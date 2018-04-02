$8 Billion E-Mini Dump Sends S&P Below 200DMA, Dow Tumbles 500

Well that re-escalated quickly.
Moments ago, a 65,000 sell order in the E-Mini, equivalent to a notional of roughly $8 billion, sent the S&P 500 tumbling, and breached the 200-day moving average...
... and sent the Dow Jones plunging by over 500 points.
As a result, all major US equity indices are now negative for the year...
All the FANG stocks are now lower since the start of March and Tesla is collapsing...
... as the USDJPY snapped lower...
Comments
Nasdaq is still way above the DOT COM bust levels. Who could have thought back then that it would ever recover and then some.
Time to attack Iran.
In reply to . by Belrev
3 months and no capital gains???? cry me a river.
In reply to Time to attack Iran. by ne-tiger
Did Gartman come out as bullish this morning or what ? ! ? ! ? !
In reply to 3 months and no capital… by rccalhoun
he covered his shorts last week.
In reply to Did Gartman come out as… by InjectTheVenom
The 'Dump' Was to Break the SPY low of 257.83 that was made 10 days ago on 3/23/2018...
The Big Players needed to get the panic stops to go off under that daily pivot point (257.83) and boom the selling accelerated once below that value... down to 256.32 SPY as of 12:12 pm EST...
The Weekly, Daily, 60min and 10min trends were down into that low... and are still down... with the 10 min now turning sideways...
now we have a pause... 12:53pm EST...
In reply to he covered his shorts last… by jmack
Yep. Over the weekend he closed his short position. As soon as I saw that I opened my short. Profiting nicely today. Just following the trusty Gartman inverse trade rule!
In reply to Did Gartman come out as… by InjectTheVenom
Maybe we should practice on Grenada again.
In reply to Time to attack Iran. by ne-tiger
that was funny---
In reply to Maybe we should practice on… by Arnold
Now for another nice little dump and its party time.
In reply to that was funny--- by Snaffew
Algos must have confused the S&P Emini with paper gold.
In reply to Now for another nice little… by Brazen Heist
You took the words out of my mouth.
Who would have thought we would live to see the NASDAQ monkey hammered?
In reply to Algos must have confused the… by Osmium
It was just Gartman rebalancing.
In reply to Now for another nice little… by Brazen Heist
ZH is hiding why this is happening.. Russians announced that Trump has officially invited Putin to visit the White House.
In reply to that was funny--- by Snaffew
looking for trumptards proclaiming how we're all WINNING!!!!
In reply to ZH is hiding why this is… by Bulgars
live by the bubble, die by the bubble
The Donald Nailed It: 'We Are in a Big, Fat, Ugly Bubble' - Sept 2016
https://www.newsmax.com/Finance/DavidStockman/donald-trump-bubble-econo…
Trump on Dow 20,000: 'Now we have to go up, up, up' - Jan 2017
http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/26/investing/trump-dow-20000/index.html
In reply to looking for trumptards… by BullyBearish
OK, so who can dump $8B and not care. Only a sovereign that isn't friendly to the FED. China? Russia?
In reply to Time to attack Iran. by ne-tiger
Probably a typing error where ES was entered instead of GC.
In reply to OK, so who can dump $8B and… by asteroids
The same banks that dump $3B of gold onto the market at 3AM to get the best price.
In reply to OK, so who can dump $8B and… by asteroids
Somebody who sees the writing on the wall. The club will always get out first.
In reply to OK, so who can dump $8B and… by asteroids
The writing was on the wall after the dead cat bounce in the stock market way back in 2009.
In reply to Somebody who sees the… by Brazen Heist
Quick PPT...PRINT! Get that SP 500 moving average back over 2589!
In reply to Time to attack Iran. by ne-tiger
Time to buy some whips and whip them, that'll get the indexes back up there.
In reply to Quick PPT...PRINT! Get that… by stocktivity
Nasdaq website crashed: https://www.nasdaq.com/g00/?i10c.encReferrer=&i10c.ua=1&i10c.dv=13
Ladies and gentlemen this (could be) it!
In reply to . by Belrev
stop,stop...your teasing me
In reply to Nasdaq website crashed:… by wetwipe
When GOOG/FB/TWTR/NFLX/AAPL/AMZN announce LAYOFFS...
Then this will be 'it'...
And not a moment sooner.
In reply to Nasdaq website crashed:… by wetwipe
This is so exciting! I'm clenching my roll of silver dimes, with my left hand.
In reply to Nasdaq website crashed:… by wetwipe
Please don't elaborate on what you've got in your right hand!!!
In reply to This is so exciting! I'm… by Hillarys Server
adjusted for inflation it's barely up from the 2000 peak, only 18 years later.
In reply to . by Belrev
I for one, did not expect it. But I think the extraordinary amounts of printed money and the smoke and mirrors of the FED and the plunge protectors, managed to hold the plate on the stick and turning for a extraordinary while.
However, I have never had any doubt as to how this will end.
Badly.
My money is in gold coins, land, housing and collectables. If the worst comes to the worst, I can grow my own food, actually do that already, so bring it on.
In reply to . by Belrev
Pull it!
Trump is melting.
Right at the 200 DMA now on the SPX. Will the machines come in and buy?
today=breakdown of the 200day imo
In reply to Right at the 200 DMA now on… by Rise Of The Machines
((BREAKDOWN))!!!
In reply to today=breakdown of the… by Snaffew
'Go ahead & give it to me...'
In reply to ((BREAKDOWN))!!! by Snaffew
Third time's a charm
In reply to today=breakdown of the… by Snaffew
BTF Turdens low, always works ,
AMZN up 30 since this post
In reply to Third time's a charm by newmacroman
I have a feeling that right before the happy ending the Plunge Protection Team will pull the curtain back. "Are you guys okay in there?"
In reply to Right at the 200 DMA now on… by Rise Of The Machines
Maybe the PPT are hungover from the long weekend. Time to buy bullwhips and make them push those indexes back to 52 week highs no later than the end of this week.
In reply to I have a feeling that right… by Hillarys Server
Dear Tyler, let one day pass without calling the bottom.
And have readership drop 90%? C'mon Shizzle doom is clicks.
In reply to Dear Tyler, let one day pass… by shizzledizzle
you mean calling a top?
I think the BTFD is still in play.
In reply to Dear Tyler, let one day pass… by shizzledizzle
Trump tells PPT to take a long weekend...
Elsewhere in la la land Trump gets DB to short Nasdaq. Makes $100M. Offers to work as president for free. Calls Hillary crooked. Becomes a god to the plebs.
Welcome to 2018... You'll love it here.
One very well informed source is saying the ESF has run out of ammunition,so the PPT may have been laid
off.
In reply to Trump tells PPT to take a… by wetwipe
Resurrected Jesus help us....
In reply to One very well informed… by Winston Churchill
he's too busy drawing stick figure T&A on the walls of the cave---he doesn't want to come out---there's humans out there!
In reply to Resurrected Jesus help us.... by Arnold
Didn't Google cancel the resurrection?
In reply to Resurrected Jesus help us.... by Arnold
if thats the case is up to us to held up this market ... common lets do it! chump ... where are you?
In reply to One very well informed… by Winston Churchill
damn...it's so bad out there even the pm's are selling off---