NY Fed Launches LIBOR Replacement; Publishes First SOFR Rate At 1.80%

This morning at 8am, the New York Fed, in cooperation with the Treasury Department’s Office of Financial Research, launched a much-anticipated, if largely worthless (for now) benchmark interest rate to replace Libor, together with two other reference rates, which traders and market participants hope will prove more reliable than the infamously rigged and manipulated index after a long and complex switchover.
The so-called Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR), was set at 1.80 percent, roughly 17bp below the GC repo rate and 12bp above the fed effective.
Here is the full breakdown of today's rates:
- Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) set at 1.80%
- Broad General Collateral Rate (BGCR) set at 1.77%
- Tri-party General Collateral Rate (TGCR) set at 1.77%
SOFR - which unlike Libor is secured - is based on the overnight Treasury repurchase agreement market, which trades around $800 billion in volume daily. As Reuters notes, publishing the rate is the first step in a multi-year plan to transition more derivatives away from the London interbank offered rate (Libor), which regulators say poses systemic risks if it ceases publication; ironically it also poses systemic risks if it keeps rising as it references a total of $300 trillion in financial (swaps, futs and derivatives) and non-financial (loans, mortgages) debt.
Some are delighted by the new rate: “It’s going to be based on a very, very robust set of transactions. I don’t think a lot of the issues and unknown volatility around Libor is going to exist,” said Blake Gwinn, an interest rate strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.
To be sure, the relentless ramp higher in both LIBOR and L-OIS has confused many: “Instances like what we’ve been going through this past month where it’s not even a clear cut bank credit issue or a dollar funding issue per se. It’s kind of got everybody scratching their heads trying to figure out why it’s doing what it’s doing,” Gwinn said.
And speaking of 3M USD Libor, today's fixing rose yet again, up from 2.3118% to 2.3208%, the highest since November 2008 and up for their 38th straight session, longest streak since November 2005.
Still, a move away from Libor is expected to be gradual and complicated: the most pragmatic reason is that there is not yet a market for term loans such as one and three months, as in Libor. And there may never be one, unless floating debt creators are incented to shift the reference benchmark from Libor to SOFR.
“It’s hard to imagine a way they could come up with a similar calculation for a term rate and that’s the big difference between whether or not people would be comfortable adopting SOFR as a straight replacement for Libor,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.
To be sure, it will take a long time to develop liquidity in derivatives based on the rate; it will take even longer to transplant existing Libor-linked securities to SOFR. The CME Group will launch futures trades based on SOFR on May 7, while major dealers will enable swaps trading on the rate this year.
Investors will also need to adjust to the day to day volatility of the repurchase market, where rates typically increase ahead of monthly and quarterly closings.
“A lot of folks have not really followed the repo market and some of the intramonth variations particularly closely,” said Mark Cabana, head of STIR at Bank BofA. “On a day to day basis it will be more volatile, but smoothing out over a three month time horizon it should be similarly volatile."
Now, the only question is whether it will ever be adopted.
BITBOR
thats good ... we are doing great without M3 being reported too ... remember the excuse to cut on paper costs ... nowdays is all electronic but hey we are dealing with chumps here.
they will pull the plug when they say so ... until then listen to the show
In reply to BITBOR by Shitonya Serfs
remind me why
people keep circling the wagons
around the new orange swamp-lord??????
as the fleecing continues
full steam ahead
In reply to thats good ... we are doing… by Pandelis
Just another cover up for the massaged interest rates thank to the FED trading desk:
http://www.talkmarkets.com/content/economics--politics/who-needs-wall-s…
The lawless will prevail for a time:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to remind why… by Bes
What a surprise that the new Fed rate is lower than LIBOR? Yawn....
In reply to cover up by mobius8curve
Clearly this benchmark will never be manipulated.
/SARC
In reply to What a surprise that the new… by philipat
Yup. At least not by the Banks but now by the Central Banks. Always good to have direct control?
In reply to Clearly this benchmark will… by Byte Me
Almost went an entire 24 hours with any jew tricks!
HEEBOR
In reply to Almost went an entire 24… by BigWillyStyle887
Why aren't interest rates like 40% right now ?
“We have the greatest economy, maybe ever in history. The greatest economy we have ever had" - D.J.Trump March 2018
https://nypost.com/2018/03/29/trump-tells-union-crowd-that-us-has-best-…
In reply to Why aren't interest rates… by JoeTurner
"Hillary is a great friend of mine, her husband is a great friend of mine, they are fantastic people"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaBDgPMzLuE
In reply to “We have the greatest… by BigFatUglyBubble
Trump Exposes Trump - YouTube
Hahaha!
In reply to "Hillary is a great friend… by FreeShitter
He even looked directly at the camera when he said she would run... like it was already planned.
In reply to "Hillary is a great friend… by FreeShitter
Because I owe just a little bit more on my home equity loan, that is why, mister.
In reply to Why aren't interest rates… by JoeTurner
Someone needs to hold them down and shove the can right in their ass. Only death will make them stop.
The FED never met a historic indicator it couldn't cast aside when it started indicating bad news. The blatantness of their bullshit is becoming absurd.
Well what tricks do they ever miss. They use all of Propaganda, Stasi, MK-Ultra on us... they abuse their power and make people think they are responsible for the corruption of banks, central banks, regulators, SEC, FINRA, FTC, Treasury, and US Congress in it's Lobbying by Foreign Agents.
- So they turned back 100 years of achievements in citizen rights, worker rights, anti-trust, anti-money trust, banking control, nationhood, and the Middle Class gains... 100 years all gone like Social Security which is fake, phony, and false
I continue to believe that the Fed, which is suppose to promote stability, is one of the least stable factors affecting the economy. When the rules do not suit them, they change the rules; when a measure works against their narrative, they drop or change the measure. Now when a rate is not cooperating with their policy, what do they do, change the rate.
Somehow, there are those who still maintain that the Fed has credibility.
No, you should ask yourself "stability for who?". It gets easy from there.
In reply to I continue to believe that… by Roger Ramjet
WTF is all this mean? Fed needs to be disbanded and audited.
Should read -
LieMore
In reply to WTF is all this mean? Fed… by aliens is here
reeks of desperation...
i don't normally respond but a downvote for THAT post?? LOL
i repeat... REEKS OF DESPERATION!!!!
In reply to reeks of desperation... by fbazzrea
And there may never be one,
may i have another DV, sir??!
In reply to i don't normally respond but… by fbazzrea
may i have another, SIR!??!
In reply to may i have another, sir??! by fbazzrea
The choice: who gets to manipulate which......................
so I’m going to use a secured benchmark rate to compare my unsecured loans? Why not? There’s no problem with that
Libor rising they must keep raising the rates to stay ahead or ruh roh! ... but keep raising the rates rug roh !
This is just government bureaucrats trying to justify there own existence.
I see no reason to introduce this unless they see England crashing and burning which would f' all LIBOR linked loan holders
Gotta keep moving the goalposts so the game continues to work in their favor.
Same shit different pile.
The stench remains the same.
I have a question. Why not just call it a sock puppet if it looks, functions and is attached to your hand as you waive it back and forth?
They should lend directly to home buyers, this would strengthen the housing market.