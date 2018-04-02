Online Ad Fraud Is Off The Charts: "28% Of All Web Traffic Comes From Click Farms"

Authored by Bob Hoffman, author of the “Ad Contrarian” blog and writer of several books including "BadMen: How Advertising Went From A Minor Annoyance To A Major Menace," "Marketers Are From Mars, Consumers Are From New Jersey," and "101 Contrarian Ideas About Advertising"
Ad Fraud Is Off The Charts
In one of the most imprudent announcements in years, the ANA (Association of National Advertisers) congratulated itself a while back on having achieved a 10% reduction in ad fraud in 2017.
"The fraud decline is particularly impressive recognizing that this is occurring when digital advertising spending is expected to increase by 10 percent or more."
According to their calculations, global ad fraud dropped from $7.2 billion in 2016 to $6.5 billion in 2017.
The ANA announced this despite unmistakable indications that ad fraud is growing ferociously and is completely out of control. Every reputable independent ad fraud expert I know peed their pants laughing at this bullshit. Now there's some serious data indicating how ludicrously delusional the ANA and the marketing industry are.
A new report released by Adobe last week indicated that actual losses to ad fraud may be 10 times the ANA's number. The Adobe study, reported in The Wall Street Journal, claims that...
"...about 28% of website traffic showed strong “non-human signals,” leading the company to believe that the traffic came from bots or click farms."
Using Adobe's 28% number and projecting this out over $237 billion in estimated online ad spending this year (WARNING: COPYWRITER MATH COMING UP) I calculate that online ad fraud may reach $66 billion in 2018. This is astonishing, even to an old hysteric like me.
And it may even be higher. The Adobe calculation is based on the signals that Adobe can detect. Since the fraudsters are always one step ahead, it is reasonable to assume that there is some undetected fraud. Praneet Sharma CTO of Method Media Intelligence says, "Avoiding detection will be the major obstacle that fraudsters will present."
According to another ad fraud expert, Dr. Augustine Fou, "No matter what you are hearing or reading about digital ad fraud, I can assure you it's actually worse than you think."
Ya know, ten billion here, ten billion there...it starts to add up.
Comments
A commercial comes to memory from early 2000s in which systems hardware purchase themselves, deliver themselves, install themselves and run themselves. Welcome to humanless century.
Here's a look inside a typical Chinese click farm
https://kotaku.com/inside-chinese-click-farms-1795287821
In reply to . by Belrev
So that leaves about 28% for cat videos and 44% for pron.
In reply to Here's look inside a typical… by Rainman
Wait let me check...Yes Im Hue Man ...
In reply to So that leaves about 28% for… by Joe Davola
Brave Browser folks!
Goodbye to ads, scripts, trackers, all that bullshit...totally destroys folks like Google.
Note, Brave is new and raw; it will break some websites...but it's so nice for sites like ZH that are infested with annoyances that go beyond simple ads.
In reply to w by BaBaBouy
Okay,... So 28% of you fellow ZH Posters are really bots.
Hmmmm,... So which of you are willing to fess-up?
[PS: I am NOT a bot; and to prove it, you can click on this link where you can do ANYTHING! http://www.zombo.com/]
In reply to . by FireBrander
Here’s how you end this:
Go to a commission system where the ad company ONLY gets paid on a completed sale.
Problem. Solved.
So naturally this will never happen
In reply to . by Belrev
When was the last time you clicked on a ad (not by accident) let along bought something from a ad.
The whole thing is a fraud. Adverts on the internet do not work.
What was good for TV does not work for the internet. TV has hypnotic qualities that leave people in a suggestible state thus being great to sell you shit.
In reply to . by Belrev
my guess is that the fraud is more than 50%.
I wonder what the click percentages are for the ads we try to close but accidentally click on...
In reply to my guess is that the fraud… by buzzsaw99
You mean like the ones that shift at the last second so you click down on them when you're actually trying to close them? FB uses that trick a lot I have noticed.
In reply to I wonder what the click… by Michigander
when was the last time you bought anything after clicking on an online ad? anyone? do they even teach maffs and things like conversion rates in school anymore or is that just considered racist homophobe sexist hate speech now?
never.
In reply to when was the last time you… by ted41776
Never!
In reply to when was the last time you… by ted41776
If on-line advertising is replete with fraud, and traditional advertising is dead man walking, that leaves us with?
In reply to when was the last time you… by ted41776
Never.
Even if the ad shows me something I'm interested in, I won't click it...it's like phone scammers, NEVER deal with people that come to you anonymously or without you initiating first contact.
In reply to when was the last time you… by ted41776
Lifetime? Maybe once. If that.
