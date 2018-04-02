Subprime Auto Bubble Bursts As "Buyers Are Suddenly Missing From Showrooms"

It was less than a month ago when we showed a series of "10 charts revealing an auto bubble on the brink", and which laid out several very troubling trends, including i) the average new vehicle loan hit a record high $31,099; ii) the average loan for a used auto climbed to a record high $19,589...
... iii) the average monthly payment for a new and used vehicle hitting an all-time high of $515...
... iv) the average auto loan hit a duration of 69 months, while the average used vehicle loan has a term of just over 64 months, both rising to new record highs for yet another quarter.
... v) the average price paid for a new vehicle also hitting an all-time high of $35,176, according to Edmunds.com, almost entirely as a result of a massive expansion in consumer credit and record amounts of auto loans.
Summarizing the above is simple: cheap credit leads to easy lending conditions, and record prices as everyone floods into the market with lenders hardly discriminating who they give money to.
But, as we said in March, the key data which seems to suggest that the auto bubble may have run its course came from the following charts which showed that traditional banks and finance companies are starting to aggressively slash their share of new auto originations while OEM captives are being forced to pick up the slack in an effort to keep their ponzi schemes going just a little longer.
Commenting on these trends, Melinda Zabritski, Experian's senior director of automotive finance solutions warned that "we're certainly at a point where affordability is a question. When you look at how much income you need to support that payment, it certainly is higher than your average individual income." And nowhere was this more obvious than the auto sector's overreliance on stretched subprime borrowers, who remained the marginal source of auto demand as long as rates remained low.
However, with short term rates rising, with Libor soaring, low rates are increasingly a thing of the past.
"For some buyers, this is going to come as a surprise," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Industry Analysis for Edmunds.com. "For buyers with average credit scores, the rates are higher than a couple years ago and that will mean a higher monthly payment."
And, as we said last month, it will mean for a sharp drop in demand, especially among the most stressed consumer groups.
* * *
Today, this was confirmed when as Bloomberg reported this morning that "Subrprime new-car buyers suddenly go missing from US showrooms."
Just as we expected, between record prices (courtesy of what until recently was easy, cheap debt), record loan terms, and rising rates, shoppers with shaky credit and tight budgets have suddenly been squeezed out of the market. In fact in the first two months of this year, sales were flat among the highest-rated borrowers, while deliveries to those with subprime scores slumped 9 percent, according to J.D. Power.
Confirming our observations, Bloomberg notes that while lenders took chances on consumers with lower FICO scores after the recession, partially on the notion that borrowers prioritize car payments ahead of other expenses, several financial companies started to tighten their standards more than a year ago. The result is a surge in the amount of captive financing shown in the chart above, which as we warned is the clearest indication yet of the popping car bubble.
And so, the quiet withdrawal of what was arguably the most important marginal US auto buyer - whose entire purchasing power came thanks to cheap, easy debt - means that carmakers are about to report sales for March which slowed to the most sluggish pace since Hurricane Harvey ravaged dealerships across the Texas Gulf Coast in August, which boosted an auto replacement buying spree and kicked 6 months of life into the struggling US auto sector, according to Bloomberg’s survey of analyst estimates.
But back to the subprime bubble, which some refuse to call it what it is:
"There’s not a bubble of subprime. But as interest rates rise, it’s going to affect” those customers first, said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president of U.S. sales for Nissan Motor Co. “That’s the part of the market that’s really coming down.’’
Call it whatever you want, but the outcome is clear: even the recent modest increase in interest rates has made it prohibitively expensive for most "stressed" households to purchase cars on credit, meaning that the higher rates go, the fewer subprime-driven demand there will be.
Westlake Financial Services has specialized in subprime lending since its founding in Los Angeles thirty years ago. Subprime loans now make up just 55% of its portfolio, down from 75% five years ago, said David Goff, vice president of marketing.
“Subprime losses increased maybe to pre-recession levels a year or so ago,” Goff said in an interview last month. “That caused you to require a little bit more from the subprime customer. And those people, instead of buying a new car, are switching over to a used car.”
Which also explains why used car prices, until recently, were at all time highs. After all, if it is very easy to get the required subprime credit, why discriminate based on cost: just buy.
And now it's payback time, as the long-overdue disappearance of a major source of auto demand -the US subprime buyer - means the long-overdue market clearing "price correction" (one can use a harsher term here as well) is imminent.
* * *
There is a silver lining: those responsible buyers who waited until prices dropped, will soon have a bonanza of options as the millions of "lightly used cars" and SUVs are now coming off lease, providing a good supply of better-equipped, nearly new models at falling prices.
"Misallocation of capital", symptomatic of fiat currency and its monopolized issuance.
Nothing matters until it does. So who decides when it does?
