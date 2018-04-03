Buchanan: How Trump’s Presidency Will Be Judged

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
On many issues — naming Scalia-like judges and backing Reagan-like tax cuts — President Trump is a conventional Republican.
Where he was exceptional in 2016, where he stood out starkly from his GOP rivals, where he won decisive states like Pennsylvania, was on his uniquely Trumpian agenda to put America and Americans first — from which the Bush Republicans recoiled.
Trump alone pledged to kill amnesty and secure the border with a 30-foot wall to halt the invasion of our country.
Trump alone pledged to end the de-industrialization of America and bring back our lost factories and lost jobs.
Trump alone pledged to end the democracy-crusading and extricate us from the endless Mideast wars into which George Bush, Barack Obama and the War Party had plunged the nation.
And, upon how he delivers on these three uniquely Trumpian issues will hang his political fate and history’s assessment of whether he was a good, great or failed president.
Where this city stands is not in doubt. It is salivating to see Trump’s presidency broken, his agenda trashed, and him impeached. This city looks to Robert Mueller as the Moses of its deliverance from the tyrant whom an uncomprehending electorate imposed upon it.
While Trump’s support among his deplorables is holding — indeed, he is creeping back up in the polls — the outcome of the battle to bring him down remains in doubt.
Consider. Trump’s border wall was treated like a disposable bauble in the GOP Congress’ $1.6 trillion budget deal. Cities and whole states are declaring themselves sanctuaries for people here illegally and defying U.S. authorities’ requests for help in deporting accused criminals.
A “caravan” of a thousand Central Americans is passing through Mexico, aided by the authorities, and headed for the U.S. border.
When they arrive, rely upon it, the anti-Trump media will be there to bewail any transgressions by the Border Patrol.
The hysterical reaction to news that the 2020 census will include a question, “Are you a U.S. citizen?” testifies to what this is all about.
America’s elites are adamant that our country should vanish inside a new Third World nation that resembles in its racial, religious and ethnic composition the U.N. General Assembly. The old God-and-country America the people loved they detest.
Trump is likely the last president who will try to preserve that country. If he leaves office with the border unsecured, it is hard to see what stops the Third World invasion, even as it is also coming across the Mediterranean into Europe.
“The Camp of the Saints” is no longer a dystopian novel.
Enoch Powell’s warning, 50 years ago, about mass migration into Europe, “Et thybrim multo spumantem sanguine cerno,” “I see the River Tiber foaming with much blood,” is now seen as prophecy.
And Trump’s agenda of economic nationalism — restoring the industrial dynamism and self-sufficiency America knew from Lincoln to Reagan — faces relentless hostility from institutionalized power.
Against Trump stand corporate elites, whose profits and stock options depend on producing outside America, and the managerial class of a New World Order that runs the EU, U.N., IMF, World Bank and WTO.
Yet if global elites are hoarding the largest slice of the wealth of nations and a goodly slice of their political power, one senses that they are an unloved crowd, and they are sitting on a volcano.
The third unique Trump issue was his commitment to extricate us from the Middle East wars into which Bush and Obama had entrenched us, and to keep us out of any new wars. Trump also pledged to reach out to Vladimir Putin and to Russia to avoid a second Cold War.
Those who voted for him voted for that foreign policy.
And if Trump is drawn into new wars with Iran or North Korea, or reaches 2020 with U.S. forces still fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya, he will be perceived as having failed.
Yet the resistance of this city to giving up its vision of U.S. global hegemony is broad and deep, for that vision is almost a defining mark of our foreign policy elites. For them to give it up would be like death itself.
The stunned reaction to Trump’s suggestion last week that we will be leaving Syria after ISIS’s caliphate is destroyed, testifies to how much their identify is tied up in this vision.
That Trump would accept an end to Syria’s civil war, with Bashar Assad still in power, is intolerable. Yet how we can reverse that reality without putting thousands of U.S. combat troops into Syria is unexplained. In the last analysis, then, it is upon three questions that the Trump presidency will be judged:
Did he secure America’s borders? Did he restore the industrial might of America? Did he take us out of and keep us out of any more neocon wars?
Comments
"Conventional Republican"= Who readily admitted he voted Democrat all his life, until being tapped to play the role of president. Google Trump with all his Democrat buddies, from Clinton to Bloomberg and get an education.
All a show, all theater.
Fuck the "American/Jewish" elites, and fuck the UN General Assembly, or anyone NOT American, who dictates what they think America should be...
Signed by....an American
In reply to "Conventional Republican"=… by karenm
This country pushed God out many years ago and now expects Trump to restore it to its former glory?
Not a chance as its moral decay is way to deep state:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to Fuck the "American/Jewish"… by Theta_Burn
trumptards will never learn what the hasbara hags have always known:
Fact: Trumps campaign was funded by AIPAC the Saudis Israel Goldman Sachs Boeing the Mercer family and the big jewish money of Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn. Sinclair media is AIPAC TV. Every board member is a member of AIPAC. And its political director worked on Trumps campaign.
