Trump Rages: "Use Nuclear Option To Stop Massive Inflow Of Drugs And People"

For the second time in two days, Trump took to twitter to warn about the caravan of migrants headed through Mexico to the the US border, and bashed the Mexican government for allowing migrants untrammeled access to its northern border and Democrats for passing laws that "don't do their job."
In doing, the president demonstrated that he's not only listening to his right-wing critics - of which Anne Coulter the most prominent example - who chastised him as a "lazy ignoramous" and levied charges that "all he wants is for Goldman to like him" - but is clearly worried about the midterms and a potential impeachment should Dems win the House and Senate.
It also seems that the recently emboldened President is at least trying to give the impression of putting his foot down when it comes to his promised border wall (even if he failed to obtain the funding needed to build it) with demands that Congress pass a comprehensive border-security package and lift certain restrictions on ICE agents.
Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large "Caravans" of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018
...Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018
Trump then reverted to his charge that DACA is officially dead, and it's the Democrats fault, a claim he first made on Sunday. Still, the president appeared to leave open the possibility of a deal, saying Democrats "must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!"
DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018
Yesterday, Trump demanded Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to invoke "the nuclear option" - modifying rules to require only a simple majority to end debate and move to a vote, effectively killing the opposition's ability to filibuster. Democrats, who made this change for presidential appointments back in 2013, have said they regret it (it allowed Trump to appoint Neil Gorsuch).
Of course, what Trump isn't saying is just as problematic as whipping up votes from Democrats. Many Republicans are wary of Trump's lavish border-enforcement promises, and are worried that, between the infrastructure bill, tax reform and the omnibus spending bill - Trump is trying to do to the US what he did to the Trump Organization in the 1990s.
Update on the now at least 5000 strong caravan of illegals heading for the Texas border.
Do not let them cross, even to be processed.
Buh bye.
In reply to Update on the now at least… by davatankool
Never Turns Any Consumer Away...Wailing Wall Street & beholden Tejas...
In fact, more than half of the state's ♥undocumented immigrants have lived in ♥Texas for more than 10 years, according to data released this month from the Migration Policy Institute.
Additionally, the rate of ♥undocumented immigrants who are homeowners is higher in ♥Texas compared with the rest of the country — 42 percent of ♥undocumented immigrants in ♥Texas "reside in homes that are owned, not rented" compared with 31 percent nationwide.
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/local/gray-matters/article/Interactive…
♥Harris County...majority minority for over a decade...
"Mi casa es su casa"...$i $eñor!
MAGMA!
In reply to Do not let them cross, even… by Bigly
Nuke Mehico? okay chump ... you just screwed my next vacation ... until he CHANGES his mind i suppose ...
here is the golden rule of this administration: never bet a dollar on what chump has to say
In reply to In fact, more than half of… by Déjà view
I'm wondering if Soros funded this little caravan... or maybe Trump...? We'll see if it gets the wall built I guess.
In reply to Nuke Mehico? by Pandelis
Remember, everyone lies. ;-)
Let’s see the emitter for propulsion then, I already know what it should look like. I know what the lens would look like as well, and the power draw would be massive.
In reply to I'm wondering if Soros… by Zero Point
Hopefully this isn't just tough talk to later be abandoned, but I'm not going to get my hopes up. After all, he needs chuck and Nancy's approval before moving forward on anything, and something tells me they will favor letting them in, so sorry.
Let this group in and another one with twice as many people will be right behind, followed by others, forever. Hopefully he finally sacks up on something.
In reply to Remember, everyone lies. ;-)… by NidStyles
Actually as US - we need an United Europe but not one built-up upon left fascist utopian ideologies. We need an united and strong Europe built starting from a foundation consisting from european traditional common values and cultural ground and framed into by center-right policies designed to strengthen the freedom and individuals rights to self determination - shared responsibilities, common prosperity and security of the european people must be the priority and wellfare state must be outlawed.
What people of Europe don't realize is that without Europe raising to the status of a full integrated union of states as US but as a strong, republic exercising bold policies with regards to its identity and asserting a bold possition towards its best interest geopolitically - Europe will always be just a mass of divided enclaves at the disposition of manipulation in their own interest by various global players like US and Russia/China. Europe must become a true, bold and strong global assertive player kind of a joined best of what British, Austrian and German empires have been without the colonialist and fascists aspects, just strong and proud of themselves.
