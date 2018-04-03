Trump Threatens To End NAFTA, Foreign Aid Unless "Immigrant Caravan" Is Stopped

For the third time in less than a week, Trump has sounded the alarm about the "huge caravan" of Latin American immigrants traveling through Mexico unobstructed by local authorities, and seeking asylum at the US border.
Previously, Trump used the caravan as an example of why his border wall needs to be built and also as an excuse to attack Democrats for their part in watering down border-security measures included in the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. He's also attacked the Mexican government for ignoring the situation, ominously threatening to remember their negligence as NAFTA negotiations continue.
Today, he took his threats one step further by not only threatening to kill NAFTA - Mexico's "cash cow" - but also to cut off foreign aid to "Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen" before closing with: "Congress must act now!"
The big Caravan of People from Honduras, now coming across Mexico and heading to our “Weak Laws” Border, had better be stopped before it gets there. Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen. Congress MUST ACT NOW!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
The migrants, mostly Guatemalans and Hondurans, are hoping to escape brutality and violence that proliferates in both countries: "The crime rate is horrible, you can't live there," a migrant named "Karen" told BuzzFeed News on the side of a highway near the Southern Mexico town of Huixtla. "After the president [was sworn in] it got worse. There were deaths, mobs, robbed homes, adults and kids were beaten up."
As we reported, migrants gathered for the march in the southern Mexico border town of Tapachula in advance of the march - where Pueblo Sin Fronteras conducted introductory workshops to help the Central Americans best navigate the United States once they arrive
As the migrants move closer to the US-Mexico border, the Washington Examiner reported that a third Mexican town welcomed the caravan, which is about 400 miles into its journey, and fast approaching the southern US border.
Meanwhile, every day the caravan marches in a northern direction, is a day in which Trump will tweet about it.
Comments
This will end well. geeze
"as an excuse to attack Democrats for their part in watering down border-security measures included in the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill."
Hey, man, you signed that clunker of a bill. Maybe you should have vetoed it (like almost everyone here said you should) and held out for better.
In reply to This will end well. geeze by Cole The Bar
He should stop reading NYT and WaPo and start reading ZH comments section.
In reply to "as an excuse to attack… by NoDebt
The flow of immigration to the US since 1820:
http://thesoundingline.com/everyone-whose-lawfully-immigrated-us-since-…
In reply to He should stop reading NYT… by BigFatUglyBubble
Howsa about a nice hot cup of.......NUTTIN!!!
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
Oh he might do what he promised to if they don’t stop doing what he promised to stop them from doing over a year ago?
Also, Trump does read Zerohedge. He also reads 8ch pol.
In reply to … by VinceFostersGhost
If CONgrees won't do anything, then perhaps a few thousand armed militia greeting party at the border.....?
In reply to Oh he might do what he… by NidStyles
Yeah, that sounds about right. The regime spends obscene amounts of money on their unconstitutional military empire spread across the globe and We the People have to take our rifles down to the border to protect the States.
In reply to If CONgrees won't do… by Stan522
Turn them around at gun point.
The MSM will wail injustice no matter what.
They are not wanted here by anyone except those that provide them with voter cards for a fee.
In reply to Yeah, that sounds about… by greven40
And msm will interview the moms and poor innocent looking children. Even makeup them to make them look worse.
In reply to Turn them around at gun… by JRobby
Trumps not gonna do jack shit,,,,,he has become a scared old man. Sad.
The U.S. burns while Trump plays with his dick....and Congress steal from the Citizens....double sad.
NK really should drop a big one on Washington.....be the best thing for this country.
In reply to And msm will interview the… by overbet
All of them will enter the US
100% of them.
The US is powerless to stop them.
In reply to Trumps not gonna do jack… by ZENDOG
Not powerless but gutless.
Put the fucking military on the border and they will not get through.
In reply to All of them will enter the… by directaction
Trump does have the power to do that; build an armed human wall until the concrete one is installed.
