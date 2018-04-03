China Defense Minister In Moscow: "America Must Know How Close Chinese And Russian Armies Are"

Nothing continues to scream bullishness - or, less sarcastically, volatility - like the world’s number two and number three superpowers aligning their armies and putting on a show of force to make a strong statement to the United States and fend off "Western Pressure".
The prescription for volatility becomes even clear when we consider that the United States, Russia, and China are all in a precarious position with one another that has stemmed from, and has implications on, everything from trade to how to handle North Korea.
This military show of force and sign of unity between the two countries is exactly what has been reported by RT just today. Apparently, China and Russia are strengthening their ties in order to make a clear statement to the United States. To do that, Beijing sent a delegation to Russia to show Washington the unity of Russian and Chinese military forces and “support” Russia at the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.
Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe voiced strong support for Russia during the talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu. While stressing “the united position” on the international arena, the minister said that one of the main goals of the visit was to send a message to Western powers.
“The Chinese side came to let the Americans know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces,” Wei said. The RT article continues:
It is General Wei’s first foreign trip since he was appointed head of the Chinese Defense Ministry. The choice of the destination is not a coincidence, but underlines the “special character” of the bilateral partnership, according to Shoigu.
Prior to the visit, the Chinese state-run Global Times newspaper published an article titled “Western pressure brings China and Russia closer.” The report quotes analysts, who believe that the current international environment – including Western anti-Russia hysteria and the looming US-China trade war – will only strengthen the Sino-Russian alliance.
Both nations have been engaged in their own disputes with the West. The NATO military buildup on Russia’s doorstep has already “crossed the red line,” according to Russian envoy to NATO Aleksandr Grushko. At the same time, Russia is at loggerheads with the US and EU over the poisoning of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK. The British blame-game over Russia’s alleged involvement in the incident sparked tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats.
It is unclear which tension out of all of them involving these countries has pushed these two superpowers to not only move closer together, but to make it public to the United States. But, as the RT article notes, tensions not only surrounding North Korea, but also surrounding trade and the "Russian diplomat shuffle" that has taken place over the last couple weeks are starting to pin the two like-minded governments together.
In addition to this, and at the same time these two countries are getting cozy, China and Russia have also been notably increasing their gold reserves. This follows our coverage from February, where we pointed out that Russia's gold purchases were surpassing that of China:
- Russian gold reserves are now the fifth largest in the world.
- Russia added 600,000 ounce of gold (18.66 tons) to reserves in January.
- Russia added a record 224 tons of gold to reserves in 2017.
- Since June 2015, the Central Bank of Russia has added over 576 tons of gold to reserves.
- Overall Russian reserves rose from $432.742 billion in December to $447.735 in January.
- Russian holdings of U.S. Treasuries top $100 billion for ninth in a row.
- Gold reserves worth $80.4 billion constitute 17.95% of overall Russian reserves.
As we wrote just two weeks ago, the "decision point" for gold could be forthcoming and the demise of the dollar could finally be on the horizon: Russia and China are increasing their gold reserves while last week China launched the Petroyuan, announcing it would start paying for oil in local currency, and not dollars.
As such, the joint Chinese and Russian show of force could not only be military, but also monetary, in the near future.
Regardless, this armed forces show of force is one notch higher in the tension pegboard for the global political and global economic climate. However, as has happened with volatility as it has increased over the last decade, we won’t be surprised when equity markets shrug off or ignore this news and continue to push stocks to record highs while hoarding today’s overpriced, oversubscribed and money losing Spotify IPO hand over fist.
Comments
So, what? Who cares ... we still will built that embassy and that is what matters at the end for voters.
This alliance must come for they will together along with other countries burn the bully in one day:
Revelation 18:8-18 Therefore in one day shall her plagues come, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire; for strong is the Lord God who judged her. (9) And the kings of the earth, who committed fornication and lived wantonly with her, shall weep and wail over her, when they look upon the smoke of her burning, (10) standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Woe, woe, the great city, Babylon, the strong city! for in one hour is thy judgment come. (11) And the merchants of the earth weep and mourn over her, for no man buyeth their merchandise any more;........ (17) for in one hour so great riches is made desolate. And every shipmaster, and every one that saileth any whither, and mariners, and as many as gain their living by sea, stood afar off, (18) and cried out as they looked upon the smoke of her burning, saying, What city is like the great city?
When has so many nations had the capacity to cause another country to totally burn in one day and what other country(city) is richer than this country and ships +90% of their trade to the rest of the world?
Babylon was both a city and an empire and His~story(history) repeats:
Ecclesiastes 1:9 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.
Prepare accordingly:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
As this will take place after a 7 year period:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to So, what? by Pandelis
Marilyn Manson - Personal Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl6fyhZ0G5E
In reply to gog by mobius8curve
Neither is a superpower.