Americans are lucky for getting Trump to help return the Republic to its old principles.
In reply to Hopefully this isn't just… by greenskeeper carl
Lots of haters of freedom here, thanks for revealing yourselves motherfuckers!
In reply to Actually as US - we need an… by Luc X. Ifer
We can put troops down anywhere in the world in 24 hours, but apparently it takes years to get them to the US border. It's like an event horizon or something. The more you try, the further away you get. Physical laws like time and distance don't apply there.
In reply to Lots of haters of freedom… by Luc X. Ifer
Most of Europe has been based on Roman or civil law since the Roman Empire collapsed. This requires some authoritative centralised source to create and maintain books of laws. The fundamental assumption under Civic law is that you don't really have any rights until the legal body creating them has given them to you, encoded in law.
British law is based on common law, where the assumption is you have a right to do something until it has been restricted by laws, and that can mean by precedent as well, so it doesn't require a centralised authority to create the required laws.
The cultural fallout from all this is that the people of most of Europe tend to authoritarian collectivism, and Britain tends to libertarian individualism.
In reply to Actually as US - we need an… by Luc X. Ifer
Exactly.
In reply to Most of Europe has been… by css1971
That’s just how it works with humans and dogs, give them an inch and they will take a mile....
In reply to Hopefully this isn't just… by greenskeeper carl
It's all pussy-talk...until a Pershing/Patton punitive raid occurs...it's all BS!
In reply to Hopefully this isn't just… by greenskeeper carl
TRUMP is a fucking moron, 2-faced liar.
CIA has always been the source of dealing the drugs to USA.
He should read a fucking book, or at least interview Oliver North.
If he wants to shut down the drug trade AND stop funding the deep state AND stop foreign wars AND drain the swamp, then it's easy:
Break CIA into millions of pieces and take away drug trade as a non-congressional source of funding from the CIA.
But he won't do that, because he is NOT the solution, but just window dressing and part of the problem.
He appointed a black torture site runner for his administration and now Bolton.
He's clearly spoken: deep state, more wars, more drugs and more military spending it is.
So much for MAGA.
In reply to It's all pussy-talk...until… by kralizec
We didn't have a Mexican illegal problem until Bush I (of CIA fame) was VP. It's been all downhill ever since.
In reply to TRUMP is a fucking moron, 2… by halcyon
Someone funded them...someone trying to give us a taste of what's been happening in Europe. Someone very much wants the US to be overrun just like they have been over there, with migrants from the south.
Of course they must be turned back...let Mexico deal with them. They have let them in, and are letting them head for our border...fuck them. Turn them all back, and let Mexico deal with the riots.
In reply to I'm wondering if Soros… by Zero Point
Trump is working against a massive cluster of pirates, deeply dug in for decades now, who have access to everything behind the scenes (with Palentir) and have a gargantuan war chest to boot.
The pirates are well networked and have intersecting fields of fire too.
I'm not counting Trump out quite yet, just out numbered and out gunned in every way that counts.
Live Hard, He Could Use A Little Helping Hand From We The People, But I Don't Know Who To Punch In The Nose First, Die Free
~ ☯ DuneCreature ☯ v8.8®
In reply to I'm wondering if Soros… by Zero Point
Ohhhhh, illegal alien homeownership, it sounds so cozy for the “working families,” but when working in social services, you hear people talk about the specifics. It casts a different light on it.
Thanks to Ann Coulter for making that link, explaining the Wall Street motivation for supporting the illegal alien invasion.
Crowded into those homes, there are multiple female relatives, collecting more in free EBT food than I made in a week as a college grad, working at the Department of Human Services.
Multi noncitizen families split expenses, with the womb-productive females reducing the overall household expenses by having sex, reproducing and taking spousal paycheck stubs, proving part-time work that falls below the earned-income limits for welfare, to DHS to apply for monthly welfare. If not working under-the-table, the illegal alien parents also get refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 for sex and reproduction.
Multiple, womb-productive, welfare-collecting relatives contribute until the house is paid off for one set of relatives, moving on to the next.
I often heard Black Americans lament the fact that their community does not use this collectivist method of “home ownership.” They do not use it because it is not part of the American way.
