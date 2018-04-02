Trump Pushing For Nafta Deal In Next Two Weeks

Having gone nowhere for the past year of Nafta negotiations, the Trump administration is said to be pushing for the U.S., Canada and Mexico to reach a Nafta deal in principle to be announced at the Summit of the Americas in Peru on April 13-14, Bloomberg reported citing three people familiar.
The US will host Nafta negotiators in Washington this week, where it hopes to achieve a breakthrough on significant remaining differences, Bloomberg said, adding that under the White House push, leaders of the three nations would be able to announce at regional summit that they’ve reached agreement on the broad outlines of an updated Nafta deal, while technical talks could continue to hammer out the finer details and legal text.
While it is unlikely that full deal will be penned, the meetings may make enough progress on issues including automotive rules of origin to host an eighth round of talks with the full negotiating teams in Washington next week.
Goal is also to advance as much as possible toward the Trump administration’s goal of an announcement in Peru
Still, disagreement persists and significant differences remain on issues ranging from automotive content to government procurement, and there is no assurance an agreement, even in principal, can be reached.
As part of the last minute blitz negotiations, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo will travel to Washington for meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday, while Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray - who have been the lead people for managing the relationship between President Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto - will also meet in Washington this week.
Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will travel to Washington to meet with Lighthizer on Friday and may also meet with Mexico’s top Nafta negotiators at the same time. “Canada is committed to concluding a modern, mutually beneficial Nafta as soon as possible,” said Adam Austen, a spokesman for Freeland, while declining to comment on her meeting schedule.
In immediate response to the news, both the Mexian peso - which led EM FX losses for much of the day - and the Canadian loonie spiked, after a sharp move higher in the dollar during today's equity selloff depressed the rest of G-10 FX.
Comments
All of the NAFTA truck traffic from Mexico is the #1 way that illegal drugs are imported into our country.
The signing of NAFTA into law, US Gini Index jumped from 38 -> 41.
People at the bottom in the US were now competing against lower wages from Mexico.
Yeah, I'm sure this will be accomplished in 2 weeks.
He flipped on cutting Mexico out of Nafta, even earlier than I expected, I thought it would take him till Wednesday.... I doubt it will get done, but wow......
The change in the balance of trade since inception for each of the US's 'free trade' deals:
http://thesoundingline.com/dissecting-us-trade-part-iv-free-trade/
Because the market is crashing?
Mexico gonna pay for that wall or not?????
Never gonna happen......Mr two face is a senile old man now and is too afraid to do anything of any real meaning.
No wall, no Hillary jail time.....no Traitor in the FBI going to jail.....just lots of waffle, waffle, waffle.
Sorry so many of you believed him. I did, and I was wrong.
Because he is a globalist shill whose base confuse actions with tweets.....
Trump I moving very fast on these trade deals (including tariffs). Shoring up the shoreline.
Driling holes in the bottom of an already leaky boat to let the water in faster.....
I hope our idiot prime minister walk away from NAFTA, we lost our car industry under the stupid NAFTA, they got their NAFTA and we got the SHAFTA.
You are correct. Mexico has done way more damage to Canada than to the US. Look at the numbers Justin you dumb fuck.
the nafta deal should be no nafta deal....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hu-bjIB9tf8
Not sure he can legally add a 15% tax on all monies wired back to mexico from the US but if so then he should. That would make the all the globalist in congress howl
2 weeks? It'll be so awful, and then all he's gota say is "I'm never signing another NAFTA deal like this again, but I had to just this once."
canada should agree to pay for the wall as long as us kicks mexico out of nafta
Withdraw from NAFTA while Wall Street is in decline. Ger 'er did.