The Problem With A State-Cartel Economy: Prices Rise, Wages Don't

The vise will tighten until something breaks. It could be the currency, it could be the political status quo, it could be the credit/debt system - or all three.
The problem with an economy dominated by state-enforced cartels and quasi-monopolies is that prices rise (since cartels can push higher costs onto the consumer) but wages don't (since cartels can either dominate local labor markets or engage in global wage arbitrage: offshore jobs, move to lower-wage states, etc.)
Think about the major expenses of the typical household: Internet, telephony, cable and other digital services: cartels. Airlines: cartel. Healthcare insurance, providers and Big Pharma: cartels. Defense weaponry: cartel. Higher education and student loans: cartels. Mortgages: cartel. And so on.
The economy is now dominated by two consequences of state-enforced cartels:
1. High profits / high incomes for the owners and managers at the top who reap most of the gains of the cartel: high-income individuals pay most of the income taxes and fund most of the political class's campaign contributions. No wonder the political class insures that the state protects cartels from competition: it's called self-interest.
2. Debt. i.e. credit for consumers, so they can continue to borrow more to pay the ever-higher costs of living.
But debt has a cost, too, and even at low rates of interest, eventually the interest on ever-larger mountains of debt crimps households' spending and their ability to borrow more.
When consumers aren't earning more and can no longer borrow more to support additional consumption, consumption and the rate of new debt expansion both decline, guaranteeing recession.
Cartels don't really have competition, and so there is no pressure to lower costs; cartels have no incentives to innovate in ways that radically reduce costs and improve their services. Consumers see this most dramatically in healthcare and higher education, where costs just keep rising year after year.
If consumers can't borrow more to pay higher costs, then cartels lobby for the government to pay their rising costs via deficit spending, i.e. the government borrows more to fund the cartels.
Now that students are over-indebted, the higher education/lending cartels are demanding that the government pay the students' debts, so neither cartel suffers any decline in income/profits.
Since competition would threaten profits and higher prices, cartels buy political influence to protect their rackets. Politicos, always desperate to raise millions for their permanent campaigns for re-election, are happy to comply.
The only output of this system is higher public and private debt taken on to pay the rising prices imposed by cartels, and stagnation as wages no longer enable the bottom 80% of consumers to keep up with ever-higher prices.
The vise will tighten until something breaks. It could be the currency, it could be the political status quo, it could be the credit/debt system--or all three.
Here's a chart of the net result of a financialized state-cartel economy: the politicos skimming fortunes in campaign contributions love it, and the protected cartel insiders skimming the nation's wealth love it, too. Well let's see, that's all the important people, so what's not to like?
hang on to your seats boys and girls, we're about to hit a few bumps
If by bumps you mean the mafia is going to crash everything because they don’t know how to do anything honestly, then yes. These are not intelligent people we are dealing with here.
In reply to hang on to your seats boys… by ted41776
Consolidating industries and unregulated M&A is not a good scenario for workers or consumers.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.yahoo.com/amphtml/finance/news/jp-star…
GOVT of course does shit because they are paid to look the other way.
In reply to If by bumps you mean the… by NidStyles
I said something similar once while doing hardcore 4x4 - running over small trees and such back in the 80's. Wrecked the truck shortly after that. What does that have to do with anything?
In reply to hang on to your seats boys… by ted41776
I agree. The masses are in deep shit, but when it comes to the rent-seekers, there's no "Problem With A State-Cartel Economy". Rising prices and falling wages are exactly what they want!
In reply to hang on to your seats boys… by ted41776
For most of them, it's their own fault!
In reply to I agree. The masses are in… by Mr_Potatohead
Survival Tips for Young Americans
1. deferred gratification is your new lifestyle
2. do not procreate
3. seek a warm climate with ample drinking water
4. learn to eat bugs, worms and organic debris
5. become adept at sleeping in trees and burrows
6. every dumpster and trash pile holds treasure
7. tell no one of your secret survival skills
In reply to For most of them, it's their… by JibjeResearch
In reply to Enjoy the bumpy ride w/o me… by HRClinton
$100 for them. $1 for you.
If you like feudalism, then you can keep it.
In reply to $100 by Seasmoke
I prefer liberty. With a dash of racism and sexism. Let’s not forget Jim Crow, only adding Jews to the banned list and shoving them back into the ghettos where they belong.
In reply to If you like feudalism, then… by FreeShitter
What if I don't like feudalism?
In reply to If you like feudalism, then… by FreeShitter
Unfortunately it's not possible to go back to the blue pill. So that option is out.......
In reply to What if I don't like… by Mr_Potatohead
I did, even got a real job and inquired about classes again.