Due in part to wage-depressing underemployment and job displacement by illegals, non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible citizens of the USA struggle to cover the cost of rent that soaks up more than half of their monthly, earned-only income.
Or, like half of male citizens between the prime-earning years of 18 — 34, they live under their momma’s thumb in adulthood, disrupting the once-independent, individualistic American way of life.
When citizens of other countries game institutions like the unfair-cubed welfare system, changing the underlying social structure, it makes life even harsher for huge groups of underemployed citizens.
Insurance companies, too, take advantage of the illegal invasion.
Those of us paying states and taking test after test, biannually, to maintain licenses in that pyramid-scheme industry, where it is hard enough to make a living, started seeing many ads for Spanish-speaking agents a few years ago.
Ditto for the hourly call center jobs, which offer steady and low paychecks without the twice-as-high SS taxation and other pyramid sales expenses. Spanish speakers needed.
As far as auto insurance and the licensed agents, working their cans off in small agencies for a base salary of between $10 per hour and $12 per hour, paltry commission is often savaged by cancellations from this group.
For straight-commission salesmen and agents who bought insurance franchises, paying big companies up to $50k for it, the chargebacks for those cancellations are a huge expense.
Big companies shove the costs for serving the often irresponsible illegal invaders back onto the small-fry agents, making the population increase from south of the border a win / win for Wall Street, but a lose / lose for average American citizens in self-employment.
Citizens are struggling to make a living in this crappy economy without all of the help from the US government that illegal aliens get to reward sex and reproduction after illegal border crossings.
A few top execs in big real estate and big insurance might see that caravan, traveling through Mexico, as an opportunity, as might those drawing a steady paycheck with benefits by working for welfare agencies, but most Americans don’t see it that way.
In reply to In fact, more than half of… by Déjà view
Trump has become "YADDA, YADDA, YADDA"
Act, or shut the fuck up,,,,, and let this shithole called Washington burn to the ground.
Trump is the Fucking president and all he seems to do now is whine like a baby.......
"Trump rages"......HAHAHAHAHAH! that's a good one. He needs to go change his Pampers 'cause all he does is Bullshit...Anyone in Jail yet? Any charges to the Traitors in the FBI? All I see/hear is more Bullshit. He's a scared old man now, an old man afraid of Failure. His time has passed, he needs to step aside.
In reply to Do not let them cross, even… by Bigly
That is because you have a gnat-like attention span and forget everything he gets done within a week of it happening.
Seems to be a common thread among the wailing retards of the peanut gallery.
In reply to Trump has become "YADDA,… by ZENDOG
We send troops everywhere else in the fucking world, how about sending some to our own southern border?
In reply to That is because you have a… by tmosley
That is proof positive the government in D.C. is illegitimate. They will send in the troops to defend everybody's borders except the one that counts! The whole lot need to be thrown out on their ears!
In reply to We send troops everywhere… by NoDebt
I'm hoping that this is the excuse (not that he should need one) to declare a border emergency, activate the troops and the Army Corp of Engineers to build the fucking wall. This IS an emergency, has been one for years so everyone is numb to it. Let's go Trump! They know where this "caravan" is going to meet the border, have the national guard be there with machine guns. Hell, if they can shoot folks at Kent State, this should be a breeze since these are actual invaders.
Then get the AC of E to mobilize immediately to start building the Wall!!!!!!!
In reply to We send troops everywhere… by NoDebt
Trump Rages: "Use Nuclear Option To Stop Massive Inflow Of Drugs And People"
My response: GOOD!!! REFUGEES ... GO HOME!!
Inflow Of drugs and people who are NOT VETTED is a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the REPUBLIC. This declaration of CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER will all the POTUS to INVOKE military readiness and options with or without congressional approval.
More importantly, REFUGEES crossing into US territory illegally are enemies of the state and constitute a lethal threat to US citizens.
Again, REFUGEES go HOME before you do something you will eternally regret!!!
The MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE has lost its collective mind and also represents a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the USA.
In reply to That is because you have a… by tmosley
Its only a fucking Tweet, NO action. Trump can and should close all border crossings for say a month, and ban all financial transfers to Mexico and latin america. But instead he Tweets.
