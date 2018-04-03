China Defense Minister In Moscow: "America Must Know How Close Chinese And Russian Armies Are"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:31

Nothing continues to scream bullishness - or, less sarcastically, volatility - like the world’s number two and number three superpowers aligning their armies and putting on a show of force to make a strong statement to the United States and fend off "Western Pressure".

The prescription for volatility becomes even clear when we consider that the United States, Russia, and China are all in a precarious position with one another that has stemmed from, and has implications on, everything from trade to how to handle North Korea.

This military show of force and sign of unity between the two countries is exactly what has been reported by RT just today. Apparently, China and Russia are strengthening their ties in order to make a clear statement to the United States. To do that, Beijing sent a delegation to Russia to show Washington the unity of Russian and Chinese military forces and “support” Russia at the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe voiced strong support for Russia during the talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu. While stressing “the united position” on the international arena, the minister said that one of the main goals of the visit was to send a message to Western powers. 

The Chinese side came to let the Americans know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces,” Wei said. The RT article continues:

It is General Wei’s first foreign trip since he was appointed head of the Chinese Defense Ministry. The choice of the destination is not a coincidence, but underlines the “special character” of the bilateral partnership, according to Shoigu.

Prior to the visit, the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper published an article titled “Western pressure brings China and Russia closer.” The report quotes analysts, who believe that the current international environment – including Western anti-Russia hysteria and the looming US-China trade war – will only strengthen the Sino-Russian alliance.

Both nations have been engaged in their own disputes with the West. The NATO military buildup on Russia’s doorstep has already “crossed the red line,” according to Russian envoy to NATO Aleksandr Grushko. At the same time, Russia is at loggerheads with the US and EU over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK. The British blame-game over Russia’s alleged involvement in the incident sparked tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.

It is unclear which tension out of all of them involving these countries has pushed these two superpowers to not only move closer together, but to make it public to the United States. But, as the RT article notes, tensions not only surrounding North Korea, but also surrounding trade and the "Russian diplomat shuffle" that has taken place over the last couple weeks are starting to pin the two like-minded governments together.

In addition to this, and at the same time these two countries are getting cozy, China and Russia have also been notably increasing their gold reserves. This follows our coverage from February, where we pointed out that Russia's gold purchases were surpassing that of China:

  • Russian gold reserves are now the fifth largest in the world.
  • Russia added 600,000 ounce of gold (18.66 tons) to reserves in January.
  • Russia added a record 224 tons of gold to reserves in 2017.
  • Since June 2015, the Central Bank of Russia has added over 576 tons of gold to reserves.
  • Overall Russian reserves rose from $432.742 billion in December to $447.735 in January.
  • Russian holdings of U.S. Treasuries top $100 billion for ninth in a row.
  • Gold reserves worth $80.4 billion constitute 17.95% of overall Russian reserves.

As we wrote just two weeks ago, the "decision point" for gold could be forthcoming and the demise of the dollar could finally be on the horizon: Russia and China are increasing their gold reserves while last week China launched the Petroyuan, announcing it would start paying for oil in local currency, and not dollars.

As such, the joint Chinese and Russian show of force could not only be military, but also monetary, in the near future.

Regardless, this armed forces show of force is one notch higher in the tension pegboard for the global political and global economic climate. However, as has happened with volatility as it has increased over the last decade, we won’t be surprised when equity markets shrug off or ignore this news and continue to push stocks to record highs while hoarding today’s overpriced, oversubscribed and money losing Spotify IPO hand over fist. 

mobius8curve Pandelis Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

This alliance must come for they will together along with other countries burn the bully in one day:

Revelation 18:8-18  Therefore in one day shall her plagues come, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire; for strong is the Lord God who judged her.  (9)  And the kings of the earth, who committed fornication and lived wantonly with her, shall weep and wail over her, when they look upon the smoke of her burning,  (10)  standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Woe, woe, the great city, Babylon, the strong city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.  (11)  And the merchants of the earth weep and mourn over her, for no man buyeth their merchandise any more;........  (17) for in one hour so great riches is made desolate. And every shipmaster, and every one that saileth any whither, and mariners, and as many as gain their living by sea, stood afar off,  (18)  and cried out as they looked upon the smoke of her burning, saying, What city is like the great city?

When has so many nations had the capacity to cause another country to totally burn in one day and what other country(city) is richer than this country and ships +90% of their trade to the rest of the world?

Babylon was both a city and an empire and His~story(history) repeats:

Ecclesiastes 1:9  That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.

