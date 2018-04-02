New Book Slams "Toxic Geek Masculinity" In 'The Big Bang Theory'

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via Campus Reform,
Two professors are warning in a new book that TV shows like The Big Bang Theory are emblematic of a worrying trend they call “toxic geek masculinity.”
The new book Toxic Geek Masculinity in Media: Sexism, Trolling, and Identity Politics was written by Bridget Blodgett, a professor at the University of Maryland, and Anastasia Salter, who teaches classes on digital culture at the University of Central Florida.
Though computer geeks are often depicted as marginalized due to their social exclusion, Blodgett and Salter argue that the opposite is actually true, asserting that geeks are aligned “with a type of toxic straight white masculinity that is rooted deeply in current cultural struggles.”
“Geek masculinity, with its absence of hypermasculine qualities and apparent association with ‘un-masculine’ traits, is often cast in popular culture as a marginalized masculinity,” the professors note, but they make clear that they do not buy this interpretation.
“The dichotomy is false: geek masculinity is not marginalized,” they contend.
“It is instead an inevitable evolution of hegemonic masculinity in a culture where dominance and technical mastery are increasingly interwoven.”
Their book traces a number of TV shows and cultural struggles—including #Gamergate—to illustrate just how this toxic geek masculinity operates, citing The Big Bang Theory as but one example.
Referencing an episode called “The Contractual Obligation Implementation,” in which three geeky male scientists visit a local high school to tout STEM careers to teens, the professors claim that the storyline is actually an example of “empty feminism” because the plot does not address gender disparities in STEM fields.
“The characters are deeply lacking in self-awareness regarding their roles in a sexist workplace, and this same lack of understanding is constantly played for humor,” Blodgett and Salter write.
Later in the episode, the male scientists bring two female scientists with them to chat with the high-schoolers, but the professors insist that the feminist ethos of these female scientists is actually “undermined” because they wear makeup and dress “ultra-feminine.”
Ultimately, Blodgett and Salter worry that the “the episode’s message about women geeks ends with their reduction to objects for the masculine gaze.”
The book concludes by arguing that toxic geek masculinity is just an inevitable evolution of hegemonic masculinity more generally.
“Much like the break within the Democratic Party along racial lines in the 1948 election, more traditionally presenting geeks, white, middle-class, educated men are being pulled towards supporting the traditional power structure,” the professors write, asserting that this ultimately reflects an ongoing “cultural shift” whereby “geek masculinity has become part of hegemonic, white, male masculinity.”
Campus Reform reached out to Salter and Blodgett for comment for their new book, but neither responded in time for publication.
Comments
The most popular jewish propaganda on talmudvision is exactly what they want it to be. Why should I care what another jew says about the programming (take a gander at the definition of that word) that other jews create?
In reply to BAZINGA by zanza
Have not watched TV in years ... do not watch the propaganda of those who seek to enslave you .... nor could I give a flying fuck about the opinion of 2 collectivist academics seeking social normalization of the multigender LGBT mental illness agenda ....
In reply to The most popular jewish… by Tallest Skil
sounds like she needs to get laid.
In reply to Have not watched TV in years… by Disgruntled Goat
The social engineers never sleep.
This is not academics, this is war. A culture war.
In reply to sounds like she needs to get… by American Psycho
Written by a woman. Wow. I am so surprised.
In reply to Only if you're in to butt… by Ignatius
This nonsense is the fault of fiat money:
Subsidies for bored people are plenty.
In reply to Written by a woman. Wow. I… by DownWithYogaPants
I'm a physicist. Many people ask me if I watch BBT, as it is about physicists. Not only do I not watch TV, but I dread seeing a show ..."about physicists", and have actively avoided seeing even one episode. I can only imagine the awful stereotypes of geeks that it must pander to. Ugh.
I've been working in universities and industry as a physicist, with other physicists, for over 35 years, and all I can say is that physicists span the entire range of social skills and personality types as most other occupations. I can't speak to the particular agenda that the writer of this article is addressing, but it sounds like the show is about as offensive to her for her personal chip-on-shoulder as it is probably to most physicists for idiotic stereotyping. (they probably get all the physics wrong, too...but i'm only projecting here.)
On the other hand, what do you expect from hollywood? I expect that red-heads were equally offended by "I Love Lucy" in that day.....
