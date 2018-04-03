Sprott's Rule: Trade War Will Drive Gold Over $1,400

Rick Rule, CEO of Sprott U.S. Holdings, and a commodity veteran who has been in the market for over 40 years, thinks a trade war could finally push gold over the $1,400/oz. level, Bloomberg reported this morning.
One of the biggest surprises throughout the last couple months of stock market volatility has been the lack of a serious and consistent bid underneath the spot price of gold. Traditionally, investors will flock to gold as a hedge against the system or hedge against inflation but, even as the VIX has spiked several times over since the beginning of 2018, gold has yet to find a serious inconsistent bid.
Experts in precious metals like Peter Schiff have predicted that $1400/oz for gold will catalyze a breakout. For gold spot, it has certainly been a struggle to gather any momentum on a consistent basis over the last couple of months.
However, Bloomberg published a report early this morning citing Rick Rule, who believes that $1400 per ounce could easily happen if the US is put into a trade war situation that it is increasingly looking like we are getting near:
Gold will surge to the highest level in five years if a global trade war breaks out, according to Rick Rule, chief executive officer of Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc., who’s been involved in the market for four decades.
Bullion could top $1,400 an ounce in 2018 as escalating trade tensions drive investors to havens and the three-decade bull market in bonds nears an end, said Rule, who’s due to speak at a conference in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Spot gold traded at $1,337.50 Tuesday after three straight quarters of gains, while exchange-traded fund holdings are around the highest in half a decade.
He then said that "In the 40 years I’ve been involved in the gold market, the most important determinant of the gold price has been international confidence in the U.S. dollar and in particular, the U.S. dollar as expressed by the U.S. 10-year Treasury," according to a March 29 interview.
"The fact that the U.S. seems to be bound to engage in a zero-sum trade war has begun to strike people as something that’s bad for everybody in the world, not just the U.S. The potential for a winnerless trade war certainly gives cause to some concern." Some more of Rule's considerations:
The aggregate federal, state and local debt in the U.S., both on balance sheet and entitlements, relative to levels of savings and investments in the economy, will contribute to worries over the longer-term purchasing power of the dollar, particularly in view of low current yields, Rule said. Rising income and savings in Asia, a region with a disposition for gold buying, could also lead to more demand, he said. Sprott U.S. Holdings is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Sprott Inc., which had C$11.5 billion ($8.9 billion) under management as of Dec. 31.
It is obvious that Rule's reasoning for a potential sharp rise in gold is far more centered around inflation and a potential loss of confidence in the dollar than just overall stock market volatility.
As we discussed two weeks ago, the "decision point" for gold could be forthcoming and the demise of the dollar could finally be on the horizon: Russia and China are increasing their reserves and the US dollar is backed by nothing but "confidence" and $123 trillion in debt:
Other countries are now faced with a choice: whether to keep and to add to their gold reserves or hold on to the dollar, which is backed with $123 trillion in debt.
China and Russia aren’t the only countries increasing their gold reserves. The Hungarian National Bank (“MNB”) has 3 tons of gold, valued at $130 million, stored in London. It has decided to return this gold to Hungary. Other countries are following Hungary’s example as they restore and replenish their gold reserves. Germany’s Bundesbank has recalled $28 billion of their gold reserves formerly stored in New York and Paris.
Is the US getting nervous? US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made an almost unprecedented and very public visit to Fort Knox, where $200 billion worth of gold is stored. “It’s still here,” Mnuchin joked. Or was he simply relieved? Gold has is becoming more important globally than ever. We may see another “gold rush,” and that does not bode well for the US dollar.
A couple things are certain: with each passing day we get closer to that critical test of how much global confidence there truly is in the reserve currency; meanwhile this 40-year market veteran's opinion is worth considering and it now appears that for Gold bulls the $1400 level will be critical; once it breaks, it could well be the catalyst that unleashes the demand that pushes gold back on the path toward its all time highs.
What happened to $10,000 to the moon you promised?
10 years now...I have been patient enough. FU
what a coincidence! Sprott just happens to sell gold.
