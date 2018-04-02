NYC Pension Fund Demands Zuckerberg Relinquish Chairman Role: "We Need Independent Oversight"

It has been more than three weeks since the New York Times and the Guardian-owned Observer published their stories about data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica's surreptitious use of data from more than 50 million Facebook users during its work for President Trump's campaign.
And, as CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg continues his robotic media appearances and seemingly forced apologies ahead of back-to-back Congressional testimony later this month, some of the company's largest investors are agitating for changes to be made not just to senior management, but to the board of directors that oversees Facebook.
Overnight, we pointed out that the European Commission is considering new regulations to stop social media companies from spreading "fake news", something that Facebook has become a pariah for since the election, much to its leadership's chagrin.
Then, adding insult to injury, on Monday afternoon New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer added his voice to the chorus of wary investors who are demanding changes be made to stop what one CNBC guest described as "the most profitable company of its size in the history of capitalism" from succumbing to regulatory crackdowns and user flight.
Though New York City's pension fund - which has about $1 billion invested in Facebook stock - doesn't have the clout to unilaterally push for change, Stringer said he's pushing for a shakeup on the company's board of directors. Specifically, Stringer wants Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to relinquish his role as chairman, and hand the position over to an "independent" advisor.
"I think this is a wake-up call. This is a company that lost $50 billion after this scandal broke that's not an insignificant amount of money even for Mark Zuckerberg - the value of the company has gone down and my job is to represent the firefighters, teachers, police officers, the people for whom we invest on their behalf. We think there needs to be more independent board oversight I think there needs to be an independent chairman of the board. I think we need more independent directors...and more directors who have experience in terms of data and ethics and all the things that these merging huge companies need in light of what happened.
Considering that Facebook is the eighth-largest company in the world and the self-styled guardian of the personal data belonging to 2 billion users, Stringer says it hasn't comported itself in a way that makes people feel good... Though he quickly clarified that his fund has no intention of pulling out from Facebook stock, lest he accidentally trigger another vicious selloff.
"Clearly people's data is being used without individuals' permission and that's going to hurt the brand," Stringer said. "I understand this is a slow slog through this process but I am committed, as I have been in the past, to holding companies we invest in to the highest ethical standard. We have no intention of pulling out, but because we are investors we do have a right to ask these questions we want to look a regulator risk, revenue risk, the brand and also there's a real discussion that should happen around our Democracy and elections."
Stringer closed out the interview by speculating that he wouldn't be the last major Facebook shareholder to raise these issues.
"When you start looking at what's happening throughout the world...everybody who is a fiduciary of a pension fund that invests in Facebook has the absolute right to ask questions, to prod the board and to seek fundamental changes that will grow the company. We're not trying to harm Facebook, we're trying to make it a stronger company."
However, judging by the contents of an interview published on Monday by Vox, Zuckerberg apparently has no intention of making any changes at the upper echelons of the company. In his mind, it seems, the problems raised by the Cambridge Analytica scandal have already been fixed.
Independent financial oversight of a major corporation; dream on sweet prince
CEOs of major firms get there for a reason; & that is sucking at the teat of true power
Haha, Faceberg is dead.
Zuck: We are progressive corporation, therefore fascist. And therefore we don't give a F**K about Pensions just like DC, Wall Street, and London. Get the F**K out of here with your pension BS.
Every State's pension underfunding given real market values in terms of tax revenues:
http://thesoundingline.com/accounting-for-reality-pension-funds-are-in-…
A pension fund's first responsibilities is to responsibly invest their capital to guarantee continuous returns to its subscribers.
Not gamble.
Why the fuck are these pension funds gambling away on dirt like farcebook and the other intelligence agencies related cool internet companies facades that will go bust one way or another?
Wow, so we're at the point where a municipal pension manager is calling for change to a compay's corporate board?? granted, I do think this guy has a case here (Fraud), but let's be real here. We all know the buyer assumes ALL risk - always has.
Note to Municipal Pension Manager: Your main job is to do your analysis and MANAGAE RISK!!, not pick NCAA bracket-style on who's mascot looks the coolest. This is ALL on you for placing that stupid bet. Looks like we'll see this guy on the window ledge in a few weeks.
