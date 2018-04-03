Active Shooter Reported At YouTube Headquarters: Live Feed

Workers have reportedly been seen fleeing the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after shots were reportedly fired at the office.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

there's an active shooter at YouTube in San Bruno. from a whatsapp group I'm in. pic.twitter.com/N2wh1fYWih — Ethar El-Katatney (@etharkamal) April 3, 2018

Police have confirmed that they've received reports of an active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, Calif.

Confirmed: Active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno. “It’s a very active scene,” police tell me. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 3, 2018

Around 1 pm PT, tweets bearing text messages claiming an active shooter had entered the building emerged.

My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there's an active shooter on campus.



Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. 😕 pic.twitter.com/dkKbjHGEUj — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

Police activity has been reported at 901 Cherry Ave., the location of YouTube HQ.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

According to unconfirmed reports, police have swarmed the property where two people have been shot so far. The suspect is allegedly a female.

Live feed: