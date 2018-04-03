YouTube Shooting Witness: "I Didn't Have a Gun on Me, But Wish I Did"

A man who witnessed the shooting at YouTube's San Bruno headquarters on Tuesday said he wished he had been carrying a gun when the shooting occurred.
"I didn't have a gun on me, but wish I did," said the man, who was ordering food across from the company's headquarters when the shooting began.
“I knew I had to be smart. You've got to be fast. You've got to think fast."
Police confirmed that the female shooter, who has not been named, was not a YouTube employee - but came onto the campus with the intention of shooting her boyfriend. Witnesses say the shooting broke out at an employee party, which is thought to be how the woman may have gained access to the building.
It didn't take long before the YouTube shooting turned political. After journalist Jack Posobiec tweeted an official report from a local Bay Area news outlet listing the shooter as a "white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf," blue-checked Twitter users performed quick mental gymnastics to arrive at the conclusion that conservatives are "spreading vile conspiracies that ANTIFA is behind the YouTube HQ shooting."
Jack Posobiec is already spreading vile conspiracies that ANTIFA is behind the YouTube HQ shooting. Dangerous and sick. @jackposobiec @FBI pic.twitter.com/22kBcUWU3M— Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 3, 2018
Apparently ABC7 was in on it too...
Others made tasteless jokes:
Wait, did I miss InfoWars getting kicked off YouTube? Is this what it's about?— Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) April 3, 2018
You should be ashamed, @MikeStuchbery_. https://t.co/JhOnJjSSc6— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2018
Why?— Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) April 3, 2018
Fake history teacher jokes about active shooting in which people have been killed to blame Infowars. pic.twitter.com/SJrXLuBi4X— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 3, 2018
Gamergate figure Briana Wu decided to use the shooting to promote her congressional campaign.
Brianna Wu is using the YouTube mass shooting to promote her Congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/tJDscrnAIA— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2018
And some simply wished that Trump voters were all dead, ideally murdered by drowning in molten gun metal.
Proud traitor. Take their guns. Melt them down. Drown them in the molten metal. https://t.co/gSzze294DF— 🏳️🌈Jenny "Was it something I said?" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 3, 2018
By the way, if I get suspended or banned or whatever for saying I want MAGAs and NRA members immolated in a vat of melted down guns, do not weep for me. I will be happy with that legacy.— 🏳️🌈Jenny "Was it something I said?" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 3, 2018
If you are a MAGA or a 2A enthusiast, I legitimately do not care about your life/well-being or the lives/well-being of your family. I don't care if you can't defend yourselves against intruders or whatever. I just don't care if you live or die.— 🏳️🌈Jenny "Was it something I said?" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 3, 2018
Naturally, it didn't take long before the NRA got the blame - including from "blue checked" Democrats such as New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz.
In light of the shooting in San Bruno at YouTube, will the @NRA apologize for this disgusting tweet in which it calls on its members to “rise up” against the company’s decision to take down how-to gun videos? https://t.co/5RgvFf02wT— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 3, 2018
New York State Assemblyman now spreading debunked NRA conspiracy theory about YouTube HQ shooting https://t.co/ur4VmlZuPj— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 3, 2018
The formerly famous Alyssa Milano got in on the action;
If @NRA or @NRATv were run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence. https://t.co/xnSyKXP8yk— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 3, 2018
A woman shot her boyfriend, but the rational response is to immediately label the NRA and their 5 million+ membership a "terrorist organization". OK. https://t.co/adTLapkg3I— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 3, 2018
And as we previously reported, prominent California politicians wasted no time turning this into a gun control issue before the shooter's body was even cold.
My staff & I are closely following developments from the active shooter situation at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA. Thank you to our heroic first responders. Our Bay Area community – and all American communities – deserve real action to #EndGunViolence.— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 3, 2018
California has the toughest gun laws in the nation. Did they not work? https://t.co/NtHGJ0HvxY— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 3, 2018
And somehow it's Russia's propaganda that is the source of daily outrage.
Comments
LOL.........it's like reading a book you've read 20 times
Nasim Aghdam
Asian?
In reply to LOL.........it's like… by Labworks
Where'd the name get published? I'm seeing nothing on any of the local stations or in the local rag.
In reply to Nasim Aghdam Asian? by KJWqonfo7
HINT: You wont find it on GOOGLE!!!!! OR FACEPAGE, OR POOTUBE
:)
Trending on Twatter?
