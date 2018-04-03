"How Can I F**k With Him": Inside Trump's War With Bezos And Amazon

Update (10 am ET): Trump doubled down on his anti-Amazon stance Tuesday morning, once again declaring that Amazon is draining money from the US Post Office and that Amazon "should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don't have a clue (or do they?)!"
I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018
Amazon shares shed another 5% during Monday's tech-led market rout, after Trump renewed his attacks on the company and its owner, Jeff Bezos, whom he's accused of transforming the Washington Post into his personal propaganda outlet and demanded that it register as a lobbyist.
In a flurry of tweets, the president claimed that anybody who believes Amazon isn't ripping off the Post Office is a fool (even as other more business-friendly Republicans have warned Trump that this isn't necessarily true, and that he should be quiet before he wrecks the market rally he's so proud of).
He also insisted, once again, that the company pays little or no taxes (Amazon collects sales taxes in 45 states, but third-party sellers using its platform often do not).
Meanwhile, the tempest (not in a teapot) that has engulfed Amazon may continue for one more day following the publication of Gabriel Sherman's latest "inside the White House"-type story from Vanity Fair. In it, Sherman quotes several anonymous "Republican insiders" who told him that Trump remains committed to striking back at the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, whom he accuses of marshalling the Washington Post's scathing coverage of his administration.
"He's off the hook on this. It's war," one anonymous source told Sherman. "He gets obsessed with something, and now he's obsessed with Bezos," said another. "Trump is like, how can I fuck with him?"
According to Sherman's sources, Trump is pushing for the Post Office to jack up the shipping rates that it charges Amazon. As recently as the beginning of the year, Trump would never have considered such drastic measures - mostly because he had Gary Cohn in the West Wing repeatedly reminding him of Amazon's role in driving the post-inauguration rally (it also has helped mitigate the harmful impact that email had on the Postal Service, Cohn would say).
"Trump doesn’t have Gary Cohn breathing down his neck saying you can’t do the Post Office shit," a Republican close to the White House said. "He really wants the Post Office deal renegotiated. He thinks Amazon’s getting a huge fucking deal on shipping."
But of all the punitive measures that Trump is considering to help stick it to Amazon, his advisers appear to be most amenable to the White House cancelling a pending multi-billion contract with the Pentagon.
Advisers are also encouraging Trump to cancel Amazon’s pending multi-billion contract with the Pentagon to provide cloud computing services, sources say. Another line of attack would be to encourage attorneys general in red states to open investigations into Amazon’s business practices. Sources say Trump is open to the ideas. (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.)
Trump has never been one to hold back while attacking his critics. He has savaged WaPo rival New York Times on many occasions, famously branding it the "failing New York Times." But there's an important distinction: No matter what the NYT writes about him, Trump will always retain a modicum of respect for the Gray Lady - after all, it's his hometown newspaper. The same cannot be said for WaPo.
"Trump doesn’t like The New York Times, but he reveres it because it’s his hometown paper. The Washington Post, he has zero respect for," one source said.
Trump also refuses to believe Bezos when the Amazon CEO says he protects the newsroom's editorial independence.
"When Bezos says he has no involvement, Trump doesn’t believe him. His experience is with the David Peckers of the world. Whether it’s right or wrong, he knows it can be done."
Regardless of what his advisors say, the newly emboldened president Trump isn't backing away from his threats against Amazon. At the core of the issue is Trump's old-school view of the American economy - he prizes the physical and the industrial over e-commerce and the transformative impact that the Internet had in pushing the US inexorably toward a services economy.
And to morally justify his crusade, Trump views it as a campaign to protect America's small business owners (an integral part of the Trump base). Which is why if we were Amazon shareholders, we'd be very uneasy.
The plan has always been for these big corporations like Walmart and Amazon to to swallow up all the little guys because it is much easier to control people if they control the food:
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/kissinger-control-oil-and-you-contro…
The lawless will prevail for a time:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to "one anonymous source told… by Ghost of PartysOver
Until I see anti-trust charges leveled against Amazon, I consider this mostly just words.
In reply to MAGA ! KAG !!! by Pandelis
Or until he's thrown in gitmo for treason....then we would be talking.
This creepy CIA shill does whatever he wants.
So pick him up for questioning for a start.
In reply to Until I see anti-trust… by NoDebt
Trump, Bluster McHair Snarl
1. he fears Bezos is stealing his Robber Baron of 2018 Award
2. hilarious kangaroo Trump wigs are for sale on Amazon for $5.95
3. high IQ Trump vs high IQ Bezos will end in a Trumpertantrum
...the transformative impact that the Internet had in pushing the US inexorably toward a services economy.
