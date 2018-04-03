Dutch Lawyer Sentenced To 30 Days In Prison For Lying To Mueller

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:35

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has imprisoned his first target in his wide-ranging probe into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton did anything whatsoever that was even remotely illegal.

Dutch lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan has become the first Mueller target to be sentenced on Tuesday, after a judge sentenced him to 30 days in prison and slapped with a $20,000 fine.

Zwaan pled guilty in February to misleading the FBI about conversations he had with Manafort lieutenant Rick Gates and a mysterious "Person A" who was not identified. Axios said it's believed this "Person A" was longtime Manafort associate (and, according to Mueller, a suspected Russian intelligence operative) Konstantin Kilimnik. It has been reported that these conversations were related to a report he prepared for the trial of a Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

Zwaan

Mueller didn't recommend a sentence for Zwaan. He faced up to five years and $250,000 in fines. According to his LinkedIn page, Van Der Zwaan was an associate in the London office of Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom. He was reportedly questioned regarding the firm’s work in 2012 on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Justice.

"What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court for my conduct," Zwaan said in a Washington DC area court.

The judge characterized Van Der Zwaan's crimes as momentary lapses in reason that unfortunately had serious consequences, Sputnik reported.

"This was not a momentary lapse. He was essentially caught red-handed. This was not something that happened to him; this is something he did. He put his personal interest ahead of the interests of justice," the judge said.

Klassenfeind comob Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

Tyler, which one is it now? A momentary lapse of reason or NOT a momentary lapse in reason?

bobbbny Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

"This was not a momentary lapse. He was essentially caught red-handed. This was not something that happened to him; this is something he did. He put his personal interest ahead of the interests of justice," the judge said.

You mean like McCabe?

LaugherNYC Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:38 Permalink

What a farce. Another life ruined in the drive to get Trump.

 

We are all a lot safer today, right, Bob?

 

Throw the American public a bone, eh? 17 $1000+/hour litigators for 9 months, at least one of them a criminal now removed, and we have a Russian troll farm and a couple of nobodies who dissembled to the FBI?? Surely after all this time you can tell us whether you are turning up anything actually involving the President. I didn't vote for him, but he WON, and he won fair and square. He is doing a good job despite his inarticulate bumbling. He is making a difference. Reasonable people are beginning to believe this is an illegitimate enterprise seeking to frame him for being a vulgar guy. BFD. Hillary was far worse.

artvandalai Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:41 Permalink

YES! FINALLY! Alex Van Der Zwaan has been colluding against the US of A, my mom and apple pie for years and they finally nailed his ass.

We're all safer now.

HominyTwin Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:42 Permalink

Ummm. I guess they don't teach the Fifth Amendment in law school. Or maybe these fucking lawyer pussies don't have the balls to invoke it when dealing with "law enforcement"? Or maybe these assholes are so used to lying and no one calling them on it, that they though they could get away with it, instead of having some balls and invoking the fifth?

MuffDiver69 Tue, 04/03/2018 - 12:54 Permalink

What a gift Manafort has been. Little did Trump seem to know the Podestas worked hand in glove with him in all of the Ukraine nonsense and old Johnny Podesta eyes lit up and the tale of collusion was born...Just find a former British intel guy to write a running Dossier and continue to introduce Russians to Trump people along the way....the fact there was no collusion to release true information on Crooked is irrelevant....What a joke...

Tsunami Wave MuffDiver69 Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:14 Permalink

It's not hard to understand.  Lobbyists are corruptors, they receive money from shadowy elements including governments, unethical companies, etc.  If a lobbyist is arrested they'll likely be found guilty of foreign corrupt practices, money laundering, violations of the PATRIOT act, and all kinds of other stuff.  It really should be stopped as part of lobbying (campaign finance) reform since all kinds of countries try to 'hack' our politicians and elections.................................. but heh.  They just won't.  Only the little people that are allowed to be targeted (like anything part of this Russia collusion BS).  It's all a stupid sham.

Mzhen Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:03 Permalink

Back in the `90s when Mueller was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California he indicted a Russian and implied that that the unindicted Yulia Tymoshenko was probably guilty too.  But that was then.