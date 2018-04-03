And The Fastest Growing Bank Asset in 2017 Was… Subprime

Submitted by Simon Black of Sovereign Man
They say that goldfish have the shortest memory in the Animal Kingdom… something like 3-seconds. But it turns out this isn’t actually true. Researchers at the Israeli Technion Institute of Technology conducted an experiment in 2009 proving that even the tiniest fish could be trained to recall certain sounds after as long as FIVE MONTHS.
According to another study from the University of Chicago, Dolphins ostensibly have the best memories in the Animal Kingdom, and in an experiment were able to recall a distinct whistle after 20 YEARS.
Then there are bankers… financius dumbassus, a curious species not fully related to the Animal Kingdom, somewhat descended from protozoa, who display truly bizarre behavior when it comes to memory function.
Case in point: Throughout the mid-2000s, bankers engaged in woefully short-sighted, self-destructive behavior by loaning their depositors’ money to risky borrowers who put no money down to buy overpriced houses.
These loans called ‘subprime mortgages’. And before long, some even more self-destructive bankers began packing thousands of these subprime mortgages together into gigantic bonds, which bankers would trade among themselves.
Everybody in the financial system was in on it.
The mortgage brokers raked in huge fees for closing individual loans. The investment bankers made money packaging the loans into subprime bonds. And the ratings agencies (like S&P and Moody’s) made money slapping pristine “AAA” ratings on these bonds, essentially promising the world that they were RISK FREE.
Looking back they obviously weren’t risk free.
Banks were making risky loans to borrowers who had a history of not paying their debts based on the premise that home prices only increase in value. And when home prices started to fall, the entire apparatus collapsed in late 2008.
You’d think that the entire financius dumbassus species would have learned from this experience.
But you would be wrong.
And that’s because financius dumbassus has an incredibly short memory. Not even a decade after these loans nearly brought down the entire global economy, SUBPRIME IS BACK.
In fact it’s one of the fastest growing investments among banks in the United States. Over the last twelve months the subprime volume among US banks doubled, and it’s already on pace to double again this year.
Bottom line– financius dumbassus is once again back to its old ways… making risky loans to borrowers with pitiful credit.
What could possibly go wrong?
Leave it to financius dumbassus to try the same thing again and expect a different result. It’s textbook insanity.
Of course, they don’t call it ‘subprime’ anymore. Now it’s called “non-QM”, meaning “non qualified mortgage.” But it’s exactly the same thing– borrowers who don’t qualify for a conventional loan because of their pitiful credit and inability to make a down payment.
It’s as if they think they’ll be able to avoid the same consequences simply by changing the name. It’s genius! As a friendly reminder, financius dumbassus isn’t making these suprime/non-QM loans with its own money - they’re making these loans with their depositors’ money. YOUR money.
The debt MUST grow.
Debtors prison coming soon to a town near you:
https://www.thenation.com/article/prosecutors-and-judges-have-brought-b…
It is all converging toward a 7 year period:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to The debt MUST grow. by css1971
And The Fastest Growing Bank Asset in 2017 Was… Subprime
My response: Without MASSIVE DEBT GROWTH, there is NO ECONOMY in AMERICA or the WORLD in general.
So today for every $4 of debt growth, we get $1 of GDP growth. WHAT A DEAL!!!! I guess this can go on forever, correct? NOT!!!!!!
In reply to Yes to where everyone is… by mobius8curve
The albatross named "InDebbi Ness" that hangs around my neck is my friend...
Or, so I am told.
In reply to And The Fastest Growing Bank… by GUS100CORRINA
Nothing like learning from your mistakes...
In reply to Yes to where everyone is… by mobius8curve
“I am the king of debt. I'm great with debt. Nobody knows debt better than me,” ... the DJT
In reply to The debt MUST grow. by css1971
My response: More FRAUD and GRAND THEFT being promited by the banksters. Did everyone notice the BUYING that took place today around 2:30 PM? Coincidence?? NOT!!!!
They were bought by the Fed for 100 cents on the dollar. Who are you to say that wasnt "risk free"?
Deja Vu are over again
one factual error here: bankers actually descended from slime mold.
Just make sure my tax dollars don't go to bailing them out.
Statement made my day.
And of course, let us not forget about the sub-sub prime auto loans. Auto loans have topped well over 1 trillion dollars, most of them in the sub-prime category. What could go wrong? Loan on an asset that is worth less than the loan, to people who can't afford to make the payments.
A brilliant, winning strategy.
"Throughout the mid-2000s, bankers engaged in woefully short-sighted, self-destructive behavior by loaning their depositors’ money to risky borrowers who put no money down to buy overpriced houses."
Wrong again. The banksters don't want depositors money because they have to pay miniscule interest on it. And they don't need it because they don't actually loan out "money". They loan out fiat currency counterfeited electronically at the time that the poor suckers "taking a loan" close on the loan. Then they demand interest on the currency that they just counterfeited. To top it off, they sell the loan created with bogus money to some other sucker to lock the asset onto their books.