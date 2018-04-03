Breslow: "I Don't Usually Believe In Technicals, But..."

Here is yet another take on the S&P's breach of the 200DMA - the first time the two lines have crossed since Brexit - from Bloomberg markets commentator, Richard Breslow, who however takes on a contrarian, mocking approach to the sudden army of chart experts spawned over the past 24 hours, lamenting that "I’ve never seen more market commentaries that said something along the lines of, I don’t believe in technicals but if this line is broken it’s going to be huge. Or my favorite, I don’t usually believe in technicals, but..."
Which of course is even more insult and injury to all the fundamental, value investors out there, whose investing skills have resulted in precisely zero alpha over the past decade courtesy of such Chief Risk Officers as Central Banks.
Below is Breslow's latest Traders' Notes:
Equity Battles Made Most Choose Love Over War
The only thing more symptomatic of a bipolar condition than how the equity markets have been behaving is how it is viewed by traders. So it makes entire sense to me that I have gone from looking at asset-price movements and thinking these people are crazy, to “this just might make a great deal of sense.” The day after the latest stock kerfuffle, I’ve decided that the lessons learned may have been well worth the cost. In any case, that’s my story and I sort-of promise to stick with it.
It’s probably not a bad day for reflection as it otherwise will be spent, only somewhat productively, with everyone watching whether the S&P 500 can retake that now infamous 200-day moving average. Which is somewhat ironic and totally to be expected because I’ve never seen more market commentaries that said something along the lines of, I don’t believe in technicals but if this line is broken it’s going to be huge. Or my favorite, I don’t usually believe in technicals, but...
The most important takeaway is that it will require a much more serious bloody nose than we saw for share prices to necessarily represent a reflection on the real economy. I’ve never seen equities do what they did with every other market in the world basically ignoring the move. Good on them.
It was a holiday market with subpar participation and the U.S. market was expected to provide the liquidity for the whole of the developed world. By the time yesterday’s move got underway when the cash market opened, there was really only one major market open. Who could resist running the stops. Especially when handed a free pass via boorish tweets and human error by corporate giants.
This version of the trickle- down effect led to a deluge that could very well turn out to have been a passing squall. Looking at currencies and bond price action, let alone the dismal failure of the VIX when it nosed above 25, certainly made the choice of the traders in those markets clear. Half the traders claimed this was the end of the bull market. The other half were trying to figure out when to buy. It’s hard to put too much faith in the judgment of people who were willing to take Michigan and only 6.5 points. You can decide which half they fall into.
Meanwhile, back in the real world, Treasury yields are right back to where we left them last Thursday before the holidays hit. The foreign exchange market looks like it’s doing an imitation of a market that remains closed. Emerging market currencies weathered the event by gently going up. Certainly not enduring any form of dislocation one could be forgiven for expecting. Gold traders are feeling a bit sheepish as their panic couldn’t take us much beyond the mid- point of last week’s range.
Don’t stone me for saying this, but it is incredibly healthy to have the stock market get hit and for investors to decide that it isn’t necessarily a proxy for the domestic and global economies. Lord knows there are enough challenges out there that could put stress on matters without jumping to the conclusion that we just witnessed the end of the post-crisis recovery. What you saw was most assuredly a panic, or something much more important. Some equity traders realizing that hedging some risk before earnings season isn’t always just money down the drain. For that be comforted.
Comments
it will retake the 200 day with a vengeance because that's what CB's do; and eventually retake it again the other way.
Market manipulation is like a drug.
It feels good at first, but then you get hooked, and finally you overdose and no amount of manipulation can prevent the crash.
In reply to it will retake the 200 day… by spastic_colon
Take six Narcans and call me if the overnight futures seem irregular.
In reply to Market manipulation is like… by Mementoil
Hey look! Futures up 140 on no news whatsoever! It's groundhog day ... again ... and again ...
For now at least, nothing says "bottom" like the 65,000 lot e-mini SP500 futures order sold on the last leg down ... maybe they took Michigan as well.
Who sold that? Who can afford that wild play. Soros?
In reply to For now at least, nothing… by vegas
The only reason "technicals" works in the short term is that many others are using "technicals", call it "herding analysis". "Technicals" breakdown in a crisis because the stock market is non-linear.
And here I thought it all was just a fugazi, and that nobody knows what the fuck is going to happen... No?
In reply to The only reason "technicals"… by ThanksIwillHav…
PPT went on an Easter bender and got reprimanded for sleeping at the terminals yesterday... They will be on their A game today.
Blah blah blah. We're on the heels of WW3, there's a currency war and trade war. I don't care what Breslow thinks the markets are doing because I know what they're going to have to do. People will have to go into treasuries, metals and polymers will be huge, "New" technicals are going up, and the has-beens such as Facebook, Snapchat, Amazon, and Tesla etc are all going down, because that's the only direction they can go. Most market analysts are has-beens themselves stuck in a thinking rut.
TA = Witchcraft
Don't touch it, don't think about touching it, don't dream about thinking about touching it ..... You will be removed from the Club Roster.
I bet the Douche uses Technicals when his own money is on the line.
Lol that just looks like it's going to break..It can go either way...either the 200MA is solid or it's not.
If not, bye bye
Anyone who thinks WW3 is going to be a global catastrophe is a total idiot. Nobody is going to fire off 100 megaton nuclear weapons because mutually assured destruction (MAD) only ever existed in the imaginations of leaders. If they actually had it in them to fire off 100 megaton weapons they would have never scaled them down to tactical nuclear weapons. I don't just say this because it's wishful thinking, but because their behavior displays their thinking of being against launching earth-destroying nuclear weapons. In that if they're going to die anyway they'll just let themselves get conquered.
You're thinking rationally--Someone who would fire off a 100 megaton bomb is NOT. THAT's the difference.
Make no mistake--no weapon ever formed in the mind of man has failed to have been used against other men--it's a matter of time.
In reply to Anyone who thinks WW3 is… by MusicIsYou
Nuclear war is really bad for banking... and banks run the world.
In reply to Anyone who thinks WW3 is… by MusicIsYou
Asia Market flat, Euro market down. US market up. Pick the fake market.
D. All of the above
In reply to Asia Market flat, Euro… by Silverhog
If you don't believe in technicals, do you believe in Mother Nature?
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/mother-nature-trumps-a-rigged-market…