In reply to WHat happened to $10,000 to… by takeaction
In reply to what a coincidence! Sprott… by ZH Snob
TPTB either have control of PM prices or they don't. Until they don't, prices don't go up. This got aggressive in early 2013. Who would have guessed it would continue for 5 years? Maybe it lasts 5 more years. The discussion should be evaluating TPTB strength. Discussing PM price is kind of useless. So where is TPTB strength coming from and is it getting stronger or weaker? If it is getting weaker, how long before they lose their hold on PM prices. Look where the dollar was vs. Gold and Silver Superbowl weekend for instance. Just since then, the loss in value of $US should have silver at $18. Instead, useless noise talks about $16.30 being up almost $1 from recent low.
In reply to http://unsavoryagents.com/ by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Oh, puhleeease, old-bugs. You just keep coming back for more monkey hammering week after week. Excepting the ancient of you with nothing left of your mental faculties, you should be switching to Bitcoin for real currency and wealth preservation. Toss aside your jealous loser ways for the good life.
BUY BITCOIN!! Losers.
In reply to TPTB either have control of… by RAT005
In reply to Oh, phuleeease, old-bugs. … by Coinista
Show me your bitcoins. Then wait till the power goes out. Loser.
In reply to Oh, phuleeease, old-bugs. … by Coinista
EMP > BTC == LOL
In reply to Show me your bitcoins. Then… by Zus
In reply to EMP > BTC == LOL by Ron_Mexico
Smart move, buying currency that doesn't exist. Do you have pet unicorns also?
In reply to Oh, phuleeease, old-bugs. … by Coinista
Are you tmosley's twin brother?
In reply to Oh, phuleeease, old-bugs. … by Coinista
You know, I don't do this much anymore, but this latest one of your is deserving of an albeit minor, but nonetheless MDB-worthy score:
In reply to Oh, phuleeease, old-bugs. … by Coinista
evaluate their strengths and their methods
In reply to TPTB either have control of… by RAT005
You are so right. It’s either rigged or it’s not. If it IS rigged, why in the hell would they stop the rigging now?
With this exponential money printing, I’m sure that capping the precious metals has NEVER been more important.
... No, they won’t stop. They CAN’t stop.
I like the way you framed your points. What might change that would make them stop (or would render their efforts at manipulation moot?)
China playing the gold card is the most plausible answer to me.
In reply to TPTB either have control of… by RAT005
Proving 9/11 was an inside job is easy. Any of a half dozen facts make it certain. They waited too long after the "plane" to blow the building so there is too much evidence to hide the truth.
PM manipulation shows in a lot of little things that eventually can't be denied. It's a much tighter story. I actually think they are printing the charts. Tech Analyses used to work 10+ years ago when humans were trading. It was basically numerically quantifying human behavior. Now I think the bots are printing the charts to create TA patterns used to publicize "weakness" in PM. Printing fiat, naked shorting, not delivering, means they have total control. And if they control GLD, Comex, and LBMA, each reinforces the other. There's no denying, at the retail level you can buy all you want at these prices. On and off backwardation doesn't seem to mean anything. Mine production going down doesn't mean much. Slow delivery to repatriate means nothing. Bars returned with the wrong markings, no audits, gold stolen from small weak countries......it's amazing.
A random idea is that manipulation keeps price down for China's benefit as a means to settle trade imbalance. We print fiat to buy their stuff, they trade useful stuff for worthless paper, they don't get mad because under the table gold is manipulated lower for them to accumulate at a discount. Maybe there is a quota for them that will end the manipulation. Maybe when the manipulation fails a war has to start because we can't make good to keep living with our printed fiat. Who knows?
In reply to You are so right. It’s… by Give Me Some Truth
Who/what could really stop the rigging?
Great question for posters imo.
In reply to TPTB either have control of… by RAT005
What’s wrong with selling gold? It’s not illegal .... yet.
He also buys it.
In reply to what a coincidence! Sprott… by ZH Snob
All the way up to 1400, from 1330? you're fucking kidding right?
In reply to What’s wrong with selling… by Give Me Some Truth
In reply to All the way up to 1400, from… by ShorTed
Holy Shit! Gold is going to skyrocket up 5%! I'm rich! Well, I'm marginally better off than yesterday.
In reply to All the way up to 1400, from… by ShorTed
RE: I’m fucking kidding, right?
