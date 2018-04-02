'Women Might Get Raped If They Debate Men', So This College Debate Tournament Banned Men

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:20

Via TheCollegeFix.com,

It’s unfair. It’s sexist. And women might get raped.

That’s why a “special [debate] tournament” held at the University of Vermont this past weekend banned men from competing, organizers and participants in the North American Women’s and Gender Minorities Debate Championship told the Associated Press.

Rather than admit the deep sexism inherent to their view, they claim that women “have to be that much better than men to overcome bias on the part of many judges” and “point to statistics that show they are less likely to reach the top echelons of the activity”:

“There is also a lot of sexual predation that happens in the debate community,” said UVM debate director Helen Morgan-Parmett.

“The tournament, I think, provides a safe space where people feel they are debating other women, and their bodies aren’t necessarily on display.”

Intercollegiate debates have been gender-integrated for six decades but women still lag in participation. Sarah Sahagian, program director for Speech and Debate Canada, said women simply can’t measure up yet:

I think even when I was a participant there were women who did well, there were women who won things, but on average, the average female debater did not do as well. Disproportionately, male debaters did better.

Tags
Social Issues

Comments

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
overbet DosZap Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:28 Permalink

College fix comments are great lmao:

"Ah the good old days when it was ok to rape the female debaters right on stage."

 

"Headline: Men banned because women deemed themselves too fragile to compete with them. If they're worried about being raped, they should concealed carry and shoot somebody that tries to rape them."

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 2
dietrolldietroll Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:23 Permalink

Reason has always been a man's game. That's why women's suffrage was so disastrous. They have their separate sports; Why not have their separate arenas for political discourse? Like the kiddie pool for political power. Let the big boys play with the big guns. You ladies take it easy on the thinking and debate.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Parrotile Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

Seems the slide into the abyss continues apace.

Next headline - "Debating Society bans contributors with alternate views to "The Majority" (to ensure "The Majority" don't feel threatened)"

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
headless blogger Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

Did Sahagian really say "women simply can’t measure up yet". Or did she state what is in the Quotations? 

The title of the article is misleading too. There is no need to try to be deceptive. I think that is the job for CNN, et al.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Conax Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:31 Permalink

I remember that 'debate championship' video with black students (females) babbling 80 mph for the win. If that's debating, I don't see how men could win anyway. Maybe by using loudness, doing a debate Tarzan yell..

Then raping all the girls. That should do it. Winnuhs! /s

You should've seen these girls. No body got time to rape dat.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Ink Pusher Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

Ahhhh, so dats how it woiks eh?

As long as they play the victim before the fact,gender discrimination against MEN is 100% acceptable.

We all know they are full of shit because there's a long list of allegedly female sexual predators.

Canada Fact: 

"86% of the victims of female sexual predators aren't believed, so the crimes go unreported and don't get prosecuted. "

https://canadiancrc.com/Female_Sex_Offenders-Female_Sexual_Predators_aw…

 

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
deuce awesome Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

Once upon a time people bragged about going to university. These days its worth bragging if you didn't go. What a mess. 

 

All the fat, ugly chics have a voice now and they are scared of getting raped. Sorry sea donkey ain't noone going to tap that nasty ass.

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
mind-body-spirit Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:35 Permalink

What an insult to intelligent women! How sad, how sick!

Girls with brains can aspire to the intellectual awesomeness of the likes of Ann Coulter, Camille Paglia, and Dana Loesch.

They all are probably barfing at this news and saying, fuck you libtard intelligensia hypocrite parasites!

I know that's what I'd be saying if I were a 22-year old with a vagina, and a brain.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Someone Else Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

I hope that the women will be debating important topics like what which colors they should wear with their skin tones and the season, how to make the best meatloaf for their husbands and how to best sit politely and ladylike.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
falconflight Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Someone with standing (Student) should file a cost free discrimination complaint with the US Dept of Ed or an equivalent agency.  Make the University's EO office work for their overpaid salaries.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Catullus Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:36 Permalink

Resolved: women deserve an equal playing field in college debate.

Plan: ban men so women can’t lose. 

Benefits: prevents nuclear war. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rlouis Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:38 Permalink

Having lived through years of equal opportunity lawsuits charging gender discrimination against women, will someone please sue the hell out of them?

 

 