In reply to Not powerless but gutless. … by BarkingCat
or start laying down landmines...
In reply to Trump does have the power to… by BlackChicken
Might be messy to have military there, but they should be ready at a notice. Trump is right on this one and Shit gonna hit the fan if these people get in. Cultural differences is the issue, not race. It's going to be a shock the system and thats whats happening in Europe now. People behaving badly but normal for them to do so.
In reply to Not powerless but gutless. … by BarkingCat
I'll be voting for him again because I doubt Ron Paul will not run due to age.
In reply to Trumps not gonna do jack… by ZENDOG
And who paid for them to all make the trip? We all know the routine by now.
People like George Soros, that's who.
In reply to And msm will interview the… by overbet
I bet my next door neighbor, a Trump voter, does not know that. Trump should tweet it out and let him know. NO sarc tag. I'm serious.
In reply to And who paid for them to all… by Bay of Pigs
The people going down to defend the border would be more likely to end up killed by the US regimes paid mercenaries or at least jailed, based on past behavior not just wishful thinking.
In reply to Turn them around at gun… by JRobby
10,000,000,000?
In reply to The people going down to… by greven40
Trump is a naive buffoon. He likes to be love.
In business negotiations, one can compromise but never in politics when your life and lives of your people are at stake.
In reply to Turn them around at gun… by JRobby
They'll end up in Houston or Miami-Dade and neither place will notice, blend right in.
In reply to Turn them around at gun… by JRobby
Tell me where to go with my AR and I will be there.
In reply to If CONgrees won't do… by Stan522
You know where they're coming through... go for it tough guy. Write me a letter from whatever federal pen they stuff you in.
In reply to Tell me where to go with my… by Beowulf55
10,000,000,000!
In reply to Tell me where to go with my… by Beowulf55
Guys, time to go now. Don't let it be too late. Determine the region they are hitting, get in your car and GO!
In reply to If CONgrees won't do… by Stan522
Who's gonna lead it? You?
In reply to If CONgrees won't do… by Stan522
I keep getting downvoted for comments like this... but nobody replies. Know why? Cus they know I'm right. Neither they nor anybody else is going to do shit.
In reply to Who's gonna lead it? You? by crossroaddemon
You certainly don't seem willing to do anything except ridicule others. Controlled opposition? Pussy.
In reply to I keep getting downvoted for… by crossroaddemon
And you're the one who criticized the Bundy's as I recall.
Just another coward throwing insults around. Yes, people will step up when pushed to their limits. Will you?
In reply to Who's gonna lead it? You? by crossroaddemon
People won't do anything until they feel the gnawing of an empty belly, the temperature in their home below 55 or above 100, or the horror of actually having to face one's own thoughts, sans the distraction-magic that is a smartphone w/social media.
In reply to And you're the one who… by Bay of Pigs
So you're going down to the border with a gun, then?
I said it before and will again: the Bundy ranch thing was an ideal case in point. Some people showed up, but not in sufficient numbers to win. And they stood down before shit got real.
In reply to And you're the one who… by Bay of Pigs
sauceloadsemen (crossroaddemon) mostly comes here to do some bored trolling, but he is one of the most intelligent truth speakers on the entire site.
In reply to And you're the one who… by Bay of Pigs
That is obviously the only solution.
In reply to If CONgrees won't do… by Stan522
Its actually quite simple. This is the exact thing the National Guard is for. He needs to put about 50K national guard troops along the border and shoot anybody or anything that crosses. Will that be done? HELL NO.
In reply to If CONgrees won't do… by Stan522
If he does read ZH he ought to comment about it & say, listen to those people, they've got something to say.
Instead, he wastes all of his time tweeting against numbnuts at CNN, NYT, & WaPo.
