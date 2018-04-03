YouTube Shooting Witness: "I Didn't Have a Gun on Me, But Wish I Did"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:20

A man who witnessed the shooting at YouTube's San Bruno headquarters on Tuesday said he wished he had been carrying a gun when the shooting occurred.

"I didn't have a gun on me, but wish I did," said the man, who was ordering food across from the company's headquarters when the shooting began.  

“I knew I had to be smart. You've got to be fast. You've got to think fast."

Police confirmed that the female shooter, who has not been named, was not a YouTube employee - but came onto the campus with the intention of shooting her boyfriend.  Witnesses say the shooting broke out at an employee party, which is thought to be how the woman may have gained access to the building. 

It didn't take long before the YouTube shooting turned political. After journalist Jack Posobiec tweeted an official report from a local Bay Area news outlet listing the shooter as a "white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf," blue-checked Twitter users performed quick mental gymnastics to arrive at the conclusion that conservatives are "spreading vile conspiracies that ANTIFA is behind the YouTube HQ shooting." 

Apparently ABC7 was in on it too...

Others made tasteless jokes:

Gamergate figure Briana Wu decided to use the shooting to promote her congressional campaign. 

And some simply wished that Trump voters were all dead, ideally murdered by drowning in molten gun metal.

Naturally, it didn't take long before the NRA got the blame - including from "blue checked" Democrats such as New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz.

The formerly famous Alyssa Milano got in on the action;

And as we previously reported, prominent California politicians wasted no time turning this into a gun control issue before the shooter's body was even cold.

And somehow it's Russia's propaganda that is the source of daily outrage.

Billy the Poet KJWqonfo7 Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:44 Permalink

She was a vegan with two suspended YT accounts.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-dWtG5_M6eXlhfSI14-38A

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqa1HSxIKtuCOrdub5GKOQ

 

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has also learned the license plate on a car towed from YouTube’s campus Tuesday is registered to Aghdam. In 2014, she posted a video on YouTube of what appears to be the same car, stating that it was vandalized by “anti-vegans” because the car had a sign saying “meat is murder.”

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Suspect-in-You-Tube-Shooting-Post…

Urahara Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:30 Permalink

But shouldn't the Youtube Guidelines, safe spaces, and no gun zones have stopped this? I thought that not even Harry Potter could stand against such arcane forces as these! How did this happen? Were the no gun signs printed in the wrong font? Was the size wrong for the signs? Or does one have to fully gaze at such a sign for it to have effect? I hope Hoag can find the answers soon. The truth is out there!

Urahara Urahara Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:43 Permalink

Sometimes I think that we have people, that live among us, who see things like signs and rules telling them not do something and instead of listening to them- they just do whatever they want. I cannot prove that beings like this exist, but whatever these being are I feel like this is the only logical explanation for why our gun free zone technology doesn't work. If this is indeed true....god help us all!

Friedrich not Salma Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:32 Permalink

I hope someone explains the Twitter comment stating that the Youtube shooter had full body armor. It reminds me of the San Bernadino shooting witness Sally Abdelmageed who stated on national news that she saw 3 tall men dressed in dark mulitary clothing.

truthalwayswinsout Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:35 Permalink

We need to make sure the all the psychos know and understand all the locations where gun control is rampant.

But in reality we need to do studies on the left of left morons.

Drugs are illegal and yet you can buy drugs anywhere at anytime.... I guess they really want guns to be sold on every street corner.

 

Kagemusho truthalwayswinsout Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

It was the same Progressives that the so-called 'Progressive Era' was named after that gave us the Federal 'War on Drugs' way back in the first two decades of the last century.

(Interestingly enough, it was meant to control those whom they thought were barely human savages like Blacks, Latinos, Asians, etc.) Their ideological descendants have not learned anything. 

The History of the Non-Medical Use of Drugs in the United States by Charles Whitebread, Professor of Law, USC Law School A Speech to the California Judges Association 1995 annual conference http://www.druglibrary.org/schaffer/History/whiteb1.htm

Kagemusho Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:44 Permalink

I am no fan of Lincoln, but in his younger days he did warn us:

Lincoln's Lyceum Speech: http://www.abrahamlincolnonline.org/lincoln/speeches/lyceum.htm

 We, when mounting the stage of existence, found ourselves the legal inheritors of these fundamental blessings. We toiled not in the acquirement or establishment of them--they are a legacy bequeathed us, by a once hardy, brave, and patriotic, but now lamented and departed race of ancestors. Their's was the task (and nobly they performed it) to possess themselves, and through themselves, us, of this goodly land; and to uprear upon its hills and its valleys, a political edifice of liberty and equal rights; 'tis ours only, to transmit these, the former, unprofaned by the foot of an invader; the latter, undecayed by the lapse of time and untorn by usurpation, to the latest generation that fate shall permit the world to know. This task of gratitude to our fathers, justice to ourselves, duty to posterity, and love for our species in general, all imperatively require us faithfully to perform.

How then shall we perform it?--At what point shall we expect the approach of danger? By what means shall we fortify against it?-- Shall we expect some transatlantic military giant, to step the Ocean, and crush us at a blow? Never!--All the armies of Europe, Asia and Africa combined, with all the treasure of the earth (our own excepted) in their military chest; with a Buonaparte for a commander, could not by force, take a drink from the Ohio, or make a track on the Blue Ridge, in a trial of a thousand years.

At what point then is the approach of danger to be expected? I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.

And that is precisely what the Liberals represent. They really, truly do believe themselves smarter, wiser, better educated and morally superior to Conservatives, who they see as modern day prehistoric hominids. In their myopia they fail to see the edge of the cliff they wish to drag the rest of over in their mad pursuit of secular salvation. Eyes on the heavens, they fail to see the pit at their feet. A pit other nations also failed to see, and thus became footnotes in history books.