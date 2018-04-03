In Watershed Move, GM Switches Reporting US Sales From Monthly To A Quarterly Basis

In a "watershed" move that has industry watchers scratching their heads, and which will ripple throughout the auto industry, General Motors announced that it is ending a 25-year practice and switching its reporting of U.S. auto sales from monthly to quarterly, effective immediately, in "an effort to give a more accurate view of its business operations."
According to the US automaker, Q2 sales will be released on July 3, Q3 sales on Oct. 2 and Q4 sales on Jan. 3, 2019. The latest US sales report for March 2018, will be released as previously scheduled on April 3 at 9:30am ET, at which point there will be a three month radio silence. The change, which does not impact dealers reporting monthly sales to the automaker, was announced Tuesday ahead of GM releasing U.S. light-duty vehicle sales for March, its last monthly report.
It follows by five years a decision to stop reporting North American production data. Fiat Chrysler has followed suit on that front.
It is unclear how or why providing market updates two-thirds less frequently is supposed to provide a "more accurate view" of the business, and the transition has pundits wondering just how bad recent trends must be for the company to resort to such a dramatic adjustment in public reporting. Coincidentally, the announcement comes just hours after we published that the "Subprime Auto Bubble Bursts As "Buyers Are Suddenly Missing From Showrooms."
How did GM justify the move? GM cited monthly sales being subject to many issues that make them more volatile than quarterly sales, including product launch activity, weather, other seasonal factors, the number of selling days and incentive activity.
"Thirty days is not enough time to separate real sales trends from short-term fluctuations in a very dynamic, highly competitive market," Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president of sales operations, said in a statement, even though it was for nearly three decades. "Reporting sales quarterly better aligns with our business, and the quality of information will make it easier to see how the business is performing."
Once again: one wonders what the real cause for the unexpected lack of clarity truly is.
According to Autonews, GM is the first major automaker to change how it reports monthly light-vehicle U.S. sales results since the industry dropped 10-day reports in the early 1990s. It is a step certain to be considered by other automakers - if it hasn't been already.
Some more details on the decisions: as Autonews adds, the company conducted due diligence prior to making the decision. That included analyzing nearly three years of stock trading data on sales days and researching how other industries and companies report sales.
GM benchmarked companies such as Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., AutoNation, John Deere, Penske Corp., Walmart Inc. and Whirlpool Corp. -- all of which do not report sales on a monthly basis. California electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc. also reports quarterly sales instead of monthly results.
Well yes, if GM polls companies which all report sales on a quarterly basis, it will find precisely what it is looking for. The question is why was GM reporting sales monthly for decades, and nobody had a problem with that. Until now.
"GM gave this decision a lot of thought," said IHS Markit senior analyst Stephanie Brinley, adding this "wasn't a knee jerk" reaction to its sales or business operations. "Other automakers are going to have to take that same look."
Michelle Krebs, executive analyst with Autotrader, said she wouldn't be surprised if other automakers followed GM in reporting on a quarterly basis.
"I understand the reasons they are doing it," she said. "There can be a lot of fluctuation during a month." Krebs compared the newest change to the auto industry switching from 10-day sales reports to monthly sales in the '90s.
"What happened was they decided to go monthly, and everybody did it," she said. "That would make me believe everybody is going to follow suit and follow GM's lead."
Foreign units of GM will have separate treatment of sales reporting: GM's Canadian operations, according to company spokesman Jim Cain, will continue to issue monthly sales results. GM China, the automaker's top-selling market, will cease reporting on a monthly basis; however its joint ventures will continue to report wholesale volumes to government and industry associations. GM's operations in Brazil and Mexico will also continue to report sales to their respective associations.
Cain declined to speculate if the company expects other companies will cease reporting sales on a monthly basis.
"With respect to competitors, we're doing what we think is right for our business," he said. "Competitors will have to assess for themselves whether it makes sense to continue with the status quo."
If others do follow GM, it could take years for the entire industry to move to quarterly reporting, much like it did to shift to monthly. For example, the former Chrysler Corp. eliminated 10-day reports in 1991; GM didn't do so until 1994.
The move is merely the latest attempt by GM to mask and massage trend data; it comes nearly five years after GM stopped holding a monthly sales call with media and investors, something Ford Motor and other competitors continue to do.
Switching to quarterly sales reporting, Krebs cautioned, could lead to "less transparency" and "leave an information gap" for the industry, which could lead to unintended speculation, particularly if some automakers follow GM but others do not.
Naturally, GM argues it is not being less transparent, as it will continue to report the same amount of information on a quarterly basis as it currently does monthly. The disclosed data includes total deliveries, brand and nameplate sales, fleet mix and inventory, more than many of its competitors report. The company will also continue sharing J.D. Power PIN estimates for incentive spending and average transaction prices.
