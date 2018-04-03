The Other Chart Elon Musk Doesn't Want You To See

"You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time..." - Abraham Lincoln
"There's a sucker born every minute" - P.T. Barnum
Elon Musk's car-making company burns through cash faster than Floyd Mayweather.
But everyone knows that... it's just a matter of time and an Amazon-ian 'decision' before everything is awesome.
Elon Musk's car-making company is seeing record bond and stock shorts removing him from any efficient means of raising capital.
But everyone knows that... any quarter now, production will get back on track, there'll be no competition, and fiery crashes, auto-pilot errors, and emissions standards will be tightened in EV's favor.
So just how close is Elon Musk's car-making company to hitting its own targets... let alone those of the cult-following investors?
This is the chart that Elon Musk really does not want you to see...
As Bloomberg notes, Musk's cunning plan - to make 'low-cost' electric vehicles available to the mainstream - only works if the company can figure out how to make exponentially more cars. And, as often happens with Musk’s aggressive goals, Tesla has repeatedly fallen short of its own manufacturing targets.
If Tesla can’t figure out how to make more cars soon, it could open a lane for rivals from Detroit and overseas to establish the high-volume market for a $35,000 electric car - one that Tesla has had in its sights from its very beginning.
Hey, he made one that is on autopilot to Mars right?
Look. There are real issues here... but the hatefest Zero Hedge is engaging in lately is just sad. Post the chart with the most current delivery numbers and mention that the latest splurge in capex was to finish the Tesla gigafactory and then talk about planned CapEx (or lack thereof) in the latest 10Q. If you really want to get in the weeds, post probable production forecast based on the current geometric growth that is currently being attained, and projections on cash flow based on that. Right now it just sounds like you are talking your book or have given in to popular opinion. The first is fine... just admit it. The second will be the death of this site because you are doing the exact opposite of why I and so many other came in the first place. There is trouble at Tesla. The question is how much and can it be overcome? Not stating the full facts or grinding an axe makes you no different than the rest of the MSM.
That last chart looks like something from the Fed.
That last chart looks like something from the Fed.
In reply to n by So Close
Tesla's real issue is any electric car powered on lithium batteries' issues, namely: why did you design a car where highly flammable batteries are put in front?
If you had to deliver dynamite, would you stack it in front or at the back of your vehicle?
In reply to … by Pinto Currency
The questions you need to ask about Tesla are: Where, exactly, is the innovation? What are they doing that cannot be easily duplicated by much larger, established automobile manufacturing companies?
The answers are "nowhere" and "nothing".
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Telsa is really running out of steam because .gov is broke and those great subsidies for electric vehicles are drying up faster than they can ramp up production.
.gov has limitless money
.gov has limitless money
In reply to Telsa is really running out… by mtl4
so we have the clown, the three ring circus mobile, what about the bread? can elon innovate a yeast powered device maybe, we can suck the fumes?
In reply to .gov has limitless money by Muppet
A natural gas car can have more range, a small 3-5 gasoline back-up fuel tank, the energy costs the same as the Tesla elec. energy and you save the $0.10/mile battery life costs which about triples the operating cost of the Tesla.
Elec. transportation is great.....until you use a battery as a fuel tank, then it sucks.
Every time I see a Tesla I think to myself, "There's a sucker born every minute."
Every time I see a Tesla I think to myself, "There's a sucker born every minute."
In reply to The questions you need to… by Buckaroo Banzai
1. Look at the cash burn to get a small portion of the anticipated production. WHere will the ROIC come from?
2. Is the gigafactory really finished - or is it a bunch of guys in a back room with welding rods?
3. Has any of the technology from Tesla worked? (and don't tell me that a bunch of off the shelf batteries taped together in a plastic box is technology.
4. His promises for the truck and the super-fast car violate the laws of physics as we now know them. Maybe he will publish a paper on how the laws of thermodynamics no longer apply.
In reply to n by So Close
People have been pointing out the glaring issues and predicting the current Tesla situation here for years. It's not anyone else's fault you've just noticed.