Prepare accordingly:

https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/

As this will take place after a 7 year period:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…

The_Juggernaut BullyBearish Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

"Neither is a superpower"

I'll get downvotes for that, but it's true.  Especially in China's case.  They wouldn't be scurrying to Russia for protection if they were, they can't even feed themselves, and they can't produce enough energy to sustain themselves either.  They'll kowtow to Russia for both, and Russia will be a true superpower when they own China.  That'll probably happen within the next twenty years.

taketheredpill beemasters Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

US military is great at Invasion, especially countries with limited military capability.  Not designed for Defense capability which is ironic given the name of the department.

Russia and China have caught up to US quickly, more/better missiles less jet fighters.  Things like that can happen when policy decisions are made based on need as opposed to lobbyist dollars.

 

BrownCoat taketheredpill Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

The USSA is not invading either Russia or China.

If anything, China is the expanding imperialistic power now. Russia harbors crypto-criminals and organized crime. Both steal US technology.

Its good they let us "know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces." Makes me think the two need a public statement to smooth over friction between two strong willed dictators. Remember Nixon and the China card? LOL   

Brazen Heist The_Juggernaut Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

In 20 years time China will be the dominant economic power in the world, and Russia will still be the biggest nuclear power in the world, as well as the world's biggest energy producer (wait until the Arctic oil and gas starts to flow and the northern trade route opens up), then we'll talk about who will be shitting bricks - socialist USSA or the Sino-Russian strategic alliance.

Brazen Heist Mustahattu Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

The US will still be trying to shove overpriced shale oil from the other side of the Atlantic down the throats of dummies like the Pollacks and Ukies lol

By then, Germany would have hopefully awoken from the Anglo-American administered drink spiking, and bailed out of the Euro, leaving the French holding the bag.

Here hold this bag for me

Oui Oui Monsieur!

Ah Merde.

Brazen Heist Jack Oliver Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

A world without Russia is a world of arrogance and oppression stemming from the West. Anybody who knows history will understand this.

Attacking Russia is where the West beckons its own demise. The dumb fuckers need that concept rammed through their skulls it seems, all too eager to walk in the footsteps of Napoleon.

China and Iran will not allow it either.

Vote up!
FBaggins Brazen Heist Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

Russia is not perfect but right now is seen by many as a necessary check and balance to counter our debt-rigging and exploitation of other nations and our constant interfering with their efforts for self-determination. Russia and China together are increasingly being seen as an alternative to our bankster & multinational controlled West, and they are likely to surpass us by giving many developing foreign nations a better deal, without all of the crippling debt, blackmail, corruption, threats and military intimidation. A greatness based just on power cannot last, but a greatness based on goodness will engender trust and last indefinitely. 

Brazen Heist Pandelis Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:38 Permalink

Who fucking cares about Merica's little Jew fetish.

Russia and China will never go full retard and put the Jews on the pedestal, simply because some outdated textbook says so. The evil empire takes this textbook as an instruction manual about how to run the world? That just shows you how fucking stupid it is.

Keep letting those Israel-firsters suck you Goy Toys dry as you cheer on your own demise, then we'll see who's winning!

researchfix Lumberjack Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

Well, this is one of the stories, where Russia is also involved. They are leasing Jets to Argentina for some time, to keep UK occupied - and spending for defense - at the Malvinas.

´bout time to increase that lease, me thinks.  Very cost effective. Argentina pays for the lease, and the UKies have to keep up an expensive appearance thousands and thousands of kilometers away.

BritBob Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

And Iran also,

SHANGHAI -- China's president called Tuesday for the creation of a new Asian structure for security cooperation based on a regional group that includes Russia and Iran and excludes the United States.

President Xi Jinping spoke at a meeting in Shanghai of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building measures in Asia, an obscure group that has taken on significance as Beijing tries to extend its influence and limit the role of the United States, which it sees as a strategic rival.

"We need to innovate our security cooperation (and) establish new regional security cooperation architecture," said Xi, speaking to an audience that included President Vladimir Putin of Russia and leaders of Central Asian countries.

Winston Churchill BritBob Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

I believe it already exists and has for quite some time.Iran may already be a member although the

treaty has been kept secret.If DJT withdraws from the Iran deal , it will be revealed.

The SCO countries already have joint military exercises , if you had been paying attention, the naval

ones cannot be hidden.

RawPawg Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:40 Permalink

Well,Duh...

this has been the "writing on the wall" for a while

why should this even be news...unless,of course,you've been ASLEEP

Keep Stacking,Bitches