Sub Prime Auto's, US Debt, Global Debt, Housing, Interest Rates..... take your pick.
You can pay people to sit at home.
or
You can pay people to make planes, trains and automobiles.
War comes and one set of people can make combat vehicles.
There are literally not enough jobs for the people to support a competitive environment. Even lawyers are making 20 an hour and kept at under 29 hours a week.
These stories of "too many jobs" beside "too many cars".... makes you go hmmmmm
Without inflation being stuffed through all these channels we’d all be able to afford these cars without having to take out ridiculous loans.
Smart buyers won't have to wait long. Prices are already coming down. Even things listed as 'great deals' on the price checking websites are sitting there for months. I've been shopping lately. I've actually been waiting for this exact thing to happen. My current vehicle, purchased at 4 years old about 10 years ago, is getting kinda long in the tooth and up there in miles. Wanting to get another 4-5 year old full sized 4WD SUV and been patient. Looks like it's getting about that time.
Give it another year if you really want to get a good value...
I agree. The "crash" is coming. Anyone with common sense can see that this next financial instability will not be a simple correction like we had in 2008-2010. Every financial market ie, car, housing, student loans,etc, has been subprimed to the hilt. Cars and houses with be significantly reduced in price. Banks had so many empty houses in 2010 that instead of handing them off to mortgage property managers they started bulldozing them. Anyone buying a house now or car unless absolutely necessary is a moron for not waiting.
im waiting to pick up a nicely optioned 2014 porsche turbo s
I never thought I'd ever be in the market to replace my 15 year old vehicle, but, I'm going to rethink that decision in the next few months as a shit-load of used (repo), low mileage vehicles become available at fire sale prices. Timing is everything and we're rapidly approaching the very sweetest spot ever.
There have been articles predicting this was imminent for years now. One of them will be right, obviously, since this shit is completely unsustainable, but is this it? I don't know, but I do know prices near me have come down and nice 3-5 year old loaded vehicles are sitting there on lots for a long time.
Any suggestions on makes and models, other than Tesla?
If you want to buy new, KIA's have the best warranty and about the best build quality you can find; at prices that are truly discount.
The Optima Turbo is probably the best deal in the lower-middle end of the luxury sport sedan market.
If I were needing a new car; I'd also be seriously looking at the new Stinger...
Over a year ago, watching a Chevy truck commercial, I told my wife, let's watch how much of a discount they're offering. It started off at $6,500 off MSRP. Then, it went to $7,500, and now it's at $12,500. The dealerships lot near me, are packed, packed with pickup trucks.
May I suggest a 2012 and up, Jeep Wrangler JK (four door)? That was the first year for the new (and bulletproof) V6. It's still a real Jeep, with solid axles front and back, simple controls and you can beat the hell out of them. I'm running stock tires and stock suspension and it still amazes me, how many places this thing will go. Steep hills? Mud? Rocky, small boulder infested climbs? No problem! I've had mine for nearly a year and it hasn't given me, any problems yet! It also has excellent manners on the freeway, even at 75 mph and up. The interior is rugged too.
PS: 80 to 90% of Jeep Wranglers, never see the dirt. It is a very popular vehicle for young women and that makes finding an unabused, stock Jeep, really high. It will cost about $2K to outfit it with the bumper, winch, etc.
Another factor is all the doodads and gizmos that come standard on trucks.
"... v) the average price paid for a new vehicle also hitting an all-time high of $35,176, according to Edmunds.com, almost entirely as a result of a massive expansion in consumer credit and record amounts of auto loans."
Bullshit.
Kill the EPA and roll back CAFE standards to 2006 and freeze it there. Quit overregulating shit.
Not just the EPA nonsense. All the 'safety' standards that make vehicles so heavy make the cost go up, both in materials and in engine power needed to move them. Plus all the air bags in these things are expensive as hell.
I'd be more than willing to pay additional fiat for each "doodad and gizmo" eliminated from my vehicle purchase. Please remove everything other than power windows, seats, door locks, mirrors, intermittent wipers and cruise control. Thank you.
Cars (and SUVs and trucks) more and more resemble mobile entertainment centers. In 2012 I needed a new vehicle, so I went to look for a certain Asian car. The basic one came with a roughly $35K price tag with the base V6 engine. There were two electronics packages available at extra cost, each about $5K. The car/engine combo I wanted came with a V-8 and another 100 horsepower (one can never have enough of that). The cost was $45K and included both of the $5K electronics packages. In other words, the engine upgrade was essentially free. Unfortunately, the packages were not optional with the bigger engine. And what did one get for another $10K? A lot of colorful display screens, entertainment/communications options, and other crap I had no desire for. Doodads and gizmos indeed. When I drive I don't want distractions.
