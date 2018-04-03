Stocks Soar After Bloomberg Report Unleashes Amazon Buying Panic

It was generally a quiet day, with no macro news and equities range-bound, seemingly spooked by the ongoing verbal war between Trump and Jeff Bezos, where first in a tweet then a White House press conference, the president warned that US taxpayers will no longer subsidize Amazon "by the billions." And, as has been the case recently, every time Trump spoke or tweeted, Amazon turned negative.
And then, just around 2:45pm, a Bloomberg headline hit, according to which President Trump is not formally looking at options to address his concerns with Amazon, which immediately unleashed a buying panic first in Amazon and then across the broader market:
- *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES
As Bloomberg clarified, despite the constant Trump jawboning, inside the White House, there have been no discussions about turning the power of the federal government against the company. Bloomberg's five sources said that they were not aware of any ongoing discussion about turning Trump’s tweets into action against Amazon, not on the legal or regulatory fronts, or even regarding the U.S. Postal Service.
This was enough for the headline scanning algos, and as shown in the chart below, the Bloomberg story sparked a furious buying spree that sent AMZN stock more than $50 higher in the span of just 30 minutes.
The buying panic quickly engulfed the broader stock market, pushing the Dow Jones 300 points higher, above 24,000.
The E-Mini which had been propped by the 200DMA and the "unchanged" line all day, spiked, jumping as much as 40 points higher:
Junk bonds were dragged alongside the S&P:
... while TSYs sold off:
... sending the 10Y yield to session highs above 2.78%
The buying panic also dragged the Dollar, BBDXY index, and the USDJPY to highest on the day..
In short, where Amazon went, the entire market followed, demonstrating just how transfixed by the ongoing feud between Trump and Bezos the market has become.
Meanwhile, aside from the main event, we saw a strong lift in cryptocurrencies, which appear to have finally touched a bottom, with Ethereum, Bitcoin and Litecoin rising between 5% and 15% in the past three days after hitting recent lows.
The day's other main event, the IPO of SPOT, was both a winner - pricing at $165, some 25% above the indicative level of $130 - and a loser, with the price declining all day since the break, down 15%, or $4.5 Billion, from the initial price, trading around $150 at last check.
At the end of the (generally boring) day, it was - and remains - all about Amazon, and what Trump will end up deciding: is he willing to sacrifice the stock market (of whose all time highs he has been proud after calling it a bubble back in 2016) just to continue the vendetta against Jeff Bezos, or will he quietly let the feud fade away, allowing stocks to gradually make their way back to all time highs... unless of course the trade war with China escalates in the meantime, in which case all bets are off.
Comments
Rising Rates/Credit spreads effects EVERYTHING, SPX Rolling Over, 37% of households’ total financial assets are currently invested in equities.
What TRUMP does when he wants to do a mafia-like extortion is THREATEN: "Gimme money or I'll sink your company or your country."
He's a two-bit con man with a personal agenda.
In reply to Rising Rates/Credit spreads… by davatankool
Right jerk-off because it's totally cool to subsidize Amazon with public money
Get fucked
In reply to What TRUMP does when he… by beepbop
Don't feel bad. We're all two bit con men with an agenda ..
In reply to What TRUMP does when he… by beepbop
Shave and a hair cut, two bits...
I figure I am a four bit kinda guy.
I pretend to work, they pretend to pay me.
In reply to Don't feel bad. We're all… by Giant Meteor
OMFG I just read your link and you are more of a fucking idiot then I could have possibly imagined
Trump spat in the faces of Jews Today, AGAIN
Work that into your ridiculous equations
In reply to What TRUMP does when he… by beepbop
Tick tock
ticktock
In reply to Rising Rates/Credit spreads… by davatankool
Ah....I don't think there needs to be active talks for the Post Office to get the message that come this October, the cost of Amazon's parcel deal (currently $2/Box) is going up; WAY WAY UP.
