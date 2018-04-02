Trump Hits 50% Approval Rating, Surpasses Obama At This Time In His Presidency

President Donald Trump's approval rating stands at 50 percent according to Rasmussen's daily presidential tracking poll released Monday morning - putting Trump ahead of Obama at the exact same point in his predecessor's presidency.
Obama was at 46% on 4/2/10... pic.twitter.com/khXmSjS77j— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) April 2, 2018
Obama approval rating 4/2/10 - 46%— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 2, 2018
Trump approval rating 4/2/18 — 50%
Trump last hit a 50% approval rating on February 27, as he had been hovering around the 47-50 percent range.
As the Daily Caller's Saagar Enjeti notes, a CNN poll found that Trump's approval rating is at an 11-month high of 42 percent, which was in line with results from the Associated Press.
CNN Poll: 42% approve of Trump, highest in 11 months @CNNPolitics https://t.co/3wutybOaf8— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) March 26, 2018
AP poll sees Trump’s approval rating rise – to 42%: WASHINGTON – The good news for President… https://t.co/VwvPRpt46v https://t.co/zd8y2ntJ56— Business World (@BusinesssWorld_) March 28, 2018
Methodology via Rasmussen; "Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence."
Trump's base is predictably pleased with the results:
President Trump approval rating: 50%— Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 2, 2018
Disapproval rating: 49%
FYI this is better than Obama's rating at the same time in Obama's presidency.
BREAKING NEWS:— C3 (@C_3C_3) April 2, 2018
Obama: 4/2/10
Trump: 4/2/18
Obama approval: 46%
Trump approval: 50%
Obama Media Coverage: 95% POSITIVE
Trump Media Coverage: 95% NEGATIVE
Obama: EMPTY Hype
Trump: REAL Results
Media lies dont work. More are waking up every day.
Media GOPe Dems panic mode
Trump's 50% approval rating is a slap in the face to all those nevertrumpers who thought that the omnibus bill would be his downfall. At some point you would think the coyote would understand he is never going to get the roadrunner. Beep, beep.— unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) April 2, 2018
No his approval ratings are rising because independents like myself are opening our eyes to lefts demonic actions.— Roger Griggs 🇺🇸 (@rogergriggs) April 2, 2018
Despite massive pro-Obama propaganda and massive anti-Trump propaganda by #FakeNews @CNN - Trump's approval rating is higher than Obama's was.— Steve Goddard (@SteveSGoddard) April 2, 2018
It must be hard for CNN to accept the fact that their propaganda doesn't work any more. pic.twitter.com/76Dsp8CAgr
CNN and Other Fake News Networks are struggling to survive through record low ratings. Meanwhile, Trump's approval is at Record Highs! pic.twitter.com/lfvP2jSPsI— Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) April 2, 2018
"What the American public doesn't know...is what makes them the American public"
Maybe Trump is being rated by the same social credit system the Chinese government is getting ready to roll out:
https://www.caseyresearch.com/doug-casey-on-the-coming-comfortable-dyst…
The whole world is being set up to grade us as either socially acceptable or deplorables. Any guess where this is headed:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to What the American public… by SickDollar
THE GREATEST PRESIDENT IN HISTORY MAGA YOU DAMF DEMOCUNTS.
In reply to social by mobius8curve
trump's ratings are up because the media is subtly backing off on him...they have made him bow...he cucked for less unfavorable media coverage...he cucked and the media eased off...he is a cuck...and if you like him, so are you.
In reply to THE GREATEST PRESIDENT IN… by Four chan
In reply to social by mobius8curve
Their private information laws and rights being constantly violated by criminal CEO’s glow in the darks and government employees.
In reply to What the American public… by SickDollar
All that anti Trump toxic/bias propaganda by CNN and MSNBC has failed !!
Ha!! 😄
In reply to What the American public… by SickDollar
LOL THE LEFTIST JEWS AND ALL THEIR LYING MEDIA ETERNALLY BTFO! TRUMP 2020!
In reply to All that toxic/bias… by lester1
In reply to All that toxic/bias… by lester1
The Greatest Whimperer in the History of the Modern World
The sleazy spectacle known as the Trump Era,
a raging tire fire of mental chaos, our loathsome president-by-mistake:
hordes of gyno-girls pester his princely countenance with requests for money.
Trumplings, his dear believers, are genetic under-beings of pre-vacuumed intelligence.
Culpable child, he eats no ramen, bears no responsibility,
his morals do not match the Christian ideal.
Stormy whacked his red bottom.
In reply to What the American public… by SickDollar
You tell em', Deep!
In reply to The Greatest Whimperer in… by Deep Snorkeler
My response: Approval rating is probably higher than 50% if we remove the BIAS.
When I look at the SHIT that CLINTON, BUSH and "OBOZO" did in an effort to detroy the REPUBLIC, President TRUMP's approval rating should be above 75% JUST FOR HIS EFFORTS to CORRECT THE CHAOS created by the prior 3 POTUS office holders!!
FAKE NEWS MEDIA will be forced to STOP their SUBVERSIVE activities or DIE.
I would really like to see CNN pulled out of airports ASAP.
In reply to What the American public… by SickDollar
Who gives a shit? Where are the deportations? The genocide isn’t going to reverse itself, zionist.
Where are the goddam mass arrests for sedition?
In reply to Who gives a shit? Where are… by Tallest Skil
The art of the steal
In reply to Who gives a shit? Where are… by Tallest Skil
Well....of course.
A SHITLOAD of people like Trumps job performance....warts and all.
Although....you'd NEVER hear it from the Jew-bought and owned media cunts.
Well yes, but aren't all polls weapons-grade bolonium?
You go Donald you magnificent bastard
That marching column of bipedal cockaroaches approaching us in Mexico might be what finally gets that wall built.
It looks like a landslide in a garbage dump.
Nothing makes sense anymore. My brain can't register what's going on.
That John Bolton thing did the trick.
President Trump spent the weekend at Mara Lago getting an earful, with regard to illegal immigration, from Judge Pirro and Sean Hannity. Hopefully they talked some sense into him. I'll reserve judgement on Trump until I see what he does with the 'caravan'. Trump needs to start his own party, to show the RINO's that their days are numbered. The Dims are a lost cause.