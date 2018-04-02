The Problem With A State-Cartel Economy: Prices Rise, Wages Don't

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 16:45

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

The vise will tighten until something breaks. It could be the currency, it could be the political status quo, it could be the credit/debt system - or all three.

The problem with an economy dominated by state-enforced cartels and quasi-monopolies is that prices rise (since cartels can push higher costs onto the consumer) but wages don't (since cartels can either dominate local labor markets or engage in global wage arbitrage: offshore jobs, move to lower-wage states, etc.)

Think about the major expenses of the typical household: Internet, telephony, cable and other digital services: cartels. Airlines: cartel. Healthcare insurance, providers and Big Pharma: cartels. Defense weaponry: cartel. Higher education and student loans: cartels. Mortgages: cartel. And so on.

The economy is now dominated by two consequences of state-enforced cartels:

1. High profits / high incomes for the owners and managers at the top who reap most of the gains of the cartel: high-income individuals pay most of the income taxes and fund most of the political class's campaign contributions. No wonder the political class insures that the state protects cartels from competition: it's called self-interest.

2. Debt. i.e. credit for consumers, so they can continue to borrow more to pay the ever-higher costs of living.

But debt has a cost, too, and even at low rates of interest, eventually the interest on ever-larger mountains of debt crimps households' spending and their ability to borrow more.

When consumers aren't earning more and can no longer borrow more to support additional consumption, consumption and the rate of new debt expansion both decline, guaranteeing recession.

Cartels don't really have competition, and so there is no pressure to lower costs; cartels have no incentives to innovate in ways that radically reduce costs and improve their services. Consumers see this most dramatically in healthcare and higher education, where costs just keep rising year after year.

If consumers can't borrow more to pay higher costs, then cartels lobby for the government to pay their rising costs via deficit spending, i.e. the government borrows more to fund the cartels.

Now that students are over-indebted, the higher education/lending cartels are demanding that the government pay the students' debts, so neither cartel suffers any decline in income/profits.

Since competition would threaten profits and higher prices, cartels buy political influence to protect their rackets. Politicos, always desperate to raise millions for their permanent campaigns for re-election, are happy to comply.

The only output of this system is higher public and private debt taken on to pay the rising prices imposed by cartels, and stagnation as wages no longer enable the bottom 80% of consumers to keep up with ever-higher prices.

The vise will tighten until something breaks. It could be the currency, it could be the political status quo, it could be the credit/debt system--or all three.

Here's a chart of the net result of a financialized state-cartel economy: the politicos skimming fortunes in campaign contributions love it, and the protected cartel insiders skimming the nation's wealth love it, too. Well let's see, that's all the important people, so what's not to like?


*  *  *

My new book Money and Work Unchained is $9.95 for the Kindle ebook and $20 for the print edition.

rf80412 Mr_Potatohead Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:23 Permalink

Feudalism is the human norm.  Around the world and throughout history, you see countless very sustainable variations on feudalism: owners and rulers are one and the same and the business of the state is to violently enforce elite rent seeking, and waging war to gain control of more resources and labor units.  Classical liberalism and nominally free market capitalism really are the exception, not the cosmos struggling to unfold.

scaleindependent rf80412 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:28 Permalink

Classical liberalism and nominally free market capitalism is the exception and it started and developed in a specific niche habitat. It was also associated with other freedoms, not just free markets, but the free market-place of ideas, freedom to print, worship how one wanted or did not want, etc.

Max Weber's classic comes to mind.

SDShack scaleindependent Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:43 Permalink

Freedom and Free Markets cannot exist without the Rule of Law. The Rule of Law must be applied uniformly to all classes, or there is no Rule of Law. To accomplish this, the Rule of Law must be God-centric, meaning individuals have God-given rights. This is the only way all individuals can be held accountable equally. Otherwise the Rule of Law is always corrupted so that it becomes Human-centric. This corruption allows for 2 types of Law, one for the Elites (which elevate themselves to God-like status), and one for the Masses (which then are forced to be subservient to the Elites). The result is Feudalism. All the problems in society stem from the death of God-centric Rule of Law.

SDShack Mon, 04/02/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

The Red charts shows that with today's World Wide Debt Ponzi, the only ones who benefit are the creators of the Ponzi. All "investors" eventually get wiped out.

JibjeResearch Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:02 Permalink

This is correct!

Cartels and warlords.

The 3 powerful financial warlords: the USD, Euro, and Yuan.

And other powerful warlords: monopolistic industries, the Pound, Yen, Ruble ... and so on.

 

The bottom line is the top 10% gets richer and the bottom 70% gets poorer.

Get use to this serfdom (see the article about it on ZH) or learn yourself into the top 10% some way some how, just get there and you'll be ok.

SDShack JibjeResearch Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:19 Permalink

Not quite correct. Ultimately there is a titanic struggle starting between 2 world wide camps. One side is the Petro$ financed primarily by Debt backed by the All Powerful USSA Security State. On the other side is the Petro-Yuan financed primarily by Resources/Manufacturing backed by a Less Powerful Security State. Eventually, one side is going to win out, but not before a lot of carnage is unleashed on all sides, including the willing sacrifice of allies on both sides to protect the strongest players. No matter who wins, there will still be sociopaths at the top trying to implement a New Feudal World Order.

notfeelinthebern Mon, 04/02/2018 - 17:14 Permalink

Same as it ever was. Just a different cast of characters. About every 50 years the old ones are replaced. Expect this time the duration might be shorter. And that's not a bad thing.

Vlad the Inhaler Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:32 Permalink

Wage growth comes with inflation.  The Fed has a mandate for "price stability" which means no real inflation allowed.  Therefore, as long as the Fed exists, only those who have early access to cheap loans to participate in asset bubbles will accrue wealth.  

FUDruckers Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

Take a look at the cartels that have been attacking cryptocurrency lately. Facebook, Google, Twitter, Snapchat, China, India, nothing but FUD this entire year.