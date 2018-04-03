UK Foreign Office Denies Claiming Russia Responsible For Nerve Agent, Deletes Tweet

Update: It appears that either the British government can't keep its lies and proof-less accusations straight or something far more nefarious is at play.
Following headlines (below) that British government scientists admitted they couldn’t tell where the poison - identified by the UK as A-234, also known as Novichok, used in the Salisbury poisoning of the Skripals - came from, undermining a number of claims to come out of Westminster, The UK Foreign Office denies claiming the nerve agent used in the Salisbury poisoning of the Skripals came directly from Russia, despite admitting it sent a tweet saying exactly that, and Boris Johnson making the same claim.
Why would @foreignoffice delete this tweet from 22 March? pic.twitter.com/Nvu1BfJw9J— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 4, 2018
The UK Foreign Office has admitted it deleted the tweet which directly stated that the nerve agent came direct from Russia.
London has directly accused the Kremlin on at least three occasions of being behind the chemical attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
As RT notes, bizarrely, the Foreign Office denies Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed the novichock “categorically” came from Russia, despite a recorded interview clearly showing he did.
WATCH: Boris Johnson blatantly lies to Deutsche Welle and says Porton Down lab were “absolutely categorical” that Russia was behind the Salisbury nerve agent attack— Socialist Voice 🌹 (@SocialistVoice) April 3, 2018
On 03/04/18, Porton Down lab said they are unable to confirm the origin of the nerve agentpic.twitter.com/Uhxes9ptVn
The Foreign Office has not yet deleted a tweet in which the UK's ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, reiterates the accusation of Moscow being behind the poisoning.
British Ambassador to Russia Dr Laurie Bristow has briefed the international diplomatic community in Moscow on the UK Government response to the Salisbury attack https://t.co/TOknU0j8gb pic.twitter.com/jrB2r9MuEg— Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) March 22, 2018
The row between Russia and Britain is reaching boiling point as officials from the OPCW meet Russian representatives on Wednesday.
* * *
As we detailed previously, following an embarrassing admission by a UK government scientist that conjured up images of Colin Powell shaking a test tube, Russia is demanding the UK apologize for rushing to judgment and blaming Russia for the attack on former double-agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.
During an interview with reporters in Ankara, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said the UK has no proof Russia was behind the poisoning and that "their theory is not confirmed in any way because it can't be confirmed." Russia has persistently denied playing any role in the poisoning.
He also suggested the UK own up to the fact that it jumped to conclusions about Russia's involvement, and admit its mistake to its EU allies.
"The British Foreign Office, which accused President Putin, the Prime Minister of Great Britain need to look their EU colleagues in the eye" over what was said
The diplomatic row caused by the poisoning has since escalated into a full-blown geopolitical crisis, with 28 countries and Nato expelling Russian diplomats, while Russia has retaliated by expelling their diplomats.
#Salisbury attack: Scientists have not been able to prove that Russia made the nerve agent used in the spy poisoning. Porton Down lab's chief exec reveals the details in this interview pic.twitter.com/qFNgPlr6vS— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 3, 2018
Gary Aitkenhead, the head scientist at the UK's Porton Down military laboratory facility, told Sky News that his team was unable to trace the origins of the military grade novichok nerve agent that the UK claims was used in the attack.
"We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent," Aitkenhead said. "We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to."
The chief scientist said that establishing the Novichok's origin required "other inputs," some of which are intelligence based and which only the government has access to.
Aitkenhead added: "It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured."
Russia has demanded that the UK hand over a sample of the nerve agent for it to analyze, while the UK demanded that Russia proffer an explanation for how the nerve agent ended up outside Russia.
But after more than a month of the mainstream media refusing to conduct more than a surface level survey of the "facts", this is perhaps the best indication yet that the UK has no evidence that the Skripal poisoning - like Brexit and Trump's election - is also Russian President Vladimir Putin's fault.
Backdoor to war
With the Skripals Poisoning Hysteria the UK has successfully weaponized Post-Menstrual Syndrome. ;-)
Looney
Psy Op Gone Wrong ~
Yep, something about this stinks worse than a Stormy Daniels porn bed. And that has to be an awful stench!
-U K & America's Deep States are running around like "headless chickens".
Both are scheming new, daily False Flag events as every day passes.
-We can change the momentum back to Peace, by simply dealing with Soros.
On to today's operative truth.
Fake news propagandized from the mouth of the UK's head twat.
All the moronic leaders who expelled Russian diplomats unquestioningly need to be paraded naked (even if they're only in effigies) and put up online for posterity.
They all need to resign ... carrying out actions on behalf of their populations that was found to be flawed.
Make that mistake again and you could find yourself in WW3 and populations dieing.
"Military-grade" means particle size manipulation (micronization) for small molecules (as opposed to biological agents, which have a unique fingerprint, ala the anthrax from the US "attacks.")
