New York Stock Exchange Flies Wrong Flag Ahead Of Spotify IPO

How do you celebrate a Swedish company going public on your stock exchange, the world's biggest, oldest and most respected? Well, for the NYSE it inexplicably meant hoisting the Swiss flag.
Ahead of streaming giant Spotify's IPO debut at 9.30am New York time on Tuesday, the stock exchange tried to honor the company's Swedish heritage. It didn't quite work out that way.
"… we looked up at the building and suddenly we saw a Swiss flag. It's evidently the stock exchange's nonchalant staff who don't know the difference between Switzerland and Sweden," said newssite DI Digital's reporter Sven Carlsson and tweeted this picture:
Extremt mycket lol på Wall Street när NYSE hissar en schweizisk flagga. $SPOT #sthlmtech pic.twitter.com/snA6P1i7OX— Sven Carlsson (@svenaxel_) April 3, 2018
At this point, a security guard told DI Digital that the wrong flag had been hoisted by mistake, and the Swiss red and white flag was replaced by a blue and yellow one some 15 minutes later.
Nån kvart senare hissades den svenska. ”Ett misstag”, säger säkerhetsvakten. pic.twitter.com/ZOIM2hOGHW— Sven Carlsson (@svenaxel_) April 3, 2018
For those unfamiliar - like certain NYSE employees for example - Spotify was founded by Swedes Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in 2006.
To be sure, as The Local.se notes, Sweden and Switzerland do share common points: They both have a history of neutrality, have great skiing stations and stunning nature. But they also have plenty of differences, including different languages, and that one of the two countries is located in Scandinavia, while the other is, well, not.
That said, confusing the two is not an uncommon mistake, and it does not only happen in anglophone countries. In Spain, 'Suecia' and 'Suiza' are rather too close for comfort, as are China's 'Ruidian' and 'Ruishi'.
In fact, ask any Swede or Swiss person if they have ever been subject to people confusing their country with "that other European country", and you will get a lot of nodding heads.
Last year, a Swiss airline even launched a competition aimed at ending the never-ending mix-up by offering to take 24 winners on a tour through the non-existing 'Swederland'.
In 2013, Swedish authorities launched a competition in China, where people were invited on social media to come up with funny ways to keep Sweden and Switzerland apart.
The good news is that Spotify management, employees and shareholders won't care: at last check Spotify shares were indicated to $167/170, suggestion a valuation of over $30 billion when the stock breaks for trading.
Comments
How many pollock's to screw in a lightbulb?
How many flounders do you have shoved in your ass crack?
In reply to How many pollock's to screw… by notfeelinthebern
The colors of capitulation?
In reply to How many flounders do you… by Cosmicserpent
It's evidently the stock exchange's thick as pig shit staff who don't know the difference between Switzerland and Sweden.
Fixed it for him.
In reply to The colors of capitulation? by El Oregonian
Biggest similarity between the two countries is that they both begin with the letter S.
In reply to It's evidently the stock… by Occident Mortal
Shouldn't the Swedish flag contain the Islamic Crescent and a few minarets?
In reply to Biggest similarity between… by MANvsMACHINE
It's coming . . . that cross is just so culturally exclusive and oppressive. First a crescent in the corner, then the argument for equal size, then the out with the kafir cross altogether.
In reply to Shouldn't by Pure Evil
Betcha they couldn't find either country on a map.
In reply to It's evidently the stock… by Occident Mortal
Swiss? Swedish?
It's easy:
The Swedes have a bikini team, but are a bunch of stupid liberals that let Muzzies into their country who proceed to rape and pillage their women to the point that even the police have "no go" zones...
The Swiss wear bikina bras on their heads which make them look like pink pussy hat liberals [whose pink pussy hats are just practice for the eventual burka], & yodel all the way to the bank that prints money to buy Swedish stocks like IKEA & Vulva...
In reply to How many flounders do you… by Cosmicserpent
Swedes = Hotter than Americans
Swiss = Richer than Americans
In reply to Swiss? Swedish?… by DillyDilly
Good one! You are being rewarded - with an upvote!
In reply to How many flounders do you… by Cosmicserpent
I went fishing in Mass. once and caught a cod. It gave me a haddock.
In reply to How many flounders do you… by Cosmicserpent
"How many pollock's to screw in a lightbulb?"
Wrong country in today's world!
Should be How many Mercano's to screw in a lightbulb?
Pollacks are far better educated.
In reply to How many pollock's to screw… by notfeelinthebern
How many Jewish American Princesses does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
Answer: two
One to pour the Diet Coke and one to call Dad.
Bonus Joke
How can you tell when a Jewish American Princess has an orgasm?
Answer: She drops her emery board.
In reply to How many pollock's to screw… by notfeelinthebern
BAN REFINED SUGAR!
The Food Industry - What They Don't Tell You!
https://youtu.be/kNHUon2GoXk
BAN BLUE UNDERPANTS. NO GUM CHEWING ON TUESDAY! THE THIRD WEDNESDAY OF EVERY MONTH, EVERYONE MUST WALK ONLY BACKWARDS
In reply to BAN REFINED SUGAR!… by dirty belly
It's not the wrong flag... That's where all those IPO dollars are getting funneled to anyhow.
It was the American Flag on the left that was mixed up with the Swedish Flag. The Swiss Flag is permanent.
In reply to It's not the wrong flag… by shizzledizzle
How much is Spotify projected to make post IPO? Rhetorical!
Western education strikes again!
'Murica.
Hahahaha! That's funny!!
A symptom.
flying the Rothschild coat of arms would have covered all the bases.
Spotify IPO, sponsored by SNB XP
Vurt dur furk...........................
Behold the "Idiocracy"!
I'm sure that the $12/hour schmuck that they have performing menial tasks such as this couldn't find Sweden on a map of Sweden.
is there a difference between Switzerland and Sweden ? Both are islamic colonies with diminishing white dhimmi populations hell bent on living like slaves in their own countries....
Spotify big shots and investment bankers cashing in a last time before this thing blows up.
I wonder how many Spotify shares the Swiss National Bank will own at COB today.
And what is the difference exactly where moneh is concerned? I thought the ABB scandal proved that...
Is anyone still using spotify?
No, and that's why their market cap is only $30 billion.
In reply to Is anyone still using… by VWAndy