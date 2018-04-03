Trump Deploys U.S. Military To Southern Border

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 13:52

President Trump said on Tuesday that he will deploy U.S. troops along the southern border to guard against illegal crossings into the country "until we can have a wall."

“Until we can have a wall and proper security, we are going to be guarding our border with the military. That's a big step,” Trump told reporters at the White House while sitting nearby Defense Secretary James Mattis.

Trump's comments follow several comments he's made about a "huge caravan" of Central American immigrants traveling through Mexico unobstructed by local authorities until the Mexican government announced late Monday night that the caravan would be broken up.

"If it reaches our border, our laws are so weak and so pathetic...it's like we have no border,” Trump said. 

Trump's comments mark a significant escalation in U.S. border policy, as troops along the frontier with Mexico - not the U.S. border patrol, would be the most aggressive action taken to date by the President who promised voters a giant wall. 

The President closed the door on a DACA deal over the past several days - an Obama-era program designed to protect young immigrants brought here illegally to the United States as children. In a Sunday tweet, Trump railed against "ridiculous liberal (Democratic) laws" like "catch and release". And with more "dangerous caravans coming" to the US border, "Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"

Trump left the door open to a 2.5 year extension of the DACA program as long as it included $25 billion to fund the border wall, however Democrats wouldn't bite, instead insisting on a pathway to citizenship for the larger population of 1.8 million "dreamers." 

Meanwhile, Trump floated the possibility of pulling out of NAFTA if Mexico doesn't take steps to curb the flow of illegal immigrants flowing into the United States. 

In response to Trump sending troops to the border, former Mexican president Vicente Fox lashed out over Twitter, tweeting ".@realDonaldTrump to militarize the southern border is to provoke more hate and distance even further our nations. Somebody has to talk some sense into him, he's elevating his hate towards Mexico causing a greater conflict."

Fox added: 

Yesterday, the former Mexican president ripped Trump for "acting like a spoiled child" over his "DACA is dead" comments.

Fox then told Trump that NAFTA "is a "win-win" scenario, which has made not only Mexico but the U.S. and Canada, the most thriving region in the world." 

Deploying troops to the border is not an unprecedented move. Both Obama and George W. Bush used the National Guard to help with illegal immigration - however the moves were both temporary.

"The United States is not going to militarize the southern border," said Bush when announcing the deployment in 2006. "Mexico is our neighbor, and our friend."

Let's see if our friend can stop a horde of Guatamalan "refugees" making a run for the border. 

Politics

DillyDilly beemasters Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

The geography is all wrong on the wall...

 

Don't put it between US & Mexico borders... Instead build a wall on US soil (with about the same width of Thermopylae)... Then, FUNNEL it all the way up to Canada like the old paddlewheel when you were a kid...

 

Any American who didn't like what was going on could just take up positions on the high ground of that corridor (or, the ones who were opposed to that could, you know, stay in Nancy Pelosi's district and bugger each other all day long for all anyone else cared)...

 

U know ~ see what happens & all...

MoralsAreEssential ZENDOG Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

Californika first.  CA is the major location for Illegals who are protected; Transfer Payments to breeders and Anchor Babies and that includes Asians who birth in the US; Overt Homeless populations which they do NOTHING ABOUT; The State Burning Out hypocritical "Conservatives" who exploit the Illegal Labor and then blame the Libtards; Voting CORRUPTION to the Nth degree which endangers our already corrupt and failing system; Fed Money for purposely created Disasters; PORK manipulated by CA Politicians..  CA = Total Socialist Graft with the Usual Elites and Underclasses.

Californika beats NY HANDS DOWN in 21st Century America.  It is Calcutta Rising.  Build the Wall and seal Californika OUT of the USA.  I'm also going to write this to Trump as well.

GUS100CORRINA ZENDOG Tue, 04/03/2018 - 15:00 Permalink

Trump Deploys U.S. Military To Southern Border

My response: GOOD!! REFUGEES ... GO HOME or FACE THE CONSEQUENCES.

WARNING to REFUGEE ROGUE ARMY: There will be consequences if you try to cross US border into US territory. You will be considered an ENEMY of the STATE and a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the USA.

As a result, military engagement rules will apply and you may be hurt or worse!!!

ATM FireBrander Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

We don't need a wall per se. all we need to do is have a simply rule, if you sneak into the USA you are a criminal as soon as you take your first step. Since you are not a citizen we will presume you are dangerous because we also have rules for legal entry to those who qualify.

As such, we will take a shoot first, identify later stance to border protection. 

I'd buy 100,000 small drones, 1,000,000 motion detecting cameras with infra red and post signs across theSouthern border in Spanish that states  "cruzar ilegalmente y te dispararán" - Cross illegally and you will be shot. Then start shooting.

sheikurbootie FireBrander Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:45 Permalink

The Corps is semi-civilian and slow.  Military construction battalions are fast and more efficient.  Corps could lead, but let the military build the wall.  Stay in place concrete forms are easy, fast and solid.  We might not get a big, beautiful wall, but it will be functional and solid. 

Fuck the Indios of C.A.  We really don't want them here!

The Mayans and Aztecs became Mexican's.  Why is it everyone confuses Indians with Mexicans.  There is no Mexican, they're INDIAN savages.

FireBrander Sanity Bear Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

I once thought a wall wasn't necessary; just jail the CEO's hiring illegals and no welfare would settle the issue.

While I still like that idea, we also need a barrier. Mexico, and everything south, is going to shit! It is going to get much worse before it gets better...without a real physical barrier, we could see caravans of millions of people.

The word has to get out, and be believed, that you will not be allowed to just walk in to the USA...if that is common knowledge, then they will not come.

The USA Border Wall: "Build it, and they WON'T come!".

cougar_w El Oregonian Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

Unless The Wall is 100% completed, any gaps means there is no barrier. It will take at least 10 years to build all the way out, will likely cost $500 billion, and won't protect the Pacific, Atlantic or Gulf coasts at all.

No sorry you can forget all this fantasy talk about The Wall. Trump is playing you guys, he cares not one iota about what happens without a wall. This blows up, he retires to his mansion and like some Roman rich guy in 476AD, he sits it out. He's got his, the rest of you can pound sand. You'll be too busy keeping your daily shit wired up to notice that Trump has vanished into history along with the rest of his billionaire buddies.

cougar_w hxc Tue, 04/03/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

You have no sense of math.

$500B (which I totally pulled from the air) to wall 2,000 miles of border is $48,000 a linear foot. You think that's a lot? It's nothing. The amount of materials needed would drive up the cost of concrete, rebar and labor 500%, breaking any estimate you could make today based on today's reality. And that's just materials. Building the wall would require new roads, housing, facilities. It would probably require new construction techniques. The labor force would be 10,000 people employed over 10 years -- amounts to a small city needing all the services any city provides including hospitals, prisons, whores, drugs and child-care -- and people would need to move themselves across the country multiple times to work on it. There would be 20 cents of every dollar spent lost to waste and corruption, and another 20 cents indirect costs to local communities to ensure their cooperation and support. Contractors would fight with the architects. Local politicians would be standing on every street corner with their hand out demanding bribes for their cooperation. It would probably bog down in the first year and never be more than 20% complete. Maybe not even 5%.

The amount of time, labor and money such a project would require bogles the mind. I don't think there is any way Americans could pull it off, we're just not that engaged. Hardly anyone works any more. They won't get off the couch.