You nailed it. *uckerberg was de-pants and now he is a liability. THIS MAKES MY DAY like no other to see this heinous man publicly humiliated by his own.
Progressive is the opposite of Fascist. Fascism is a return to traditional Europe.
I don’t recall ever asking for virgins. In fact, I never did. That was Anglin and Weev.
Not a Muslim either. My brother converted not I.
It actually is not, but you need to do a lot of reading to realize that.
Back when people other than public employees—married to high corporate earners in many cases due to the crony-parent job network—were not the only ones with secure, full-time and decent-paying jobs, many employees in private-sector jobs, too, had defined-benefit pensions, which were non-speculative pension funds that did not rely so much on the ups and downs of the stock market.
We can’t have a topsy-turvy, true-free-market stock market when the pensions of dual-earner parents are on the line. The public secondary school teachers are mostly moms, as two former superintendents of schools explained to me, who are hired so often “because teaching is a good second income, and a mom can be home with her kids in the summer.”
Public secondary school teachers are often selected to accommodate their personal lives, not due to passion for the subjects they teach. It sounds like companies are now created to support the needs of pension funds and other things that have nothing to do with the product they produce, just like public secondary school teaching has little to do with the subjects taught and everything to do with social engineering and supporting so-called “working families.”
I guess they could replace Zuck with people who know how to protect sensitive data since that is their product, like the Equifax people or people in credit processing and insurance back offices, in general. I have worked in multiple financial services back offices, where much more sensitive data than anything FB is pulling in metadata is handled by mom-dominated staffs.
Employees in the many “voted best for moms” office jobs are much more obsessed with the latest Halloween dress-up day at work, not to mention their frequent and excused absenteeism (!for kids, for kids!) that is overlooked by equally absentee crony-momma managers, than they are with handling all of that sensitive data with proper diligence.
There is a lot of accommodation of the mommas’ schedules, with moms flying out the door hours early every day and leaving for weeks of travel soccer beyond PTO and pregnancy leaves. Unentered data is left scattered on desks, and there is a lot of accommodation of mommas in terms of work-at-home opportunities, regardless of who lives with them...........
Whether it is a high-wage or a low-wage job, and regardless of unearned income streams from spouses or government for womb productivity, moms are said to “need the jobs.” And much is overlooked due to that fact, including laxness in sensitive data handling.
Mommas work cheaply due to their spousal income, child-support checks that cover their rent or layers of monthly welfare, covering their rent and groceries in the case of the single moms, in addition to refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 that equal 3 or 4 months of full-time wages in these [truly] data-sensitive office jobs.
In reply to Zuck: We are progressive… by TeethVillage88s
Well his marrying the Communist spy wasn't very bright, was it. Zuckerberg didn't realize that once he was rich he could get almost any woman in the world, so he jumped on the first thing that offered him something he could never get on his own before without paying. He caves to every demand China, his "wife's" master and runner, demand of him. I wonder if Zuckerberg realizes that he is just her current assignment? China won't allow him to give up his role, they have access to so much more while his is running the company than if he were to give up control. They can add all of the fake news they want and get access to many other computers and companies through Facebook and backdoors in their ads,news and click bait. Zuckerberg is one of China's best assets in the United States, they will not easily give him up. He will fight to keep control because his controllers want him to.
China doesn't allow Facebook. I've been there, it's banned.
But ZeroHedge wasn't, lol.
I just want to go on the record saying that if I had his money then No Way in hell would I be married to that ugly bitch. I have seen better heads on a boil than hers.
His "Communist Spy" is an insurance policy for him as China rises. She most likely comes from an Elite family and there is now a child. However, I hope they F**k him for failing.
The SV people are definitely identity politics-driven to a fault, but it would be stupid for a rich guy to marry some woman, just because she wanted him after he got rich. He married someone he knew well before he got rich.
no, silly, by "independent" he means "somebody who'll do what we say" not the clown who's there now, who can't even ttie his own shoelaces
I'm absolutely no Zuck fan, but careful what we all wish for with this purge of "evil" social networking providers. Any laws they enact off the back of all of this will not touch them, but they'll ream our buttholes and our ability to communicate securely and privately
What a punchline! Better start sending letters out to the last ones in the door that they aren't getting shit.
