Trump Having Dinner With Co-CEO From Amazon Competitor Oracle

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 19:55

Bloomberg may have launched today's last hour marketwide buying panic, when it reported that there have been no ongoing talks in the White House about action on Amazon, and it may be Bloomberg that now sinks futures, because in a report that at least partially refutes what it said earlier, according to Bloomberg, tonight President Trump will have dinner with Oracle co-CEO, Safra Catz, whose company is competing with Amazon.com Inc. for a multibillion-dollar Pentagon contract.

Joining them will be Trump supporter and venture capitalist, Peter Thiel, according to Bloomberg's sources.

Oracle Corp. co-chief executive Safra Catz

While Trump has aggressively attacked Amazon in both tweets and before the press since March 29, sending its market value by as much as $55 billion before Tuesday's last hour ramp, he has not mentioned the competition to provide cloud computing services to the Defense Department.

That is now changing.

According to Strategas analyst Dan Clifton, "Of all the stories we read [on Wednesday], however, we saw very little attention paid to the one area where Trump could actually hurt Amazon – cloud computing contracts,” Clifton wrote. “Tech companies have been fuming at the possibility of Amazon being the sole company awarded a multi-year cloud services contract at DoD. Congress was forced to intervene in the recent omnibus.”

Clifton adds that, “We believe other tech companies are largely funding [negative ads] to bring attention to the fact that Amazon is about to receive a windfall from the Trump Administration and one that will allow it to squeeze out the other tech companies.”

Indeed, as Yahoo News recently noted, "while regulating Amazon from an anti-trust position by arguing that its retail business is uncompetitive may appear to be outside the current political appetite from DC lawmakers, there is an area of Amazon’s business that Trump could directly, and negatively, impact with haste — Department of Defense contracts."

The president now appears to be doing just that.

The Pentagon intends to award a single company the multi-year contract, plans that have drawn criticism from lawmakers as well as Amazon competitors including Microsoft Corp., International Business Machines Corp. and industry groups that include Oracle. They’re worried the move will favor Amazon, which is dominant in the cloud services market.

After tonight's dinner, and if Catz plays her cards right, they won't have to worry any more.

Meanwhile, billions are at stake:

The Washington Business Journal reported that the omnibus spending bill signed by Trump earlier this month contained a provision which requires the DoD to explain why awarding a contract that could run in excess of $10 billion to a single vendor is the best way to execute this plan.

Previously, in 2013, Amazon Web Services won a $600 million contract from the CIA. While the current contract is likely far greater, it suddenly appears much less likely that Bezos will be the winner.

According to Yahoo, Amazon’s cloud business pulled in $17.5 billion in revenue in 2017 and earned the company $4.33 billion in profit, more than the $4.1 billion the company made as a whole. And if Amazon’s tech rivals get Trump’s attention on a potential multi-billion dollar Defense award seemingly destined for Amazon, the President could have an opening to hit his favorite target in its most profitable business unit.

Comments

DownWithYogaPants D503 Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:13 Permalink

Safra Catz - hummmm.  Makes one wonder if the Private Central Bankster Cartel is worried about Amazon.  Amazon could start a crypto currency backed by Amazon Gizmos and it would be an improvement over Federal Reserve Notes that are backed by a promise not to cum in mouth.  This pieces of shit don't do crap unless there is a reason.............

Oldguy05 Tue, 04/03/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

I'd bet if due dilligence was done Oracle would beat out Amazon.

 

My first band was named Oracle :)...Actually we thought we were cool and spelled it Orykal

Bill of Rights Sy Kloine Bee Tue, 04/03/2018 - 20:12 Permalink

Their job is making money ....And it's our jobs to whine when they do

I make money everyday one way or another. This is why you own everything folks...wake up!! These pricks own everything therefore you!! own everything as well, I dont care if it equates to the scraps on  their table, I make money everyday...

 

Oh how I miss the Zerohedge of days past.

 

Thumb it down you broke cunts keep flipping those burgers Voit...

Giant Meteor Bill of Rights Tue, 04/03/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

No downvote from me Bill, but regarding ..

"... I dont care if it equates to the scraps on their table .."

I imagine those burger flippers are thinkin along those lines as well Bill .. both figuratively AND literally ..

Btw , I imagine the downvotes have more to do with whining about all the whining, with a bit of braggadocio thrown in the mix to cover all the bases ..

I mean what the fuck Bill ..

It's ok to be superior, but Jesus, have a bit of humility why don't ya !

alter_ Tue, 04/03/2018 - 20:27 Permalink

Bezos buying Washington Post was an enormous mistake. Amazon itself has enjoyed widespread success but when a business starts to show its blatant political bias, it alienates half the nation. If Bezos were wise, he would divest his political propaganda business.

gwar5 Tue, 04/03/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

Trump doing his thing. The right thing.

A massive no bid contract with Amazon for a DOD "could" is just too stupid to contemplate.

MuffDiver69 Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:11 Permalink

Sweet...Screw Bezos,Schmidt and Zuckerburg...These were Obama’s political operatives and look at what they have done....destroy these three and we have a new economic-political outlook...they only got this way because they paid Obama’s toll...

MrNoItAll Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:24 Permalink

Reality Show style drama broadcast to the masses daily, non-stop, 24/7. Propaganda so thick you can cut it with a knife. Bullshit flying everywhere, lots of it sticking. Morons glued to their television sets, sucking it all in, unaware of how disoriented and clueless they have become. Everybody with buttons to push getting those buttons pushed constantly. Reality is distorted by a million lies. Insane.