In reply to Where'd the name get… by Bay Area Guy
She was a vegan with two suspended YT accounts.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-dWtG5_M6eXlhfSI14-38A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeqa1HSxIKtuCOrdub5GKOQ
The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has also learned the license plate on a car towed from YouTube’s campus Tuesday is registered to Aghdam. In 2014, she posted a video on YouTube of what appears to be the same car, stating that it was vandalized by “anti-vegans” because the car had a sign saying “meat is murder.”
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Suspect-in-You-Tube-Shooting-Post…
In reply to HINT: You wont find it on… by KJWqonfo7
So she has a problem with killing animals,
but not with killing humans.
Mm!
In reply to She was a vegan with a… by Billy the Poet
To be fair, I'm just grateful that she wasn't also into Crossfit. Vegan and CrossFit? there would have been no shutting that bitch up.
In reply to She was a vegan with a… by Billy the Poet
Not even close. Protestant.
In reply to Nasim Aghdam Asian? by KJWqonfo7
set yourself free America!!. Give up your guns!!
Molon Labe-- bitchez
In reply to set yourself free America!!… by tribune
People who gave up their guns were not among those who made America free of the British Empire, twice, at Yorktown and at New Orleans.
In reply to set yourself free America!!… by tribune
What a mess.
Get that man a fucking coat.
Get over here! He's with us!
In reply to Get that man a fucking coat. by navy62802
To "parrot" another commenter; this whole thing is becoming unhinged.
A gun in a den of leftists.
Alyssa Milano is a racist for that comment.
I now hate Derek Jeter with a burning passion - beyond the fact he was a Yankee, he once dated that BITCH. UNFORGIVEABLE.
In reply to Alyssa Milano is a racist… by lester1
But shouldn't the Youtube Guidelines, safe spaces, and no gun zones have stopped this? I thought that not even Harry Potter could stand against such arcane forces as these! How did this happen? Were the no gun signs printed in the wrong font? Was the size wrong for the signs? Or does one have to fully gaze at such a sign for it to have effect? I hope Hoag can find the answers soon. The truth is out there!
It's all about colors. The signs have to be the right colors so you are nudged into acceptance.
In reply to But shouldn't the Youtube… by Urahara
Sometimes I think that we have people, that live among us, who see things like signs and rules telling them not do something and instead of listening to them- they just do whatever they want. I cannot prove that beings like this exist, but whatever these being are I feel like this is the only logical explanation for why our gun free zone technology doesn't work. If this is indeed true....god help us all!
In reply to But shouldn't the Youtube… by Urahara
So, I guess the You Tube campus should have budgeted more for scissors & desks.
I hope someone explains the Twitter comment stating that the Youtube shooter had full body armor. It reminds me of the San Bernadino shooting witness Sally Abdelmageed who stated on national news that she saw 3 tall men dressed in dark mulitary clothing.
We need to make sure the all the psychos know and understand all the locations where gun control is rampant.
But in reality we need to do studies on the left of left morons.
Drugs are illegal and yet you can buy drugs anywhere at anytime.... I guess they really want guns to be sold on every street corner.
It was the same Progressives that the so-called 'Progressive Era' was named after that gave us the Federal 'War on Drugs' way back in the first two decades of the last century.
(Interestingly enough, it was meant to control those whom they thought were barely human savages like Blacks, Latinos, Asians, etc.) Their ideological descendants have not learned anything.
The History of the Non-Medical Use of Drugs in the United States by Charles Whitebread, Professor of Law, USC Law School A Speech to the California Judges Association 1995 annual conference http://www.druglibrary.org/schaffer/History/whiteb1.htm
In reply to We need to make sure the all… by truthalwayswinsout
Soon Youtube will mandate clear purses and backpacks on their "campus."
I am no fan of Lincoln, but in his younger days he did warn us:
Lincoln's Lyceum Speech: http://www.abrahamlincolnonline.org/lincoln/speeches/lyceum.htm
And that is precisely what the Liberals represent. They really, truly do believe themselves smarter, wiser, better educated and morally superior to Conservatives, who they see as modern day prehistoric hominids. In their myopia they fail to see the edge of the cliff they wish to drag the rest of over in their mad pursuit of secular salvation. Eyes on the heavens, they fail to see the pit at their feet. A pit other nations also failed to see, and thus became footnotes in history books.
& to think, he had time to write all that while he was out hunting vampires.
https://vignette.wikia.nocookie.net/maditsmadfunny/images/5/5a/Abraham-…
In reply to I am no fan of Lincoln, but… by Kagemusho
False flag or hoax until proven otherwise. Believe nothing that comes out of the mind control box.