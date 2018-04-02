$8 Billion E-Mini Dump Sends S&P Below 200DMA, Dow Tumbles 500

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:45

Well that re-escalated quickly.

Moments ago, a 65,000 sell order in the E-Mini, equivalent to a notional of roughly $8 billion, sent the S&P 500 tumbling, and breached the 200-day moving average...

... and sent the Dow Jones plunging by over 500 points.

As a result, all major US equity indices are now negative for the year...

All the FANG stocks are now lower since the start of March and Tesla is collapsing...

...

... as the USDJPY snapped lower...

Sending the 10Y yield to session lows.

Tags
Business Finance
Electrical (Alternative) Vehicles

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Sir Edge jmack Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:53 Permalink

 

The 'Dump' Was to Break the SPY low of 257.83 that was made 10 days ago on 3/23/2018...

The Big Players needed to get the panic stops to go off under that daily pivot point (257.83) and boom the selling accelerated once below that value... down to 256.32 SPY as of 12:12 pm EST...

The Weekly, Daily, 60min and 10min trends were down into that low... and are still down... with the 10 min now turning sideways...

now we have a pause... 12:53pm EST...

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
holgerdanske Belrev Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

I for one, did not expect it. But I think the extraordinary amounts of printed money and the smoke and mirrors of the FED and the plunge protectors, managed to hold the plate on the stick and turning for a extraordinary while.

However, I have never had any doubt as to how this will end.

Badly.

My money is in gold coins, land, housing and collectables. If the worst comes to the worst, I can grow my own food, actually do that already, so bring it on.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 2
wetwipe Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:26 Permalink

Trump tells PPT to take a long weekend...

Elsewhere in la la land Trump gets DB to short Nasdaq. Makes $100M. Offers to work as president for free. Calls Hillary crooked. Becomes a god to the plebs.

Welcome to 2018... You'll love it here.