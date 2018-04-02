Trump Invited Putin To White House Summit, Kremlin Says

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 09:26

Two weeks after President Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his latest electoral triumph (defying his national security staff in the process), Agence France Presse and Bloomberg reported Monday that the president has invited Putin to a summit at the White House.

The Kremlin made the announcement just days after Russia decided to expel 60 US diplomats and close a US consulate in St. Petersburg in a tit-for-tat retaliation for US expulsions.

The White House hasn't said anything about plans for a summit. President Trump left things vague when he first raised the possibility of a formal meeting between the two leaders - a declaration that outraged Trump's critics. Such a meeting will only serve to embarrass and infuriate Special Counsel Robert Mueller, particularly now that the "Russia" branch of his Russia probe has seemingly resulted in a dead end.

Putin

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters at a Moscow briefing that Trump had extended the invitation. However, he clarified that the two leaders haven't had a chance to start "constructive" talks because of the fallout from the Skripal poisoning.

The Kremlin said it hopes the US has stopped its aggressive tactics against Russia. Bloomberg pointed out that Putin plans to discuss the  Iran deal (to which Russia is a signatory) during a meeting with the Iranian president later this week. The meeting will occur at a summit hosted by Turkey, where Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss issues related to the increasingly fraught situation in Syria. In its talks with Iran, Russia said it's seeking to "preserve the effectiveness of the joint comprehensive action plan."

The Kremlin also said Putin has no plans to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un - unlike Trump, who is expected to meet with the North Korean leader as soon as May.

Trump and Putin have met on several occasions at large conferences abroad.

Tags
Politics
News Agencies

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
DuneCreature Latina Lover Mon, 04/02/2018 - 09:44 Permalink

The only way to get shit done is a meat meeting and paw shake.

Trump is working against a massive cluster of Evil Deep State Pirates©, deeply dug in for decades now, who have access to everything behind the scenes (with Palentir) and have a gargantuan war chest to boot.

The pirates are well networked and have intersecting fields of fire too.

I'm not counting Trump out quite yet, just out numbered and out gunned in every way that counts. ....... But he is catching on.

Live Hard, He Could Use A Little Hand From We The People, But I Don't Know Who To Punch In The Snoot First, Die Free'

~ ☯  DuneCreature ☯  v8.8®

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist house biscuit Mon, 04/02/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

Its game over for Vichy DC in Syria....Iran, Turkey and Russia all want the US out of Syria. The cornered rats better cut their losses or caskets will be sent home. I think Trump is picking up on this and changing his calculus.

In any way, talks are better than no talks, and the Russiagate morons who are emotionally challenged little bitches, better start to understand that there is nothing wrong with holding talks with other superpowers. The Unipolar world of the Neocunts, is a thing of the past.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
just the tip Mon, 04/02/2018 - 09:32 Permalink

have a state dinner with horse head seated next to putin.  and don't let horse head be a noshow.  drag him outta his fucking house and [sit] him at the table.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
Deep Snorkeler Mon, 04/02/2018 - 09:39 Permalink

Worldwide Synchronous Human Joy

Dangerously dysfunctional Whiny Donnie is setting up

Americans for another roller-coaster ride of ignorance and pain

in the Trump Amusement Park of the Bizarre and Fantastic.

Trump doesn't grasp details, his time-cube is small.

Tsar Putin plays him, Nixon haunts him, and Stepford wife

Melania has a catnip problem.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
replaceme Mon, 04/02/2018 - 09:50 Permalink

So Trump is willing to meet with Putin AND withdraw from Syria? I'm not sure who's more upset by this, ISIS, the Saudis, or the good old boy network on Capital Hill? Makes me consider taking money out of the defense funds, who knows what's next - peace?? Fuck.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
farflungstar Mon, 04/02/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

"Such a meeting will only serve to embarrass and infuriate Special Counsel Robert Mueller, particularly now that the "Russia" branch of his Russia probe has seemingly resulted in a dead end."

Good. Fuck him. Smug big head has it coming.