In reply to Marilyn Manson - Personal… by ToSoft4Truth
time for them to run some war games on the lebanese and syrian borders...
In reply to Neither is a superpower. by The_Juggernaut
"Neither is a superpower"
I'll get downvotes for that, but it's true. Especially in China's case. They wouldn't be scurrying to Russia for protection if they were, they can't even feed themselves, and they can't produce enough energy to sustain themselves either. They'll kowtow to Russia for both, and Russia will be a true superpower when they own China. That'll probably happen within the next twenty years.
In reply to time for them to run some… by BullyBearish
..checkmate - deep state
In reply to "Neither is a superpower"… by The_Juggernaut
China or Russia can't possibly stand alone. China recognizes that. It's not only the US, but also NATO that they have to deal with. China and Russia are not members of the Big Bully Club.
In reply to ..checkmate by Manthong
US military is great at Invasion, especially countries with limited military capability. Not designed for Defense capability which is ironic given the name of the department.
Russia and China have caught up to US quickly, more/better missiles less jet fighters. Things like that can happen when policy decisions are made based on need as opposed to lobbyist dollars.
In reply to China or Russia can't… by beemasters
Forget who's mightier than whom. The truth is, nobody will win in the end. Even those bankers with bunkers...how long do you think they'd last when they have no real-life survival skills?
In reply to US military is great at… by taketheredpill
Sad that so few people, particularly those in power, seem to understand this.
In reply to Forget who's mightier than… by beemasters
The USSA is not invading either Russia or China.
If anything, China is the expanding imperialistic power now. Russia harbors crypto-criminals and organized crime. Both steal US technology.
Its good they let us "know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces." Makes me think the two need a public statement to smooth over friction between two strong willed dictators. Remember Nixon and the China card? LOL
In reply to US military is great at… by taketheredpill
Meanwhile, the first regimental sets of the S-400 system arrive in China.
https://southfront.org/china-receives-first-regimental-set-s-400-system…
In reply to ..checkmate by Manthong
In 20 years time China will be the dominant economic power in the world, and Russia will still be the biggest nuclear power in the world, as well as the world's biggest energy producer (wait until the Arctic oil and gas starts to flow and the northern trade route opens up), then we'll talk about who will be shitting bricks - socialist USSA or the Sino-Russian strategic alliance.
In reply to "Neither is a superpower"… by The_Juggernaut
I reckon in 5 years China will be the dominant power if the EU will remain friendly to China and continue to trade normally. US will not be missed.
In reply to In 20 years time China will… by Brazen Heist
The US will still be trying to shove overpriced shale oil from the other side of the Atlantic down the throats of dummies like the Pollacks and Ukies lol
By then, Germany would have hopefully awoken from the Anglo-American administered drink spiking, and bailed out of the Euro, leaving the French holding the bag.
Here hold this bag for me
Oui Oui Monsieur!
Ah Merde.
In reply to I reckon in 5 years China… by Mustahattu
Russia has NO interest in ‘owning’ anyone !
Russia stands up for the ‘wretched’ of this planet !
We would be completely FUCKED without Russia !
The WEST started this !! Russia will finish it !!
In reply to "Neither is a superpower"… by The_Juggernaut
A world without Russia is a world of arrogance and oppression stemming from the West. Anybody who knows history will understand this.
Attacking Russia is where the West beckons its own demise. The dumb fuckers need that concept rammed through their skulls it seems, all too eager to walk in the footsteps of Napoleon.
China and Iran will not allow it either.
In reply to Russia has NO interest in … by Jack Oliver
Russia is not perfect but right now is seen by many as a necessary check and balance to counter our debt-rigging and exploitation of other nations and our constant interfering with their efforts for self-determination. Russia and China together are increasingly being seen as an alternative to our bankster & multinational controlled West, and they are likely to surpass us by giving many developing foreign nations a better deal, without all of the crippling debt, blackmail, corruption, threats and military intimidation. A greatness based just on power cannot last, but a greatness based on goodness will engender trust and last indefinitely.
In reply to A world without Russia is a… by Brazen Heist
"disappearing" a few hundred bankers and bureaucrats will save 10s of millions of military and civilians...
In reply to A world without Russia is a… by Brazen Heist
1.3+ billion people, the construct china existing 5000+ years.
hard to claim they cant feed or warm themselves.
they lose 1 million a day and thats just the birthrate or something.
think of ants on the warpath.
they will not be owned by 326 million mericanos
In reply to "Neither is a superpower"… by The_Juggernaut
The level of downvotes you get on zerohedge is how correct you are. Place is full of fucking morons who fall for the false dialect every time. And just remember, these people are like 10 times smarter than the average guy on the street. And we wonder why things are the way they are... SMH
In reply to Neither is a superpower. by The_Juggernaut
Was this a Nostradamus Quatrain?
