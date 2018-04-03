UK Foreign Office Denies Claiming Russia Responsible For Nerve Agent, Deletes Tweet

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:16

Update: It appears that either the British government can't keep its lies and proof-less accusations straight or something far more nefarious is at play.

Following headlines (below) that British government scientists admitted they couldn’t tell where the poison - identified by the UK as A-234, also known as Novichok, used in the Salisbury poisoning of the Skripals - came from, undermining a number of claims to come out of Westminster, The UK Foreign Office denies claiming the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisoning of the Skripals came directly from Russia, despite admitting it sent a tweet saying exactly that, and Boris Johnson making the same claim.

The UK Foreign Office has admitted it deleted the tweet which directly stated that the nerve agent came direct from Russia.

London has directly accused the Kremlin on at least three occasions of being behind the chemical attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia. 

As RT notes, bizarrely, the Foreign Office denies Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed the novichock “categorically” came from Russia, despite a recorded interview clearly showing he did.

The Foreign Office has not yet deleted a tweet in which the UK's ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, reiterates the accusation of Moscow being behind the poisoning.

The row between Russia and Britain is reaching boiling point as officials from the OPCW meet Russian representatives on Wednesday.

*  *  *

As we detailed previously, following an embarrassing admission by a UK government scientist that conjured up images of Colin Powell shaking a test tube, Russia is demanding the UK apologize for rushing to judgment and blaming Russia for the attack on former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

During an interview with reporters in Ankara, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said the UK has no proof Russia was behind the poisoning and that "their theory is not confirmed in any way because it can't be confirmed." Russia has persistently denied playing any role in the poisoning.

Theresa

He also suggested the UK own up to the fact that it jumped to conclusions about Russia's involvement, and admit its mistake to its EU allies.

"The British Foreign Office, which accused President Putin, the Prime Minister of Great Britain need to look their EU colleagues in the eye" over what was said

The diplomatic row caused by the poisoning has since escalated into a full-blown geopolitical crisis, with 28 countries and Nato expelling Russian diplomats, while Russia has retaliated by expelling their diplomats.

Gary Aitkenhead, the head scientist at the UK's Porton Down military laboratory facility, told Sky News that his team was unable to trace the origins of the military grade novichok nerve agent that the UK claims was used in the attack.

"We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent," Aitkenhead said. "We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to."

The chief scientist said that establishing the Novichok's origin required "other inputs," some of which are intelligence based and which only the government has access to.

Aitkenhead added: "It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured."

Russia has demanded that the UK hand over a sample of the nerve agent for it to analyze, while the UK demanded that Russia proffer an explanation for how the nerve agent ended up outside Russia.

But after more than a month of the mainstream media refusing to conduct more than a surface level survey of the "facts", this is perhaps the best indication yet that the UK has no evidence that the Skripal poisoning - like Brexit and Trump's election - is also Russian President Vladimir Putin's fault.

pods GreatUncle Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:52

"Military-grade" means particle size manipulation (micronization) for small molecules (as opposed to biological agents, which have a unique fingerprint, ala the anthrax from the US "attacks.")

To make "military-grade" small-molecule agents all you need is a spray dryer or jet mill.  

Sounds scary to the population though.  

pods

JSBach1 skbull44 Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:24

Here is what the father of Alexander Litvinenko has to say on the Skripal poisoning and that of his own son Alexander (be sure to view the RT interview clip):

Walter Litvinenko used to support the theory of Russia’s involvement in the 2006 poisoning of his son, Alexander, in London, but he changed his mind after years of analyzing the inconsistencies of the investigation...

They realized that they have screwed up big time [with the Litvinenko poisoning] and decided to change their tactics a bit. Therefore, they do not show [any evidence] now, but keep it all in secret waiting for Russia to react to it. If there was, as they say, the ‘Russian trace’ there, everything would have been clear long time ago

The Skripal scandal would eventually backfire on those who initiated it, Litvinenko said. “It will be very difficult to hide it all. And they will eventually fail. They will be caught, and Theresa May will be very ashamed. And this clown, their Foreign Minister [Boris Johnson] – he will be very ashamed too.”

people like Alexander find themselves in a situation where they effectively become hostages of foreign governments and intelligence agencies. He said it applies to both the rich and powerful who have left Russia after having run-ins with the law, such as the late oligarch Boris Berezovsky, as well as less prominent citizens such as Sergei Skripal.

They are hostages, all of them are hostages of the American authorities, who strive for the world dominance. As long as that’s the case – they will kill the Russians, they’ll kill anybody who’s against it

It’s not beneficial for them if Skripal stays alive. And this girl – she knows nothing. Skripal knows. She simply came to visit her father and got into this,” Litvinenko said. They’ll let his daughter walk away, probably. But if she knows anything, she won’t get out of it either.

https://www.rt.com/news/422999-litvinenko-father-skripal-case-truth/

https://cnmnewz.com/2018/04/02/uk-investigators-set-to-hide-the-truth-n… 

the phantom Joe Davola Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:45

Looks like this charade has run it's course.  May & the rest of her clowns are going to have to explain: why Brexit is going nowhere, why the average Brit's standard of living is decreasing, why Islamization of London is going full steam, and hate speech by Muslims against the West and pro-Sharia is protected.  

 

There are not enough eggs in England to throw at this sorry bunch.

Joe Davola the phantom Wed, 04/04/2018 - 10:02

It's always enlightening to remember that the Brits managed to dump Churchill (twice) as soon as they realized he guided them to a winning position in a war.

And further to recall that one of the first things Obama did was remove Churchill's bust from the Oval Office - because Obama is "part Kenyan" (another entry in the operative truth category).

NoDebt UndergroundPost Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:24

"We never said that."

These people rely HEAVILY on short term memory loss.

I, however, was born with a birth defect that does not allow me to forget things as easily as most.  I was born entirely lacking a "memory hole".  Which in today's political world is an awful liability to go through life with, believe me.

 

chubbar Tristan Ludlow Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:34

To be more accurate, I'm pretty sure they are in the same bed as the rest of the globalists/Satanists when it comes to the NWO. They tried to roll out a psy op that didn't work because it wasn't true and enough people raised the bullshit flag over it to make them have to walk it back. Hopefully no more tricks get to this level before trump exposes them.

Dank fur Kopf Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:20

The inbred Tories went all in, and now they're caught with their hoofed feet wedged firmly in cleft mouths. They'll shrug their hunchbacks, slurp back their drool, point their twisted thumbs, and the UK public will continue to vote for them for another 300 years.

Thordoom Wed, 04/04/2018 - 09:23

Well that escalated quickly. Its time to bring down UK government and start investigation to their absolutely brazen lies to the british public which  fenced to put UK and the world it self to danger.