1986 CIA Document Analyzes Possibilities Of "Regime Change" In Syria

While the connections between the plans to destroy Syria and the Obama administration are generally known, what is less well-known is the fact that there existed a plan to destroy Syria as far back as not only the Bush administration but also the Reagan Administration in 1983.
Documents contained in the U.S. National Archives and drawn up by the CIA reveal a plan to destroy the Syrian government going back decades. One such document entitled, “Bringing Real Muscle To Bear In Syria,” written by CIA officer Graham Fuller, is particularly illuminating. In this document, Fuller wrote,
Syria at present has a hammerlock on US interests both in Lebanon and in the Gulf - through closure of Iraq’s pipeline thereby threatening Iraqi internationalization of the [Iran-Iraq] war. The US should consider sharply escalating the pressures against Assad [Sr.] through covertly orchestrating simultaneous military threats against Syria from three border states hostile to Syria: Iraq, Israel and Turkey.
Even as far back as 1983, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s father, Hafez Assad, was viewed as a gadfly to the plans of Western imperialists seeking to weaken both the Iraqis and the Iranians and extend hegemony over the Middle East and Persia. The document shows that Assad and hence Syria represented a resistance to Western imperialism, a threat to Israel, and that Assad himself was well aware of the game the United States, Israel, and other members of the Western imperialist coalition were trying to play against him.
The question of the Assad thorn in the side of the West continued on for the United States as was evidenced by yet another CIA document from 1986 entitled “Syria: Scenarios of Dramatic Political Change.” Although not an open advocation of destabilization and/or war, the paper does examine the possibilities of destabilization and “regime change” in Syria, most notably in the scenario of mass unrest, Muslim Brotherhood manipulation and violence, defections, and a coup.
After giving a summation of “The Present Scene” and “Major Players” that include Hafez Assad’s inner circle, the military, Sunnis, and Muslim Brotherhood, the paper goes into a description of possible ways Assad’s government could be brought down and replaced with one more friendly to Western interests. The ways in which this takedown could be accomplished ranged from a military coup, a military defeat, and/or mass public unrest and destabilization. It should also be noted that the report attempts to paint Sunnis and the Muslim Brotherhood as one in the same. However, the MB does not and never has represented the majority of Sunnis in Syria. Thus, when the CIA document mentions “Sunnis” it is referring to the extremist Muslim Brotherhood factions of society.
In a subsection entitled, “Communal Violence Escalates Into Civil War,” the document reads,
Sunni dissidence has been minimal since Assad crushed the Muslim Brotherhood in the early 1980s, but deep-seated tensions remain – keeping alive the potential for minor incidents to grow into major flareups of communal violence. For example, disgruntlement over price hikes, altercations between Sunni citizens and police forces, or anger at privileges accorded to Alawis at the expense of Sunnis could foster small-scale protests. Excessive government force in quelling such disturbances might be seen by Sunnis as evidence of a government vendetta against all Sunnis, precipitating even larger protests by other Sunni groups.
Sunni merchants and artisans probably would launch protests similar to those staged in previous years, for example by closing down businesses and the bazaars in Hamah or Aleppo and possibly Damascus. Sunni students would stage campus demonstrations, and Sunni professional associations would organize stoppages. Mistaking the new protests as a resurgence of the Muslim Brotherhood, the government would step up its use of force and launch violent attacks on a broad spectrum of Sunni community leaders as well as on those engaged in the protests. Regime efforts to restore order would founder if government violence against protesters inspired broad-based communal violence between Alawis and Sunnis.
A general campaign of Alawi violence against Sunnis might push even moderate Sunnis to join the opposition. Remnants of the Muslim Brotherhood – some returning from exile in Iraq – could provide a core of leadership for the movement. Although the regime has the resources to crush such a venture, we believe brutal attacks on Sunni civilians might prompt large numbers of Sunni officers and conscripts to desert or to stage mutinies in support of dissidents, and Iraq might supply them with sufficient weapons to launch a civil war.
Indicators Of A Developing Scenario
-
Strikes and demonstrations demanding government action to end discrimination against Sunnis become frequent.
-
Security personnel force businesses to reopen and confiscate the inventories of many.
-
The government conducts the indiscriminate roundups of Sunni leaders.
-
Syrian leaders accuse Iraq and the Muslim Brotherhood of fomenting unrest.
-
Violent indicators including bombings of Sunni social gatherings take place; Sunnis retaliate with similar violence against Alawis.
-
Government attacks on suspected Sunnis dissidents increase; sometimes razing whole blocks in Sunni residential areas
-
Sunni troops refuse to fire on demonstrators; some units mutiny and join growing Sunni opposition movements.
Thus, while observing potential flareups for social violence, one major aspect of the destabilization of 2011, the CIA viewed the Sunni population, more specifically the Muslim Brotherhood, as the one that would be the most volatile element of society and also that it might be funded from the outside. The CIA predicted “defections” and a “civil war” drawn along religious lines. This “potential” situation was attempted by the CIA in 2011 but was forced to rely on outside Sunni fighters since the fiercely secular Syrian people were not able to be coaxed into a religious civil war as easily as the CIA imagined.
