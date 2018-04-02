Three's A Crowd - Another Woman Sues Trump To Lift NDA

First, there was 'Stormy Daniels' - the porn star suing President Trump to undo a non-disclosure agreement she signed about their alleged affair.

Second, there is former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who is suing the National Enquirer to void a deal that she says forced her to stay silent about an affair she had with Trump.

And now there's a third woman seeking to overturn a pre-agreed secrecy deal.

Bloomberg reports that Jessica Denson, a Los Angeles-based journalist and actress who oversaw phone banks and Hispanic outreach for the campaign, claims she was harassed by a superior.

She had earlier filed a discrimination case against 'Donald Trump for President Inc.' in New York state court, but the campaign sought to enforce the confidentiality deal, filing an arbitration claim asserting $1.5 million in damages. Now, she is suing the organization to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed, saying it muzzled her from airing discrimination claims. Denson is reportedly representing herself in the lawsuits. Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’s lawyer who said he had been approached by other women who had Trump-related non-disclosure agreements, declined to comment on whether Denson had been one of them. The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The question is - does any of this matter to anyone but Maxine Waters? Judging by President Trump's approval ratings surge, it's not weighing on national sentiment.