I remember John Rutledge writing, over a decade ago, that you CANNOT have a fully functioning economy based upon "everyone giving each other haircuts and guitar lessons." I agreed with him then, and I agree with Trump now. Amazon is simply another aspiring monopoly-focused rent-seeking operation. If USPS is losing money on every AMZN delivery it makes, while Bezos is using the WaPo he bought with AMZN Bux to push his goddamn Cultural Marxism - renegotiate that fucker, ASAP.
Everyone knows Anonymous means all leaks originate at the NSA.
We live in an age where an article like this is suppose to be a scathing attack meant to create the impression of a madman but where most supporters of said 'madman' see it as evidence for tepid and anemic policy.
Think about that for a minute.
Who are the real madmen here? I will tell you who: Those who think this is one nation.
I’ve lived all over from Seattle to Kansas to Ohio to New York City to the Southeast. It’s not one nation.
I've lived in 7 states, and have been to all 50 states with exceptions in the far Northeast (Maine, NH, VT), and ND. We are divided along cultural lines more so than we have been since the Civil War. However, THAT is not why we're not one--we have ALWAYS been divided culturally, which is why you get the best biscuits and cornbread in the South, the best Crab cakes in MD, best etoufee in LA, Venison in IA, etc., etc., etc. One could also look at religious differences, such as Catholics in the NE, Baptists in the South, Lutherans in the Midwest, Mormons in the West, etc. The truth is, there are 1000 ways to divide us, but there has always been the unifying fact that We are Americans. THAT's what has always made us different, that's what we've always been proud of.
However, having said all that, in the past 60+ years what has been dividing us is MARXISM. Communists have made HUGE strides in dividing us amongst ourselves, into the "rich" versus "poor", along racial lines, along "social justice" lines, "environmental" lines, etc. Our children have been taught that big government is good, individualism is bad, that Christianity is either a false religion altogether, or it's "racist", misogynistic, homophobic, "hate speech", and a hundred other lies. We've been told our Founding Fathers weren't really Christian, because they owned slaves, or because they were "Theistic" or more lies. We've been told that the "nuclear family" isn't needed because men and women are exactly the same, and besides--unborn children are not really children at all, and can be discarded with the rest of the trash. We're told that government will and SHOULD take care of us, our healthcare, our basic needs, and economics be damned, we can spend money we don't have because we can just print more--and nothing bad will ever happen.
We've been lied to, and like sheep led to their slaughter, we've been played. The only question is, can we change our fate? I think we tried to when we elected a non-insider to the Presidency, but we still have all of the entrenched Marxists and Marxist supporters to overcome. Good luck with that.
Marxism involves state ownership of real estate, business enterprises, farms and land, transportation, media etc etc.
No one here is a marxist or anywhere close.
Most Presidents bow to the richest men of the world and take their orders accordingly. Trumps a lot of things...but, gotta appreciate him for NOT being one of those Presidents.
Bezoslebub
How can I fuck with him?
He could cancel his subscription to the Washington Post.
All just a good cop bad cop shit show run by the TPTB/NWO who made the script for both puppets. Bezos is only a mere asset manager, a front for the Rothschilds and Rockefellers of this world.
Ahhh, but Trump has never been accepted by that cabal. He had the nerve to work to become a billionaire, instead of inheriting or stealing it, like they all did. How gauche of him.
Trump knows it too. He doesn't like those parasites either, not one little bit. I don't see a puppet. I see one guy who believes that if he can't topple their tower, can at least weaken the hell out of it, soften it up for the next guy (Rand, maybe?) and damn well means to try, but who maybe didn't realize QUITE how deep the fucking swamp really is until he won the election.
Yes. And government in all its parts is just a janitor to keep the place comfy for the 0.1%.
What a hopelessly naive comment
Bezos is not the richest person in the world by several orders of magnitude (even assuming Intelligence let's him keep his estimated net worth)
And Trump didn't get to be where he is by bucking establishment power
Anonymous sources could be people like Cooper's unhinged aunt or something.
Because of the flat out lying, we should reject anonymous sources...ALL. from fake news orgs. ALL.
Exactly. On all three points.
How, under law, could Bezos be thrown in Gitmo for treason? Is America in a declared war? What foreign enemy of the US is Bezos supporting?
Besides, as you say, Bezos provides the computing backbone of the CIA. The CIA, I believe, is still part of the US government.
Anyway, Amazon is nothing more than this era's Sears Roebuck. In fact, if Sears Roebuck had had competent management in the '90s, they would have put their catalog on the internet, opened it up to third-party vendors, and we wouldn't ever have heard about Amazon. And Sears probably wouldn't have bought K-Mart, and we wouldn't know Eddie Lampert's name.
In some ways the world would be a better place.
Sears Roebuck was the Hudson Bay Company of the railroad age, and Amazon is the Sears Roebuck of the internet age. Any differences are incremental, not qualitative.
Trump could have Jeff Bezo arrested and put him at the end of the line.
That could be fun to watch.
IF you have the time.