In reply to … by Troy Ounce
Oh, no. Physicists gave humanity the Bomb. Nothing more macho, more phallic than the Bomb, is there, Sparky, you people all macho geeky enough to bring one into reality.
In reply to I'm a physicist. Many… by Automatic Choke
(I never gave anybody a bomb. Don't generalize.)
In reply to Oh, no. Physicists gave… by Karl Marxist
although entertainment can have a negative affect on the general populous, there is nothing wrong with getting a laugh from a show like BBT as long as you accept it as just that - comedy. i would like to think you are smart enough to not get sucked into the black hole of programming or stereotyping. i get a laugh out of the show but do not go out of my way to watch it. everybody needs to be able to laugh at the world around us to vent.
In reply to (I never gave anybody a bomb… by Automatic Choke
The Tyler’s did boost book sales- it’s up to #327,446 on Amazon
I am constantly amazed at the pathetic level of mental masturbation that public university academics engage in with our tax subsidies and inflated tuitions. Since it’s two academic womyn this time I’m sure it cost extra (for batteries)
heres a thought: maybe girls just aren’t that interested in ‘STEM’ subjects. My two daughters have zero interest but are otherwise normal
In reply to although entertainment can… by ldd
The Shark’s household is full of doctors, engineers and lawyers from Southern California (heck, I was born in Pasadena, where BBT is set).
Stereotypes are funny precisely because they are at least based in reality.
We all agree BBT is funny as hell.
Feminism is a mental disorder.
In reply to The Tyler’s did boost book… by Big Creek Rising
If you take away the degree as a gatekeeping measure for success, professors of this type would amount to no significance whatsoever. Having hired and attempted to hire people outside of the degree system there is certainly more risk of a bad hire (hence the reason everyone wants a degree), but I do think that organizations like Praxis and Mission U are going to be the hammer that nails the universities we know them into the casket.
Re: #327,446 on Amazon, even though it shows how laughable they are, professors like this make money by requiring students use this book in the state-mandated diversity classes, and they charge $100 a book which can be paid through student loans. But we're suffering from "too much capitalism" right?
In reply to The Tyler’s did boost book… by Big Creek Rising
I dunno about toxic male masculinity, but I have certainly witnessed many instances of toxic female masculinity in my life.
In reply to although entertainment can… by ldd
As Larry Summers explained at Harvard, and got fired for it, the distribution curve of IQs for men is different than that for women, particularly in mathematical and spatial reasoning. The curve for women is narrower if you will, i.e. the curve for males has much fatter tails. On both sides . So there are hugely more men at IQs above 135 let's say, and hugely more men below 80 too, than there are women . This sort of difference in the fatness of the tails between shows up in most species on most things you can make stats about . The XY combo experiments much more enthusiastically than the XX combo. It's science. Involves math .
In reply to (I never gave anybody a bomb… by Automatic Choke
I've had female electrical engineers working for me in the Aerospace Industry. A few were actually pretty competent, but the majority weren't even close to being competent. I had one who didn't even understand 1st degree algebraic equations. How she got a BS EE degree is beyond me. Unless it was competence at enforcing politically correct speech. Some were really fanatical about PC speech enforcement.
In reply to As Larry Summers explained… by TBT or not TBT
Your group gave people the bomb ahahahahaha
In reply to (I never gave anybody a bomb… by Automatic Choke
Is that Homer as "The Scream"?
In reply to Oh, no. Physicists gave… by Karl Marxist
The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world, but that just ain't good enough. We must educate (somehow) and hire only women computer scientists, pronounce them to be successful and visionary, then write, produce and promote a sit-com in their honor. And it better be a hit, buster.
I swear they are actually deranged.
In reply to Written by a woman. Wow. I… by DownWithYogaPants
The bottom line is: if you're a man, you know what it means to BE a man. If you're a woman, you know what it means to BE a woman. When you sit back and really think about the absurdities of our times, it become apparent that there is an (((element))) amongst us which is adamantly pursuing an undermining path to the destruction of this natural understanding. So, be aware and question everything they throw at your common sensors.
In reply to The most popular jewish… by Tallest Skil
They seek no less than the downfall of Western Civilization through Islamization and the of destruction of Traditional Christian Values, to be accomplished through the celebration of every abnormality that is the antithesis of Christianity. Christianity is so intertwined with Western culture that to destroy it, you destroy the foundation of the other. The result is one vast impoverished multicultural underclass led by a handful of elites.