To make "military-grade" small-molecule agents all you need is a spray dryer or jet mill.
Sounds scary to the population though.
pods
It matters not what the 'facts' or 'truth' is; it's all about controlling the narrative from the beginning. Or, at least getting your narrative out if front of others to build momentum and persuade the masses that your narrative is the correct one.
https://olduvai.ca
Here is what the father of Alexander Litvinenko has to say on the Skripal poisoning and that of his own son Alexander (be sure to view the RT interview clip):
https://www.rt.com/news/422999-litvinenko-father-skripal-case-truth/
https://cnmnewz.com/2018/04/02/uk-investigators-set-to-hide-the-truth-n…
At this point UK and US should expel another 50 Russian diplomats to send a strong and determined "why not?" message to Putin.
dup
I am greatly disappointed. British and US secret services are not in intelligence business anymore but rather in very poor quality forgeries, lies, and provocations. They cannot even make their story straight.
So far, the only thing is on their side is limitless stupidity of their countrymen/women.
The only thing intelligent with US and UK Intelligence agencies is the word Intelligence in Intelligence agencies. Otherwise, there a bunch of stupid and dangerous bullies.
I think thats what they want , people dying. As long as its NOT them doing the dying.
... Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (born NYC) aka Boorish Johnson and Teresa ‘Hail Mary’ May both are suffering from Pinocchio Syndrome ...
Looks like this charade has run it's course. May & the rest of her clowns are going to have to explain: why Brexit is going nowhere, why the average Brit's standard of living is decreasing, why Islamization of London is going full steam, and hate speech by Muslims against the West and pro-Sharia is protected.
There are not enough eggs in England to throw at this sorry bunch.
It's always enlightening to remember that the Brits managed to dump Churchill (twice) as soon as they realized he guided them to a winning position in a war.
And further to recall that one of the first things Obama did was remove Churchill's bust from the Oval Office - because Obama is "part Kenyan" (another entry in the operative truth category).
Putin's last reply, "No hard feelings. We have targeted our missiles to wipe the entire island off the global map in 3, 2, 1..."
Yea they are going over old black & white photos of JFK in Texas to see if they can spot any Russians near the Grassy Knoll
Lol!
Oooooooops.
Please send all those diplomats back.
But wait, we have new improved lies!
"We never said that."
These people rely HEAVILY on short term memory loss.
I, however, was born with a birth defect that does not allow me to forget things as easily as most. I was born entirely lacking a "memory hole". Which in today's political world is an awful liability to go through life with, believe me.
Short term memory loss is a symptom of nerve agent poisoning! Quick! Get BoJo to a decon facility right away!
The UK is not our friend. They just use US. The sooner we understand they are a socialist country with designs on reestablishing their global rule, the sooner we can normalize relations with Russia, who has no desire to rule the US.
To be more accurate, I'm pretty sure they are in the same bed as the rest of the globalists/Satanists when it comes to the NWO. They tried to roll out a psy op that didn't work because it wasn't true and enough people raised the bullshit flag over it to make them have to walk it back. Hopefully no more tricks get to this level before trump exposes them.
The NWO is being dismantled as I write with help from Qanon.
UK citizens should take note and demand gun ownership rights.
trump?
The Cabal in the UK is doing its best.
That's one ugly bitch, however, not quite as bad as the rotten cunt Clinton.
Toxic femininity?
smoker
The witch you are referring to, has no children and cannot be a grandmother.
I hope all this was well worth the street cred the slimey limeys lost in the process!
And what all those servile cucks in the EU who jumped like lemmings when the bullshit airhorn was blown? LOL
Here is some old airhorn comedy by Jackass, just to keep the laughs coming
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7C1Pr4AU2wc
And Canada, Australia, etc. Shameful.
The UK is no longer credible. Beware.
The UK is a dead man walking.....all gone Muzzy and now totally full of shit.
Name somebody credible.
No, nice try, but it's gotta be somebody who still has an internet connection.
Headless chickens running round in circles.
The inbred Tories went all in, and now they're caught with their hoofed feet wedged firmly in cleft mouths. They'll shrug their hunchbacks, slurp back their drool, point their twisted thumbs, and the UK public will continue to vote for them for another 300 years.
Teresa and her crew doing the Moonwalk
Ignorance is strength.
They're so incompetent they can't even organise their story correctly.
Well that escalated quickly. Its time to bring down UK government and start investigation to their absolutely brazen lies to the british public which fenced to put UK and the world it self to danger.
false flag confirmed, the British did it themselves to cover up filth, and risk war in the process, satanic
They are acting like straight up whack-jobs in their push to provoke a conflict with Russia: Can't believe the Brits have been reduced to this.
the uk is out of fucking control. all this cloak and dagger shit has rotted their brain.