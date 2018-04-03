Trump Deploys U.S. Military To Southern Border

President Trump said on Tuesday that he will deploy U.S. troops along the southern border to guard against illegal crossings into the country "until we can have a wall."
“Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step,” Trump told reporters at the White House while sitting nearby Defense Secretary James Mattis.
FLASH: Pres. Trump reveals he is plotting with Defense Sec. Mattis to guard the border with Mexico using the U.S. military pic.twitter.com/GPC2L3KQOu— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 3, 2018
Trump's comments follow several comments he's made about a "huge caravan" of Central American immigrants traveling through Mexico unobstructed by local authorities until the Mexican government announced late Monday night that the caravan would be broken up.
The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
"If it reaches our border, our laws are so weak and so pathetic...it's like we have no border,” Trump said.
Trump's comments mark a significant escalation in U.S. border policy, as troops along the frontier with Mexico - not the U.S. border patrol, would be the most aggressive action taken to date by the President who promised voters a giant wall.
The President closed the door on a DACA deal over the past several days - an Obama-era program designed to protect young immigrants brought here illegally to the United States as children. In a Sunday tweet, Trump railed against "ridiculous liberal (Democratic) laws" like "catch and release". And with more "dangerous caravans coming" to the US border, "Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"
Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
Trump left the door open to a 2.5 year extension of the DACA program as long as it included $25 billion to fund the border wall, however Democrats wouldn't bite, instead insisting on a pathway to citizenship for the larger population of 1.8 million "dreamers."
Meanwhile, Trump floated the possibility of pulling out of NAFTA if Mexico doesn't take steps to curb the flow of illegal immigrants flowing into the United States.
In response to Trump sending troops to the border, former Mexican president Vicente Fox lashed out over Twitter, tweeting ".@realDonaldTrump to militarize the southern border is to provoke more hate and distance even further our nations. Somebody has to talk some sense into him, he's elevating his hate towards Mexico causing a greater conflict."
.@realDonaldTrump to militarize the southern border is to provoke more hate and distance even further our nations. Somebody has to talk some sense into him, he's elevating his hate towards Mexico causing a greater conflict.— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 3, 2018
Fox added:
.@realDonaldTrump are you really willing to cut every tie between nations just because you didn't get away with yours? Our nations are not only neighbor, we're friends and partners.— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 3, 2018
Yesterday, the former Mexican president ripped Trump for "acting like a spoiled child" over his "DACA is dead" comments.
Acting like a spoiled child, won't get you anywhere in politics! DACA is not only a program, it's a way of living for hundreds of thousands of young people. America wake up and stop him! U.S. Congress needs to prevent this child from destroying what's left of the American Dream. https://t.co/yc3ck3KpSh— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 2, 2018
.@realDonaldTrump, have you ever stopped to wonder what caused the decay of the U.S? Mexico is not to blame for it! You ignited the flame of hate and fear all across the nation, not believing one word you said then, much less today. The country was stolen by you. https://t.co/yVJRrbitwc— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 2, 2018
Fox then told Trump that NAFTA "is a "win-win" scenario, which has made not only Mexico but the U.S. and Canada, the most thriving region in the world."
.@realDonaldTrump, aren't you debriefed every day? NAFTA is a win-win scenario, which has made not only Mexico but the U.S. and Canada, the most thriving region in the world. The U.S. has a deficit with almost every country, mainly because you import more than you export.— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) April 2, 2018
Deploying troops to the border is not an unprecedented move. Both Obama and George W. Bush used the National Guard to help with illegal immigration - however the moves were both temporary.
"The United States is not going to militarize the southern border," said Bush when announcing the deployment in 2006. "Mexico is our neighbor, and our friend."
Let's see if our friend can stop a horde of Guatamalan "refugees" making a run for the border.
Comments
Our Glorious King!
American Presidents really are Kings; it's their job to sell policy, the King doesn't write, to the public.
They're the "Public Relations Manager" for Corporate America and MIC.
In reply to Our Glorious King! by Peak Finance
Finally a response to those three alarms.
Now, start setting up the claymores and clear fields of fire.
In reply to . by FireBrander
This decision wont make it to lunch tomorrow. Count on it.... hope no one is hurt when he flip flops on this decision.
In reply to Finally a response to those… by Erek
He needs to instruct the Army Corps of Engineers to start building that wall!!!
~~~~~~~~
Mission. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's mission is to provide vital public engineering services in peace and war to >>>strengthen our Nation's security<<<, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters.
In reply to This decision wont make it… by gatorengineer
Now the ball is in your court Dims.
In reply to He needs to instruct the… by FireBrander
should have sent them to nyc
In reply to Now the ball is in your… by wee-weed up
Nuke NYC, and the country would be better off. The asshole of the U.S.
In reply to should have sent them to nyc by cheka
This is surprising...
I would have expected Trump, the Netanyahu cock sucker in chief, to do a more Netanyahu type faggoty thing like send out drones to spray them with tear gas...