Reply
Share
11 Likes
· He is (((our))) president. He also owes Soros a billion dollars he loaned to build Trump tower Chicago and get Trump out of Chapter 11 in 2008. And jared Kushners whole company is built off a billion dollar loan from Soros he used it to buy 666 fifth avenue NY. Both satans puppets.
Reply
Share
6 Likes
· · And made Soros protege Steven Mnuchin US Treasury Secretary. Trump was also a regular at Jeffrey Epstiens kiddie rape island together with Bill Clinton both are pedos! Trump was to be charged in the Jeffery Epstien case but DA Alexander Acosta gave Epstien a sweetheart deal and refused to charge Trump. Trump made Alexander Acosta US Labor Secretary.
Reply
Share
5 Likes
· Its not just Sinclair they control.. the Mercer family owns Brietbart and 4chan and push Pro Trump propaganda on it and 50% of Free Speech Systems LLC which is Alex Jones and info wars to spin pro Trump news.
In reply to This country pushed God out by mobius8curve
Come election time, nobody will remember all the broken promises. The people will again be too caught up with Left vs Right. Let's see.
In reply to Fuck the "American/Jewish"… by Theta_Burn
Well Pat,
Trump is going to command the US Army to turn a bunch of Honduran's away that are dead set on joining the "free shit / Democrat voter for life gang" at which point his approval rating will soar to close to 70%
In reply to Come election, nobody will… by beemasters
Jews owe their allegiances and loyalties first, last and always to wherever their money is parked. Apartheid Israel is in very distant second place. The United States of America is in very last place.
In reply to Fuck the "American/Jewish"… by Theta_Burn
Much like this post.
In reply to "Conventional Republican"=… by karenm
"Conventional Republican"= Who readily admitted he voted Democrat all his life,"
Citation?
"Google Trump with all his Democrat buddies"
Surely it's what one would expect with him being part of the NYC business community, no?
In reply to "Conventional Republican"=… by karenm
If the judges are those who own the mainstream media, dont think he is going to get a fair shake.
The Anglo-Jewish FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly will savagely attack President Trump anytime that he opposes their MAUL—Make Americans Unemployed Losers policies. Fuck them all, each and every one. Send them packing to their paradise of Apartheid Israel. They all hold Israeli passports anyway so they might as well use them.
In reply to If the judges are those who… by Francis Marx
You have to do 2 things there...
- You have to send them all to Israel
- Then, you have to cut off all funding and military support to Israel
If anybody thinks that's gonna happen on TRUMP's watch, they're delusional. He's a jew cocksucker like all the rest.
In reply to The Anglo-Jewish FAKE NEWS… by gregga777
Washington DC is a den of corruption, criminality and treason. We the People should demand that the federal government is unfunded during the next federal budget negotiations. America's founding fathers would have burned every federal building to the ground years ago.
Trump Will Be Judged
By how well he improved the lives of all Americans.
It is the responsibility of the Individual to better himself; not that of the government.
In reply to Trump Will Be Judged… by Deep Snorkeler
That be true...
But TRUMP is just another one in the long line that's making it HARDER for that to accomplish (& enriching himself, his family, and his puppeteers in the process)
I don't give a motherfucking shit about TRUMP... or any liberal... Just get out of my fucking way...
In reply to It is the responsibility of… by Fredo Corleone
There was a time..in America, that it was up to the individual to improve themselves.
Trump won't improve shit for you, he will do his best however, to level the playing field so you can have at it.
OR you can just dream about how much hillary would have made everything better...just for you.
In reply to Trump Will Be Judged… by Deep Snorkeler
Buchanan is not disappointed in Trump yet. I already am.
True True, let's see if he Pussies out on the Military at the Border shit.
Time to get tough Trump, or step aside for Pence.
In reply to Buchanan is not disappointed… by TuPhat
Pussy ass zh'ers. When you gonna bloody someone already?
The Jewish policy: MAUL—Make Americans Unemployed Losers
The Demon-Marxist policy: MAUL—Make Americans Unemployed Losers
The Repussican policy: MAUL—Make Americans Unemployed Losers
Fuck them all, each and every one.
Trump's policy: MAGA— Make Americans Great Again
Go Trump!
whos gonna be around to judge? #wwIII
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2GnpuJVPKU&t=3s
Buchanan still has some marbles left...........
So far he has done more good than bad.
Here's the Never Forget idiot joos fear & never forget :
WE outnumber the joos !
They also know when whites are pushed too far, the repressed blood lust within our DNA will awaken & rise to the occasion.
Millions will gladly butcher the " Hoggs ".
If joos keep pushing for a WW III, they might discover whitey is NOT going to start killing his own kind.
ha ha , Never Again is Right ! Been There, Done That and whites killing whites was the losing action.