The folks are at the Tesla BBQ
...eating VW diesels.
but when it does matter , it will be spectacular--to watch from sidelines. If you are not early in prep, you will be too late.
Bunker-up before the sandbags are sold out!
The Fed decides when facts matter. It watches bets and knows at any given point in time whether the "clients" are net long or net short. Through monetary policy it can then pick winners and losers to maximize gains. The Fed controls money, but it is not interested in money. It wants assets. It wants collateral. It wants physical property - the only thing it cannot make out of thin air.
Other than many tapped out:
Electric, fossil fuel or a combination of both? I’ll wait like others ‘til they sort it out. They created this purchasing dead space and will have to survive through it, or not. For now, and maybe always, I for one would prefer an auto with no computers, electronics as they are invasive, likely more than we know.
Recently sold my Jeep Grand Cherokee, computerized to the hilt and every comfort known to man. It was slightly lifted and a gorgeous SUV.
So what! Owned it for 8 months and said enough is enough. You PAY for 'cool looking, comfort and ease'. My insurance was outrageous on that thing. And I bought it cash, the no payments. The gas guzzling lump of metal was nickle and diming me to death. &100.00 a WEEK to fill twice. Going across the street was straight up a quarter of a tank!
Sold it and found a used 2000 Dodge neon with only 63,000 original miles. Owned by an elderly lady who bought it new and had every single maintenance record ever done on it....at the dealership. It was in remarkable condition. Cost me $1650.00. Put the rest of the money from the Jeep in the bank and never looked back.
I've not had one problem with it. And the gas mileage is outstanding.
SUV are everywhere here. Sticker new is around 30-35,000. Back in the day that was a down on a house. Used is anywhere between 10-20,000. And that's if the vehicle is older than four years.
I see more rebuilts here than clean titles. In fact my car was only one of three I saw while looking that had a clean title. Rebuilts go from 4-10,000. But people buy them here because car prices are so high.
I love the simplicity of my car now. It's not at all what my Jeep was but it gets me where I want to go with little expense. I would never put down 35,000 for a vehicle. The 515 payment plus insurance would be a killer .You have to have full coverage here on a new vehicle. That's crazy. The only ones making a killing are the dealerships and insurance companies.
One simple act, and you turned your financial life around. Super good going.
A car is a tool. I've made a living with tools all my life. I love tools and if I'm not tough with myself, I would over-spend. But one of the smartest financial decisions I ever made was to by a Toyota Yaris with a stick shift, and then rent a van or a truck when I actually need to haul things. That way I don't have to own and operate the damn thing the other 360 or so days a year.
Because when I'm honest with myself, when I use a car it is almost always just myself and a computer bag, driving someplace between 2 and 20 miles away, and I may have to look around for parking or park in a low-clearance ramp. And I'll get nailed with door-dings once every third or fourth time out, from idiots driving tricked-out light trucks who aren't really in control of their vehicle and have no concept of objects in space.
Also, I spent $13,500 or so on a new car 10 years ago, cash. No repairs other then consumables, and the twice I've stupidly over-loaded a light car because you can with the hatchback, and had to replace the rear struts. Whatever. All in, less than $4,000 in maintenance over 10 years, and my insurance is about $800/yr on that car in the ZIP code with the highest insurance rates in my state.
No, it's not a luxury car. Nor is it a light truck. It's just cheap reliable transportation. The tool I actually need.
Ahmen. My 2005 Toyota Sienna CM (Computer Module) crapped out at only 130K miles and 9 years, cost more to fix than the blue book, so I donated it to a local non-profit and got a tax write off I don't need...
Meanwhile, my 1986 Toyota 4wd pickup is NOT for sale. No computers, no cruise control, no electric windows, no sunroof, no CD player, and a small cab and 8 foot bed and lumber rack, big tires, and custom front and back real steel grill guard and bumpers - with a tough hi/lo 4wd transmission that will get me through the valley of the shadow of death no sweat...
It is a byproduct of low wages that have seen nothing but anthill-sized upgrades in 40 years, partially due to flooding the American labor market with so many welfare-boosted illegal workers. It is also a byproduct of rent that eats up half of monthly, earned-only income for welfare-ineligible, non-womb-productive citizens.
Those are the ones you often see when working as an insurance agent. You do not see as many welfare-eligible moms whose part-time office jobs do not require proof of insurance. You do see the moms en mass at tax-preparation time, when they get their up-to $6,431 in refundable EITC child tax credit cash from Uncle Sam, which they do not spend on insurance in most cases.
This risky subprime auto market—along with the natural spreading of risk from things like natural disasters—drives not just the price of cars, themselves, up. You must add the cost of insuring this market to the auto price.
It is CRAZY for people with low and sporadic, earned-only income to take on big car loans, but they do.....they do.
