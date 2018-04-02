White House: China's Overcapacity Is Causing Global Steel Crisis

The White House has responded to China's decision to impose tariffs on 128 different categories of US imports - primarily foodstuffs and industrial items. The tariffs, which went into effect Sunday but were previewed more than a week ago, are meant to be a response to the Trump administration's Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum (not to be confused with the $60 billion in section 301 tariffs unveiled later).
In a statement posted on China's Ministry of Finance website, China’s Customs Tariffs Commission confirmed reports from March 23, stating that additional duties on 128 kinds of products of US origin would be introduced from Monday "in order to safeguard China’s interests and balance the losses caused by the United States additional tariffs."
In response, a White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said the US tariffs were justified because China is creating a global steel glut with its oversupply.
"China’s subsidization and continued overcapacity is the root cause of the steel crises. Instead of targeting fairly traded U.S. exports, China needs to stop its unfair trading practices which are harming U.S national security and distorting global markets," Walters said in an emailed statement.
Meanwhile, the Chinese are calling for another round of trade talks with the US after the US didn't respond to China's March 26 request for a dialogue on the steel and aluminum tariffs, per Bloomberg.
Earlier Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president is "doing exactly what he said he was going to do" to help reduce the US trade deficit with China.
As a reminder, here's the list of US imports upon which China has imposed tariffs of between 15% and 25%.
Comments
It is all starting to slow...
Good old centrally planned commie investment plans.
In reply to It is all starting to slow... by takeaction
Overproduction of (usually shoddy) steel is a Chinese tradition. Mao had the whole country melt down their cookpots to do so.
In reply to Good old centrally planned… by TBT or not TBT
Xiriously...Dragon Fruit...Lychee...Mangos...Guavas...Mangosteens...Plantains
In reply to Overproduction of (usually… by Zero Point
overcapacity? is this a term in demand driven economics?
Above all, put precise terminology first, not msss underemployment in the USA and equally massive trade deficits with China.
MAGA
In reply to overcapacity? is this a term… by DEMIZEN
In reply to overcapacity? is this a term… by DEMIZEN
Can we just call it what it is? Extinction of demand?
In reply to overcapacity? is this a term… by DEMIZEN
An oversupply of steel is harming the US National Security?
I see the bullshit is not undersupplied.
China a Communist country essentially has unlimited slave labor and can use 1.4 billion people to undercut any sector it pleases. I would not call that fair trade. Free trade is a non sequitur.
In reply to An oversupply of steel is… by Catullus
I let the buyer decide if it’s a fair trade or not
In reply to China a Communist country… by Quantify
Those 1.4 Billion people will starve without our agricultural products.
Good riddance.
In reply to China a Communist country… by Quantify
China is well aware of the steel overcapacity. They simply preferred to ignore it until someone called them on it. It's just common sense that Trump made a move. It should have been done long ago. None of this means a "trade war" is imminent. That's drama talk.
I hear Chinese Steel is some of the best steel.
/snark
Yeah, their Corrosion-resistant steel usually doesn't rust until you get it wet.
In reply to I hear Chinese Steel is some… by NVTRIC
Looks like a bunch of bullshit things to target. Not sure the emperor has clothes.
The US products all appear to be foodstuffs. In light of the global crop losses, due to an unusually severe winter, this will redound to our benefit by helping to keep US food prices down. The Commies in the People's Republic of China can go hungry and afterwards turn on their masters in the Chinese Communist Party. Should be an interesting show. I'll stock up on popcorn now—again.
Do low food prices help or hurt farmers? Do low food prices reduce a farmer's debt or expenses?
In reply to As a reminder, here's the… by gregga777
Much of the crop losses are in the United States so US farmers will still benefit.
In reply to Do low food prices help or… by dirty fingernails
Wait, so you think fewer crops and lower prices will help farmers?
In reply to Much of the crop losses are… by gregga777
It would have been a lot different had the U.S. subsidized its steel industry long ago. Now America is crying in its beer mug over China doing it, and the U.S. has lost its industrial capacity and market.
there is no over capacity, the entire world need new infrastructure, but the money is being stolen by bankers and wall street crooks and zionist bastards and their joos offsprings..
It'll hit California the hardest. It's Democrat.
Total trade embargo on China, Mexico and Germany.
let's get to the game!
Supply glut going on now 20-30 years. China has 2 new HUGE (worlds largest) open hearth iron mills. Pollution deluxe and yield beyond belief. Managed trade is the only way to keep Ameritard in business. I think no body really cares tho.
China just needs to finance and construct more ghost cities.