The CIA document also addressed the “Soviet Angle,” opining about ways in which the strong ties between the Russia/Soviet Union and Syria could be broken and the situations which might bring that separation about. The document comes to the conclusion that a military defeat, most likely against Israel, would prove Soviet weapons and military training inferior, forcing Syria to rely more heavily on the West for training and equipment and thus become more pliable to the Western agenda.
In the section entitled, “Implications For The United States,” the document states that the most ideal situation for the US would be to see the Assad government overthrown and replaced by a “Sunni regime controlled by business-oriented moderates.” This essentially refers to a Muslim Brotherhood coup against the Syrian government which would of course follow with a regime that is much more favorable and cooperative with the Western agenda than that of Assad’s Syria. The document also hints at the desire to see the new “Sunni business-oriented moderate” government’s interest in the “private sector,” which historically has come to mean major Western corporations that take over public services and natural resources and turn them into commodities.
While this document did not provide a strategy by which to achieve the desired outcomes it lists (at least not in the sanitized declassified version), it still follows the same train of thought as the CIA document released three years prior in that it hopes for the collapse of deposition of the Assad government and the replacement of that government with one that is more friendly to Western aims. The US government went ahead with the implementation of this plan in 2011 that has resulted in over 400,000 deaths in Syria over the course of seven years of warfare.
Multi generational evil plans. They got plans that been in the works for centuries.
And we have a populist revolt that's just getting started.
This is absolutely embarrassing. The people responsible should be tried and hung. What's the point of all these revelations if no action will be taken???
And all the defense budget is only for one thing...to enrich the elites and don't even think for a second Trump doesn't know it.
"Enough is Enough"
The plan in The Protocols spans back at least "twenty centuries".
Yea the Satanic Globalists have been making nations and the world miserable for decades/centuries. Their time is coming to an end.
Other evidence of Satanic Globalists - --- http://thegatewaypundit.com/2018/04/its-freaky-transportation-security-administration-lawyer-mysteriously-found-dead-in-strangers-car/
Company NameU.S. Department of Homeland Security
Dates EmployedNov 2013 – Present Employment Duration4 yrs 6 mos
LocationWashington D.C. Metro Area
Acquisitions, Property & Other Transactions
• Review Solicitations, Requests for Proposals and Quotes, Evaluation Plans, and other Procurement documents for clarity and legal sufficiency.
• Advise on all aspects of government procurement, acquisition, fiscal, and contracting matters.
• Defend agency in litigation of award protests at Agency and Government Accountability Office (GAO); draft memoranda of law and motions, take depositions and affidavits, compile the agency record.
• Review Organizational and Personal Conflicts of Interest of Government Personnel and Contractors
• Review Contractor and former Government Employee Suspension and Debarment referrals.
• Review Requests for Ratification for compliance with agency guidelines.
• Ensure daily compliance with regulations and laws including: Anti-Deficiency Act; Americans with Disabilities Act; Freedom of Information Act (FOIA); Economy Act; Federal Acquisition Regulation; Small Business Administration rules; Federal Grant assistance,.
• Develop policy regarding use of Interagency Agreements and Other Transactional Agreements
Could he know something about Uranium One deal??
A concerted effort for the last 20 years anyway. Gen. Wesley Clarke spilled the deep-state beans after 9/11:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1Mepk_Sw
The entire Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath “Policy” of arming, funding & training I CIA SIS Terror Organizations since the days of the Mujahaideen goes back further than 1983.
The spread of Extreme Wahhabism, Destabilization of the ME while simultaneously extending Israel boarders via the Yinon Plan has always been the goal.
Transfer of the entire Coaxial Cable Communication & Internet infrastructural to Isreal via Operation Talpiot is icing on the cake.
We do need to spend money there short term to bring up to working condition the billions of dollars of equipment we have that needs money for spare parts and fine tuning as well as upgrading.
We are behind the combination of Russia and China and have to understand that several previous administrations let this happen.
But we also have to stop having 80 foreign bases and way too many commitments because we no longer can afford to defend the vast amount of turf various Presidents have signed us up for.
And really if we would straighten out the priorities the elite would still make money though from other venues. They own just about everything and the military is just one profit center of many. They will never, ever starve.
Many people cannot comprehend a 2nd Civil War in America, and yet, many of the prerequisites are in place.
The problem now is the media control public comprehension of events. News like this will never get a headline. Most people are still trapped in the matrix; they will only dismiss and call it another conspiracy theory.
...or shelter in place once the shooting begins.
Momentum is a funny thing. It can change teams so fast.
The 1970’s oil crisis alerted the deep state to the need to control the world’s oil. That has been the game that has been afoot for nearly half a century. Remember the seven countries that General Clark mentioned as being slated for invasion. That was and is about oil.
A means to an end is my take on that BS. We have owned the carbon cycle for a long fricken time.
I think it goes back even further. I have seen Miles Copeland III in a documentary saying that his father was involved in 'installing a new government in Syria' which sounded like in his childhood days in the 1950s.
