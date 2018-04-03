Active Shooter Reported At YouTube Headquarters: Live Feed

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 16:07

Workers have reportedly been seen fleeing the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after shots were reportedly fired at the office.

Police have confirmed that they've received reports of an active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, Calif.

Around 1 pm PT, tweets bearing text messages claiming an active shooter had entered the building emerged.

Police activity has been reported at 901 Cherry Ave., the location of YouTube HQ.

According to unconfirmed reports, police have swarmed the property where two people have been shot so far. The suspect is allegedly a female.

Live feed:

