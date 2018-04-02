Welcome To Xi Jinping's Orwellian Dystopia

Authored Vicky Xiuzhong Xu and Bang Xia oby via ABC.net.au,
Chinese authorities claim they have banned more than 7 million people deemed "untrustworthy" from boarding flights, and nearly 3 million others from riding on high-speed trains, according to a report by the country's National Development and Reform Commission.
The announcements offer a glimpse into Beijing's ambitious attempt to create a Social Credit System (SCS) by 2020 — that is, a proposed national system designed to value and engineer better individual behaviour by establishing the scores of 1.4 billion citizens and "awarding the trustworthy" and "punishing the disobedient".
Liu Hu, a 43-year-old journalist who lives in China's Chongqing municipality, told the ABC he was "dumbstruck" to find himself caught up in the system and banned by airlines when he tried to book a flight last year.
PHOTO: Chinese journalist Liu Hu was "dumbstruck" to find himself caught up on the bad side of the country's social credit system. (Supplied: Liu Hu)
Mr Liu is on a "dishonest personnel" list — a pilot scheme of the SCS — because he lost a defamation lawsuit in 2015 and was asked by the court to pay a fine that is still outstanding according to the court record.
"No one ever notified me," Mr Liu, who claims he paid the fine, said.
"It's baffling how they just put me on the blacklist and kept me in the dark."
Like the other 7 million citizens deemed to be "dishonest" and mired in the blacklist, Mr Liu has also been banned from staying in a star-rated hotel, buying a house, taking a holiday, and even sending his nine-year-old daughter to a private school.
And just last Monday, Chinese authorities announced they would also seek to freeze the assets of those deemed "dishonest people".
Bonus points for donating blood and volunteer work
PHOTO: Surveillance software identifying customers' patterns at a department store in Beijing. (Reuters: Thomas Peter)
As the national system is still being fully realised, dozens of pilot social credit systems have already been tested by local governments at provincial and city levels.
For example, Suzhou, a city in eastern China, uses a point system where every resident is rated on a scale between 0 and 200 points — every resident starts from the baseline of 100 points.
One can earn bonus points for benevolent acts and lose points for disobeying laws, regulations, and social norms.
According to a 2016 report by local police, the top-rated Suzhou citizen had 134 points for donating more than one litre of blood and doing more than 500 hours of volunteer work.
...
In Xiamen, where the development of a local social credit system started as early as 2004, authorities reportedly automatically apply messages to the mobile phone lines of blacklisted citizens.
"The person you're calling is dishonest," whoever calls a lowly-rated person will be told before the call is put through.
...
Could China combine these projects to engineer society?
If the Chinese Government manages to amalgamate the regional pilot projects and the immense amounts of data by 2020, it will be able to exert absolute social and political control and "pre-emptively shape how people behave," Samantha Hoffman, an independent consultant on Chinese state security, said.
"If you are aware that your behaviour will negatively or positively impact your score, and thus your life and the lives of those you associate with, then you will likely adjust your decision-making accordingly," Ms Hoffman said.
But the question remains if the Chinese authorities could really "pull it off", Ms Wang said.
"The Ministry of Public Security runs a number of databases, and then regional authorities also run their databases," Ms Wang said.
"It is difficult to know how these databases are related together and how they're structured and how they are updated.
"At the moment, I would say that they [are] updated to some extent but they're not very well integrated, and the integration is going to be difficult."
PHOTO: Some CCTV cameras have facial recognition or infrared capabilities. (Supplied: Dahua Technologies)
Hu Naihong, a finance professor at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, who is helping to build the national social credit system, seems to agree.
"The top-level design, the institutional framework, and the key documents are all in place, but there are still many problems to be solved," the professor said in a 2017 meeting in Zhejiang.
"The most serious problem being that all kinds of platforms are rigorously collecting [data], while having vague legal and conceptual basis and boundaries."
...
Many observers fear human rights could be increasingly violated via the social credit system, and — combined with a growing surveillance system and technologies such as facial recognition being rolled out across the country — the Chinese Government could have the ability to turn the system on its citizens.
"China is characterised by a system of 'rule by law', rather than true rule of law," Elsa B Kania, an expert in Chinese defence innovation and emerging technologies at the Centre for a New American Security, said.
"That law [and extra-legal measures] can be used as a weapon to legitimise the targeting of those whom the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] perceives as a threat.
