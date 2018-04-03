YouTube Shooting Witness: "I Didn't Have a Gun on Me, But Wish I Did"

A man who witnessed the shooting at YouTube's San Bruno headquarters on Tuesday said he wished he had been carrying a gun when the shooting occurred.

"I didn't have a gun on me, but wish I did," said the man, who was ordering food across from the company's headquarters when the shooting began.

“I knew I had to be smart. You've got to be fast. You've got to think fast."

Police confirmed that the female shooter, who has not been named, was not a YouTube employee - but came onto the campus with the intention of shooting her boyfriend. Witnesses say the shooting broke out at an employee party, which is thought to be how the woman may have gained access to the building.

It didn't take long before the YouTube shooting turned political. After journalist Jack Posobiec tweeted an official report from a local Bay Area news outlet listing the shooter as a "white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf," blue-checked Twitter users performed quick mental gymnastics to arrive at the conclusion that conservatives are "spreading vile conspiracies that ANTIFA is behind the YouTube HQ shooting."

Jack Posobiec is already spreading vile conspiracies that ANTIFA is behind the YouTube HQ shooting. Dangerous and sick. @jackposobiec @FBI pic.twitter.com/22kBcUWU3M — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 3, 2018

Apparently ABC7 was in on it too...

Others made tasteless jokes:

Wait, did I miss InfoWars getting kicked off YouTube? Is this what it's about? — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) April 3, 2018

Why? — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) April 3, 2018

Fake history teacher jokes about active shooting in which people have been killed to blame Infowars. pic.twitter.com/SJrXLuBi4X — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 3, 2018

Gamergate figure Briana Wu decided to use the shooting to promote her congressional campaign.

Brianna Wu is using the YouTube mass shooting to promote her Congressional campaign. pic.twitter.com/tJDscrnAIA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2018

And some simply wished that Trump voters were all dead, ideally murdered by drowning in molten gun metal.

Proud traitor. Take their guns. Melt them down. Drown them in the molten metal. https://t.co/gSzze294DF — 🏳️‍🌈Jenny "Was it something I said?" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 3, 2018

By the way, if I get suspended or banned or whatever for saying I want MAGAs and NRA members immolated in a vat of melted down guns, do not weep for me. I will be happy with that legacy. — 🏳️‍🌈Jenny "Was it something I said?" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 3, 2018

If you are a MAGA or a 2A enthusiast, I legitimately do not care about your life/well-being or the lives/well-being of your family. I don't care if you can't defend yourselves against intruders or whatever. I just don't care if you live or die. — 🏳️‍🌈Jenny "Was it something I said?" Trout (@Jenny_Trout) April 3, 2018

Naturally, it didn't take long before the NRA got the blame - including from "blue checked" Democrats such as New York State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz.

In light of the shooting in San Bruno at YouTube, will the @NRA apologize for this disgusting tweet in which it calls on its members to “rise up” against the company’s decision to take down how-to gun videos? https://t.co/5RgvFf02wT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 3, 2018

New York State Assemblyman now spreading debunked NRA conspiracy theory about YouTube HQ shooting https://t.co/ur4VmlZuPj — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 3, 2018

The formerly famous Alyssa Milano got in on the action;

If @NRA or @NRATv were run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence. https://t.co/xnSyKXP8yk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 3, 2018

A woman shot her boyfriend, but the rational response is to immediately label the NRA and their 5 million+ membership a "terrorist organization". OK. https://t.co/adTLapkg3I — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 3, 2018

And as we previously reported, prominent California politicians wasted no time turning this into a gun control issue before the shooter's body was even cold.

My staff & I are closely following developments from the active shooter situation at YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA. Thank you to our heroic first responders. Our Bay Area community – and all American communities – deserve real action to #EndGunViolence. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) April 3, 2018

California has the toughest gun laws in the nation. Did they not work? https://t.co/NtHGJ0HvxY — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 3, 2018

And somehow it's Russia's propaganda that is the source of daily outrage.