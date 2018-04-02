Stocks Suffer Worst Q2 Start Since The Great Depression

Well that really escalated quickly...
After last week's "paint the tape ahead of a long-weekend" melt-up into the close, the first trading day of the second quarter was a bloodbath... In fact the worst since The Great Depression...
As David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) summed up so precisely: New math: every tweet by @realDonaldTrump subtracts 70 points off the Dow. Keep 'em coming.
Woah...a ubiquitous opening bounce, then puked into Europe's close, then another attempt to ignite momentum, fails and stocks puked into red for the year again...
3rd dead cat bounce in a week...
The S&P 500 and The Dow broke below their critical 200DMA... (Nasdaq is closest to its 200DMA since Brexit plunge) -
there was a desperate last few minutes attempt to rally 'em back above the 200DMAs - Dow ended back above its 200DMA
First time the S&P has closed below the 200DMA since June 27th 2016 (Brexit)
VIX topped 25, leading the US equity index vols higher today...
Tech led the tumble...
Lowest close for NYSE FANG+ Index since January 5th...
With Tesla bonds...
and Stocks really ugly - We suspect Elon is regretting the April Fools' joke...
Remember Friday's reassuring bounce in bank stocks?
Stocks caught down to bonds' reality once again...
Treasury yields slipped lower from the US open (after opening higher)...
With the 10Y Yield dropping to neat two-month lows...
And Copper/Gold signals another 20-30bps lower for 10Y Yields...
The Dollar Index rebounded modestly as safe-haven liquidity flows picked up like last week...
Cryptos looked ugly over the weekend but ramped back to even today...
Despite dollar strength, PMs rallied on the day as crude was crushed...
And finally, as stocks sink, gold gains most year-to-date...
Bonus Chart: Fool me once, shame on - shame on you. Fool me - you can't get fooled again...
Comments
Go easy on the headlines. Otherwise you will have no superlatives left for what is about to come.
In reply to Are We Heading Toward A… by davatankool
Good point. New vocabulary, please. lol
In reply to Go easy on the headlines… by holgerdanske
<--- Major rebound tomorrow.
<--- Look out for falling Apples/TSLA/FB/etc!
In reply to Good point. New vocabulary,… by silverer
Powell was recovering from a Passover hangover (goys cant handle the wine). The printers will be back on shortly.....
In reply to <--- Major rebound tomorrow… by NugginFuts
Just all a hypnotic computer game anyway. S&P multiples.... lmao. The entire thing is a proxy for world dominance via USD strength, relatively speaking of course.
There is no market. Only a chart for PR purposes that goes up and down tracked on some "business" channels, whose owners are on the Presidents economic council for Perception Management. That's what we call "a market" today.
Would like to see this market without the Feds' influence or the ESFs' interventions. Only then will intelligent comments make sense.
In reply to Go easy on the headlines… by holgerdanske
If I had a dollar for every time some talking head has said, 'we're off the lows of the day', around about the close Id be able to buy Cramer's entire share portfolio with the proceeds; your right its a Bankers share registry not a market
In reply to Just all a hypnotic computer… by nope-1004
The PPT narrowly avoided (again) a Dow Theory Sell Signal by bumping the DJT back above 10,138 in the last 18 minutes of trading.
It spent most of the day below that threshold, and will likely close below it in the near future...
Smart Money has already left the building; Dumb Money is looking for the exits...
In reply to Go easy on the headlines… by holgerdanske
throw your silver,gold,cryptos down the toilet and buy more stawks mother fuckers
In reply to Go easy on the headlines… by holgerdanske
Nice gains today on AUY !!
😎👍
In reply to Are We Heading Toward A… by davatankool
live by the bubble, die by the bubble
The Donald Nailed It: 'We Are in a Big, Fat, Ugly Bubble' - Sept 2016
https://www.newsmax.com/Finance/DavidStockman/donald-trump-bubble-econo…
Trump on Dow 20,000: 'Now we have to go up, up, up' - Jan 2017
http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/26/investing/trump-dow-20000/index.html
“We have the greatest economy, maybe ever in history. The greatest economy we have ever had" - D.J.Trump March 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/03/29/trump-tells-union-crowd-that-us-has-best-…
welcome back, bubble! We missed you!
In reply to live by the bubble, die by… by BigFatUglyBubble
Have you driven past a Costco lately?
If so , good because the lots are so packed that's all you can do is drive by.
In reply to live by the bubble, die by… by BigFatUglyBubble
Recession already started, which is why they're letting the markets fall.
Depression never ended from my window
In reply to Recession already started,… by karenm
That
Does Not
Comport
It was endgame, The inflection crack occurred, Due to a couple determinants, That's why it's being let - or coming - down
In reply to Recession already started,… by karenm
cough cough volume on the Dow seemed a bit low in the last half hour
markets?
hilarious...
we know we can always count on the last minute ramp to avoid the lows of the day now cant we.... that was almost 200 points in 3:47 est. brought to u courtesy of United Health & McDonalds - again!
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
Kaiser, buddy, you are the high point of my day. Cheers!
In reply to markets?… by Kaiser Sousa
cheers back at ya...
In reply to Kaiser, buddy, you are the… by Automatic Choke
They Must have a chance to say. WE ARE OFF THE LOWS OF THE DAY.
In reply to markets?… by Kaiser Sousa
At least Bitcoin is way up.
Oooooooo a video and charts. This must be a good article.
Sorry , playas, the 2/20 got booked Friday.
It is going to be very enjoyable to watch the PPT try and buy up every index, when the really massive turds start hitting the rapidly rotating blades.
PPT juiced it back 300 points from the low today.
In reply to It is going to be very… by wmbz
Hedge half of my SPY puts today. Nice drop and I think we keep going lower, but I gotta take something off the table after being short and taking heat for a year and half. Decent profit now after being down 15% of my earn over that time and freerolling on the rest of my puts.
Buyers don't seem to care at major retailers anymore.
Nothing is selling and seasonal stuff needs a 50-70% off sign on it to finally move.
It really is funny to see an Easter aisle completely stocked with "80% off" sitting in front of it. I think everyone has figured out you buy for next Easter the week after this year's holiday.
LuLu Lemon's numbers are 100% fake
Tesla is 100% fake
Amazon is fake
Everything is fake.
Brother, ain't nothing REAL in this "market".
In reply to Buyers don't seem to care at… by adr
Stormy's are real...Right?
In reply to Buyers don't seem to care at… by adr
For this to end, we need to see selling capitulation on the NYSE open ... everybody has to puke first, cuz there are still too many longs hanging on for their lives. When they puke, it's time to buy.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
March for their lives girl pukes...sound enhanced
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eOgaSQBpzFs