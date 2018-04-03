China Vows Retaliation With "Same Scale, Intensity" To Any New US Tariffs

Trump’s aggressive trade war overtures and China's initial retaliatory moves have spooked Wall Street over the past week and again on Monday, which helped drive down the Dow Jones by 459 points, with the Nasdaq Composite quickly approaching correction territory. And as the mass exodus continues out of Wall Street’s highest-flying stocks, trade war concerns are sparking political, regulatory and market challenges that could soon derail the global growth narrative for months or even years to come.
According to Reuters, China is preparing aggressive counter-measures of the “same proportion, scale and intensity" if the Trump administration imposes further tariffs on Chinese goods, China’s Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai warned. And, as we discussed here previously, the worst-case scenario of a looming trade war could soon be realized, forcing the U.S. into a recession.
Tiankai made the provocative comments in an interview with China's CGTN news channel on Tuesday, ahead of President Trump’s announcement of additional duties on "$50 billion to $60 billion in Chinese imports" following an examination under Section 301 of the 1974 U.S. Trade Act.
“If they do we will certainly take countermeasures of the same proportion and of the same scale, same intensity,” Cui Tiankai.
While China had previously signaled that it is prepared to escalate the trade war with Washington, Cui Tiankai was straight to the point in the interview: the latest tit-for-tat trade war measures between the West and the East are just the beginning.
On Monday China officially launched new tariffs on 128 U.S. imports in direct response to the Trump administration’s recent decision to increase taxes on imported steel and aluminum. The Chinese Ministry of Finance announced tariffs on $3 billion in imports of U.S. food and other goods.
But the big event will come later this week, when Washington is expected to reveal the next round of tariffs targeting Chinese imports, and with Cui's warning, it is almost certainly a prelude to a much broader trade war that investors should strap in and hold on.
Reuters said President Trump initiated the Section 301 investigation, which “focuses on accusations of theft of intellectual property and forced technology transfer by China.” Beijing continues to reject the accusations of mass intellectual property theft but over the years has made efforts strengthen its legal system.
“China has been strengthening its efforts and strengthening our legal system on this particular issue, and we are making good progress,” Cui Tiankai said.
“The real question is how we can make all the technology benefit as many people as possible and all the economies, all the people, will benefit from such programs and there would be a better life for everybody,” he added. “It’s not a matter of who will get supremacy, sort of.”
Meanwhile, as the trade battle between both countries heats up, American stocks had their worst April start since the Great Depression.
Previewing what's coming, Chris Kreuger, a strategist at Cowen Washington Research Group, said to keep a close eye on China’s retaliation if Trump continues the trade tariff assault.
“The approximately $3 billion in steel and aluminum tariffs against China were reciprocated with approximately $3 billion in tariffs on 128 U.S. exports to China (tariffs of 15% to 25% on products including pork, nuts, wine, and fruits),” Kreuger wrote in a note to clients Monday. “It is important to note that the Chinese response to 301 is still TBD. If 232 is an indicator, it is probably fairly…reciprocal.”
Meanwhile, Horizon Investments' Greg Valliere said Monday China is preparing for the next leg up in trade wars.
“This is a signal that China is prepared to do more, since these tariffs were in response to US steel and aluminum tariffs, not the $60 billion in other tariffs announced by the US in response to widespread Chinese theft of US intellectual property,” Valliere said. “Talks on this bigger issue are underway between the two countries; failure to make progress in these talks could lead to serious Chinese tariffs.”
Incidentally, KPMG warned that a full blown "global trade war would be worse than 2009 global recession" while Jeremy Grantham warned that a Global Trade War would lead to a 40% market crash.
Will Trump be willing to risk his previous stock market, and suffer another historic crash in equities just to make a point? We will find out shortly.
China stands no chance to win the trade war against the US. US has been acting like a Santa Claus for years.
The Chinese will lose only if they take the next 20 years off from work.
Average import tariffs in China vs the US:
http://thesoundingline.com/there-is-a-trade-war-but-the-us-didnt-start-…
And where's the fake news/liberal media to report the truth on trade ???
You know darn well that of Obama did trade tariffs the liberal media would call him a hero.
Xiriously...with a $450Bn p.a. trade surplus Chicom will run out of retaliation...
The joke is on the Chicoms . . . they restricted their market so much that only the big dogs can even think of playing there, and most of those big dogs aren't in Trump's good graces. The President could give a hoot if GoogleFacebookApple get gutted in China. Even Obama friendly General Motors taking the shaft from the Chinese would fill Trump with glee.