USPS can raise it 50%, no problem at all, and Amazon will have no choice but to pay it; as FedEx and UPS are way higher still.
In reply to Rising Rates/Credit spreads… by davatankool
Fake news from Bloomberg once again.
USPS rates are going to be changed soon for Amazon. Bigly increases coming soon.
Watch this space.
In reply to Rising Rates/Credit spreads… by davatankool
Can Trump ask Bibi for his balls back... he could use em.
Uh huh, I see ..
“Just get it back above 24,000 and hold it there this time will you!”
- Jerome Powell -
quotes from the ghost of Kaiser Sousas' past…
“markets? hilarious...”
"heres how u know with absolute certainty that the Fed, ESF, BOE were intervening in the Fraud Markets 2day:..classic manipulative management featuring what by now has become as reliable as the sun rising…the now infamous ramp between 10:00-11:30 est. ON NO POSITIVE MACRO-ECONOMIC NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER…”
"from the exact moment Hong Kong closed, the EuroPeon shithole Londone opened, and Scum St. opened the phony Gold & Silver "markets” began selling off and continued the entire session - again on NO material NEWS/DATA WHATSOFUCKINGEVER…”
"and of course that 300 point ramp was followed by the other “phenomenon” i coined long ago - the "Sideways Shuffle” where the Dow Jones Propaganda Index, NasCrap, and S&Piss hover in “suspended levitation” once desired levels that have failed to hold the entire week are finally breached…(think nice round numbers like 7,000, 24,000 & 2,600…)
"and just so i can understand, what was the “Breaking News” that was responsible for the hail mary that propelled the DJPI back over 300 points and to the intra-day high? What’s that - NOTHING???
"u would have thought that to really convince us of how Donald Chump is “making markets great again” he would have trotted out in the last hour of “trading” making more promises to the peasants rocketing the DJPI up…oh wait, you say thats what actually happened?????"
and finally…
“when the same bullshit happens everyday there’s no need to write…just cut & paste…"
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
ps: how u like that 300 point plus move in 10 minutes on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index on (fill in the blank) ____________________________________.
I don't think Powell is the leadership stuff required for a forlorn hope.
In reply to “Just get it back above 24… by Kaiser Sousa
This is a bunch of nonsense.
FED: "Everybody...EVERYBODY! SIT DOWN, SHUT UP, you are ALL drunk and standing at the edge of the cliff and don't even know it!"
In reply to This is a bunch of nonsense. by Iconoclast421
Superb price action these last few weeks on the E-minis including today with something for everyone. As a non-American I think your President has been an absolute gift.
Despite this nice reprieve for Bulls, some remain a little shell-shocked by recent action:
“Smoke, Then Some Water” from “Smoke On The Water” by Deep Purple
We all flamed out with UPRO, at a place right near the trend line
To make records with Dow & SPY, we didn’t have much time
Pete Najarian and his brother, they have the worst face around
Their imprudent call to “pare some” burned our stocks to the ground
Smoke, then some water, a fire was burning SPY
Smoke? Here's some water ...
They stunned like a slaughterhouse, it dived with an awful sound
A funky bot was jumping in and out, pulling VIX to the ground
When it all was over, they had to start a new retrace
Springtime was coming on, they schemed to ramp then sell in May
{REPEAT CHORUS}
We ended up at the FANG hotel, it was empty, culled by bears
But with that rolling-buys fire truck parked outside,
making the QQQs blaze wetter
With a few dogfights, a few old tricks, we made a bounce to sell
No matter what we net out of this, I know, I know we'll never forget
Smoke, then some water, a fire was burning SPY …
Cryptocurrencies are rising because of copious numbers of fraudulent orders ($100 million+) last night, which bumped up the price, and the increased price has brought some more interest.
I doubt it will last long. Certainly won't survive regulatory action vs Tether/Bitfinex.
Fucking Derp:
As Bloomberg clarified, despite the constant Trump jawboning, inside the White House, there have been no discussions about turning the power of the federal government against the company.
