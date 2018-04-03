The Other Chart Elon Musk Doesn't Want You To See

"You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time..." - Abraham Lincoln "There's a sucker born every minute" - P.T. Barnum

Elon Musk's car-making company burns through cash faster than Floyd Mayweather.

But everyone knows that... it's just a matter of time and an Amazon-ian 'decision' before everything is awesome.

Elon Musk's car-making company is seeing record bond and stock shorts removing him from any efficient means of raising capital.

But everyone knows that... any quarter now, production will get back on track, there'll be no competition, and fiery crashes, auto-pilot errors, and emissions standards will be tightened in EV's favor.

So just how close is Elon Musk's car-making company to hitting its own targets... let alone those of the cult-following investors?

This is the chart that Elon Musk really does not want you to see...

As Bloomberg notes, Musk's cunning plan - to make 'low-cost' electric vehicles available to the mainstream - only works if the company can figure out how to make exponentially more cars. And, as often happens with Musk’s aggressive goals, Tesla has repeatedly fallen short of its own manufacturing targets.

If Tesla can’t figure out how to make more cars soon, it could open a lane for rivals from Detroit and overseas to establish the high-volume market for a $35,000 electric car - one that Tesla has had in its sights from its very beginning.