I've been waiting a fucking year and a half to see things happen that would MAGA... Instead ~ all I get is this daily dose of ego satisfying tweets... This ain't the fucking APPRENTICE
In reply to Oh he might do what he… by NidStyles
The Mexican government is supposed to stop the caravan in Oaxaca. They will give Mexican visas to those in need, the rest will be sent back home.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/mexican-immigration-authorities…
The Mexicans aren't gonna jeopardize their drug running over an immigrant caravan. $10 million PER DAY at the Juarez/El Paso border crossing alone. The drugs go north, the cash goes south.
In reply to If he does read ZH he ought… by DillyDilly
That's because they have to maintain the illusion of media versus Trump for those people who support him just because they think "the deep state" are against him.
In reply to If he does read ZH he ought… by DillyDilly
I don't know why you're getting downvoted. All the evidence points to exactly this.
In reply to That's because they have to… by greven40
More empty threats from the Tweetster.
He should actually DO something instead of just issuing empty threats on twitter.
What a twat. And people still believe and support him. The mind boggles.
In reply to If he does read ZH he ought… by DillyDilly
@halycon
He'd better start seriously getting his shit together and DO SOMETHING more than this stupid ass tweeting. The honeymoon is over, and this fall he's gonna lose the House and get his ass impeached (for whatever stupid reason they can think of).
It's his own damn fault because he's accomplished ZERO of what people put him in office for. Anyone can downvote me all they want for saying that, but it doesn't change the dynamics of what is on course to occur.
In reply to More empty threats from the… by halcyon
"They" are not going to lose anything this fall. "THEY" already control everything. You are living in a one party dictatorship. WTFU. End the Fed!
In reply to @halycon… by DillyDilly
Sad, but on point and accurate.
In reply to @halycon… by DillyDilly
dillydilly said
That would be a great idea. ZH has one of the most informed, if not the most informed and intelligent userbase communities on the entire internet. He also has a huge swath of enthusiastic supporters here (undeservedly, IMO). Some acknowledgement and a "thank you" would be pretty cool. Everyone looks to zerohedge. Like every economics and financials vlogger/blogger/reporter/whatever refers to zerohedge. The whole world looks to zerohedge.
In reply to If he does read ZH he ought… by DillyDilly
While Trump wastes his time trying to shame the Anderson Cooper's of the world to try and change the opinion of fucking Oprah Winfrey or Jeff Bezos (which will never happen)
In reply to dillydilly said… by BigFatUglyBubble
Most of the people in the comment section are self important retards with delusions of grandeur though.
Take yourself for example. Attention span of a gnat. "Trump does nothing but tweet ALL DAY." JFC.
In reply to If he does read ZH he ought… by DillyDilly
roflmao...
In reply to Most of the people in the… by tmosley
You're the one who put that into quotes mosley, (not me)
I said:
"Instead, he wastes all of his time tweeting against numbnuts at CNN, NYT, & WaPo "
&
"He'd better start seriously getting his shit together and DO SOMETHING more than this stupid ass tweeting."
Clearly ~ You're not even very good at paraphrasing ideas... As for 'delusions of grandeur', well, this is what I have to say about that:
1. I didn't run for POTUS ~ DJT did
2. I didn't make any promises to MAGA ~ DJT did
3. As far as anyone knows, DJT still thinks the Clintons are "good people"
4. Not one person has even gone to jail.
All I'm doing is pointing out his failure (thus far), in carrying out any of the MAGA objectives. Plus ~ this little 'tweeting' gig that he has going on, to me, represents a distraction, and EXCUSE that he's, to paraphrase, bit off more than can chew. It's nothing more than an ego trip.
"delusions of grandeur", "attention span of a gnat", HA! that's a good one. Wanna measure dicks? Fine, measure this, I've never been on Facebook, and I've never used Twitter, for anything, period.
Others? Take it up with the Twitterer in Chief.
In reply to Most of the people in the… by tmosley
Public school Bernistas, collecting their Soro's check by day and uber by night.
In reply to Most of the people in the… by tmosley