Almost 25,000 Sealed Indictments For The Federal Court System To Chew On In 2018
Oooooh, this is bound to cause sever constipation if not down right bowel blockage.
I've heard and seen some cartoon shit in our court system in my rather brief but enlightening peeks into the US judiciary but this horseshit takes the cake.
Are they expecting us to believe they are going to run 20,000 criminal indictments through the lengthy Federal case resolution process in what? .... The next 500 years?
A giant redwood tree planted today will die of old age before half of these cases ever see a jury seated.
Live Hard, I Could Go On And On About How Ridiculous This Many Sealed Indictments Really Are But I Have To Save Some Of My Strength For The Marroon Marathon From Mars This Will Blossom Into Being, Going On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, And On, On, And On, And On, And On, And On,∞, Die Free
~ ☯ DuneCreature ☯ v8.8®
This sealed indictments story is one of the silliest internet hoaxes making the rounds, and that's a crowded field.
I'm old enough to remember when it was possible to disagree with politicians and dislike some of them, without having to convince oneself that everyone with whom one disagrees is part of an enormous shadowy global and all-powerful pedophile conspiracy.
The Communist scare, witches, Freemasons, International Jewry; all of those are more plausible than this pedophile make-believe, and all of those are plenty silly when you say them out loud.
Next people will be saying Pro Wrestling is fixed.
Well, Pro Wrestling is semi-fixed.
Like most things in life there are shades of gray in politics.
The exceptions being the FBI, DoJ, CIA and Clinton Satan Foundation and I'm pretty sure they all are solidly crooks and murdering, lying assholes.
As far as everyone inside the DC beltway being pedos thing; I'd say that's probably a numbers call. ... Somewhere between 2% and 50% are. .. I'm VERY sure the accurate number falls somewhere in that range.
Live Hard, Sometimes In The Heat Of A WWWF Bout A Contender Will Forget To Pick Up The Rubber Chair And Grab A Metal Stool Instead. ....... Pedos Rarely Pick Up A Kid By 'Accident', Die Free
~ ☯ DuneCreature ☯ v8.8®
"How Can I F**k With Him"
The headline makes it seem as tho Trump said this. He didn't.
Rather; an "anonymous source told Sherman. "He gets obsessed with something, and now he's obsessed with Bezos," said another. "Trump is like, how can I fuck with him"
so essentially this is a gossip column ...
ya know, like "fake news"
Red meat for the masses. But if anyone deserves to get fucked with regarding their devastation of the US economy, it's Mr. Bezo's. A monopoly on selling shit on the internet? Really?
Just because you're the first one to the dance doesn't mean you get to own the floor the entire evening.
Agreed ... tho in fairness, regardless of what Trump tweets,
it's Americans that are shopping in droves on Amazon .. and they don't seem to give a fuck about fucking themselves in the long run for some trinket to satisfy today's need for instant gratification.
Look, in fact Amazon sells shit and also Shinola on the internet much better than anyone else. That's way it succeeds.
Last I heard, that's the American way. I need it just the way it is.
"Gabriel Sherman"?
Sounds awfully Kosher, so you know you can trust it.
He marches through Atlanta queer bars.
I see what you did there...
Bezos was funding harassment campaigns to screw with his supporters across the country along with Soros.
Bezos can hang for all I care. Just another criminal in a limo.
Just sent an e-mail to Amazon CS yesterday, telling them how much of a fuckup USPS is and that they damage all my shit. Saw the USPS guy do it intentionally. If it's marked FRAGILE, that makes it even worse.
Told them I want a choice in who delivers my shit.
Let us know how this demand works out for you.
I really hope he starts calling him "Little Doctor Evil". Now that shit would be funny!
In reply to Just sent an e-mail to… by ZENDOG
In reply to Bezos was funding harassment… by NidStyles
Anonymous sources are code words for when the author just makes up shit to support their agenda.
Haha. You're an Anonymous Source...
yeah like "an anonymous source in the White House said that Trump had said that he will kill this motherfucker Bezos and hang him by the balls" kind of shit...
Trump leases several major post offices to the US Post office, one of his conflict of interests here. Including the main Wash DC facility. He probably wants to raise lease rates.
This whole thing is really pointless considering the tradegy the US has become.
WaPo is nothing but left wing ideology dressed up as a newspaper. Trump should be calling out Bezos, he's responsible for millions of people being misinformed and anti-trump for no other reason than fake news being sold as fact.
I hope that asshole gets taken down HARD, he's deep state and anyone paying attention knows it.
Anyone who doesnt think the majority of WaPo writers do not wake each day looking to "F@#$ with Trump" are not paying attention. Same with MSNBC, CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYT, LAT, etc, etc.
It's a major reason why trump was elected....to FINALLY fight back.
I agree...fake news. Doesn't sound like Trump...and he's not running around the WH with his hair on fire.