In reply to Trump Rages: "Use Nuclear… by GUS100CORRINA
Lots of military grade razor wire should help with that. The Hungarians put up a wall and the numbers of third worlders crossing their borders dropped to near zero.
In reply to Do not let them cross, even… by Bigly
That would suggest that Hungary doesn't have major industrial sectors that can't function without poverty-wage labor.
In reply to Lots of military grade razor… by Nexus789
Trumpy, the Sunkist Golf Puttler
Dominated by TV people,
his consumption of food far exceeds subsistence level,
he does not know the War on Drugs was lost in 1968.
The only fight left is the War on Stupidity,
but he is on the other side.
In reply to Do not let them cross, even… by Bigly
Leave them on the Mexican side of the border and let them feed them...soon they will want the border wall just like the one they build on their southern border - where they apparently let many of these illegals in. Why isn't clear.
Trump should investigate Soros...
In reply to Do not let them cross, even… by Bigly
Oh, it's clear...Someone is being real cute, thinks they're going to do a "Europe" over here with migrants from our south.
In reply to Leave them on the Mexican… by JerseyJoe
Troops back from Syria just in time to line up at the US border?
In reply to Do not let them cross, even… by Bigly
I am in favor of using nuclear weapons to kill those people before they reach the US border.
Mexico is complicit. Let them suffer the fallout.
In reply to Update on the now at least… by davatankool
5000 people? Just need 3-4 M2s for that.
In reply to I am in favor of using… by tmosley
I think a couple of A-10s and and some napalm.... No sarc, not joking.... Enough is a fucking nough
In reply to 5000 people? Just need 3-4… by Zero Point
In reply to 5000 people? Just need 3-4… by Zero Point
MG 42's
In reply to 5000 people? Just need 3-4… by Zero Point
dont think bolton's position is much different than yours ... he was more lucky than you i suppose in THIS life. thats what US has become full of filthy people who have no love just think where and from whom they can grab the next buck ... the result of decades of propaganda and destruction of values that country had.
In reply to I am in favor of using… by tmosley
Coming just in time for the mid term elections. Don't think for a second this is not being orchestrated behind the scenes by the same democrat/communists looking to overthrow this country.
In reply to Update on the now at least… by davatankool
It may be orchestrated by the democrats but the republicans in congress are seceretly cheering for it. The fuckheads in both parties have more loyalty to their bank accounts and careers than to the country.
In reply to Coming just in time for the… by Everybodys All…
Everything is in play at this point. Trump is not backing down from the elites. He is in their playground and he is learning the hard way. Expect he to do whatever he can to derail them. We need to rally and support.
https://goldsilverliberty.blogspot.ca/2018/03/everything-is-in-play-bai…
In reply to Update on the now at least… by davatankool
New Flash:
The vast majority of Trumps base actually want him to end illegal DACA, deport every single illegal migrant, and end “anchor-baby” citizenship.
End it now Trump!!!!!
In reply to Update on the now at least… by davatankool
National Guard on the National Border.
In reply to Update on the now at least… by davatankool
The proof is in the pudding. Send in the Marines Donald. Posse Comitatus is dead anyway.
statist bootlickers say shit like this
In reply to The proof is in the pudding… by ZeroPoint
I think you mean patriots who aren't interested in having their birthrights being buried by a mud flood.
In reply to statist bootlickers say shit… by hoist the bs flag
It's shit like this that makes libertarians completely irrelevant.
If you people could even work together a tiny bit, you'd be dangerous enough to the rest of the population that you would need to be put into concentration camps. But you can't even do that, so nobody cares what you do or say. It has always been and will always be ineffective.
In reply to statist bootlickers say shit… by hoist the bs flag
There is a racial component to nationalism, it's logic. Modern libertarians led by the cult of Ron Paul cannot reconcile this fact. That is why I am skeptical of Ron Paul and his true motivations.
In reply to It's shit like this that… by tmosley
Modern Libertarianism is just autism organized into a political ideology.
In reply to There is a racial component… by BigFatUglyBubble
Rand Paul a Libertarian --- I sprayed my computer monitor with my coffee.... One of the great Globalist side shows set up to entertain the masses.... That was fucking funny Ron Paul......
In reply to There is a racial component… by BigFatUglyBubble