$8 Billion E-Mini Dump Sends S&P Below 200DMA, Dow Tumbles 500

Well that re-escalated quickly.

Moments ago, a 65,000 sell order in the E-Mini, equivalent to a notional of roughly $8 billion, sent the S&P 500 tumbling, and breached the 200-day moving average...

... and sent the Dow Jones plunging by over 500 points.

As a result, all major US equity indices are now negative for the year...

All the FANG stocks are now lower since the start of March and Tesla is collapsing...

...

... as the USDJPY snapped lower...

Sending the 10Y yield to session lows.