The problem for China is that for every dollar we export to them, we IMPORT 7 THOUSAND dollars. They have no way to combat a trade war. In any scenario the US wins.
Chinese IP=Oxymoron.
Any IP they have has been gifted, stolen, or bought.
pods
Exactly. China would be wise to simply respond with marketing spin instead. We've allowed this trade imbalance to pretty much gut huge portions of American manufacturing. We did it on purpose with zero concern for the future (aka present day).
But what is the point?
And China is just the messenger. It is US Corporations who are to blame for the trade imbalance whilst shafting US workers to boost profits which are siphoned off through tax haven countries to evade US taxes. And if China becomes too prohibitive, next they will move manufacturing to Vietnam, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia etc. The point is that very little value added is retained in these manufacturing bases. They essentially create employment and retain a small contract manufacturing margin only. In other words, the problem is a Globalist system which has been created and abused by MNC's to maximize profits without any social responsibility and minimize taxes.
“Currency wars, trade wars, World Wars.”
-Gerald Celente.
Oh no China is taxing food imports !!
That means lower prices for us in America. 😎👍
Stupid Chicoms!..
So tell me where are you going to buy the food that was once produced by the now bankrupt farmers?
Y'all got some real fine sense of "strategery" *facepalm*
Bankrupt farmers? Pssshhhhhh... Trump has a printing press.
Farmers swimming in silver and gold after hyperinflation.
What, me worry?
The Chinese not gonna eat?
They're crafty, but not that crafty.
They can make their own pork out of cardboard and gutter oil.
>He thinks the farmers are on the verge of bankruptcy
Farmers are rich in this country, idiot.
Oh, is that the prevailing myth, fucktard? Sure, the big guys do ok because of scale, but I guess everybody who didn't become a mega farm and/or all the young farmers can go work at McDs, right?
Yeah, because I don't know shit about rural life and farming. /s
JFC. I'm done with you retards. Wait, no, retards are smarter. Enjoy the prison of your ignorance.
Hey! Don't screw up my cheap Chinese goods!
Great! Americans can easily do without cheap Chinese made crap. Can their people do without foodstuffs grown in the United States? This should be interesting.
Americans actually can't do without cheap Chinese goods, because most can't afford them from any place else.
Funny how that worked. Move all of the factories (and related jobs) to China on the promise of cheap goods which are "good for the consumer;" the consumer then predictably loses his job and takes a new job making half as much, requiring him to buy the cheapest crap possible from China to get by; politicians and others then say "we can't change the status quo trade relationship with China because Americans can only afford to buy cheap Chinese goods."
The bright side is that you can get a off branded exact copy of a new Apple iPhone at a quarter of the price.
So there's no need to pay for that cute lil logo.
That's the false narrative that got us here.
Yes, China can.
Russia produces more wheat than the US.
Russia has China's food back.
The idea that "the world would be lost without 'Murika" is strong in that one.
The world has grown up quite a bit since 1945. We hate anyone with a notion that they don't need us. I makes them an automatic enemy. This whole line of thinking that somebody NEEDS somebody else is a bunch of globalist bullshit that all the "nationalist" don't even realize their saying.
"What? You don't need us? Well, we'll just kick your ass until you do, you dirty rotten mother.... "
Nothing drums up business for concrete and construction supply industries like carpet bombing an entire city. Eh, what?
Bullshit. Now you're changing the fucking topic at hand. You're great at that by the way. This isn't about anything but trade with China. God, you're a fucking troll of epic proportions.
Bring it on.
GO Chump! KAG !!!
And just exactly where am I going to get my screw drivers that strip out after one use! I'm pissed@!
Yu No Pae
If we have the national ballz to see this play out we will win "BIG TIME" and China will come back and negotiate...they've been cheating...look they have been dumping and dumping and we've done nothing..except buying and borrowing and throwing the stuff we buy from them out because...let's face it everything they make is garbage..and we've been sending them our jobs all of our jobs...
Totally, what with all the money that's been funneled away from the MIC and into trade education, rebuilding manufacturing, and organizing logistics. Oh, wait.
How can you be so delusional?
You make a huge assumption that TPTB want to do what you call "winning". You somehow imagine our leadership or companies have any loyalty to the US or its citizens.
This is not about winning. This is about money, and THEY don't give a shit about you when it comes to their money.