In reply to n by So Close
Intelligent investors are no longer the target market for ZH. They are writing to the conspiracy theory, gold/beans/bullets, joo hating, jesus freak, make-shit-wages-and-hate-everybody-else crowd. In other words, the ignorant stupid masses. Society's losers.
For a growth company like tesla we should be looking at the last quarter or two and projecting out the future. The earlier investments in plant and equipment are a sunk cost, which means they no longer matter. Ford, GM and all the rest did the same thing when they started up.
Musk comes off as a huckster with his mars and hyperloop comments. But the fact is 10s of millions of moron libtards want his product, even with it's high price and obvious limitations. This game ain't over by a long shot.
In reply to n by So Close
Tesla makes incredible amounts of money for everyone involved; well, everyone but the "investors".
In reply to Hey, he made one that is on… by joego1
Musk has been farming some very bitter fruit. Seems like he'll have to harvest and eat it soon.
Nah, Musk is still going to walk away from this with more money than everyone I know will earn in their combined lifetimes.
In reply to Musk has been farming some… by RightlyIndignent
No accountability in the accounting, anymore. Same with Amazon.
This is just a variant of the dotcom bubble. Greed can be blinding, for everyone involved.
In reply to Musk has been farming some… by RightlyIndignent
...Greed can be blinding, for everyone involved....
Yep, frn18T dedicated to the proposition that all borders are irrelevant goes a long way for those masters tasked with organizing communities of poor and needy. Too bad the primary benefactors will never give up the sacred boundaries that ring their own domiciles.
Same as it's always been.
jmo.
In reply to No accountability in the… by BandGap
this says nothing about saturating the market of idiots who think that an electric car is:
- useful
- environmentally net positive
- cost effective
..an electric car is:
- useful
It's a car; it's useful.
- environmentally net positive
Yes, they are...millions of gallons of gasoline are burned everyday SITTING STILL in traffic..electric cars are a HUGE "net positive" in that situation.
-Cost effective
Not $100k units, but it would be easy to build a sub $15k car with "off the shelf" parts. A tried and true industrial electric motor powered by off the shelf high capacity wet batteries that give the car a 50 mile range. Combine that with a 8hp gas motor to run the AC, generate heat, and charge the battery if needed and you've got a great, highly affordable, commuter car...cheap to buy, insure and maintain!
In reply to this says nothing about… by Automatic Choke
What about the environmental costs of producing the electricity, and mining and refining the rare earth metals used in the batteries; and the cost of replacing the battery as it becomes useless within 7 years.
In reply to . by FireBrander
What are the environmental costs of producing (and disposing of) gasoline, engine and transmission oil?
Look around at intersections...ground is covered in auto-fluids...that all gets washed into the water you drink.
If a 50 mile commuter car is the goal (it should be) then wet batteries are all that's needed.
$350 wet battery at 75Ah
$999 for a lithium equivalent at 75Ah.
For the same amount of power as Chevy Volt, you would need 18 batteries at 75Ah...but the volt is an electric hog...heated seats...AC...all run of electric...that 8hp gas engine would take those jobs and allow the batteries to just focus on moving the car.
https://www.optimabatteries.com/en-us/bluetop-dual-purpose-deep-cycle-a…
https://www.lithiumion-batteries.com/products/12v-75ah-lithium-ion-batt…
In reply to What about the environmental… by gmak
Oh. I don't know - but less since the gas engine is more efficient that burning that fuel to produce electricity and then trying to jam it into a declining battery.
In reply to What are the environmental… by FireBrander
The main purpose of the gas engine is to provide heat and drive the AC; being able to charge the battery is an only if necessary situation.
In reply to Oh. I don't know - but less… by gmak
What kind of Euroecofaggot wants a car that'll only go 50 miles then quits? Instead of robbing taxpayers for crappy toys like that just buy yourself a recumbent bike and some of those faggy tights.
In reply to What are the environmental… by FireBrander
It's a commuter car; work, store and home...what the majority of us do everyday and that's way less than 50 miles too.
Taxpayers need not be involved.
Ya know, the first gas cars built were lucky to go 5 miles before "quitting"..you actually had to have a mechanic on board at all times or you were screwed.
