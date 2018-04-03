Dutch Lawyer Sentenced To 30 Days In Prison For Lying To Mueller

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has imprisoned his first target in his wide-ranging probe into whether the Trump campaign
colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton did anything whatsoever that was even remotely illegal.
Dutch lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan has become the first Mueller target to be sentenced on Tuesday, after a judge sentenced him to 30 days in prison and slapped with a $20,000 fine.
Zwaan pled guilty in February to misleading the FBI about conversations he had with Manafort lieutenant Rick Gates and a mysterious "Person A" who was not identified. Axios said it's believed this "Person A" was longtime Manafort associate (and, according to Mueller, a suspected Russian intelligence operative) Konstantin Kilimnik. It has been reported that these conversations were related to a report he prepared for the trial of a Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.
Mueller didn't recommend a sentence for Zwaan. He faced up to five years and $250,000 in fines. According to his LinkedIn page, Van Der Zwaan was an associate in the London office of Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom. He was reportedly questioned regarding the firm’s work in 2012 on behalf of the Ukraine Ministry of Justice.
"What I did was wrong. I apologize to the court for my conduct," Zwaan said in a Washington DC area court.
The judge characterized Van Der Zwaan's crimes as momentary lapses in reason that unfortunately had serious consequences, Sputnik reported.
"This was not a momentary lapse. He was essentially caught red-handed. This was not something that happened to him; this is something he did. He put his personal interest ahead of the interests of justice," the judge said.
Thirty daze in the hole
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdXjm8pZMws
It's ok, he'll earn respect because everyone knows it's bullshit
In reply to Thirty daze in the hole… by roadhazard
The lesson? Never talk to the FBI.
In reply to It's ok, he'll earn respect… by WTFRLY
GO FUND ME, THIS GUY
In reply to The lesson? Never talk to… by Ghost of Porky
But the Clintons are allowed to lie
In reply to GO FUND ME, THIS GUY by Troy Ounce
If only his last name was AWAN instead of ZWAAN!
In reply to But the Clintons are allowed… by MFL5591
Tyler, which one is it now? A momentary lapse of reason or NOT a momentary lapse in reason?
In reply to If only his last name was… by comob
This is what you get if you're nobody, nobody knows.
In the swamp, you had better have the goods on somebody or you'll be punished like a nobody.
In reply to The judge characterized Van… by Klassenfeind
How far can this guy's asshole stretch in 30 days?
In reply to wewe by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
"...He put his personal interest ahead of the interests of justice..."
Isn't that the status quo for the 0.01%?
In reply to If only his last name was… by comob
Ask Martha Stewart
In reply to The lesson? Never talk to… by Ghost of Porky
Let's see if there is equal justice for McCabe.
In reply to Thirty daze in the hole… by roadhazard
McCabe will walk......FBI Traitors protect their own scum.
In reply to "This was not a momentary… by Joe Davola
"Let's see if there is equal justice for McCabe"
Meh, at best McCabe will get a
"three-year suspended prison term, two years probation, $150,000 in fines, and 1,200 hours of community service. "
... and then get a gig on the Rachel Madcow show.
ask Ollie North how it's done.
In reply to "This was not a momentary… by Joe Davola
Shame there's no Fawn Hall involved.
In reply to "Let's see if there is equal… by curbjob
Well, at least we know Mary Jo Kopechne tells no tales.
Remember Vince Foster and Ron Brown.
In reply to Shame there's no Fawn Hall… by Joe Davola
Ollie was involved in all the drug running ...ask that pilot...interviews on youtube.
In reply to "Let's see if there is equal… by curbjob
He lied?
But, isn't that what he was paid to do?
In reply to Thirty daze in the hole… by roadhazard
Apparently the Dutch lawyer had a lapse of memory about doing work for Ukrainians for which an American judge said bad things about him.
And still no Trump-Hitler-Putin...lol.
In reply to He lied?… by Erek
I was lucky enough to see Humble Pie back in the day.