Here is what licensed agents and the many unlicensed moms, working in insurance offices between bouts of extreme and excused absenteeism, do all day long: Call banks and dealerships to assure them that people have paid the monthly premiums on full-coverage policies that are required on cars with loans.
You do not own the car until it is paid for; the bank or the dealership (in some cases) owns it. And they check up on things, making sure that people with loans pay their insurance every month.
That is why people prioritize car loans. No Santa, baby, not unless you are a womb-productive citizen or noncitizen.
A study by the National Academy of Sciences has estimated that the net cost of immigrants is $300 billion per year....which is an astounding number. And these immigrants have lowered the cost of labor for working Americans creating another negative impact. And finally, money printing by the Federal Reserve, which went to banks and corporations, has lowered the purchasing power of the US dollar by 8-10% each year, not the 1-2% inflation rate put out by the BLS...BS for short. All of these factors have significantly lowered the standard of living for the average American worker while enriching the oligarchs.
Sale !!!
I will start shopping for a car when they are at $10,000. Until that happens I'll drive my paid off royal dependable best car I ever owned Corolla.
Yep, my 2002 Honda Accord is looking pretty darn good when parked next to my 2017 F150.
had an '03 F150 - got 300K miles out of it before the frame rusted thru - bought a used Subaru Forester with 60K on it...LOVE subarus now.
Subarus are great cars, but many have had head gasket failures. You might want to check whether it has affected your model. Subaru applied a secret warranty (free repair) to my girlfriend's Subaru when the head gasket failed. She had paid through the nose for dealer service since buying the car new.
Exactly, a decent car in my taste will run me 40k plus, who wants a 6 or 700.00 car payment. My current vehicle was 32k fully loaded in 2009, new 2017 model is 50k! Wtf is wrong with these people. Talk about over priced. And don't even look at truck prices!
Too much "wipe yer ass" technology in every vehicle today.....Autopilot? If you want to burn.
New Cars have been going downhill. Less reliable, but hey! It will drive itself!!!!
We need wayyyyyyy less tech in this world, not more.
Seriously, who the fuck would buy a self driving car at these prices. Why would you pay this kind of money and then not want to drive it? One computer chip goes haywire and you crash killing yourself and maybe your loved ones!
Cheaper to buy a simple car and hire a chauffeur.
A new truck that used to go for $15K-$25K START now at $40K. It's insane. Even used ones are crazy expensive. The car industry is building better cars now for the most part but the prices they are asking are still not in line with what people should be paying for them. I think they are all overpriced by $10-15K.
...or, used truck prices!
Seriously?
I bought an Audi A8L for $7500 40000 miles ago (last april)
I drove over 25000 miles on business in it.
I made money.
WyTF would anyone drive a POS loud little car that saves you about $5 a week on gas?
I LOVE the overbuilt car market. I would rather they pay these jokers to work than to sit home and smoke dope.
(The audi was 08, 170k miles... but i only needed tires and a blower fan so far. I see plenty out there under $12k that have tons of life left.)
I had an Audi and would never buy one again.
Great engine and transmission (shift stick).
Very comfortable.
The worst quality wiring I have ever seen. Crappy electronics too.
A neighbor traded in his 10-year old Audi for a 1-year old Corolla with 11k on the odometer couple years back. Got tired of $1000+ service appointments. He thinks it's the best car buying decision he's ever made.
Vouch for you on that one... Had a passat wagon for a while. Great driving car and very comfortable but the electrical demons were unreal.
BTW AUDI - VW... Same difference.
"The audi was 08, 170k miles... but i only needed tires and a blower fan so far. I see plenty out there under $12k that have tons of life left.)"
Yeah, right, scheduled maintenance alone would be a small fortune, how much did all the scheduled maintenance cost you? Or, did you not perform the maintenance? Hate to be the sucker that buys that bucket of bolts off you.
My 2000 Camry has 140k miles and I've spent less than $1k total in repairs since buying it new
In reply to I will start shopping for a… by aliens is here
Now THIS I believe. A tip, if you want a bigger space in a wagon but Camry reliability, the Scion XB has a Camry engine
Even if I had money, I would still drive my car until it was so old that I could not drive it anymore. Interestingly, this is what people with the most money, held for the longest time, often do. I know from my days in custom-luxury sales, serving an old-money clientele in some galleries, while serving new money in other locations. Old money people with the poshest addresses often abstain from the fancy-pants cars, knowing that cars depreciate the minute they leave the dealership and cost more to insure. Follow the old-money practices, even when you do not have money.
When I was a kid only the regional manager of a bank or somewhere had a Audi. BMW or Mercedes.
Now I see dole sum, cash in hand hair dressers, people on minimum wage all with new ones. What could go wrong?
Alan Greenspan insured that Americans become rich. They a really rich now.
