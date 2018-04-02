Q1 2018 Was A Disaster For America

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
In the first quarter of 2018, the financial and investing industry went into overdrive detailing the upside of the 2018 tax cuts and the positive impacts of a "business friendly" executive and congressional branch on business in America. The stock market hit record highs and the Federal Reserve proclaimed such good times as to raise their economic outlook and increase the likelihood for interest rate hikes.
From January 1, 2018 through March 28, 2018 (Q1), real GDP likely grew $110 billion (a 2.5% rise on an annualized basis). However, the fly in the ointment...according to the Treasury, from Jan 1, 2018 through March 28, 2018 (Q1), federal debt rose by an astounding $621 billion dollars (a 13.1% increase on an annualized basis). The chart below shows the quarterly change in federal debt versus the quarterly change in real GDP since 2000. Q1 2018 was the second largest quarterly growth in federal debt, only surpassed by the massive free spending of Q4, 2008.
Or, if we just subtract the quarterly growth in federal debt from the growth in real GDP...chart below.
Unfortunately, Q1 2018 is one of the worst quarters on record with the growth in federal debt doing laps around the "growth" in Gross Domestic Product (which of course counts all the federal debt fueled activity?!?). Incurring over $621 billion in new debt (to be serviced ad infinitum) to produce just over a $100 billion in new economic activity is something only government could achieve.
However, it gets downright miserable if you add in the massive $500 to $750 billion quarterly growth of unfunded liabilities alongside the growth in federal debt. Together, the UL's and federal debt are rising $3 to $4 trillion annually while GDP is rising around a half trillion. The tax cuts and fast rising costs of social programs will continue to see deficits rise far faster than economic activity or resultant tax revenue.
How this can be reason for celebration...well, I guess it's all a matter of perspective. The US can never grow it's way out of this hole...but the Fed and federal government is the best leadership money can buy. In real time they are choosing (and aligning themselves with) the minority who will end up winners and leaving everybody else to endure the losses as this all shakes out.
One last chart below, showing four critical variables.
1) annual change in 15-64yr/old US population (grew line)
2) Disposable personal income (green line...total dollars nationally available for spending after all taxation is accounted for)
3) Wilshire 5000 (yellow line, market cap or value of all publicly traded US stocks)
4) Federal Funds Rate (black line, short term interest rates set by Federal Reserve)
As population growth of the adult core has decelerated (and subsequent growth in demand), interest rates have been cut to incent the substitution of leverage and debt to maintain growth. However, the growth has primarily been in asset values instead of economic activity or wage growth.
Comments
Negative - 780 Billion Trade Balance
http://www.economist.com/node/21604509
Trade balance Current-account balance Currency units Budget balance Interest rates
Country latest 12 months, $bn latest 12 months, $bn % of GDP, 2016* Feb 16th, per $ year ago, per $ % of GDP 2016* 3-month latest 10-year government bonds, latest
United States -750.1Dec
Total Current Account Balance for the United States (BPBLTT01USA637S) 2006 = - $800 Billion?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/BPBLTT01USA637S
Interesting of the $35 Trillion in Foreign Owned US Assets put out by BEA.GOV on IIP Data, data just updated.
http://www.treasury.gov/ticdata/Publish/shl2002r.pdf (short term & Long term investments in Treasuries and Stocks)
http://www.treasury.gov/ticdata/Publish/shla2013r.pdf
http://ticdata.treasury.gov/Publish/mfh.txt
http://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/international/intinv/iip_glance.htm
Mortgage Debt Outstanding, All holders (MDOAH)
$14.590 Trillions of Dollars, Not Seasonally Adjusted, Sep 26, 2017
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MDOAH
Total Consumer Credit Owned and Securitized, Outstanding (TOTALNS)
Observation: Aug 2017: 3,749.8390 Billions of Dollars, Not Seasonally Adjusted, Updated: Oct 6, 2017
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TOTALNS
BLS historical data from CPS-survey shows weekly earnings the same in 1979 as 2017.
