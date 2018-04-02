There Is No Escaping History: Fiat Currency Eventually Fails

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
Paper currency has led to the collapse of almost every economy that has tried to institute a fiat currency to trade for goods and services. It’s not looking very well for the once mighty dollar, either.
Throughout history, attempts at using fiat currency, even today, has failed. When the government prints fiat money that isn’t backed by any value, disaster inevitably ensues. Still, the long history of failed fiat currency is being ignored by today’s money printers.
At the start of the first century, the Roman denarius was a coin containing approximately 94 percent real silver. By the end of the century, the amount of silver was reduced to 85 percent. Devaluing the denarius meant Nero and succeeding emperors could pay off their bills more easily while becoming richer. A hundred years later, the denarius contained less than 50 percent silver, and in 244 A.D., Emperor Philip the Arab devalued the currency down to 0.05 percent silver content. By the time the Roman empire collapsed, the denarius was made of 0.02 percent silver, and it became useless as a currency.
Copper backed China’s initial paper currency. When copper became scarce, China began to make iron coins. The iron currency became overissued and soon became devalued. By the 11th century, a Szechuan bank issued another paper currency that could be exchanged for valuable goods such as rare metals or silk. Continuous war with neighboring Mongols caused economic inflation. China lost the war to Genghis Khan, who was too busy with other conquests to take much interest in China. Genghis’ grandson Kublai brought China and its finances under Mongolian control. Kublai used fiat currency for the vast China trade, including trade with Marco Polo. Kublai simply continued to print vast amounts of money as he continued his marauding and conquering. But infusing the economy with worthless monopoly money ruined many and chaos became the norm.
France has an interesting history with paper money. It may be the only country to face economic collapse not once, not twice, but three times by flooding the country with fiat currency.
High-living Sun King Louis XIV left a debt of 3 billion livres for his successor to deal with. Louis XV desperately needed incoming tax payments and demanded these be paid in paper currency. Predictably, the paper currency was quickly overprinted and became worthless.
In the 18th century, France began another attempt at printing paper currency called assignats. By the end of the century, the assignat suffered 13,000 percent inflation. Napoleon rode to the rescue by instituting the gold franc, which stabilized France’s erratic currency. One would think the French might have seen a connection between the stable economy and gold-backed currency. No such luck.
France reverted to paper currency in the 1930s, the paper franc. In just more than a decade, the fiat franc became devalued by 99 percent. France’s third attempt at printing worthless monopoly money proved to be a dismal failure.
Following WWI, Germany’s Weimar Republic faced historic debts. So, Germany put the printing presses to work – a total of 133 printing companies were kept busy. The mark became more than worthless. It was used to heat furnaces. Burning the paper currency to keep warm was more efficient than using it for trade.
A wheel barrel became a wallet.
Throughout the 20th century, many other countries flooded their economy with fiat currency – and collapsed as a result. The direct correlation between government interference with money and the devaluation of currency seems to escape many.
Has the US learned anything about fiat money? The Colonies happily jumped on the fiat currency bandwagon and began flooding the land with their own paper money. When these currencies quickly became overissued, they became – surprise! – devalued. Like the marc to come a few centuries later, colonial currency made for excellent bathroom tissue. The Revolutionary War was financed with a paper currency called the continental. It, too, crashed on a grand scale. This, finally, brought about some healthy American distrust for fiat currency. The US dollar was now backed by actual gold and saw the most splendid and richest economic growth in history. People came from all parts of the globe to be a part of such a success story.
As if on schedule, the Federal Reserve appeared. Currency once again fell under the aegis of government control and manipulation. In 1933, President Roosevelt made ownership of gold illegal. The ties between the US dollar and the country’s gold reserves were severed gradually until President Nixon eliminated the gold standard entirely in 1971. The once mighty US dollar instantly turned into fiat currency. This was followed by a decade of disastrous inflation.
The US has followed the historical pattern of paper money. The government is currently printing dollars with abandon to pay off its record debt (sound like a familiar refrain?). Following a long historical precedence, the US dollar is losing value at an alarming rate as we head into a period of high inflation.
As history has demonstrated, inflation is a guaranteed devaluer of currency. Following WWII, Greece saw an increase in inflation of 18 percent per day. The country’s deficit tripled within a year. And then things got really bad. An invasion by the Axis powers saw income plummet by 70 percent. Like so many other countries in the past, Greece started printing worthless currency and experienced one of the worse hyperinflations in history.
As previously stated, Germany’s Weimar Republic faced unprecedented debt in the wake of WWI. No country would accept its worthless mark as repayment, forcing Germany to sell off marks for other foreign currencies at any price. This lead to Germany’s famous hyperinflation of 29,500 percent.
Zimbabwe is famous for its 100 trillion-dollar note during its period of catastrophic hyperinflation. Prices doubled daily as Zimbabwe faced hyperinflation of 79 billion percent in 2008. A loaf of bread was priced at 35 million Zimbabwe dollars. Government intervention can invariably be found as the source of any hyperinflation.
There is no escaping history. Paper money and out-of-control national debts have always devalued the currency and caused massive inflation. The US dollar remains on the cusp. It is anyone’s guess which way it will go. But the roadmap to a financial disaster was printed thousands of years ago. Is anyone paying attention?
no it won't, this time it's different! /sarc now don't forget kids, put your extra money in the bank into a savings account like a good lemming
why the black and white pictures though? there are plenty of recent examples
No it is really different this time. More people more hideous conditions.
