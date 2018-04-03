Mueller Releases "Secret Memo" Justifying Manafort Indictment

In the most revealing glimpse yet into the rationale underpinning Special Counsel Robert Mueller's "pivot" toward investigating financial improprieties, obstruction and other potential crimes committed by Trump and his associates - instead of "Russian collusion" - a "secret" memo penned by Mueller's team was released by the DOJ last night.
In the memo, Mueller's investigators defend their decision to indict Trump campaign executive Paul Manafort on charges of financial crimes related to foreign lobbying. The heavily redacted memo cites heavily from Rosenstein's statement about the appointment of the special counsel. The special counsel quietly released it late Monday night and Bloomberg, the Wall Street Journal and others published details from the memo Tuesday morning.
And yet, in a bizarre sequence of events which has raised numerous eyebrows, the memo was dated August, 2017 - weeks after the FBI raided Paul Manafort's home in what was the first sign that he might soon be indicted, per Bloomberg, prompting speculation that the memo is merely an exercise in CYA.
In releasing the heavily redacted memo, Mueller argued that Rosenstein “left no doubt that the conduct that forms the basis for the indictment is within the special counsel’s jurisdiction.” Manafort faces a pair of indictments charging him with earning tens of millions of dollars in Ukraine, laundering much of that money, failing to register as a foreign agent and cheating on his taxes.
Mueller also cited business ties between Manafort and the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Any investigation of links between Russia and the Trump campaign “would naturally cover ties that a former Trump campaign manager had to Russian-associated political operatives, Russian-backed politicians, and Russian oligarchs,” according to the 53-page filing in federal court in Washington.
“It would also naturally look into any interactions they may have had before and during the campaign to plumb motives and opportunities to coordinate and to expose possible channels for surreptitious communications,” prosecutors wrote. “And prosecutors would naturally follow the money trail from Manafort’s Ukrainian consulting activities. Because investigation of those matters was authorized, so was prosecution.”
The memo was released to defend against claims made by Manafort's lawyers that Mueller extended beyond the scope of his investigation when he indicted Manafort and his former lieutenant Rick Gates (who has since plead guilty).
The classified August memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was disclosed in a court filing by Mr. Mueller’s prosecutors. It seeks to counter arguments by Mr. Manafort’s lawyers that his indictment should be thrown out. Mr. Manafort has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to indictments filed by Mr. Mueller’s team in federal courts in Alexandria, Va., and Washington.
Manafort was famously charged with bank fraud, money laundering and failing to disclose his lobbying work on behalf of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich - a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin who abdicated in 2014.
Manafort was accused of laundering more than $30 million through offshore bank accounts and making false statements to obtain $25 million in bank loans.
In the letter, Mueller's staffers cited language within Rosenstein's initial memo appointing Mueller in May, claiming it offered Mueller a broad remit during his investigation.
“An investigation of possible ‘links and/or coordination’ between the Russian government in its political-interference campaign and ‘individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump ’ would naturally cover ties that a former Trump campaign manager had to Russian associated political operatives, Russian-backed politicians, and Russian oligarchs,” the prosecutors wrote, citing language in Mr. Rosenstein’s original memo.
In August, Mr. Rosenstein further clarified Mr. Mueller’s mandate in a classified memo that the special counsel attached in redacted form to its filings.
In that memo, Mr. Rosenstein authorized Mr. Mueller to investigate whether Mr. Manafort committed potential crimes “by colluding with Russian government officials with respect to the Russian government’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 election for President of the United States, in violation of United States law.”
It further stipulated that Mr. Mueller was permitted to probe Mr. Manafort for any crimes "arising out of payments he received from the Ukrainian government before and during the tenure of President Viktor Yanukovych."
Mueller has charged 19 people, including 13 Russians, since he was appointed by Rosenstein last spring. Of these, five have pleaded guilty, and Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan, who pled guilty to lying to Mueller about his dealings with Gates, is expected to be sentenced in federal court in Washington on Tuesday, per the New York Post.
In summary, three questions have emerged: 1) Why released the memo now? 2) Why was the memo penned and signed one week after Manafort's home was raided; and 2)Will this memo's release make it harder for Trump to fire Rosenstein and/or Mueller, if he so chooses of course?
Comments
Go away Muler
Can't someone hit this guy with a truck or something? He's gonna keep this up forever unless he's taken out.
Compare Manafort's alleged crimes with the Clinton "foundation" and CGI.