In reply to The bottom line is: if you… by J S Bach
Don't blame "Islamization". That culture and religion is what it is. If you want to find blame for the unnatural malaise which afflicts the West... there is only (((one))) culprit. (((They))) know what is right and wrong... natural and unnatural. And (((they)) purposely steer the goy sheep to the unnatural so that their hegemony reigns supreme. Let no one convince you otherwise. THIS -- is the truth.
In reply to They seek no less than the… by Disgruntled Goat
Love the hypocrisy of the libtard left. It's okay for them to stereotype "geeks", but not okay for women to wear makeup or feminine clothes.
These lesbian feminist *professors* sound like the misogynists to me . They want to decide how other women should dress and act. BTW, I hate the show and could only stand it for a few minutes. The so-called masculine geeks were so annoyingly feminine, it totally comes off as another hollywood show about gays.
In reply to Don't blame "Islamization". … by J S Bach
Should I neuter myself now or wait for the SJWs to capture me? Maybe if I sign an agreement that I will keep my aggressive male mouth shut in public and never look at a female of the species they will agree to put the scissors away.
In reply to They seek no less than the… by Disgruntled Goat
Make them try. That'll freak out the little snowflakes. They won't know what to do.
In reply to Should I neuter myself now… by lincolnsteffens
Don't worry. At the fema camp you'll have your nuts clipped off like a dog. Toxic males are too hard to control in captivity.
In reply to Should I neuter myself now… by lincolnsteffens
Hooray, great summation
In reply to They seek no less than the… by Disgruntled Goat
You don't understand the Jews, you don't understand communism, and you don't understand how they bring communism through the back door in the guise of entertainment.
In reply to The bottom line is: if you… by J S Bach
True words.
In reply to The bottom line is: if you… by J S Bach
We don't know Bridget or Anastasia, but word is they are insufferable cunts.
In reply to BAZINGA by zanza
"...who teaches classes on digital culture". This is basically the only thing you have to know about Anastasia... to never even consider buying this "book".
In reply to We don't know Bridget or… by TeamDepends
Can't wait until the Academilitary Industrial Complex is shattered into a million pieces.
In reply to "...who teaches classes on… by Max.Power
About Anastasia Salter:
http://selfloud.net/about/
In reply to We don't know Bridget or… by TeamDepends
And here's something that could pair with it:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/loic/
Except no one visits that page, and no one would notice if it was gone ...
In reply to About Anastasia Salter:… by gregga777
Treblinka.
In reply to BAZINGA by zanza
"Big Bang Theory"and "masculinity "in same sentence?
Poes Law,anyone?
Oh, this is hardcore Communist academia.
Never mind!
In reply to BAZINGA by zanza
Two Jewish lesbians.
In reply to BAZINGA by zanza
No wonder they went off the cliff.
In reply to written by Bridget Blodgett,… by gregga777
Desperately seeking to convince that inferiority is inherently equal to the superior.
Dreams of equal reward for no effort or ability.
i.e.
Merit is evil.
In reply to BAZINGA by zanza
Enjoy your fun while you can cancerous SJW's. Your systems are being dismantled. Order will be restored.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.ca/2018/03/the-globalist-economic-st…
When young women are worried about toxic masculinity, as opposed to intoxicating masculinity, you know the world is overpopulated.
In reply to Enjoy your fun while you can… by Cash2Riches
How about intoxicated masculinity?
In reply to When young women are worried… by Endgame Napoleon
Datz MY favorite!
In reply to How about intoxicated… by Bastiat
Bingo! You have identified this gender idiocy's purpose. A secondary role for it is for distraction from the swamp.
In reply to When young women are worried… by Endgame Napoleon
So so soooo sad.
Bridget and Anastasia,
Get a man... SOON!
Why do they need men? They think that their strap-ons are getting the job done quite nicely for them.
In reply to Bridget, Get a man... SOON! by grunk
You are a sexist scum! You should say "get a man/woman/another gender... SOON!"
In reply to Bridget, Get a man... SOON! by grunk
Anastasia screamed in vain.
In reply to Bridget, Get a man... SOON! by grunk