"In such an environment, such a system could be abused to those same ends."
The question that remains to be answered in coming years, experts say, is where the line between "bettering society" and "controlling society" will be drawn.
PHOTO: There are fears China could turn its mass surveillance technologies on its people. (Supplied: Guiyang Public Security Bureau)
In reply to The ZH fanboys are drooling… by Dr. Bonzo
The West:
filled with EBT, fiat money, immigration, rape and crime --> utopia
China:
filled with hard workers, physical gold, tight borders, safe streets at night --> dystopia
In reply to All your double-plus good… by TeamDepends
I have no fear of China "taking over the world". This article only buttresses that opinion. They're just another bunch of power-mad Commies who put on a cloak of "freedom and entrepreneurship" without any of the underlying support systems needed to sustain that system.
Yet, among the elites in the US there is a strong desire to copy, even ENVY that system. Which is amazing to me in its incredible shortsightedness.
Apparently nobody gives a shit the state of the empire over which they rule, so long as they rule over it absolutely. The Dark Ages all over again, but with iPhones.
In reply to The West:… by Dindu Nuffins
Now you know why the Elites areallowing the transfer to the East.
Control
In reply to I have no fear of China … by NoDebt
In reply to Now you know why the West is… by IridiumRebel
Via ABC, Australian MSM. Australia, of course, is a member of the US-led "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance which, among other things, spies on each others' citizens and shares the information, thus circumventing laws against spying on their own citizens.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Five_Eyes
The "human rights" scam is just one of the ways the CIA subverts unfriendly governments via "Non-Governmental" Organizations. Hmmm, I wonder who these fearful observers might be...
Seems very US citizenish.
Ah, there's the clue. The Center for a New American Security is a Vichy DC-based stink tank. The CEO is none other than Victoria Nuland, and its stench includes the likes of characters such as David Petraeus, Richard Armitage, James Clapper, and Hillary Clinton.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Center_for_a_New_American_Security
Just another example of US citizen projectionism, accusing others of what you've been doing for years.
But hey, gotta keep the fear alive somehow. The land of the brave is nothing without its fear.
In reply to stupid chinese, everyone… by spag
Elites also like the racial homogeneity in China, where they locate their manufacturing facilities. while preaching the opposite in the USA to the point of fostering racial division with their Fake piety.
In reply to Now you know why the West is… by IridiumRebel
as crazy as this may sound, some countries citizens could do well to be controlled more tightly. having spent time in china, it is not a bad thing to have these systems in place. traveling extensively in the region i can tell you the changes having taken place throughout asia from the influx of chinese tourists has been quite noticeable. they are not all like this but with such numbers it can be overwhelming. and they are not solely responsible for these changes but they do have an overwhelming effect. take for example japan where in the past ten years the mood of the japanese have noticeably changed from the effects of chinese tourists. another example are the koreans in the philippines that is having an adverse effect there with their non subtle behavior. it is why there are so many controls in place in korea such as koreans not allowed to go to casinos except for one in an isolated location. and not so long ago one could not get money from the atm after 10pm to constrain drunken impulses.
so yes humans being emotive creatures with many unable to control their impulses may not be such a bad thing.
In reply to I have no fear of China … by NoDept
No one denies the crumbling edifice of the West, but this SCS is Orwellian. It needs a good revolt....not because it’s China, but because it’s evil.
In reply to The West:… by Dindu Nuffins
Last time they did that, their government rolled over students with tanks, doing it right on TV for everyone to watch.
In reply to No one denies the crumbling… by IridiumRebel
They were too nice then. This needs a good old fashioned “to the mattresses” kinda revolt.
In reply to Last time they did that,… by Endgame Napoleon
In reply to The West:… by Dindu Nuffins
It is their country and their business, but if it is so innately orderly, why must they clamp down to the point of subjecting nerdy journalists to the equivalent of a nosy-neighbor-on-steroids, elevated to the level of an FBI commissar with digital binoculars and police-state powers?
In reply to The West:… by Dindu Nuffins
In reply to All your double-plus good… by TeamDepends
Wow, Dr., were you in Shanghai, and maybe Hong Kong? Or Beijing? Stay at the Shangri-La hotels there? Or, as I like to call it, the "Shangri-Wow"? Ni-Hao, baby! As I say as I walk around, "Why yes, my good man, I would like to buy a watch, handbag, DVD, shoes. Show me your best wares. I'll pay with American Dolla, special price."
