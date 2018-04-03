Trump Threatens To End NAFTA, Foreign Aid Unless "Immigrant Caravan" Is Stopped

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 07:41

For the third time in less than a week, Trump has sounded the alarm about the "huge caravan" of Latin American immigrants traveling through Mexico unobstructed by local authorities, and seeking asylum at the US border.

Previously, Trump used the caravan as an example of why his border wall needs to be built and also as an excuse to attack Democrats for their part in watering down border-security measures included in the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. He's also attacked the Mexican government for ignoring the situation, ominously threatening to remember their negligence as NAFTA negotiations continue.

Today, he took his threats one step further by not only threatening to kill NAFTA - Mexico's "cash cow" - but also to cut off foreign aid to "Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen" before closing with: "Congress must act now!"

The migrants, mostly Guatemalans and Hondurans, are hoping to escape brutality and violence that proliferates in both countries: "The crime rate is horrible, you can't live there," a migrant named "Karen" told BuzzFeed News on the side of a highway near the Southern Mexico town of Huixtla. "After the president [was sworn in] it got worse. There were deaths, mobs, robbed homes, adults and kids were beaten up."

As we reported, migrants gathered for the march in the southern Mexico border town of Tapachula in advance of the march - where Pueblo Sin Fronteras conducted introductory workshops to help the Central Americans best navigate the United States once they arrive

As the migrants move closer to the US-Mexico border, the Washington Examiner reported that a third Mexican town welcomed the caravan, which is about 400 miles into its journey, and fast approaching the southern US border.

Meanwhile, every day the caravan marches in a northern direction, is a day in which Trump will tweet about it.

mpnut BarkingCat Tue, 04/03/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

Might be messy to have military there, but they should be ready at a notice.  Trump is right on this one and Shit gonna hit the fan if these people get in.  Cultural differences is the issue, not race. It's going to be a shock the system and thats whats happening in Europe now.  People behaving badly but normal for them to do so.

DillyDilly NidStyles Tue, 04/03/2018 - 08:10 Permalink

If he does read ZH he ought to comment about it & say, listen to those people, they've got something to say.

 

Instead, he wastes all of his time tweeting against numbnuts at CNN, NYT, & WaPo.

 

I've been waiting a fucking year and a half to see things happen that would MAGA... Instead ~ all I get is this daily dose of ego satisfying tweets... This ain't the fucking APPRENTICE

Whoa Dammit DillyDilly Tue, 04/03/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

The Mexican government is supposed to stop the caravan in Oaxaca. They will give Mexican visas to those in need, the rest will be sent back home. 

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/mexican-immigration-authorities…

The Mexicans aren't gonna jeopardize their drug running over an immigrant caravan. $10 million PER DAY at the Juarez/El Paso border crossing alone. The drugs go north, the cash goes south.

DillyDilly halcyon Tue, 04/03/2018 - 08:21 Permalink

@halycon

 

He'd better start seriously getting his shit together and DO SOMETHING more than this stupid ass tweeting. The honeymoon is over, and this fall he's gonna lose the House and get his ass impeached (for whatever stupid reason they can think of).

 

It's his own damn fault because he's accomplished ZERO of what people put him in office for. Anyone can downvote me all they want for saying that, but it doesn't change the dynamics of what is on course to occur.

BigFatUglyBubble DillyDilly Tue, 04/03/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

dillydilly said

If he does read ZH he ought to comment about it & say, listen to those people, they've got something to say.

That would be a great idea.  ZH has one of the most informed, if not the most informed and intelligent userbase communities on the entire internet.  He also has a huge swath of enthusiastic supporters here (undeservedly, IMO).  Some acknowledgement and a "thank you" would be pretty cool.  Everyone looks to zerohedge.  Like every economics and financials vlogger/blogger/reporter/whatever refers to zerohedge.  The whole world looks to zerohedge.

DillyDilly tmosley Tue, 04/03/2018 - 09:27 Permalink

You're the one who put that into quotes mosley, (not me)

 

I said:

 

"Instead, he wastes all of his time tweeting against numbnuts at CNN, NYT, & WaPo "

&

"He'd better start seriously getting his shit together and DO SOMETHING more than this stupid ass tweeting."

 

Clearly ~ You're not even very good at paraphrasing ideas... As for 'delusions of grandeur', well, this is what I have to say about that:

 

1. I didn't run for POTUS ~ DJT did

2. I didn't make any promises to MAGA ~ DJT did

3. As far as anyone knows, DJT still thinks the Clintons are "good people"

4. Not one person has even gone to jail.

 

All I'm doing is pointing out his failure (thus far), in carrying out any of the MAGA objectives. Plus ~ this little 'tweeting' gig that he has going on, to me, represents a distraction, and EXCUSE that he's, to paraphrase, bit off more than can chew. It's nothing more than an ego trip.

 

"delusions of grandeur", "attention span of a gnat", HA! that's a good one. Wanna measure dicks? Fine, measure this, I've never been on Facebook, and I've never used Twitter, for anything, period.

 

Others? Take it up with the Twitterer in Chief.

 