In reply to when was the last time you… by ted41776
Usually I dont because it was something I searched for and already bought. They are usually late to the game. It just serves as a reminder I searched for that and they have some creepy stalker way of tracking my search
In reply to when was the last time you… by ted41776
And the illusion falls and reality bites. So goes the internet tech era. But AI! But robots! But self driving cars! No, just ads and clicks and cheats and cons.
America is a nationwide fraud-matrix of interlocked criminal amoebas.
98.8% of all internet ads are never seen by human eyes.
It's all fake, but it's all we have got. Pretend and extend.
Why is this news? Fraud is the currency of our lives, institutionalized by the Federal Reserve, and promulgated by every debt manufacturer on the planet.
Fraud in advertising IS the business model.
It's become MUCH MUCH worse.
90% of my stuff, possibly as high as 99% was all faked. I just found out recently.
SHUT OFF bidding for smartphones and the problem should go away or be greatly reduced.
In reply to Why is this news? Fraud is… by economessed
IMPORTANT
Click farms use Smartphones to run their scams, banks and banks of smartphones attached to computers for remote control and to feed the smartphones commands
If you are selling a product, or a service, and your customer base is not really using Smartphones to find you, then you can shut off bidding to smartphones by doing the following:
Go to "Adwords"
Go to "Campaigns"
Select your most important campaign (or least important campaign as a test)
Select "Settings" then "devices"
So, set the devices to "Computers" and "Tablets" to overweight and smartphones to underweight or to 0
Organically you will still show up in the smartphone search rankings but you will not be paying for bids there.
Up your search engine game so you don't need to pay so much for clicks.
ALSO
Check the countries your adds appear, you can highly target this and exclude third world countyries where the fake clicks originate. This is not a fool-proof method like removing smartphones from your settings.
I know plenty of humans that produce "non-human signals".
bottom line, you pay for clicks, you're going to by god get clicks. pay by the sale and all this bullshit goes away.
In reply to I know plenty of humans that… by dietrolldietroll
I just knew those Wheatie box POS athletes are all frauds.
More like 82%
I have never clicked-thru on a online ad...and never will!
That is real hard for me to believe that 72% of clicks are non-fraudulent. Who clicks on those things?
Have you ever clicked on an ad? How about like in the last year, two years? five years? I would say for me it's been maybe once in the last five years of internet usage. Is it just supposed to be subliminal advertising like coke ads on an outfield wall at a baseball stadium? Because that's the only interaction I have with ads so if it's just to get brand awareness out to people, it's probably working but if their intention was to have a surfer click, yeah that probably rarely ever happens.
Oh really that might explain why whenever visit a webpage it takes 2 minutes to load and the ads are more elaborate than the content. LOL.
I think it was proctor & gamble who pulled $100+ million from digital ad buys two years ago and found that it made no difference to their bottom line.
In the past I mistakenly wrote that the spending, redirected to more conventional advertising methods, had generated a 10% increase in "sales". It was a 10% increase in "reach". Reach being how many people actually see their ads.
The ad fraud has long been apparent to any old school advertiser and could easily be identified.
While I was yelling to the wind about the impression and click fraud I was unable to understand why so many companies ran headlong into caring for nothing other than clicks and impressions.
In the past all companies cared about was "ad buys to sales". A very sensible metric.
Determining the effectiveness of your ad buys used to be easily done: Commercial A used one 800 #, and commercial B used a different 800 #. When people dialed one or the other 800 # to place an order, you knew which commercial they had seen.
This process was thrown overboard in favor of reported clicks and impressions with no tie back to sales. How was this a good idea? Especially since the reported clicks and impressions came from third parties?
Often times I attribute this to the old guys retiring and the new guys having no idea what they are doing. But what about the old guys running the company? Are they gone too?
And who taught the new guys such lousy sales and marketing methodologies?
What I do know is that this massively fraudulent system exists and has successfully been pushed to nearly every company. It is one massive fraud in which everyone wants to get in on the action?
imagine you are having dinner with 8-12 buddies and some asshole tries to butt in and sell you a washcloth.
would you either welcome or buy that dishcloth?
now, imagine that a bot drops a dishcloth in your neighbors kitchen and a "reader" registers that bots actions.
that is the ad model that bumfuckwit corporations are paying for.
a) nobody "real" EVER clicks an ad on a social website.
b) bots are resposible for upwards of 90% of ad click thru's
c) paying for clicks by bots is about as stupid as buying 100 ice boxes for one cube of ice
Every time I did run a google ad for my business it quickly becomes very expensive with massive click counts. I believe its 90-95% fraudulent...