Weekly and hourly earnings data from the Current Population Survey
Series Id: LEU0252881600
Series title: (unadj)- Constant (1982-84) dollar adjusted to CPI-U- Median usual weekly earnings, Employed full time, Wage and salary workers
Year Qtr1 Qtr2 Qtr3 Qtr4 Annual
1979 339 334 325 328 332
1980 324 314 315 317 318
1981 317 311 304 314 312
2012 337 335 329 336 335
2013 334 333 330 337 333
2014 339 328 332 338
2015 344 337 337 348
2016 350 343 343 351
Constant Dollars, Weekly Earning same in 1979 as 2016.
https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/LEU0252881600
Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey
https://www.bls.gov/cps/earnings.htm
https://www.bls.gov/cps/cpswktabs.htm (Historical Data, Table 2, constant dollars, all workers)
https://www.bls.gov/webapps/legacy/cpswktab2.htm
For many years, since 2007 and earlier growth has been based on debt especially after 2008, low zero interest rates based debt. Growth based on Obama and Helicopter Commander Bernanke. All not good. As rates rise the Zombie Companies and Debt will default. Real growth is based on actual productive production, self liquidating debt, not non liquidating debt.
Debt Deflation is coming and its worse thing. Its not Trump's fault you can blame it on Greenspan and Bernanke and Yellen. They never corrected the system they continued to encourage bad debt and flood the system
Our debts and deficits no longer matter to those 'in charge'. They are increasing exponentially and there is no going back. The only question is, how much longer will the rest of the world tolerate our financial follies? Of course, much of the rest of the world is highly indebted too, but we are the world's reserve currency/petrodollar and that carries some meaning and responsibility. That is changing fast though. Smart governments are establishing a work around and hoarding precious metals. It would be prudent as an individual to do the same.... establish a work around and own some PMs. That tolling bell is growing louder by the day. Hedge accordingly.
The same thing is happening in Europe, Japan, probably China . . . every modern economy. The concept of "money velocity" where every $1 of government spending produces $7 of economic activity on Main Street is no longer true, if it ever was. Acclaimed economists are dumbfounded by this reality. Bernanke called it a "stubborn lack of growth". Krugman ignores it. The general population has no idea what we're talking about.
Every $1 in government spending is producing $0.20 of economic activity on Main Street. Wearing red MAGA hats, cutting taxes, and spending more bigly isn't going to change this. Telling the Fed chairman to, "Get to work" isn't going to change this. Obamacare isn't going to change this. Blockchain technology isn't going to change this.
We need to rethink Government's role in National economies. Instead we focus on gun violence, opiods, racial tension, pussy grabbing, who uses what bathroom, Confederate war hero statues, crashing Chinese space stations, stock prices, yada yada yada. ANYTHING but the role of Government in National economies.
6-1 debt to earnings.
This taco stand can't go on much longer.
Fiat currency is finished... It is not longer relevant.
I does not matter if the national debt is $21tr or $30tr, these numbers mean nothing anymore.
How much is your house worth..... what does it matter? The numbers do not mean anything.
When you get 0.01% interest on your savings what does is matter if you have $1M or $10 in the bank? Is your cash a productive asset..No
All you can hope for is that you can hope from one bubble to the next, housing, stocks, crypto, etc and make a bit along the way.
What is the true value of a house? Try to work that one out. Of course you say... it's what someone will pay for it, but no, rather what the bank will lend against it. When money has not value what does it matter. If interest rates reach their historical average of 7% what is the house worth then? What if interest rates go to -2% what is the house worth then?
What is the true value of anything..... No one knows take your pick,
Welcome to the la la land of modern day central banking.
Interest rates are somewhere in the 4s for mortgages, and the entire sector ground to a halt last time I saw. Combine that with most municipalities increasing property taxes and your house is worth next to nothing. No way would I purchase a home in a city run by Democrats as they see your house as their piggy bank.
In reply to Fiat currency is finished… by wetwipe
The Central Banks destroyed the concept of price discovery. When you manipulate interest rates everything in the chain is manipulated.
In reply to Fiat currency is finished… by wetwipe