You guys that are talking about us "winning" a trade war with China need to walk step by step through a real life scenario and explain how that works. All you can do is imagine some $22 an hour factory job coming back to your town making brake pads for Chevys. And when that happens, a Chevy will cost $120,000.00, and you'll be in the same shitty situation you are now.
There is no going back. There is no "winning" in this situation. There is only the continued world of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk or an economic collapse to REALITY that will change the world forever as we know it.....and you won't be happy then either.
You want to talk about "winning"? Then talk about running bankers out of NY and DC, burning down the Federal Reserve, restoring INTEREST FREE money to the people, and eliminating this unlimited fiat currency that has corrupted EVERY facet of our society and destroyed our government. THEN and maybe then, the people start winning again. Until then, it's just the same old, same old.
How exactly is the Fed dumping money on the planet different from China dumping steel on the planet? China's steel is made using slaves and the Fed makes money with a computer entry. One enables the other. Will a Chevy cost $120,000 maybe a Chevy might if we make every part of it here or pay a non slave labor wage to foreign workers. Then there is a fundamental flaw in our system of production and consumption that transcends simple tariffs and the price of a Chevy. We the guys who talk about "winning" might not be bright enough to articulate the root cause of our discomfort (well perhaps some of us) but you guys that think such talk is silly are AFRAID to open the discussion around that topic... so until we do no one wins anything. China is a symptom of a hilarious paradox in the "post employment" world we live in and are entering which is we all can't be investment bankers, Phd Electric Car Evil Geniuses or Gartman.
So, you are agreeing with me?
The FUNDAMENTAL FLAW is D-E-B-T......and tons of it. Every aspect of our economy is shaped and formed to accommodate debt and more of it. Lower a corporation's wage structure and.....they can service more debt. Lower corporation's production cost and.....they can service more debt. Increase cash flow....service more debt. Lower interest rates....service more debt. The entire globalization of the economic structure is built on the premise of increasing debt levels and finding more debt serfs. Bankers own the world....just ask them.
That being said, you have to see there is no way out of this mess through any kind of "production" or "manufacturing". We are on a collision course with a debt monster. Look around you! There is no way to pay what is owed. Not enough people on the planet, resources in the ground, or hours in the day to generate the economy to service this debt monster. But they are going to try......and drag this out as long as they can.....and take guys like you along for the ride if you let them.
I am damn sure not afraid of the discussion. If it were up to me right now, the entire world would be turned upside down and bankers would be hiding like jews in a holocaust. What I am TIRED of is you guys focusing on SYMPTOMS rather than the problem.......DEBT.....AND WHO IS PRODUCING IT.
There is no easy fix. There is no winning. There is only the reality that "We have had our fun, and now we are going to pay for it."
Meanwhile EU will concede and give US whatever it wants.
they got nothing
They've got a huge condensed market for energy and they get to decide who they'll buy that energy from. And in what currency.
All those big american corporations that have been paying Chinese workers $1 an hour are now suddenly going to bring all that production back to the U.S. and pay american workers $10 an hour..right?
But, but, but ... the Chinese stole our jobs..wah, wah, wah, I'm american and I want to blame all my ills on another country/race/religion...wah, wah, wah!
Grow a pair of balls you little faggy cunts and stop your complaining!
Some figures for you..
Of the 939.4m pigs in the world, China has the most with 457.4m then US 59.1m, then Brazil 30m, Germany 26m then Spain 23.9m & then & Vietnam 21.7m.
Wow!
According to the little whinging twats on ZH that keep on about the Chinks starving, they can't survive without the U.S. The whole world will go to hell in a hand-basket without the U.S.
Grow up, dickwads!!
I left the the U.S. in 2000, at the time I was sure I'd go back, I had a fucking great time there, have lots of friends there...Now I know I will never go back there, can't be doing with all the moaning, sad!
Well it is good to hear a sensible opinion that is not influenced by negative personal emotions.
Someone needs to slap some sense into the U.S., and China is just the one to do it. The U.S. has a consumer economy, and other than its agricultural trade, doesn't really manufacture much of anything for export. On the other hand, China has a manufacturing economy, and produces consumer goods for the rest of the world. Needless to say, China is the driver of the world's economy, not the U.S.,. So, its absolutely stupid beyond belief for the U.S. to be putting tariffs on Chinese goods, because the U.S. doesn't have the industrial capacity to make up for what they get from China, and the American consumers will be the ones who will be paying for the tariffs on the imported products they need, not the Chinese. But, leave it to American stupidity.
Whatever pain comes of adjusting this massive trade imbalance is well worth it.