In reply to Thirty daze in the hole… by roadhazard
As usual, Frank Zappa did it better.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PjYTozUu6U
In reply to Thirty daze in the hole… by roadhazard
A Dutch lawyer colluded with Russia?
The net widens, anyone who has ever sent flowers is now suspect.
In reply to A Dutch lawyer colluded with… by nmewn
If Grand Inquisitor Mueller doesn't find out what shoe size Melania wears (and fast) he's gonna become a laughing stock! ;-)
In reply to The net widens, anyone who… by 813kml
I'm sure if he asks nicely Melania will stamp her shoe size on his ass.
In reply to If Grand Inquisitor Mueller… by nmewn
You mean like McCabe?
What a farce. Another life ruined in the drive to get Trump.
We are all a lot safer today, right, Bob?
Throw the American public a bone, eh? 17 $1000+/hour litigators for 9 months, at least one of them a criminal now removed, and we have a Russian troll farm and a couple of nobodies who dissembled to the FBI?? Surely after all this time you can tell us whether you are turning up anything actually involving the President. I didn't vote for him, but he WON, and he won fair and square. He is doing a good job despite his inarticulate bumbling. He is making a difference. Reasonable people are beginning to believe this is an illegitimate enterprise seeking to frame him for being a vulgar guy. BFD. Hillary was far worse.
Heard on Fox News that Mueller is going to keep this thing going ad infinitum ad nauseum.
In reply to What a farce. Another life… by LaugherNYC
30 lousy days and 20 grand fine.. how loud can you say slap on the wrist.
Fucking leftist wanker Mueller like all leftists believe they are gods when they are just assholes.
Dutch collusion.
Close enough for Bob.
YES! FINALLY! Alex Van Der Zwaan has been colluding against the US of A, my mom and apple pie for years and they finally nailed his ass.
We're all safer now.
Lol. Welcome to Bizarro land folks.
Millions of taxdollars up in flames! LOL!!!
Ummm. I guess they don't teach the Fifth Amendment in law school. Or maybe these fucking lawyer pussies don't have the balls to invoke it when dealing with "law enforcement"? Or maybe these assholes are so used to lying and no one calling them on it, that they though they could get away with it, instead of having some balls and invoking the fifth?
For him to accept 30 days and $20K fine ... hmmmm so what did the FBI have on him if this was the plea bargain?
Or what did he offer them?
In reply to For him to accept 30 days… by GreatUncle
What a gift Manafort has been. Little did Trump seem to know the Podestas worked hand in glove with him in all of the Ukraine nonsense and old Johnny Podesta eyes lit up and the tale of collusion was born...Just find a former British intel guy to write a running Dossier and continue to introduce Russians to Trump people along the way....the fact there was no collusion to release true information on Crooked is irrelevant....What a joke...
It's not hard to understand. Lobbyists are corruptors, they receive money from shadowy elements including governments, unethical companies, etc. If a lobbyist is arrested they'll likely be found guilty of foreign corrupt practices, money laundering, violations of the PATRIOT act, and all kinds of other stuff. It really should be stopped as part of lobbying (campaign finance) reform since all kinds of countries try to 'hack' our politicians and elections.................................. but heh. They just won't. Only the little people that are allowed to be targeted (like anything part of this Russia collusion BS). It's all a stupid sham.
In reply to What a gift Manafort has… by MuffDiver69
So McCabe is going to get 30 days too, right?
Right?
So this has nothing to do with anything
Back in the `90s when Mueller was U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California he indicted a Russian and implied that that the unindicted Yulia Tymoshenko was probably guilty too. But that was then.
A witch hunt!
Prison? More like "prison."
It ain't prison unless he's bunking with Bubba, lifting weights in the yard and getting ass fucked by Tyrone.
The very idea that any lawyer wouldnt mislead people?
I'm sure he will share a cell with liars Comey, Clapper, Clinton, Brennan and McCabe.