Maybe that's only reserved for the last 1,000 yards? [Here come the jew downvotes]
In reply to Nuke NYC, and the country… by ZENDOG
This is probably the only instance the defense budget has actually been used close enough to be called "for defense"???
Bring all troops abroad home!!
In reply to This is surprising… by DillyDilly
Who paid for the transportation for these nomads? See who owns these trucks/buses or whatever they are.
In reply to This is probably the only… by beemasters
Soros, of course. I heard they were heading to Orange County California
In reply to Who paid for the… by two hoots
Of course! "Peaceful" invasion one of the oldest tricks in the commie playbook. Any useful idiot SJW greeting them at the border with welcome signs should also be shot.
In reply to Soros, of course. I heard… by Moe Hamhead
It's about goddamn time we close the southern border.
Fuck you free shit Army Invaders. Fuck you Democrats
In reply to Of course! "Peaceful"… by TeamDepends
Fuck it. Let Cali have them. Let them know that if they are caught outside Cali, they will be castrated at high noon in the town square.
Cali and their sanctuary cities wants them, remember?
In reply to Soros, of course. I heard… by Moe Hamhead
The geography is all wrong on the wall...
Don't put it between US & Mexico borders... Instead build a wall on US soil (with about the same width of Thermopylae)... Then, FUNNEL it all the way up to Canada like the old paddlewheel when you were a kid...
Any American who didn't like what was going on could just take up positions on the high ground of that corridor (or, the ones who were opposed to that could, you know, stay in Nancy Pelosi's district and bugger each other all day long for all anyone else cared)...
U know ~ see what happens & all...
In reply to This is probably the only… by beemasters
hahahaha!!!!
military deployment on the homeland
and the Trumptards rejoice!!!
the police state is complete
enjoy
;-)
In reply to This is surprising… by DillyDilly
Bes, you stupid cunt, guarding a nation's borders is one of the few LEGITIMATE uses of government force. There ain't many, but that's one of them.
In reply to hahahaha!!!!… by Bes
Bes, you stupid cunt...
His shekel count is tied to his word count; no point to even reply. Junk him if you like, but jus' keep steppin'.
In reply to Bes, you stupid cunt,… by NoDebt
Did you not read the article cocksucker? Obam-Bam and Shrubush did it as well. Take an english comprehension class ffs.
In reply to hahahaha!!!!… by Bes
Y
E
S
!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Nuke NYC, and the country… by ZENDOG
I'm still trying to figure out what "caravan would be broken up" means.
Does it mean the Mexicans will break it up into smaller groups while still allowing them to travel north?
In reply to Y E S !!!!!!!!!! by Stan522
I think it might be intentionally ambiguous.
In reply to I'm still trying to figure… by Pure Evil
It will be broken up into a 'conga line'!
In reply to I'm still trying to figure… by Pure Evil
Led by Gloria Estefan?
In reply to It will be broken up into a … by Pollygotacracker
Looking like some shot up Honduran's
In reply to Y E S !!!!!!!!!! by Stan522
Californika first. CA is the major location for Illegals who are protected; Transfer Payments to breeders and Anchor Babies and that includes Asians who birth in the US; Overt Homeless populations which they do NOTHING ABOUT; The State Burning Out hypocritical "Conservatives" who exploit the Illegal Labor and then blame the Libtards; Voting CORRUPTION to the Nth degree which endangers our already corrupt and failing system; Fed Money for purposely created Disasters; PORK manipulated by CA Politicians.. CA = Total Socialist Graft with the Usual Elites and Underclasses.
Californika beats NY HANDS DOWN in 21st Century America. It is Calcutta Rising. Build the Wall and seal Californika OUT of the USA. I'm also going to write this to Trump as well.
In reply to Nuke NYC, and the country… by ZENDOG
Trump Deploys U.S. Military To Southern Border
My response: GOOD!! REFUGEES ... GO HOME or FACE THE CONSEQUENCES.
WARNING to REFUGEE ROGUE ARMY: There will be consequences if you try to cross US border into US territory. You will be considered an ENEMY of the STATE and a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the USA.
As a result, military engagement rules will apply and you may be hurt or worse!!!
In reply to Nuke NYC, and the country… by ZENDOG
That's actually a good idea, it's called force protection now that troops are going to be on the border...cartel meanies...dontcha know.
And...STILL WINNING!!! ;-)
In reply to He needs to instruct the… by FireBrander
We don't need a wall per se. all we need to do is have a simply rule, if you sneak into the USA you are a criminal as soon as you take your first step. Since you are not a citizen we will presume you are dangerous because we also have rules for legal entry to those who qualify.
As such, we will take a shoot first, identify later stance to border protection.
I'd buy 100,000 small drones, 1,000,000 motion detecting cameras with infra red and post signs across theSouthern border in Spanish that states "cruzar ilegalmente y te dispararán" - Cross illegally and you will be shot. Then start shooting.
In reply to He needs to instruct the… by FireBrander
+infinity
I completely agree with this. Sorry not sorry.
