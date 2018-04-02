Wyoming Is Challenging The Fed, Can It Become America's "Crypto Valley"?

Authored by Tho Bishop via The Mises Institute,
The DC Swamp continues to fester, but there is still interesting work being done at the State level. Particularly interesting is what we've seen so far this year in Wyoming.
Earlier this month, the Wyoming legislature became the latest state to modify their state laws to challenge the Federal Reserve's monopoly on money.
As Mike Maharrey wrote for the Tenth Amendment Center:
Titled the Wyoming Legal Tender Act, the new law defines gold and silver specie as “legal tender,” meaning it will be recognized as a medium of exchange for the payment of debts and taxes in the state. Practically speaking, gold and silver specie will be treated as money, putting it on par with Federal Reserve notes in Wyoming.
The law defines specie as coins having gold or silver content, or refined bullion, coined, stamped or imprinted with its weight and purity.
HB103 also prohibits the state or local governments from levying any property, sales of capital gains taxes on gold or silver specie. Wyoming does not have an income tax. However, it does have a sales tax and it assesses this tax against precious metals bullion
The Senate passed HB103 with some technical amendments by a 25-5 vote. The House previously passed HB103 by a 44-14 vote. Last Wednesday, the bill became law without Gov. Matt Mead’s signature. It will go into effect July 1, 2018.
At the same time, Wyoming became the first state in the nation to explicitly recognize cryptocurrency as a new asset class.
As Rachel Wolfson of Forbes reported:
The Utility Token bill was designed to exempt specific cryptocurrencies from state money transmission laws and is the first of its kind to legally define the way in which specific types of crypto tokens are treated by regulatory bodies. The bill excludes “developers or sellers” of tokens from securities laws under the caveat that they meet certain conditions. In order to meet these requirements, the token must not be offered as an investment and must be a vehicle for exchange as a utility token.
The state of Wyoming is the first elected body in the world to define a utility token as a new type of asset class different from a security or commodity,” Caitlin Long, co-founder of the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition, told me. “This has been a hot topic in Washington D.C. recently, as the SEC considers cryptocurrencies to be securities, FinCEN says they’re generally money, and the CFTC views them as commodities. Now, however, you have a state coming out and defining utility tokens as a new form of property, and property is generally the purview of state law.
Long and the other members of the Wyoming Blockchain Coalition view the passing of House Bill 70 to be especially groundbreaking as this could be the first step to getting the U.S. congress to clarify how cryptocurrencies should be regulated.
This could be very positive for the cryptocurrency community if Congress can break the tie and clarify everything. It’s very exciting that Wyoming is the first state to define what a utility token is, setting an example of how this could become a standard under federal law. I do believe the Wyoming approach will work under federal securities law and am optimistic the SEC will agree, Long said.
Already the Cowboy State is seeing a payoff for their proactive approach to cryptocurrency. According to Long on her personal blog, "Dozens of small software companies have already formed Wyoming entities and some of these have already leased office space – 20,000 square feet and counting."
This is one of many blockchain-related initiatives that Caitlin Long has been involved with, including some she mentioned during a Mises Weekends interview with Jeff Deist last year.
Comments
Crypto valley?
The cryptos at the FED will tell Wyoming to stick to farming.
Wyoming gave us Cheney, so maybe they can do this to make up for it. I hope they're successful. Utah is also leading the way with untaxed gold transactions.
In reply to / by Belrev
Wyoming is actually a Deep State strong hold via USAF funding (think missiles). Dick Cheney was a complete Deep State tool.
In reply to Wyoming gave us Cheney, so… by Kafir Goyim
I've heard of "think tanks" before, but not "think missiles".
In reply to … by Thought Processor
Nail guns on sale in Wyoming.
In reply to / by Belrev
wyomicoin - it's got a ring to it.
hey, all they have to do is start issuing state side welfare payments in wyomicoin and let the chips fall where they may.
does anyone in wyomi even need an EBT card? If the answer's "no" then I may consider visiting there.
