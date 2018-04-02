White House: China's Overcapacity Is Causing Global Steel Crisis

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 22:25

The White House has responded to China's decision to impose tariffs on 128 different categories of US imports - primarily foodstuffs and industrial items. The tariffs, which went into effect Sunday but were previewed more than a week ago, are meant to be a response to the Trump administration's Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum (not to be confused with the $60 billion in section 301 tariffs unveiled later).

Steel

In a statement posted on China's Ministry of Finance website, China’s Customs Tariffs Commission confirmed reports from March 23, stating that additional duties on 128 kinds of products of US origin would be introduced from Monday "in order to safeguard China’s interests and balance the losses caused by the United States additional tariffs."

In response, a White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters said the US tariffs were justified because China is creating a global steel glut with its oversupply.

"China’s subsidization and continued overcapacity is the root cause of the steel crises. Instead of targeting fairly traded U.S. exports, China needs to stop its unfair trading practices which are harming U.S national security and distorting global markets," Walters said in an emailed statement.

Meanwhile, the Chinese are calling for another round of trade talks with the US after the US didn't respond to China's March 26 request for a dialogue on the steel and aluminum tariffs, per Bloomberg.

Earlier Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president is "doing exactly what he said he was going to do" to help reduce the US trade deficit with China.

As a reminder, here's the list of US imports upon which China has imposed tariffs of between 15% and 25%.

Imports

 

arby63 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

China is well aware of the steel overcapacity. They simply preferred to ignore it until someone called them on it. It's just common sense that Trump made a move. It should have been done long ago. None of this means a "trade war" is imminent. That's drama talk.

gregga777 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 22:55 Permalink

The US products all appear to be foodstuffs. In light of the global crop losses, due to an unusually severe winter, this will redound to our benefit by helping to keep US food prices down. The Commies in the People's Republic of China can go hungry and afterwards turn on their masters in the Chinese Communist Party. Should be an interesting show. I'll stock up on popcorn now—again. 

 

Chief Joesph Mon, 04/02/2018 - 23:17 Permalink

It would have been a lot different had the U.S. subsidized its steel industry long ago.  Now America is crying in its beer mug over China doing it, and the U.S. has lost its industrial capacity and market.

Davidduke2000 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 23:24 Permalink

there is no over capacity, the entire world need new infrastructure, but the money is being stolen by bankers and wall street crooks and zionist bastards and their joos offsprings.. 

Aireannpure Mon, 04/02/2018 - 23:26 Permalink

Supply glut going on now 20-30 years. China has 2 new HUGE (worlds largest) open hearth iron mills. Pollution deluxe and yield beyond belief. Managed trade is the only way to keep Ameritard in business. I think no body really cares tho. 