If I remember my early Harley history, the rider had to inject oil into the engine every so often for cylinder lubrication. The exhaust was aimed at the chain so that any excess oil blown out of the cylinders would lube the chain...those were the days!
In reply to What kind of Euroecofaggot… by Golden Phoenix
"Taxpayers need not be involved." Then why are we, every time one of your pussy hat, soy boy obama plans gets msm attention.
In reply to It's a commuter car; work,… by FireBrander
The thing I never understand talking to people who still want a Tesla is why? Seems even some blue collar folk perceive them as "luxury" and therefore desirable and cool
Problem is they're not. Friend of mine bent his Tesla's aluminum wheel going hard over a curb. $4k later to have just his wheel fixed, and he was less enthusiastic about his "luxury" car.
Check out Elons' pay package...that is "why."
Check out Elons' pay package...that is "why."
In reply to The thing I never understand… by NugginFuts
At least Musk is spending money to build something. Northrup Grumman wasted billions to buy it's own shares.
Good example of how clueless people are- N-G spent their PROFITS to buy back shares. Tesla spent borrowed taxpayer dollars to build more unprofitable cars-

Do you really not see the difference???
Do you really not see the difference???
And that is why 1.3B Han Chinese laugh at you.
And that is why 1.3B Han Chinese laugh at you.
Millions of Japanese in Hiroshima and Nagasaki did too.
Millions of Japanese in Hiroshima and Nagasaki did too.
They think electricity magically appears at the plug.
They think electricity magically appears at the plug.
In reply to Good example of how clueless… by jcaz
What is Tesla going to do about all those batteries in the landfills in a few years? Maybe Elon will start a company to clean those up and get hundreds of millions in government subsidies...
That's no doubt his end game.
Create crisis.
Get paid to clean up crisis.
Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
In reply to What is Tesla going to do… by CalifornianSeven
The battieries are likely to hold onto their value, the ones that still hold a charge anyway. As for the rest of the car parts... not so much.
In reply to What is Tesla going to do… by CalifornianSeven
They haven't allowed batteries in landfills for many years now, you must have an old radio that still receives old news.
They don't allow CFLs either, but that is where many of them end up.
They don't allow CFLs either, but that is where many of them end up.
In reply to They haven't allowed… by Dapper Dan
Yes, but no one is going to notice a CFL in your trashbin. 200 pounds of batteries, well, yeah, you pretty much have to smuggle that into the landfill. Good luck.
He should take some of that cash and buy a boat load of BitCoin!
He should take some of that cash and buy a boat load of BitCoin!
Call me evil but I want to see all those investors who think Musk is the dogs danglies sweat bullets and lose their shirts in the process.
It might curtail any future Government support for these ridiculous tax-payer subsidies follies.
"It might curtail any future Government support for these ridiculous tax-payer subsidies follies."

I've still not found an example where it did.
I've still not found an example where it did.
In reply to Call me evil but I want to… by kellys_eye
Not if these shit cars were free, would I take one. Check out battery replacement costs, a joke.
Tesla has a bottleneck at the factory with model 3 drive units and battery packs coming in Vehicles going out.
For instance, one full trailer of battery packs is Maybe 30 packs. To get to 5000 a week would require 166 truck loads from giga to Factory.(1300lbs per battery and rack)
Drive units full trailers are 132ish per load. That's another 37 truck loads.
Then to Transit 5000 Vehicles a week off property on a 10 car hauler would require another 500 per week.
I I think they should make amends with the rails.
better to blame manufacturing problems that acknowledge the demand ain't that deep. Elon says he has waiting lists! I challenge! I have never heard of anyone telling me that are anxious to get one of these golf carts...should be a $30 stock...
spot on
He has waiting lists because he produces way too slow. That's why.
He has waiting lists because he produces way too slow. That's why.
In reply to better to blame… by Angelo Misterioso
It is all sunshine, lollipops and Rainbows!!! All of them created just for Musk!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w5Fgp-KihIA
Calling all Tesla fanboys. All hands on deck!