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Feudalism is the human norm. Around the world and throughout history, you see countless very sustainable variations on feudalism: owners and rulers are one and the same and the business of the state is to violently enforce elite rent seeking, and waging war to gain control of more resources and labor units. Classical liberalism and nominally free market capitalism really are the exception, not the cosmos struggling to unfold.
In reply to What if I don't like… by Mr_Potatohead
Classical liberalism and nominally free market capitalism is the exception and it started and developed in a specific niche habitat. It was also associated with other freedoms, not just free markets, but the free market-place of ideas, freedom to print, worship how one wanted or did not want, etc.
Max Weber's classic comes to mind.
In reply to Feudalism is the human norm… by rf80412
Freedom and Free Markets cannot exist without the Rule of Law. The Rule of Law must be applied uniformly to all classes, or there is no Rule of Law. To accomplish this, the Rule of Law must be God-centric, meaning individuals have God-given rights. This is the only way all individuals can be held accountable equally. Otherwise the Rule of Law is always corrupted so that it becomes Human-centric. This corruption allows for 2 types of Law, one for the Elites (which elevate themselves to God-like status), and one for the Masses (which then are forced to be subservient to the Elites). The result is Feudalism. All the problems in society stem from the death of God-centric Rule of Law.
In reply to Classical liberalism and… by scaleindependent
That's what I've been thinking too. The experiment with exceptionalism is almost over. It seems as though we'll revert back to a norm where most humans give up this crazy idea about individualism and start functioning more like worker bees or ants to serve their elite masters.
In reply to Classical liberalism and… by scaleindependent
Start by dumping the banking cartel called the Federal Reserve and return management of the currency to its rightful place: the Treasury and Congress.
That would be worst off lolz :)
In reply to Start by dumping the banking… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
That is what you have been brainwashed into believing.
In reply to That would be worst off lolz… by JibjeResearch
The Red charts shows that with today's World Wide Debt Ponzi, the only ones who benefit are the creators of the Ponzi. All "investors" eventually get wiped out.
Hyper inflation on the move fast, the media is not reporting it but the workers are feeling it, no need for raises when there is no inflation.
This is correct!
Cartels and warlords.
The 3 powerful financial warlords: the USD, Euro, and Yuan.
And other powerful warlords: monopolistic industries, the Pound, Yen, Ruble ... and so on.
The bottom line is the top 10% gets richer and the bottom 70% gets poorer.
Get use to this serfdom (see the article about it on ZH) or learn yourself into the top 10% some way some how, just get there and you'll be ok.
Not quite correct. Ultimately there is a titanic struggle starting between 2 world wide camps. One side is the Petro$ financed primarily by Debt backed by the All Powerful USSA Security State. On the other side is the Petro-Yuan financed primarily by Resources/Manufacturing backed by a Less Powerful Security State. Eventually, one side is going to win out, but not before a lot of carnage is unleashed on all sides, including the willing sacrifice of allies on both sides to protect the strongest players. No matter who wins, there will still be sociopaths at the top trying to implement a New Feudal World Order.
In reply to This is correct!… by JibjeResearch
You are too negative ...
Enjoy the show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ncbEucjsNFU
In reply to Not quite correct… by SDShack
New Feudal World Order. I hope you don't mind if I borrow that. Good way to describe the globablists and their project for the little people.
In reply to Not quite correct… by SDShack
Go ahead. I have been using the term for years. Sadly, everyday there is more and more evidence of it happening.
In reply to New Feudal World Order. I… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
The book I am currently reading, "Hope of the Wicked" by Ted Flynn was published in 2000 and he lays out, in excruciating detail and plain words, how this project has been in the works for at least one hundred years, possibly longer.
Oh, and thank you!
In reply to Go ahead. I have been using… by SDShack
Communism will surely work this time !
Same as it ever was. Just a different cast of characters. About every 50 years the old ones are replaced. Expect this time the duration might be shorter. And that's not a bad thing.
Well, the lemmings are to dump to notice.
$$$Buy my book...
And we'll look forward to another re-hash of the left-over hash tomorrow.
I am not pro unions, but Prices will rise until Labor unions strike.
That is what will break. Then we will get accelerated price rise.
So its like.... trickle down?
Wage growth comes with inflation. The Fed has a mandate for "price stability" which means no real inflation allowed. Therefore, as long as the Fed exists, only those who have early access to cheap loans to participate in asset bubbles will accrue wealth.
Take a look at the cartels that have been attacking cryptocurrency lately. Facebook, Google, Twitter, Snapchat, China, India, nothing but FUD this entire year.