FB B shares, Zuck does as he wishes.
Does this Stringer putz not understand that Faceborgs entire business model is predicated on selling private user data and that selling advertising is just a smoke screen ?
How did this incompetent moron allow the NYC pension fund to acquire $1B of this turd ?
You misread his competencies.
Stringer is an old hand down at Tammany.
There are no accidents, no incidents. Stringer is aware of his own role as a puppet to larger interests.
Tribal relations.
We think there needs to be more independent board oversight I think there needs to be an independent chairman of the board.
Like who? Kissinger? Comey?
Of course not. Dennis Gartman is the best choice, silly.
Don't forget that after that we're gonna need overseers of the overseers...
Followed by a (((committee of bolshevik czars))) who oversee all of that.
I say: "They bought their tickets, they knew what they were getting in to ~ LET 'EM CRASH!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn0WdJx-Wkw
A billion "invested" in Facebook stock. Let that sink in.
News flash for Scott Stringer: "If you don't like the way the facebooks is run sell the stock in your shorts you fat clown. That is the way FREE MARKETS that price things efficiently are supposed to work"
Zuck and psycho COO need to go. You think the COO did not have a hand in all of this crap? OK...
Cool. Throw the kid out and let a true "professional" (read: CIA) run the show.
You know what's funny, their new generation Millennials can't even run a scam properly without getting caught (for which I AM grateful). Kissenger has migraines these days watching this.
how dare FB stock drop on NYC Liberals !
"Though New York City's pension fund - which has about $1 billion invested in Facebook stock"
Let's see, the Fund is being monkey hammered for 'investing' in a stock that produces nothing except Deep State propaganda and the basis for operations is generating fake click bait and fake users.
Yeah, I'd demand *uckerberg step down.
And all because a company was allegedly helping the pumpkin campaign. Not a peep from these clowns when it was farcebook helping killary and dumbocrats in similar ways. Pretty funny to me.
No joy in Mudville, their boy struck out.
They want to regulate FB into compliance with the Democrat agenda and establish an effective cover for continued social engineering and advancement of the surveillance state.
Everyone gets a trophy. Bailout the poor pension funds.
right, that little pimp will never step down.
Taking advice or guidance from the NYC bureaucracy, the most corrupt in the United States, is sure to get you screwed in not only the long run but in the near term too.
Right. And they can't invest in bitcoin, cryptos or ICOs. With FANG stocks and tech stocks and the stock market declining, and bonds offering less than real inflation in return, underfunded pensions will continue to slug along and bring cities and states down to their knees.
In reply to New York State Common… by TeethVillage88s
Putting everyone's retirement on an infrastructureless social media company was super incredibly dumb. And that's just the tip of the Berg that sinks this Titanic. Ha! Ha ha!
Facebook is going down, there's nothing in data mining anyway, because most people are pretend people. I mean that old TV show "The Pretender" didn't exist on a hunch, but because most people are pretenders.
Great insight, a persons on line profile is as carefully crafted as a ballet performance. Companies trying to sell made up products to made up people living in a make believe social media world. LOL
The only option Stringer has, if he doesn't like the way Facebook is managed, is to sell their Facebook stock. If they want to manage the corporation and its management structure, they better invest a lot more than $1 billion and start working closely with the CIA.
Everything is okay when things are good, but when there are dips the railing accusations roll like a steam roller over freshly laid asphalt.
At this point public pensions, no matter what corrections they may take are screwed, we will see eventual torches and pitchforks. All that debt is unsecured and there will come a time where public servant pensioners will be shit out of luck, no matter how much hopium they may muster as those retired politicians making promises they new they couldn't keep for votes are tucked safely away in their mini ivory towers.
In other words, "We need Adult Supervision over in FB".
What a stupid idea!
The pension fund invests on Wall Streat amd hopes on returns. That moron believes in capitalism and free markets? I believe in Santa.
He should sell all FB shares and invest in a producing, manufacturing companies.
Zuck 2020!!!!!!!!
Hope the bastids lose even more money............