The evil hand has never rested.
Mental masturbation of the Game of Risk, skunked on whisky, and dolled up and dressed in drag. Good to see nothing has changed at the CIA in 32 years.
thanks for the post. i had this info but lost it. gotdayum bunch of generational satanists.
Just be done with it. The American Independents have spoken.
Yemen too. Disgusting. Our military is being forced to help kill babies there.
End these perverse, stupid operations.
'forced' ?????????????
You are fucking kidding us if you think that the JUSA is being forced into anything.
You're just emasculating yourself with such helpless sentiments, you know.
There are factions, a shadowy conflict is unfolding.
You can help, or whine.
And where would Raytheon and the other Wall Street registered companies make their money? Bill Browder is bragging that a half friendly attitude towards Russia killed the career of a Canadian Foreign Minister, who was replaced after questioning hostility towards Russia.
Browder has been spending huge resources (whose?) on efforts to smash Russia. Syria and Yemen are just dress rehearsals for Browder's puppeteers on Wall Street.
Make bombs - will travel - for good money. Russia could finally become their real perennial war. Don't enlist. Stay away from alphabet agencies.
We also have had plans to invade and conquer Canada that are decades old.
This is what military planners do.
For the idiots who think I was kidding: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Plan_Red
Jews have been running the USA for over 100 years. So, no surprise.
It's amazing to me that people still don't realize Israel runs america
The real question you should be asking is "What is the CIA?" I'll give you a hint ... it is not a government agency.
CIA = Red Shield Private Agency
What was the Office of Strategic Services? What is the Department of State? I think these are very central historical questions that need to be answered in order to solve the rubiks cube that we find before us in the present day. Here's another hint ... they are both predecessors to the modern organization known as the Central Intelligence Agency.
History, like Math, has been suspended until further notice
Where are the young friends of israel at?
dont vote...dont pay taxes...dont use "their" worthless debt based currency...then see how long it continues.
Everything is a fraud,
Men in suits think they are important.
Soceity in decline.
.
Knowledge and skills are good friends,
Men in suits - their wives sleep in my bed.
The day of the rope draws near.
.
They do it the slow way.
That way, the sheep won't notice.
Except for few of us bad goys. We're bad people.
Or when this was getting approval (https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it) around the time Iran/Contra was undergoing scrutiny?..
In fact I wouldn't be at all surprised that the computers at Marriner Eccles/U.S. Treasury , CIA HQ and NSA were already building predictive correlation models of a round estimate of $USD's capitulation and "fatigue" with numbers anywhere upwards of >= $50 trillion in debt to invade and occupy the rest of the middle east while they were funding both sides of the Iran/Iraq war in the mid-eighties!...
And even getting ready to develop a guy named "Satoshi Nakamoto" to vacuum up all those other holdout(s) currencies in the ME, Asia and Europe in order to keep King $$$ on "TOP"!!!
But predictive models just like all other best laid plans that use algo-trading, crypto currencies and circuit breakers are destined to fail when the information "going in" originates from a psychopath!!!
It's sad how many Americans wouldn't believe this even if you showed it to them, they would think you're crazy, that no such things go on. Bring out your tin-foil hat.
thats why ive dubbed them "Ameridumbs"...
A Strategy For Israel In The Nineteen Eighties
Oded Yinon, translated by Israel Shahak | KIVUNIM / Palestine with Provenance | February 1982
"The dissolution of Syria and Iraq later on into ethnically or religiously unique areas such as in Lebanon, is Israel’s primary target on the Eastern front in the long run, while the dissolution of the military power of those states serves as the primary short term target. Syria will fall apart, in accordance with its ethnic and religious structure, into several states such as in present day Lebanon, so that there will be a Shi’ite Alawi state along its coast, a Sunni state in the Aleppo area, another Sunni state in Damascus hostile to its northern neighbor, and the Druzes who will set up a state, maybe even in our Golan, and certainly in the Hauran and in northern Jordan....
Iraq, rich in oil on the one hand and internally torn on the other, is guaranteed as a candidate for Israel’s targets. Its dissolution is even more important for us than that of Syria. Iraq is stronger than Syria. In the short run it is Iraqi power which constitutes the greatest threat to Israel. An Iraqi-Iranian war will tear Iraq apart and cause its downfall at home even before it is able to organize a struggle on a wide front against us. Every kind of inter-Arab confrontation will assist us in the short run and will shorten the way to the more important aim of breaking up Iraq into denominations as in Syria and in Lebanon. In Iraq, a division into provinces along ethnic/religious lines as in Syria during Ottoman times is possible. So, three (or more) states will exist around the three major cities: Basra, Baghdad and Mosul, and Shi’ite areas in the south will separate from the Sunni and Kurdish north. It is possible that the present Iranian-Iraqi confrontation will deepen this polarization."
http://www.monabaker.org/?p=4211
"Sunni dissidence has been minimal since Assad crushed the Muslim Brotherhood in the early 1980s,"
Now where have I recently heard of the Muslim Brotherhood?...........
Democunts take the presidency and we can kiss our guns goodbye...