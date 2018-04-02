Trump Hits 50% Approval Rating, Surpasses Obama At This Time In His Presidency

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:35

President Donald Trump's approval rating stands at 50 percent according to Rasmussen's daily presidential tracking poll released Monday morning - putting Trump ahead of Obama at the exact same point in his predecessor's presidency.

Trump last hit a 50% approval rating on February 27, as he had been hovering around the 47-50 percent range.  

As the Daily Caller's Saagar Enjeti notes, a CNN poll found that Trump's approval rating is at an 11-month high of 42 percent, which was in line with results from the Associated Press.

 

Methodology via Rasmussen; "Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence."

Trump's base is predictably pleased with the results:

 

mobius8curve SickDollar Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:40 Permalink

Maybe Trump is being rated by the same social credit system the Chinese government is getting ready to roll out:

https://www.caseyresearch.com/doug-casey-on-the-coming-comfortable-dyst…

The whole world is being set up to grade us as either socially acceptable or deplorables. Any guess where this is headed:

https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/

Deep Snorkeler SickDollar Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

The Greatest Whimperer in the History of the Modern World

The sleazy spectacle known as the Trump Era,

a raging tire fire of mental chaos, our loathsome president-by-mistake:

hordes of gyno-girls pester his princely countenance with requests for money.

Trumplings, his dear believers, are genetic under-beings of pre-vacuumed intelligence.

Culpable child, he eats no ramen, bears no responsibility,

his morals do not match the Christian ideal.

Stormy whacked his red bottom.

 

GUS100CORRINA SickDollar Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

My response: Approval rating is probably higher than 50% if we remove the BIAS. 

When I look at the SHIT that CLINTON, BUSH and "OBOZO" did in an effort to detroy the REPUBLIC, President TRUMP's approval rating should be above 75% JUST FOR HIS EFFORTS to CORRECT THE CHAOS created by the prior 3 POTUS office holders!!

FAKE NEWS MEDIA will be forced to STOP their SUBVERSIVE activities or DIE.

I would really like to see CNN pulled out of airports ASAP.

 

BabaLooey Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

Well....of course.

A SHITLOAD of people like Trumps job performance....warts and all.

Although....you'd NEVER hear it from the Jew-bought and owned media cunts.

 

zimboe Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

That marching column of bipedal cockaroaches approaching us in Mexico might be what finally gets that wall built.

It looks like a landslide in a garbage dump.

Pollygotacracker Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

President Trump spent the weekend at Mara Lago getting an earful, with regard to illegal immigration, from Judge Pirro and Sean Hannity. Hopefully they talked some sense into him. I'll reserve judgement on Trump until I see what he does with the 'caravan'. Trump needs to start his own party, to show the RINO's that their days are numbered. The Dims are a lost cause.