In reply to Marilyn Manson - Personal… by ToSoft4Truth
How often can you repeat the same verses before you numb yourself into a braindead coma?
Anybody needing an Armageddon to validate their beliefs and feel good about themselves needs to adopt a better belief system.
In reply to gog by mobius8curve
Verily WTF
In reply to gog by mobius8curve
Who fucking cares about Merica's little Jew fetish.
Russia and China will never go full retard and put the Jews on the pedestal, simply because some outdated textbook says so. The evil empire takes this textbook as an instruction manual about how to run the world? That just shows you how fucking stupid it is.
Keep letting those Israel-firsters suck you Goy Toys dry as you cheer on your own demise, then we'll see who's winning!
In reply to So, what? by Pandelis
The UK has it’s own problem...
'Our dream is stronger than ever': 36yrs after Falklands War, Argentina vows to reclaim islands
https://www.rt.com/news/423062-argentina-falklands-war-uk/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
brit bob ain’t gonna like this...
In reply to So, what? by Pandelis
It's OK. In a few years, the UK navy will have F-35s for their rapidly ageing catapult-less aircraft carriers. (snigger).
In reply to The UK has it’s own problem… by Lumberjack
Well, this is one of the stories, where Russia is also involved. They are leasing Jets to Argentina for some time, to keep UK occupied - and spending for defense - at the Malvinas.
´bout time to increase that lease, me thinks. Very cost effective. Argentina pays for the lease, and the UKies have to keep up an expensive appearance thousands and thousands of kilometers away.
In reply to The UK has it’s own problem… by Lumberjack
Fuck China !
It's about damn time we detached them from the trade tit and make them play fair...
Russia & China are butt hurt cause there is a real leader in the WH.
In reply to So, what? by Pandelis
yep, i hear you.
In reply to Fuck China !… by Mark Urbo
Comparing Trump with Putin is like comparing a blow up doll with a woman.
In reply to Fuck China !… by Mark Urbo
Last time I bought something made in China, I don't recall someone holding a gun to my head forcing me to buy it. We wanted cheap shit, China gave us cheap shit. Don't blame them:
"We have found the enemy and he are us." Pogo
In reply to Fuck China !… by Mark Urbo
A great leader once said...
George W. Bush: We'll fight them there so we don't have to face them in USA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BFILhtWdq0
Bush can go to hell!
In reply to A great leader once said… by ToSoft4Truth
If every nation followed your "great leader" mantra, we'd all be dead. LOL
In reply to A great leader once said… by ToSoft4Truth
He should have moved the CIA and NSA outside the US first before he ranted shit like that.
In reply to A great leader once said… by ToSoft4Truth
America's military is like 2 in 1. Bring it on!
Their populations combined vs US is like 5 to 1.... 20 to 1 if you discount the fat ones and 30 to 1 if you exclude those on medications too (on both sides).
In reply to America's military is like 2… by Magnix
Do we have a secret radiation shield?
What a Maroon.
In reply to America's military is like 2… by Magnix
Do you really believe that if war breaks out between China/Russia/US that the number of troops will actually matter? 25,000 nukes=0 military.
In reply to America's military is like 2… by Magnix
Lindsey Graham's war whoring is tingling.
And Iran also,
SHANGHAI -- China's president called Tuesday for the creation of a new Asian structure for security cooperation based on a regional group that includes Russia and Iran and excludes the United States.
President Xi Jinping spoke at a meeting in Shanghai of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building measures in Asia, an obscure group that has taken on significance as Beijing tries to extend its influence and limit the role of the United States, which it sees as a strategic rival.
"We need to innovate our security cooperation (and) establish new regional security cooperation architecture," said Xi, speaking to an audience that included President Vladimir Putin of Russia and leaders of Central Asian countries.
You forgot to switch accounts...
In reply to And Iran also,… by BritBob
I believe it already exists and has for quite some time.Iran may already be a member although the
treaty has been kept secret.If DJT withdraws from the Iran deal , it will be revealed.
The SCO countries already have joint military exercises , if you had been paying attention, the naval
ones cannot be hidden.
In reply to And Iran also,… by BritBob
Russia and China are about to enter negotiations to merge their Glonass and BeiDu GPS systems. One system will make things cheaper for the SCO.
In reply to I believe it already exists… by Winston Churchill
Well,Duh...
this has been the "writing on the wall" for a while
why should this even be news...unless,of course,you've been ASLEEP
Keep Stacking,Bitches
are...not volunteer armies consisting of people who would give up everything to live in the USA. Shut it dictator tards.
If you don't like it, envision yourself enlisting with the Chinese army or the Russian army and giving your life those countries. Versus flying drones in a comfy office chair on a US battleship.
In reply to are...not volunteer armies… by Byrond
Until an unstoppable hypersonic Kinzhal missile hits and sinks the battleship to the sea floor.
In reply to If you don't like it,… by Byrond