The history of Weimar Germany is unknown to most people because the knowledge of its injustice leads them to a complete understanding of the rise of Hitler and National Socialism. This naturally evolves into a "full-circle" understanding of cause and effect - which then leads inevitably to the cancerous root of all of our woes.
I leave it to you, dear reader, to figure out the rest.
The level of ignorance is intentional. People don't go to public schools to learn. They go to those schools to become indoctrinated drones.
Look who writes the curriculum. The same assholes that tell me I am evil for having hate in my heart because they do this shit to us intentionally with their bullshit fake dichotomies and religious nonsense.
Give it up Masons, I am never adopting your delusional Zionism, or your leftist Satanism.
Yep! Fiat Currency Eventually Fails, and so do hateful ideologies like Zionism in Apartheid Israhell.
+100
(only morons think things happen in a vacuum)
Most of humanity is being forced to experience hell because of one group.
problem reaction solution?
And the Rothschild's involvement in creating the fiat disaster. Like any lowlife criminal they hate eye's pointed on em.
I been saying periodically since I've been posting here that no Fiat monetary system has survived longer than 75 years before imploding on it's self. The Fed's Fiat scam is at 105 years. This is why they need a WAR BAD. It's not gonna be long. Get out of the large city's if you can.
That's not quite true. When the US abandoned the Gold backing in 1971 (temporarily) a new currency was born and completely Fiat.
You are mistaken reserve currencies last between 75-100 years not fiat monetary systems. The US dollar became the world reserve currency in 1944 at the Bretton Woods conference. So if you add 75 to 1944 it is 2019. Getting closer.
"I'll take Jews for a 100 Alex."
More advanced technology and expanded global trade increasing specialization of labor. Accelerating productivity growth at rates unheard of in the past has been soaking up the huge amounts of money being printed. Americans would all be millionaires in purchasing power were it not for the money printing frantically devaluing the dollar as fast as it gains.
But inflation has to grow exponentially to continue to work for the government and elites. That exponential printing rate will overtake and exceed even modern productivity growth very soon now. Just was a longer fuse this time around.
love the pix.
in a perfect world, all this would be taught in the schools. no later than 2nd grade.
I tend to suspect if some brave teacher tried to teach it NOW, he/she would be prosecuted
The true value of fiat money is the same now as it has been throughout mankind's history. Zero.
https://jimrickards.blogspot.com/2018/04/jim-rickards-next-financial-pa…
Plenty of discussions on this.
It is sad that most people went to school for at least 12 years and have no idea. Even many with a college diploma are clueless. They will learn, as my mother often said, "the easy way or the hard way." And that is an exact quote.
Giving the federal reserve the power to print US currency was the beginning of the end. It happend long before most of us were born on December 23, 1913. Those fucking rat bastards sold us down the river.
It is anyone’s guess which way it (USD) will go.
Personally, I don't think it will be going up
Well since 1913 the FRN has been devalued by approximately 98%. That was not accidental, it was intentional.
There Is No Escaping Obvious History - ALL Shiny-Shit Currencies Have Failed ... otherwise they would still exist.
The reason is that humans CANNOT live within any limits unless imposed upon them from outside their society/government.
Energy, resources, knowledge and labor.
I believe these are the true basis for currency.
When money rises above a medium of exchange for goods and services, it has been corrupted.
Fiat money is not the problem. The problem is managing the money supply politically.
http://quillian.net/blog/the-means-determines-the-end-facebook/
Any government can abuse any currency and always does. The fact that a currency is fiat is not relevant.
With a fiat currency, the currency can still be converted into gold and it can also be converted into anything else money can buy.
Central banks don't actually create money. Only work creates money. Without work, money would not be needed. The natural money supply consist of value generated by work plus what can be reasonably be expected to be repaid. Governments create money on top of that amount. That fact that it is fiat money makes no difference.
Where do I start? You actually came here and posted a link to FUCKBOOK?
we already know this...We all know what is coming...the problem with articles such as this, and millions of videos, is its always "not if, but when?"...it could be tomorrow or 10 years from now...seems to me, just be self sufficient as much as possible, water, food, silver, protection etc...Throw a few bucks in crypto if ya want, but I would not invest more than you can lose. Try to keep healthy...learn a trade. I am learning how to weld. am fortunate to not have much money so I can fix things..either I fix them or I pay someone else to fix them, and I dont have money to pay anyone else.
There has never before in all of history been an empire quite like the US.
Fiat is not the issue here it is having over 1000 military bases around the world, a military budget bigger than all the other countries combined ready, willing and with a track record of bombing back to the stone age, if you attempt to circumvent the petro-dollar.
Some will say that China, Russia are going to do just that but because TPTB knows that that means big hurt for the west, it WILL mean war.
The dollar will not go quietly into the night. Either by inflation or circumvention. Any who think otherwise are free to be an idiot.
No, what you can blame is the immoral rich American oligarchy that has caused the world to not want America to have the reserve currency. It's all about morals.
Fiat only fails because of greedy irresponsible oligarchies.
You mean like the western .gov's whose debt's are sky hi and don't care.
Yep, and they don't care because they're what? Immoral yes that's it.
Got Gold? Now's the time to do yourself a favour and get some!
Yeah... so what? Someday, even the sun will fail. What's your point, Alex?
What I don't know and what I'd really like an answer to, is when inflation runs amok where does regular worker get stacks and stacks of currency? Zimbabwe, plenty of pics of them with million billion even trillion dollar notes, if they only make 50 cents an hour, where are they getting millions to pay for an egg?
Does the gov suddenly send them trillions? Do their employers start paying them a billion/hr?
How do they get the stacks of currency?