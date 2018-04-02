National Apartment Rents Stabilize As Small Cities Boom

After years of torrid growth that has far outstripped wages, national apartment rents have finally plateaued, climbing a scant 2.5% YOY to $1,371 in March, according to RentCafe's latest monthly rent report.
Interestingly, the hottest rental markets (Brooklyn, for example), have seen rents retreat from record highs as they grapple with too much development at the high end of the housing market.
Meanwhile, mid-sized cities like Sacramento, Colorado Springs and Tampa have seen strong growth. But by far the strongest growth has been recorded in small cities like Midland, Texas (famously the home of George W Bush) and Yonkers, New York. Midland saw rents increase by a staggering 29% over the past 12 months, while nearby Odessa recorded a nearly 40% rent increase. Meanwhile, Reno, Tacoma and Orlando are in the top ten fastest growing rental markets.
Still, despite a slight year-over-year drop, Manhattan still has the highest average rent in the country, followed by San Francisco, which saw rents rise 2.4% year-over-year.
Of the 250 cities surveyed by RentCafe, Wichita, Kansas had the lowest average rent at $632 a month.
Comments
Apartments blow. If you want to get raped, mugged, murdered...get a fucking apartment.
If you want to get raped, mugged, murdered by the local Tax Assessor's Office...get a fucking house.
In reply to Apartments blow. If you want… by Semi-employed …
Depends on where you buy.
In reply to If you want to get raped,… by Normalcy Bias
You don't say!
In reply to Depends on where you buy. by An Shrubbery
+ 1 for truth.
Bought in 2006.
Saw value plummet by 48% three years later.
Sold in 2016 after values returned to ballpark what I paid.
Gains erased by routine maintenance, repairs, and above all “public school bonds” for Mexican daycare tacked on to my taxes.
In reply to Duh... by Normalcy Bias
The cost of rent is up, food is up and fuel is up... but interest rates and wages are the same.
The Fed will only raise rates significantly when they see wage pressure. When wages look like they are about to go up they raise rates to slow down the economy, people get laid off and workers are squeezed. It's a racket.
In reply to The cost of rent is up, food… by hoytmonger
At least, Tyler cares about the issue, unlike our politicians who NEVER bring it up. When I move, I guess I have one and only one choice: Wichita.
Wichita, Kansas
In reply to The cost of rent is up, food… by hoytmonger
More illegal aliens should help.
/sarc
In reply to At least, Tyler cares about… by Endgame Napoleon
Got a flyer from a realtor. First time houses in my little neighborhood have sold for more than $300K. Crazy.
You'll love the next property tax bill ;-)
In reply to Got a flyer from a realtor. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am prepping my house to rent it out. I plan on living in an RV for a year, at least. Cheers! Waiting for the HOA to approve my exterior lighting. Waiting for warmer weather to pressure wash and restain two small exterior decks. Along with downsizing / selling stuff. It's a project, for sure!
In reply to You'll love the next… by RagaMuffin
I’m trying to convince the Mrs. that we should live in a van.
Tough sell.
In reply to I am prepping my house to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0