The Aftermath: Zuckerberg Abandoned By Peers, Mocked By Street Artists

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has found himself with few friends in Silicon Valley in the wake of the massive data harvesting scandal.
Tim Cook and Elon Musk are perhaps the highest profile tech leaders to criticize Facebook for playing fast and loose with user data - along with Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff and Whatspp founder Brian Acton, whose company Facebook bought for $22 billion.
Other tech leaders have remained quiet as the scandal has unfolded - which as Bloomberg notes, is unusual for Silicon Valley execs who traditionally circle the wagon when a peer is having a crisis.
Facebook has sought to repair its public image and trust with more than 2 billion users after reports surfaced that Cambridge Analytica obtained data on as many 50 million of those U.S. accounts. As Zuckerberg, 33, faces calls to testify before Congress and lawmakers raise the idea of new regulations on tech, his peers have either stayed quiet or publicly criticized his company. In times of crisis, tech companies have sometimes huddled together to defend the industry, such as when Apple fought the FBI to protect an encrypted iPhone and during President Donald Trump’s proposed immigration ban last year against mostly Muslim countries.
When James Comey's FBI came banging on Apple's door asking them to decrypt an iPhone linked to the 2015 San Bernardino attack in which married couple Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik shot up a San Bernardino County Christmas party, killing 14 and injuring 22 - Facebook, Google, Microsoft and other big tech firms rallied around Tim Cook after the Apple CEO refused to comply.
The FBI was eventually able to unlock Farook's phone after a "mysterious third party" showed them how to bypass Apple security protocols.
“Protecting privacy is good for business now,” said Gennie Gebhart, a researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a digital privacy rights group. “Users are looking for other big tech personalities like Tim Cook, like Elon Musk, to be reassured that they’re not doing what Facebook did.”
Cook was asked about Facebook’s privacy crisis last month and called for stronger regulation of user data. Then, in an interview with Recode and MSNBC, Cook said he “wouldn’t be in this situation” if he were in Zuckerberg’s shoes. While Facebook makes money selling targeted advertisements based on user data, Apple’s profit comes from hardware products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Zuckerberg slapped back at Cook, telling Vox "I find that argument — that if you’re not paying, that somehow we can’t care about you — to be extremely glib and not at all aligned with the truth."
"There are a lot of people who can’t afford to pay" for a service, while having an "advertising-supported model is the only rational model that can support building this service to reach people," Zuckerberg said. "If you want to build a service which is not just serving rich people, then you need to have something that people can afford."
No word if Cook has recovered from Zuck's epic burn, though "rich people" have propelled Apple to revenues of nearly $230 billion in 2017 vs. Facebook's $40 billion generated almost entirely from advertising - and as we have come to learn, letting app developers have their way with our personal data and helping candidates they favor.
Meanwhile, Zuck's been Sabo'd
While Facebook stock has been kneecapped to the tune of around 16% since the Cambridge Analytica story broke - and down 20% since February all-time highs, Mark Zuckerberg has been given "the treatment" by notorious conservative street artist, Sabo.
Banners reading "You can't watch your kids 24/7, but we can" were put up in Times Square and several other public locations on Monday night - along with fake street signs warning "Caution, Facebook sells your data."
Several of the signs feature a grotesque graphic of Zuckerberg's face melting into Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) - along with other mentions of the Senate Minority Leader whose daughter works for Facebook.
Sabo's hatred of Zuckerberg is nothing new - as the street artist plastered several posters around Pasadena last August reading "F*ck Zuck 2020" in response to rumors that the Facebook CEO was considering a run for President in 2020.
Meanwhile, artist and nephew of former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd painted a mural of Zuckerberg "forgetting his human mask."
What fun! Just did this #MarkZuckerberg portrait in Melbourne, Australia. #cambridgeanalytica #DeleteFacebook #datamining #capitalism pic.twitter.com/2u64ZI29Z7— V-T-R (@V_TT_RR) March 22, 2018
What fun indeed - though maybe not so much for Mark.
Comments
Zuck... The Zio Shill
Wasn't this the Democrat guy who was going to run for president in '20 ?
"Listening tour" through the Midwest and all ?
In reply to Zuck... The Zio Shill by Truther
Good to know somebody at ZH is reading our posts.
I posted a link to Sabo's website hours before this story appeared. Coincidence?
What do you think?
Take a look here: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-03/sprotts-rule-trade-war-will-d…
"enjoy!"
In reply to Wasn't this the Democrat guy… by Fredo Corleone
Fucking years behind, and either cleverly 4d chess outed by Trump, or unbelievably retarded straw grasping and self immolation by the left.
Choose irrelevantly.
In reply to Good to know by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
PayPal banned my account permanently for offering a bumpstock for sale on a third party site (GunBroker.com). Emailed me that if I removed my sale on gunbroker that my account would be reinstated! 15+ years and no infractions of any kind. PayPal is grossly anti American, and anti 2nd Amendment. If anyone knows of any laws that we're violated by this over reach, please let me know. I WILL NEVER stop exercising my rights, and thus PayPal can shove their money laundering (transfer) services up their @ss. I'll do business elsewhere, and you should too!
In reply to Fucking years behind, and… by D503
Hey he hung around a cut down tree for a full 20 minutes, and one time at Harvard he went to Somerville.
In reply to Wasn't this the Democrat guy… by Fredo Corleone
He is going to start screaming 'they're taking me to the ovens HELP!' soon.
In reply to Zuck... The Zio Shill by Truther
....and then we'll see, no ovens exist.
Same as it ever was !!
" With joos, we'll continue to lose. "
In reply to He is going to start… by Whodathunkit
zuck the cuck
...And his alter ego, Cook, the Cuckoo; what a duo:
"Cook said he “wouldn’t be in this situation” if he were in Zuckerberg’s shoes."
