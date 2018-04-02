Three's A Crowd - Another Woman Sues Trump To Lift NDA

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:03

First, there was 'Stormy Daniels' - the porn star suing President Trump to undo a non-disclosure agreement she signed about their alleged affair.

Second, there is former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who is suing the National Enquirer to void a deal that she says forced her to stay silent about an affair she had with Trump.

And now there's a third woman seeking to overturn a pre-agreed secrecy deal.

Bloomberg reports that Jessica Denson, a Los Angeles-based journalist and actress who oversaw phone banks and Hispanic outreach for the campaign, claims she was harassed by a superior.

She had earlier filed a discrimination case against 'Donald Trump for President Inc.' in New York state court, but the campaign sought to enforce the confidentiality deal, filing an arbitration claim asserting $1.5 million in damages.

Now, she is suing the organization to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed, saying it muzzled her from airing discrimination claims.

Denson is reportedly representing herself in the lawsuits.

Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’s lawyer who said he had been approached by other women who had Trump-related non-disclosure agreements, declined to comment on whether Denson had been one of them.

The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The question is - does any of this matter to anyone but Maxine Waters? Judging by President Trump's approval ratings surge, it's not weighing on national sentiment.

Comments

NiggaPleeze The_Juggernaut Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

No, try reading the article before posting about it.  She's accusing the Trump campaign as follows (seems snowflake ridiculous, but, my point, no sex):

A supervisor made "derogatory and demeaning comments" about Denson after she was promoted, started a rumor that she was responsible for a leak of Trump’s tax returns and directed another campaign staffer to try to take her personal laptop and files, according to the original lawsuit, filed in November in New York state court.

DownWithYogaPants DillyDilly Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

What in the world leads the media to believe anybody really cares about this?

What hetero male does not love banging a hot chick?  And what sane woman is not self aware enough to understand how this dynamic works?  

All the media is doing is making the Donny look like a Mac. Only thing I can say is I manage to get it all done without so much casharolleo.

SILVERGEDDON DillyDilly Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:31 Permalink

So Trump fucked a bunch of what were then consenting pretty high speed low drag good looking bitches back in the nineties. Big fucking deal. They got their perks, got their cheetos dick, got hush money, and moved on. 

Then, Orange Jesus becomes President, and all the fucked out stale dated wrinkly bitches he fucked are thinking there's another opportunity for another payday.

That - is all what is happening here.

Compared to the pedo Clinton clan, the guy is still a fucking saint, albeit aparrently turning into just as big a politician as any D.C. veteran as we speak.

Lets wait until he fucks an intern on his desk, or declares martial law and rolls the UN troops in before we get all dramatic on him, okay ?

Or, ho number three says he fucked her dog instead of her.....................

Give Me Some Truth SILVERGEDDON Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

Again, and for the hell of it ...

It’s not the sex, not even the serial infidelity, it’s the cover-ups, the payoffs and the NDAs that matter legally. And maybe provide windows into someone’s real character. 

You’ve lived a lifetime doing things you’d be embarrassed for voters to know? No big deal, man. You DO have folks on your team who can buy the silence of all these “whores” and keep all these skeletons safely in the closet, right?  Lawyer up and spend away. It’s all legal as can be. No way such arrangements have anything to do with your desire to get elected to high office. Only a fool would think such a thing.

And I don’t know why anyone might think that a serial philanderer with an army of fixer lawyers would be someone we perhaps shouldn’t trust. Bill Clinton proved this. As did his wife, the chief bottle washer in charge of extinguishing bimbo eruptions - Fine, fine, upstanding, decent people here .... as proven in all other area’s of their lives and politico careers.

Buckaroo Banzai Give Me Some Truth Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:55 Permalink

Trump, like millions of Americans, enjoyed the services of prostitutes. The whole point of using a prostitute is, you aren't paying them for the sex, you are paying them to shut up and go away. Trump wisely used an NDA to enforce the traditional arrangement.

Now, these filthy whores are trying to pretend that they deserve to not be treated like what they are, which is whores.

The kikes have turned America into a degenerate and stupid nation, but apparently not quite degenerate and stupid enough to fail to recognize a dirty whore for what it is.

As far as Bill Clinton was concerned, he didn't even have the common courtesy to use whores and compensate them for their services. He just abused his political power to either seduce women, or take advantage of them, or flat-out rape them.

Deep Snorkeler Bes Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

The Orange Satyr

1. Trump believes that sin can be driven out by more sin

2. Trump is actually responsible for a decline in the white birthrate

3. Melania is the image of troubled womanhood

4. I wonder what Fox News will tell him to do

5. he is the Trumpiest dinky dick ever

Cloud9.5 Bes Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:25 Permalink

David, God’s most favorite, had a thousand wives and concubines.   Women are programmed to sleep with alpha males.  Nobody on the left seemed to have a problem when slick Willie porked a teenage girl in the oval office.   Now everybody is all over Trump for collected a few centerfolds and porn stars.  These girls are pushing for a little more limelight.

Some women have an innate attraction for bad boys.  The Parkland shooter now has a fan club.  http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/03/29/parkland-suspect-nikolas-cruz-showered-with-fan-mail-donations-report.html

 

Cloud9.5 chunga Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:50 Permalink

I voted for Trump for two reasons.  First, because he supported the 2nd Amendment.  Hillary had already colluded to push through one semi-automatic rifle ban. Second because it appeared that he was a free agent unlike the bought and paid for Hillary.  The women he had purchased, leased or rented was not a consideration, even though, he as good taste.

Give Me Some Truth Cloud9.5 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 16:07 Permalink

For the record, I DID see many red flags about Clinton the more I learned about his many alleged and tawdry affairs, denials and cover-up efforts. Such a person should not be trusted and is not suitable to lead any nation, I thought to myself.

Events proved my suspicions about his true character (his wife’s too).

These were actually obvious “tells” about the man.

Trump, on the other hand, I’m inclined to ignore all this stuff. After all. The man did tell us he was going to make America Great Again (and do A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I and J. He also told me he would never do K, L, M, N and O.). And, you know, I believe the guy. I mean, Why would I not believe him?

Give Me Some Truth Bes Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

Re: such tawdry claims vis a vis the “consistency” standard, or “character matters” standard ...

There was actually an opportunity here for Republicans and/or Trump supporters to differentiate themselves from Democrats and Clinton supporters (or John Edwards supporters).

However, Republicans and/or Trump supporters decided to pass on this opportunity.

Thought Processor Hippocratic Oaf Mon, 04/02/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

 

I fail to see where Trump has broken a law in here.  

 

The DNC and Hillary inc. on the other hand are under investigation for breaking numerous laws such as RICO violations, Voter Fraud, Pay for Play, blackmail, sedition, treason up to and including murder.

And they're fighting back with character assassination where no laws were in fact broken, so that they can run it 24/7 on their controlled MSM streams.  They've been hunting for Russian ghosts in the Trump administration for how long......... ?

The Deep State has simply become inept as it's appendages come into the light.

 

 