In the end, all that will happen is that wealthy hedge funds will start using satellite tracking services to keep tabs on dealer lots and be informed on a day to day basis about trends, while the rest of the investing public will once again have to wait for months to realize why the stock - if indeed the subprime bubble has not burst - is down.
Comments
Better excuses after three months time or will it still be the weathers fault
Nonetheless, it's a good to move away from the short termism of 30 days when every micoscopic move up or down is jumped on. Every quarter makes more sense to me at least (notwithstanding your comment, which is valid!).
DavidC
In reply to Better excuses after three… by topspinslicer
During 1980's Big-3 went fom reporting every 10 days to monthly...
In reply to Nonetheless, it's a good to… by DavidC
I think that was the 90s, but yeah.
Hell, maybe they should just stop reporting completely at this point. You don't really want to know how bad things are.
In reply to During 1980's Big-3 went fom… by Déjà view
I was thinking the same thing NoDebt. Sales reporting is so last century. And Amazon has proven that profit doesn't matter. ;-).
In reply to I think that was the 90s,… by NoDebt
wait till all those Passat's start hitting foreign sales...
In reply to During 1980's Big-3 went fom… by Déjà view
I am in the market for a small NEW suv for $17500 but it seems the prices have gone from 20k to the current 22k guess I will keep scouring craigslist for decent used
In reply to Nonetheless, it's a good to… by DavidC
So we only get 4 lies a year instead of 12?
Improvement! ~ Dilly Dilly!
In reply to Better excuses after three… by topspinslicer
Big Government only does bail outs once a year so why not match reporting with that?
In reply to So we only get 4 lies a year… by DillyDilly
The monthly increase in dealer stock was getting embarrassing.
The Manufacturer's inventory holding pool near us has just put up sun shade nets....
In reply to The monthly increase in… by Cognitive Dissonance
Government Motors needs to close it's doors, for good.
little car sales are slow.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vi4L3OtMTcY
Elon note: a thousand a day.
General Murkiness.
Reminds me of a street hustler with the pea under one of three shells. He is losing too much money, so he decides that instead of moving the shells around on the table for ten seconds he will keep the slight of hand going for thirty seconds.
In reply to General Murkiness. by Smegley Wanxalot
So GM, you're lowering the bar on reporting sales from Months to Quarters and spinning it as a better way to report profits?? I guess I was born last night.
Didn't you hear? Less is more.....
In reply to So GM, you're lowering the… by you_are_cleared_hot
Ford in into redirection of lines as well.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-ford-motor-ceo/ford-to-cut-costs-14-…
In reply to So GM, you're lowering the… by you_are_cleared_hot
So in 90 days we find out the truth but "it will be the same % down or up%".
A deferral of the truth is all.
If the numbers aren't working for you, change the goalposts.
--Yogi
In reply to So in 90 days we find out… by GreatUncle
I've worked in sales; this is a sensible move.
There's always a bunch of inefficient deals made to make whatever deadline is used, as this affects bonuses and promotion.
Longer deadlines = less inefficiency.
The underlying problems are the crude metrics used to decide bonuses & promotions, but good luck with fixing that in a division where money is the only thing that matters.
Of course, it may well be a sensible move for dishonest reasons, as the author suggests ;)
Making bad deals to meet a deadline is exactly the sort of thing that should be reported. Well, if making money actually matters anymore.
In reply to I've worked in sales; this… by CRM114
Great idea. And since less reporting is more - why not report once a year? Surely any snow days will be better massaged into the mix that way. Genius!
Buncha disingenuous assholes. The only ones that believe their BS is themselves.
It's the computer age. Numbers can be posted daily. Let the investors decide if Arbor Day really matters. That's transparency.
They learned it by watching the FED. Next thing ya know they will be using words like "transitory" in regards to their shit sales numbers. Oh well, everything is awesome!
i see nothing! i hear nothing! ...ah thank god for hedonic adjustments
Going to celebrate by buying me a shiny new awesome Chevy Cava,....cobo....Cruze!!!!
(NOT!)
Less transparency/ less info is always a bad sign..... catch the part about GM China? they're not reporting any info. and GM China will report whatever numbers they choose.
Hedge funds will use drones to monitor auto dealers? no, hedge funds will find moles and pay for the inside info.
a casual observer can drive past car dealerships and see the lots are jammed-full of vehicles.... or see photo's of VW's in the desert - bought back due to deceptive mileage claims by VW-- "waiting" to be fixed and resold.
over capacity industry wide!
even a blind man knows when it's raining , he can feel it
Translation - If we released these numbers now our stock would drop. Our executives need more time to dump their shares before the public realizes how bad things are here....
Best to report once every 100 years to smooth out those generational blips
See ya in 2118!!
So now it takes them a whole quarter to sell as many cars as they used to in a month?
Is that what they are saying?