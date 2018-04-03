Tesla Ends Q1 Missing Model 3 Estimates: Musk Promises "No Need For Equity Raise"

In a well-leaked report that may finally arrest the inexorable decline in Tesla shares (not to mention bond prices) seen over the past few weeks, Tesla confirmed yesterday's Jalopnik leak and announced that "in the past seven days, Tesla produced 2,020 Model 3 vehicles" missing its own forecast of 2,500, and adding that "in the next seven days, we expect to produce 2,000 Model S and X vehicles and 2,000 Model 3 vehicles."
So as GM is eliminating monthly sales updates, is Tesla introducing weekly (non-GAAP) guidance?
Commenting on the production ramp which has cost the stock so dearly in recent weeks, Musk said that "it is a testament to the ability of the Tesla production team that Model 3 volume now exceeds Model S and Model X combined. What took our team five years for S/X, took only nine months for Model 3."
Overall, Musk said Q1 production totaled 34,494 vehicles, a 40% increase from Q4 "and by far the most productive quarter in Tesla history." Of these, 24,728 were Model S and Model X, and 9,766 were Model 3. And here is some typical Elon Muskina hyperbole:
The Model 3 output increased exponentially, representing a fourfold increase over last quarter. This is the fastest growth of any automotive company in the modern era. If this rate of growth continues, it will exceed even that of Ford and the Model T.
So... 2,000 cars, which is 20% below the company's recent target of 2,500, and 60% below the Sept 2017 forecast of 5,000 per week. Maybe Musk is not exactly clear what Model T growth was like, but it was a "little" higher.
In total, Tesla delivered 29,980 vehicles in Q1, of which 11,730 were Model S, 10,070 were Model X, and 8,180 were Model 3, also below the sellside estimate of 8,786.
Tesla also said that it still sees a target production rate of about 5,000 units per week in about three months, in line with the company’s previous target, and "laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines."
Translation: expect an equity raise at any moment.
Finally, Musk wanted to "share two additional points about Model 3" with investors:
- The quality of Model 3 coming out of production is at the highest level we have seen across all our products. This is reflected in the overwhelming delight experienced by our customers with their Model 3's. Our initial customer satisfaction score for Model 3 quality is above 93%, which is the highest score in Tesla's history.
- Net Model 3 reservations remained stable through Q1. The reasons for order cancellation are almost entirely due to delays in production in general and delays in availability of certain planned options, particularly dual motor AWD and the smaller battery pack. As described above, owner happiness with the product is extremely high.
And his parting words: "We would like to thank our customers, suppliers and investors for their continued patience and belief in Tesla."
Which, when filtering Elon Musk-speak, suggests that potential Model 3 customers are aggressively yanking their deposits from the company in the latest "depositor run."
Comments
Ambien
Red 'Whine'
Magic
What about that story a while back about cars "delivered" to dealers in need of repairs? Wasn't it in the 30-40% defect range?
In reply to Ambian by SethPoor
"We would like to thank our customers, suppliers and investors for their continued patience"
LOL! Thanks-O-lot for giving us money we can never repay!
If you're looking for something to short, the list of Telsa "suppliers" is probably full of losers.
In reply to . by FireBrander
While it's all doom&gloom here at ZH Musk keeps making it happen. Whine on, internet posters.
https://www.slashgear.com/20-new-tesla-semi-electric-trucks-joining-fedex-fleet-26524436/
In reply to "We would like to thank our… by FireBrander
The Model 3 base is $35,000 minus a $7500 Federal Tax Credit, so it's a $27,500 car.
WHat happens when the subsidy ends?
"For any (electric Car) automaker, the full tax credit ($7500) for their customers ends a few months after it sells its 200,000th plug-in car in the United States. Once the full tax credit disappears, for the next six months, buyers get a $3,750 credit. Then it drops to $1,875 during the following six months"
In reply to "We would like to thank our… by FireBrander
I read there were around 320k presales, is it likely SOME/ALL of those presales will pull their deposits when the possibility of full tax credit evaporates?
In reply to The Model 3 base is $35,000… by FireBrander
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-29/musk-nado-tesla-tumbles-after…
In reply to . by FireBrander
https://www.google.com/search?q=Jalopnik+tesla&tbm=nws&source=univ&tbo=…
In reply to https://www.zerohedge.com… by Arnold
Q- What is the likely resale value of a Tesla?
A- Less than zero.
Firstly, mark it to zero when Tesla goes bankrupt. Then you will also need to pay someone to tow it away, and also pay big bucks to get an environmental disposal specialist company to dump the massive toxic battery.
In reply to Ambian by SethPoor
Locally, 3 year old Nissan Leafs, low miles, are in the $10500-$12500 range.
~$30k new to ~$11k used in 3 years...brutal...could have hired a limo to take you where you wanted to go for less.
In reply to Sell low, or lower, its your… by TheSilentMajority
tesla is so crimson trash.
It blows my mind that clown can keep getting a pass with the bullshit he says.
It's almost like the car is being built by Hollywood, eh?
In reply to It blows my mind that clown… by shimmy
To Mars Bitchez!
Actually what Tesla needs to confirm is how many are going to be recalled not how many are being produced.
The problem with "Fake it till you make it" is that eventually you have to make it. Tesla earnings perpetually look like a ski jump sans the turn up at the end.
Mush should stick to sleeping on the factory floor in his cardboard box...his limitless arrogance is hardly compelling as the company founders.
Smartest guy in the room (*The room is a Sears Kenmore refrigerator box).
In reply to Mush should stick to… by small axe
"No need for equity raise" translates to "we have an infinite supply of greater fools willing to flush good money after bad"
So Musk admitted that the early production runs for the Model 3 produced absolute garbage in terms of quality?
Fantastic news for those customers. Might as well just park those cars on the Pacific Garbage Island.
The no need for an equity raise is like the general manager of a sports team giving the head coach a vote of confidence. Head coach gets fired at the end of the season.
The only thing I need to know is how are the flame thrower sales going?