I’m simply defending one’s right to be in the business of buying and selling gold, which I’m pretty sure is Sprott’s business. Just because he buys and sales gold, he can’t have an opinion on gold?
In reply to All the way up to 1400, from… by ShorTed
In reply to What’s wrong with selling… by Give Me Some Truth
In reply to nothing wrong, it just… by ZH Snob
Gold goes down to $900. Then the sails will be raised. Gold prices were driven down to keep Obama from giving all the gold to the Muzzies.
In reply to what a coincidence! Sprott… by ZH Snob
In reply to what a coincidence! Sprott… by ZH Snob
In reply to what a coincidence! Sprott… by ZH Snob
In reply to WHat happened to $10,000 to… by takeaction
Glad it hasn't happened, because $10,000 gold = very, very bad world to live in, no matter how much gold you have.
In reply to WHat happened to $10,000 to… by takeaction
In reply to Glad it hasn't happened,… by crazybob369
Even though I believe in ownership in the "First Bank of Boat Accident", I have long wondered what kind of a world we'd be living in, if PM prices were $10k, or $100k...
Weimar would look like a joke, just considering the differences in today's people from people then.
Perhaps the lid's been kept on prices, not to keep PM adherents pissed, but to keep the rest of the shitshow from falling apart.
In reply to Glad it hasn't happened,… by crazybob369
It would be a 3rd world shithole and you would need lead to guard the gold.
If it ever got that high I would convert the gold to pay off my mortgage. Then I would tell the world a big fuck you.
It has absolutely been suppressed to control the narrative. It is one of the pillars keeping the shitshow going. No way PMs should be where they are given all the printing I the last 10 or so years.
In reply to Even though I believe in… by Croesus
Yeah, I thought the raging demand from China and Russia ALONE was supposed to take it up to $5,000 at least.
In reply to WHat happened to $10,000 to… by takeaction
In other news, bankruptcy specialist John Thain joins the Dooschbank board in May.
The snake did a wonderful job with Merrill Lynch fleecing Bank of America.
In reply to In other news, bankruptcy… by Rainman
goldman sachs and rothchilds are stuck with tons of gold they cant get rid off. they want to push the prices higher, but there are no buyers. the new generation is digital and thats what they were late to realise because the decision makers are old people ... no digitalwise.
In reply to another promoter ... as… by Pandelis
I would say more they were late figuring out how to skim money off of Bitcoin. They are certainly getting up to speed. Remember, Bitcoin is worthless. It has no material value and the "mining" cost is just an arbitrary expense based on valueless computer time.
Maybe the concept of a block chain is valuable. Participation in a block chain can be funded by fiat, gold, virtual tokens, etc.
In reply to If you think anything that… by Zus
I can see them now, sitting around drinking cognac, bitching and whining because they have too much gold. LMFAO
In reply to another promoter ... as… by Pandelis
In reply to another promoter ... as… by Pandelis
"stuck with tons of gold they cant get rid of"
That is some funny shit right there. I would be happy to help those baby eaters out of their predicament.
They can send it to me. With all the gold that I have mined over the years the one problem I have NEVER had is a lack of buyers. And by selling it online peer to peer, my big chunky nuggets sell for between 50-80% above the bogus paper price set at the exchanges.
In reply to another promoter ... as… by Pandelis
In reply to another promoter ... as… by Pandelis
It's going to take quite a while for the dollar to die.
Chip...as opposed to what? It may not be constant or all the time but your incomplete aphorism implies that at some point the gold bugs will be right. And they'll probably be right when everyone and everything else is wrong.
Its like the broader market doomsayers that everyone laughs at. When they are right they are "very right." And those that laughed at them are suddenly wiped out. Isn't that what everyone wants? To be floating when everyone else is drowning?
In reply to Broken clocks are … by Chippewa Partners
I did not get into gold and silver to have it reach 1400$ and ..say..24$ respectively.
So what. If gold goes up too much not only will no one be able to buy gold, but no one will want to sell gold. Silver is where it's at.
There is always enough fiat out there no matter what the price.
In reply to So what. If gold goes up too… by MusicIsYou
In reply to There is always enough fiat… by markj113