Manafort is a piker in comparison.
Clintons are RICO level crooks.
In reply to Go away Muler… by farflungstar
Mueller!
That dude is still alive?
How many billable hours does he need?
When will this shit end?
In reply to Compare Manafort's alleged… by loveyajimbo
Casino Mussolini
1. enjoying the fruits of his business while running the country
2. a predatory billionaire unable to control his predations
3. emoluments, money laundering, obstruction and fraud
4. a perverse love of self
5. Americans must atone for his behavior
In reply to Mueller! by toady
We are looking into this:
WindSail Capital Group | Our Team
https://www.windsailcapital.com › our-te...
Ian Bowles, Co-Founder & Managing Director ... Earlier in his career, he served on the National Security Council staff of President Bill Clinton and was a Vice ...
In reply to Compare Manafort's alleged… by loveyajimbo
This is nothing more than theater of the lawless, by the lawless, for the lawless:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to We are looking into this:… by Lumberjack
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_Bowles
In reply to We are looking into this:… by Lumberjack
Anyone else suffering from Secret Squirrel Fatigue©?
Secret memos, secret court warrants, DHS National Security Secrets and NSLs out the wazoo.
I think they are secretly pulling our collective tails.
Almost 25,000 Sealed Indictments For The Federal Court System To Chew On In 2018
Oooooh, this is bound to cause severed ear constipation if not down right bowel bowling blockage.
I've heard and seen some cartoon shit in our court system in my rather brief but enlightening peeks into the US judiciary but this horseshit takes the cake.
Are they expecting us to believe they are going to run 20,000 criminal indictments through the lengthy Federal case resolution process in what? .... The next 500 years?
A giant redwood tree planted today will die of old age before half of these cases ever see a jury seated.
Live Hard, I Could Go On And On About How Ridiculous This Many Sealed Indictments Really Are But I Have To Save Some Of My Strength For The Marroon Marathon From Mars This Will Blossom To Be Going On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, On, And On, And On, And On, And On,∞, Die Free
~ ☯ DuneCreature ☯ v8.8®
In reply to Compare Manafort's alleged… by loveyajimbo
Isn't it really Ukrainian collusion?
Brennan and Nuland might be able to answer that one.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
if it is it will lead back to Joe Biden, Victoria Nuland aaaaand The Clinton Foundation..wheels within wheels
In reply to … by BennyBoy
What fucking bullshit.
And on the taxpayers tab!!
Anathema.
When you got foxes guarding the hen house you got some fat foxes.
& no eggs
In reply to When you got foxes guarding… by notfeelinthebern
Double secret probation, just watch.
This is not how the USA criminal justice system is supposed to work. Crimes are investigated not people. This is a dangerous precedent.
It's all a big witch hunt. Fuck them all!
The collapse can't come soon enough.....
Don't know about Manafort but Flynn is going to walk you're fucked on that one Bobby.
Don't worry people... Trump will be out using the 'bully pulpit' of TWITTER to fix this mess up in 140 characters or less.
Good thing no one is investigating Pakistani nationals that were running a used car lot named CIA that didn't actually sell used cars. Same Pakistanis were logging into the House of Reps computer systems to "fix" computer issues. Left a garage full of used hard drives when they moved back to Pakistan. And then DSW threatened the police to turn over a computer that "belonged" to her that was left in a public space. Nothing to see here. Just move along folks.
Mueller and his 'pivots'. Is that how he'll describe his participation in Uranium One? He 'pivoted' to Moscow on behalf of the Clintons.
Out of the Nazi playbook. Wipe out the brownshirts in favor of the black-shirted SS in 1934. Then pass laws after the fact legalizing the murders. Pathetic investigation by Mueller. 13 Russians indicted that he will never see and therefore not have to prove his case.
What is the news on the Flynn front? Mueller hasn't put him away yet. Monkey business in that indictment and plea are the danger for Mueller and Rosenstein. Manafort news might be a distraction.
I believe it is "Show me the crime, I'll show you the person." Not "Show me the person, I'll show you the crime."
He neither was a close ally nor abdicated.
If you look into Trump's family history you'll find that it's no big surprise that the connections to the Gambino Crime Family are so obvious. This is just part of the way these crooks operate.
We're now headlong into April. And soon May. Then June, then 2 years in office.
And the wellspring of all of this - Madame DeFarge and her cadre of $gatekeepers, carry on as normal - in fact, emboldened.
Are you feeling a bit Skrewed yet...?