In reply to We don't need a wall per se… by ATM
The Corps is semi-civilian and slow. Military construction battalions are fast and more efficient. Corps could lead, but let the military build the wall. Stay in place concrete forms are easy, fast and solid. We might not get a big, beautiful wall, but it will be functional and solid.
Fuck the Indios of C.A. We really don't want them here!
The Mayans and Aztecs became Mexican's. Why is it everyone confuses Indians with Mexicans. There is no Mexican, they're INDIAN savages.
In reply to He needs to instruct the… by FireBrander
But then it will cost three times as much and likely fail when needed.....like those levees in NO.
In reply to He needs to instruct the… by FireBrander
Build that border wall, quickly...
Either you have a country, or you do not.
In reply to This decision wont make it… by gatorengineer
I've come around to the opinion that the border wall isn't necessary and won't do the job.
What is needed is a punitive war against the Mexican government.
In reply to Build that border wall,… by El Oregonian
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/03/organizers-us-bound-immigran…
Notice the manipulative pictures. Mostly children playing.
In reply to I've come around to the… by Sanity Bear
But where’s Soros? Oh wait, the American joo cunt is busy destroying Europe.
In reply to http://www.foxnews.com… by overbet
About fucking time.
In reply to But where’s Soros? Oh wait,… by Mustahattu
There is no reason to have a military if not to protect the American people and the American homeland.
Now...stick to it, Mr. President.
Speaking for me, I've got your back on this one.
In reply to About fucking time. by Gaius Frakkin'…
I once thought a wall wasn't necessary; just jail the CEO's hiring illegals and no welfare would settle the issue.
While I still like that idea, we also need a barrier. Mexico, and everything south, is going to shit! It is going to get much worse before it gets better...without a real physical barrier, we could see caravans of millions of people.
The word has to get out, and be believed, that you will not be allowed to just walk in to the USA...if that is common knowledge, then they will not come.
The USA Border Wall: "Build it, and they WON'T come!".
In reply to I've come around to the… by Sanity Bear
Too many people, but no one talks about that.
It's the real problem everywhere. Time to control who breeds and how many.
Just look at any large city in the US and what do you see?
Lots of dark clouds.
In reply to I once thought a wall wasn't… by FireBrander
Better put 9th circuit between the troops and the locusts.
In reply to Too many people, but no one… by ZENDOG
K-Selection vs. R-Selection
It's a bitch :(
In reply to Too many people, but no one… by ZENDOG
Lots of dark faces, fify.
In reply to Too many people, but no one… by ZENDOG
"What is needed is a punitive war against the Mexican government."
And what would you do after the first 5 minutes?
Mexico has a dysfunctional government. If you haven't noticed, some cartels (Mexican gangs) have more power than the government in parts of Mexico.
In reply to I've come around to the… by Sanity Bear
Israel and Hungary proved otherwise. Just like Zuckeredjoo and even Obama build walls around their home.
In reply to I've come around to the… by Sanity Bear
Israel's wall is merely a supplement to their willingness to use overwhelming force against their enemies.
Hungary's wall has yet to be tested.
Walls don't matter without the will to back them up with deadly force.
In reply to Israel and Hungary proved… by Vageling
Unless The Wall is 100% completed, any gaps means there is no barrier. It will take at least 10 years to build all the way out, will likely cost $500 billion, and won't protect the Pacific, Atlantic or Gulf coasts at all.
No sorry you can forget all this fantasy talk about The Wall. Trump is playing you guys, he cares not one iota about what happens without a wall. This blows up, he retires to his mansion and like some Roman rich guy in 476AD, he sits it out. He's got his, the rest of you can pound sand. You'll be too busy keeping your daily shit wired up to notice that Trump has vanished into history along with the rest of his billionaire buddies.
In reply to Build that border wall,… by El Oregonian
You have no sense of money if you think a big ass concrete wall will cost half a fucking trillion dollars.
In reply to Unless The Wall is 100%… by cougar_w
You have no sense of math.
$500B (which I totally pulled from the air) to wall 2,000 miles of border is $48,000 a linear foot. You think that's a lot? It's nothing. The amount of materials needed would drive up the cost of concrete, rebar and labor 500%, breaking any estimate you could make today based on today's reality. And that's just materials. Building the wall would require new roads, housing, facilities. It would probably require new construction techniques. The labor force would be 10,000 people employed over 10 years -- amounts to a small city needing all the services any city provides including hospitals, prisons, whores, drugs and child-care -- and people would need to move themselves across the country multiple times to work on it. There would be 20 cents of every dollar spent lost to waste and corruption, and another 20 cents indirect costs to local communities to ensure their cooperation and support. Contractors would fight with the architects. Local politicians would be standing on every street corner with their hand out demanding bribes for their cooperation. It would probably bog down in the first year and never be more than 20% complete. Maybe not even 5%.
The amount of time, labor and money such a project would require bogles the mind. I don't think there is any way Americans could pull it off, we're just not that engaged. Hardly anyone works any more. They won't get off the couch.
In reply to You have no sense of money… by hxc