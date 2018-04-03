Facebook: Trump Campaign Was Better At Facebook Than Clinton Team

Despite a record $1.2 billion Hillary Clinton's campaign spent before losing the 2016 election, the former Secretary of State - who has horrible twitter game - was also out-Facebooked by the Trump campaign according to an internal Facebook whitepaper, published days after the election. And that's excluding the alleged "help" of Russia.
“Both campaigns spent heavily on Facebook between June and November of 2016,” the whitepaper's author wrote, citing internal revenue figures of $44 million spent by the Trump campaign vs $28 million for Clinton during the same period. “But Trump’s FB campaigns were more complex than Clinton’s and better leveraged Facebook’s ability to optimize for outcomes.”
The paper, first obtained by Bloomberg and "describes in granular detail the difference between Trump’s campaign, which was focused on finding new donors, and Clinton’s campaign, which concentrated on ensuring Clinton had broad appeal."
The data scientist says 84 percent of Trump’s budget asked people on Facebook to take an action, like donating, compared with 56 percent of Clinton’s.
In other words, Clinton's team felt they needed to convince voters to start liking Hillary.
According to Bloomberg, the Trump campaign ran 5.9 million different versions of ads during the campaign - immediately testing audience response in order to push the ones with the highest levels of engagement, according to the paper.
Clinton ran just 66,000 ads during the same period.
A former Facebook employee referred to the internal white paper in a memo to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who said that Schiff and other congressional investigators could use the document in order to "ask the right questions" about whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia.
For example, according to the paper, more than a quarter of Trump’s ad spending was tied to third-party data files on voters, and leveraged a Facebook tool that helped the campaign show ads to people who looked similar to the names on file. Clinton’s ads aimed for broader audiences, with only 4 percent of her Facebook spend on the lookalike tool. -Bloomberg
“Did Russian operatives give the Trump campaign a list of names to include or exclude from advertising that was running on Facebook?” the former employee asked in the memo.
The House Intel Committee closed down their investigation into Russia days later, which Rep. Schiff - who sat on it - says left "questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless witnesses uncalled, subpoenas unissued."
Meanwhile, Congress is looking into the use of third-party information on Facebook in the wake of the company's data harvesting scandal uncovered in an exposé of GOP-linked political data firm Cambridge Analytica, which revealed that over 50 million users were compromised.
That said - Facebook knew early on - days after the election in fact, that Trump's team simply "out-Facebooked" Clinton, and that her team was focused on trying to get America to just like her. And, as a result of that failure, and in order for Clinton's team to deflect blame, the nation has been gripped by the most ridiculous wave of anti-Russian hysteria since the days of Joe McCarthy.