This is the way politics is SUPPOSED to work. Talk shit, get people pissed-off, then wait for the Bezos phone call. If nothing can be worked out, THEN the official work starts in the white house.
Like, it's Almost as if 30 years of one-party rule made people forget what politics is supposed to look like.
nothing to do with amazon.........
How do you know, oh great Karnek?
In reply to nothing to do with amazon… by spastic_colon
Trump must have had a put on Amazon at $1,360. Just like Soros shorted MGM shares before the so called massacre there.
AMZing
I WONT BUY YET---CATCHING FOOLS ON THE WAY DOWN
THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH SALES TAX COLLECTION OR AMAZON GROWING TOO BIG -- IT WAS HOW THEY GREW TOO BIG BEING SUBSIDIZED BY USA TAXPAYERS AND WORKING CLASS. LIBTARD BEZO OWES THIS COUNTRY BILLIONS.
We NEED TO IMMEDIATELY DO AWAY WITH a little known Asian subsidy which is KILLING jobs for us folks but enriching the richest man in the world. Did you know a small package sent by an Asian online seller only cost them about $1.00 vs the $20.00 that we would have to pay to return the junk in a package to Asia. We even provide tracking services on that freaking package. Amazon even gets Sunday delivery of their packages. This was pushed down our throats thru the “heavy lobbying” by Ebay and Amazon and backdoored thru a United Nations action to help "developing countries. SO CHINA WANTS AND IS READY TO BECOME THE WORLD RESERVE CURRENCY--THIS IS NOT DEVELOPING COUNTRY !!!!! Sooner or later our “paid off” politicians (CRONIES OF OBAMA, BUSH, CLINTON) are going to have a change of heart, albeit from taxpayers and voters aware of the “Amazon Subsidy” and get SICK AND TIRED of it and voting them out of office or just plain old guilty conscience. Just the headlines about retail store closings tell us about jobs being lost and commercial real estate getting ready to tank, (Store closings---just a few—Penny’s 130-140 stores, Sears/Kmart 150, Macy’s 100, Foot Locker 100, Kohls 16, Office Depot 200, Abercrombie 114, BCBG 118, HH Gregg 88, Pier One 100, Toys R Us bankruptcy).
Problems with this is:
1) Post Office loosing hundreds of millions delivering these cheap packages (taxpayers left holding the bag making up for their losses and eventual USPS pension shortfalls)
2) Uninspected goods come in, many of which are in violation of intellectual property laws and safety regulations.
3) USA stores can’t compete- thus many previous full time jobs in retail have disappeared altogether or with lower paying and reduced benefit part-time jobs.
4) Foreign online sellers are NOT paying any sales tax, income tax, or tariffs like the importers in the USA.
5) Lost jobs equals social security taxes NOT COLLECTED--another freaking problem waiting to rear its ugly face.
6) Millions of pounds of goods delivered by post office SHOULD come into the USA by container by the large retailers and then distributed by USA TRUCKERS AND WORKERS (NOT USPS) then China should buy from us and fill the container for the return trip (HELPS THE USA WORKERS TOO)
My advice to TRUMP—do away with only this one unfair "trade deal" and positive results will be felt FAST in our economy—no need to expand the Trade War after this is done.
2 close below the 200 DMA on SPX would have been disastrous lol. So it had to be done. And in an algo driven world it's no good calling Pisani.
We're doomed
OT
RBS is in big trouble again.
There is never just one roach.
It's almost as if, sometime around 2008, the markets became a national security issue. Interventions have gotten increasingly crude since then.
Increasingly crude, a play on words !
In reply to It's almost as if, sometime… by Bastiat
Deusche Bank was at nearly 60 a few years back, now just propped up at around 11. Unless my math is wrong thats an 80% drop.
Your math is fine, but is this good news or bad news.
In reply to Deusche Bank was at nearly… by NubianSundance