Yeah, right... remember the Fappening, Timmyboy? Bet all those A, B, C, D, etc. Listers do... lol
In reply to zuck the cuck by ted41776
yes, i meant to post that twice
Just like youtube.
Sow the head scarf.
Reap the jihad.
Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.-A.H.
actually Goebbels said that in a speech referring to Winston Churchill's MO
In reply to Make the lie big, make it… by homeskillet
If their users can't afford things, then why advertise to them?
Brilliant
In reply to If their users can't afford… by Sy Kloine Bee
Most things are more affordable than insultingly overprized Apple stuff...
In reply to If their users can't afford… by Sy Kloine Bee
How rich of Zuckerberg to imply Facebook is some altruistic service for the masses...
He committed the ultimate sin - he wasn't with HER.
3 Jews in the surveillance FB picture. That’s the whole problem. Right there.
Zuckerturd is just another GD liar.
None of the techs are above pulling that shit.
That's why nobody is sticking up for that guy.
They know. They're all doing the same damn thing.
With all the money to be made from selling us out, there's not ONE of those bastards that could leave it alone.
Oye vey! Its anudda shoah!
Does this mean that we are going to have second thoughts about
Zuckerberg for President 2020?
Anybody else find it wierd that everybody is just now catching on to all the stuff you've been telling them for the past 6 years?
Even as they slowly awaken, many of my friends are not willing to admit I've been justified in wearing that tinfoil hat all these years.
In reply to Anybody else find it wierd… by Jethro
I went from being "the crazy conspiracy theory guy" to the guy who knows what the fuck is really going on in this country. Been trying to tell my thick headed friends for years. Very proud of my tin foil hat too.
In reply to Even as they slowly awaken,… by GeezerGeek
Every last company out there is selling your information.
Precisely. You don't get "free" stuff on the internet. You are paying for it by offering all your personal data for sale. Zuck is just the scapegoat, and all the other CEOs are keeping quiet because they don't want to be next. What's surprising about all this is how surprised everyone is. Then again, FB didn't get outed until a non-Leftist company was caught using the data. Go figure; not biased at all.
In reply to Every last company out there… by snblitz
Not mine.
In reply to Every last company out there… by snblitz
If you think this is about data harvesting you are a fool.
Zuckie pissed off TPTB. It will come out.
Yeah. Now we’re onto it. They are dumping him.
Zuck stole facebook, big story. He never created it, he stole it. He was chosen by CIA and big powers to be its innocent face. Now look. He blew it big. No recovery from this.
it took Mike’s company $10 million and 200,000 man hours to create the platform. Mike’s son dormed next to Zuck.
Patent was applied for. Mike and his son emailed. Zuck had inside lines and the Harvard was hacked.
Then zuck said he created it in 2 weeks.
complicated story. Amazing. It was litigated and every judge was corrupted.
In reply to If you think this is about… by beijing expat
Buh-bye Fuckbook! CYA! Don't let the door hit you where the good lord split ya!
Couldn't have happened to a nicer Fuck head unless of course it was Eric Schmidt
See eye a ....second round of Facefuck financing
Zuckerberg is a fraud. He knew the only way he could obtain reams of data on people was to make them unaware and sell it under the pretenses it was a free service. He says they cant charge a subscription fee too everybody. Well I would think most people who value their privacy would pay $5 a year for this shit. He never even gave anybody the choice for a paid service. He knows damn well people can come up with the money if they can afford a phone and internet. The rest can deal with the ads, ie you would have to be like a homeless person with no computer to not be able to pay for this crap based on expenses. He is ripping off everybody using his platform,advertisers, while catering to hacks and manipulative people. This company wont be around in a few years.
I am ashamed I ever used FB. I quit 4 years ago. I realized what an ass Zuck was and swore to never let him put ads in my eyes.
Zuck baby, you're going down faster than a Thai ladyboy on a member of Congress.
Here you go, a FaceBook Security plug in:
https://www.gofundme.com/facebook-profile-security
Interesting read. Same here, Facebook is no longer my primary social media. Because of their increasing weak privacy and censorship behaviors.
Minds is my favourite alternative to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Because Minds software code is owned by a community, instead of a corporation. Try Minds for free at https://www.minds.com/register;referrer=Francewhoa
Your benefits with Minds
• Protect your privacy. Read more at https://www.minds.com/blog/view/823256224013205504
• Free
• Open source. If you are not familiar with "Open source", it means that Minds software code is owned and supported by a friendly community. Not owned by a corporation like Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter ;) So Minds first priority is to serve people. Not serve money.
• Really free speech. Zero censorship. One of the co-founder Bill Ottman is an information activist.
• Various monetizing options. Such as monthly financial support, pay wall, display ads, ad sharing, peer-to-peer advertising, accept payments via Stripe.com, BitCoin or cash
• Earn points or exchange money for shares with other users. It's peer-to-peer advertising.
• Blogs, Groups, Videos, Status
• More secure because Minds software code is publicly available for review and contribution at https://www.minds.org
• Global hacktivist collective Anonymous showed initial support for Minds
• Free support at https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/100000000000000681/activity
Video introduction to Minds at https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/701890394673127437
How to upload videos to Minds at https://youtu.be/ieGU9uJgMas
More tutorials at https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/701885430655623180/activity
If you have more questions about Minds you can get free support at https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/100000000000000681/activity
Wikipedia page at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minds
Trash with money.
Problem is, a skinny lil' shit joo pajama-boy like zuckerberg has too much money.
You can bet he begins feeling the heat and is worried, but the joo always comes out. He doesn't care zilch as long as he has his billions.
Das rat, Billions.
So zilchberger remains sittin' pretty while hundreds of millions of fuckkwadds continue to use f-book.
Sad.