In reply to This is what Belrev posted… by MANvsMACHINE
May be all those investment bankers who've built "primary residences" in and around Jackson, to avoid some of the taxes in NY, NJ, CT and CA.
Definitely a different place once the FED cockroaches and their groupies started holding FED meetings in Jackson Hole.
In reply to / by Belrev
Those types sure know how to find the hole and they abuse it after they find it.........
In reply to May be all those investment… by curly
There's literally no difference between these cryptocurrencies and what Bernie Madoff was doing !!
In reply to / by Belrev
I've never been to Wyoming but I now plan on visiting.
If you go through Billings, say hello to my brother, Ben.
In reply to I've never been to Wyoming… by MANvsMACHINE
Sorry, I thought crypto was dead!
It is, but bitcoin isn't.
In reply to Sorry, I thought crypto was… by Grandad Grumps
Smash the Rothschild Debt Slave Banking System (((THE FEDERAL RESERVE)))
Nothing to see here, move along. Make sure you don't buy any BitCoin, LiteCoin, Cardano, or any other quality "utility token", we need to keep Jews fully in control of the (((global financial system))) because they know what's best, and are working for the benefit of all.
Why the Hell would you want to pay your debts and taxes in real money such as Gold or Silver? No you would use Federal Reserve notes for that.Save the Gold and Silver as real weath.Discharge the debts with Fiat.
I can take over for Lester1 here cuz I don't think he'll be showing up here today:
BUT ALL YOU CRYPTO TAX CHEATS NEED TO PAY YOUR TAXES TO THE IRS SO THEY CAN FUND OUR SOLDIERS KILLING AND GETTING KILLED IN WARS AGAINST ISRAEL'S NEIGHBORS!
ALSO, PONZI.
AND GODDAMIT I'M SO PISSED I MISSED THE BOAT.
Yeah. I remember the quote of a jealous economist during another time period in history of irrational exuberance, late 19th century I believe.
"All these stupid people with so much stupid money"
I wish I had gotten in on the stupid early. Encrypted numbers on a block chain have value? What idiocy lol
In reply to I can take over for Lester1… by 1.21 jigawatts
I realize were post Constitutional but here it is anyway.
US Constitution Article 1 Sect 10:
No state shall enter into any treaty, alliance, or confederation; grant letters of marque and reprisal; coin money; emit bills of credit; make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts;
Even paying State taxes using FRNS is unconstitutional. But who really wants to pay in gold!
Exactly.As long as they keep taking the shit we pay in shit.
Federal Reserve Notes are however good for buying food,booze,and pussy.
In reply to I realize were post… by rejected
And when they are no longer good for that then this sucker's going down
In reply to Exactly.As long as they keep… by KenilworthCookie
Wisconsin didn't define "utility tokens" as legal tender, they just defined them as a form of personal property. There is no law against barter, which means if you want to use "utility tokens" to trade with fellow citizens, there is nothing the Constitution has to say about it.
Remember there is a difference between exchange, and debt. Debt is a form of legal bondage; exchange on the other hand, is conducted on a voluntary basis between free men.
In reply to I realize were post… by rejected
Are there WMDs in Wyoming ? asking for a friend
Are people finally waking up?
115 TH CONGRESS 2D SESSION
H. R. 5404
To define the dollar as a fixed weight of gold.
IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
MARCH 22, 2018
https://www.congress.gov/115/bills/hr5404/BILLS-115hr5404ih.pdf
This is very exciting news for all 10 people in WY.
The federales really think the red states are a bunch of whiny blowhards, yet the red states find ways to continue to nibble away at the load bearing structures :)
Just wait until we are seriously pissed off :)
I just consider myself a casual observer of all this...
...as for the guys who seem all giddy about the collapse of the 'dollar'. I hope your income is in some other currency, and your 401k, retirement, and other asset "classes" are somewhere else. Which, I'm sure they aren't...so, be very careful what you pray for.
Relocating there next year! Yee-haw! Rodeos, Real Americans, Guns, and very few liberals who are confined to Jackson's Hole or universities.