In reply to The ZH fanboys are drooling… by Dr. Bonzo
Doesn't the US have the same thing? The US No-Fly List? You don't know if you are on it until you try and get on a plane care of DHS?
The difference is in the media's public presentation, dear.
DHS -> stop terrorists
China -> human-right abuse
In reply to Doesn't the US have the same… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yes but both lists are extrajudicial. Until you find out you are on one and have to hire a lawyer. Or is that banned in the US now? Jeez so many laws I can't keep up! FFS typing this comment is probably illegal!
In reply to The difference is in the… by beemasters
I have long suspected that there are lists of various sorts that are maintained in dark places and checked from time to time. The fbi has lists that .gov can check. We KNOW that google actually refers to them. Steven Spielberg definitely keeps his own - if you’re on it you don’t work in Hollywood. His first wife is an example.
In reply to Doesn't the US have the same… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Well sure we have the secret No-Fly List. Or at least, we can neither confirm nor deny that we have it. If you need to know, you'll know what you need to know.
But it's for Freedom. Nothing to do with Rights.
In reply to Doesn't the US have the same… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Oh freedom from? Freedom for? Freedom to? Oh shit, so many kinds of freedom I lost my train of thought!
In reply to Well sure we have the secret… by swmnguy
I'm sure the Chinese have been working with the American NSA to gather the best spying technologies available. They will need entire cities full of computers to store all of their social data.
In reply to I'm sure the Chinese have… by Stormtrooper
The best liar will rule the land.
Flew a couple of flights into Shanghai when it first "opened" in '83-'84 ... it was completely bombed-out '30s China.
Now ... w/ western $$$ ... they think they are 'da bomb. Just like the J's did in the '80s.
Exactly the right parallel!
As the japs came out of their dark ages, they hit a stride and in the ‘80s everyone was sure Japan would own everything.
what actually happened was that their hero-worship culture proved them (with exceptions like Sony) to be incapable of free market capitalism. China has Confucianism which is much, MUCH worse than Japanese Shinto caste-esque weirdness.
In reply to Flew a couple of flights… by POORICH
China has a focus on family connections and traditions that run counter to the individualism, inherent in Western capitalism.
Centuries ago, Japan had a middle class, and they maintain a big middle class despite their economic downturn in the Nineties. They seem to orchestrate a middle class.
They do not have the individualism of Western cultures, but a middle-class society is less autocratic.
In reply to Exactly the right parallel! … by A Sentinel
Don't worry, its China. Everyone will learn how to game the system. You know, buy social credits from friends who work for the police, add demerits to your husband's mistress, etc...
"The question that remains to be answered in coming years, experts say, is where the line between "bettering society" and controlling society" will be drawn."
Obviously the best society will be the best controlled society, a planned society with lots of Soma for everyone, where Expert Algorithms make all the decisions certainly including who lives and when you die, will obviously be the Utopia we all long for, at least someone is longing for that!
This is coming to America.Oh wait it already happened with the Twitter purges,and You Tube suspensions.Nothing to see here,move along.
Add this to every politician’s phone line:
“The person you're calling is dishonest,"
China shows us all that is possible with a progressive collectivist agenda.
This, my friends, is what Utopia looks like.
Call the WTO! This is another example of stolen US citizen intellectual property!
In reply to China shows us all that is… by Oldwood
It would be a hoot to hack into their systems and list all 1.4 billion Chinese as dishonest people with far less than 100 points. Just think of the chaos such a mind fuck would create. Now the CIA will Probably steal my idea and carry it out.
obviously traitors and 5th column agents do not like a prosperous China under a strong man who safeguard the country's sovereignty and independence.
the authors of the article are known traitors and should be executed.
no democracy can control 1.4 billion people overnight, it will take over 50 years, as the first step was to move china from communism to capitalism, most sellers on ebay are Chinese , they are good sellers that honor their word, and the big manufacturers have also proven that they are moving in the right direction by starting to increase wages.
The second step is to increase the middle class and the access to education to at least 1 million people.
the third step is remove all foreign threats from the us.
then China can start moving slowly toward a democratic system.
Already in the U.S. except that the government doesn't tell you. They've already got the camps built. The American Gulag Prison System needs more.
