokers and institutions must react and likely won’t be temporarily holding shares doing so.  It can have a domino effect after it drags on for a time, like it has, and down/losses seems the direction .

 

Blankfuck Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:11 Permalink

WAIT! Will the FED RESERVE FUCKERS PRINT MOR PONZI TO KEEP THIS ECONOMY GREAT AGAIN?

IS THE PRINTING PONZI MACHINE BROKEN? WHATS GOING ON HERE?